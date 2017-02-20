Chrissy Teigen: ‘I want it to be a normal thing to see Asian models’

In our current political climate, diversity in the media is a “front and center” kind of issue, and, as much as you might not be a fan, Chrissy Teigen used her star power to make a statement about more equal representation in the media.

Chrissy, 31, used Thursday night’s Sports Illustrated Swim 2017 launch party to share her concerns about what she felt was the country’s whitewashed media. Chrissy, who is of Thai, German and Norwegian ancestry, told E! News that, “I think its really important to start embracing people…seeing them in roles that are not necessarily ‘That Asian Girl’ or ‘That Asian Boy.’” She went onto say, “I want it to be a normal thing to be able to see Asian models, and I think Asian models are really underrepresented in the industry, especially on the runways or in magazines.”

I can’t help but think that Chrissy made her comments after Karlie Kloss’ Vogue photo shoot, where she (inexplicably) posed as a Geisha. As far as Chrissy is concerned, she has mixed feelings about fashion taking on cultural appropriation, telling E!, “I personally am not offended by cultural appropriation of any sort because I feel like it does pay homage, but at the same time there are a lot of beautiful, beautiful, beautiful, Asian women that could do the same thing.”

Love her or hate her, I think Chrissy uses her celebrity to her advantage regarding this issue. I’ve not gotten excited about the SI swimsuit issue…ever…but I’m hoping that Chrissy’s comments lead to a bigger conversation. Of course, if I was Chrissy doing an SI shoot (and her daughter Luna is only 10 months old right now), I’d use that platform for good too.