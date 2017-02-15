Karlie Kloss apologizes for ‘dressing up’ like a Japanese geisha for Vogue

Last week, Vogue dropped their March cover. March used to be The Power Issue, do you remember that? Or was it The Shape Issue? Something like that. But nowadays, Vogue’s March issue is being called The Diversity Issue. The cover featured several models of color, including Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti. While I found the cover bland as hell, I gave a slow clap to Anna Wintour for at least doing the bare minimum for racial inclusion/diversity.

But I’m going to have to take back my slow clap. The March issue of Vogue features a six-page editorial with Karlie Kloss, one of Wintour’s favorite models. The issue is not that Kloss got another major Vogue editorial. The issue isn’t even that The Diversity Issue only gave models of color like Imaan Hammam and Liu Wen one photo each while giving Bland Becky Karlie Kloss a six-page editorial. No, the issue is that Vogue dressed up Karlie like a Japanese geisha. Because why not? WHY NOT DO YELLOWFACE?

I first saw the story yesterday, and I suspect that’s because people got their hands on the actual magazine (as opposed to this editorial being featured online, which it is not). That’s when all hell broke loose and people started yelling at Vogue and Karlie Kloss online. Late last night/early this morning, Karlie issued this statement:

While I appreciate her apology, this is not merely an issue of “cultural sensitivity.” This is racist. Use the right word. It’s racist when a white person does blackface, and it’s racist when a white person pretends to be Japanese. I don’t believe that Kloss should be the only one getting slammed for this – she went along with a sh-tty editorial concept and shame on her. But Jesus Christ, Vogue. STOP.

American Music Awards 2016 Arrivals

37 Responses to “Karlie Kloss apologizes for ‘dressing up’ like a Japanese geisha for Vogue”

  1. lyla says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:04 am

    I can’t imagine how in 2017, this got through and was published. Think of all the people it had to go through at Vogue and everyone just okayed yellow-faced? smh.

    Reply
  2. milla says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Karlie is not to blame. She did her job. What about fashion editor and editor in chief? They should know what is appropriate and why.

    Reply
  3. Mikasa says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    How about hiring a Japanese model if you really want to do this theme, Vogue?

    Reply
  4. Mike says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:10 am

    She apologized but still got the spread. Hardly feeling sorry if you still take the benefits

    Reply
  5. grabbyhands says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:12 am

    But Jesus Christ, Vogue. STOP.

    RIGHT??? It is 2017 for the love of god. Knowing this is a crappy idea isn’t new. Karlie Kloss knows better and so does Vogue and any apologies for their quaint racism are just so much saving face at this point.

    Just stop doing it and everyone involved will have to waste less time with insta apologies that they don’t mean in the future.

    Reply
  6. carann says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:14 am

    Honest question… is it OK for Gwen Stefani to have her Harajuku girls? It seemed wrong to me at the time, but no one else seemed to care. Please guide me ..

    Reply
  7. Phily says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I guess I don’t really see the HUGE deal? Like they aren’t making fun of that culture, I just don’t really see why it’s that big of a deal to take these pictures. People wear dirndls and lederhosen all the time and it’s not concerned appropriation and inappropriate for thousands of people to do every October. They are taking a beautiful culture and taking beautiful pictures here. Would it have been better if it was a Japanese model or would that be inappropriate too because you are making her a stereotype of her nationality.

    It just seems like you can’t do anything nowadays without someone being super offended. Just like I don’t understand why “ballerinas” were super offended when Kendall dressed as one for a shoot.

    Reply
    • TheSageM says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

      I don’t quite get it either, I have to say. Also, if i am not mistaken, there have been a few caucasian Geisha.

      Reply
    • mkyarwood says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:21 am

      So, are you Asian? If not, ‘spose you can’t speak to why this is a big deal. Do you know the history of Geisha?

      Reply
    • Lena says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:24 am

      That’s not a good comparison. It’s also not considered inappropriate for white people to w at a kimono to a traditional Japanese wedding. However, this is something else. They even died her hair black or made her wear a wig. German people are also not underrepresented in the fashion industry.

      Reply
    • tegteg says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

      I think it is a big deal, however I do NOT think it is racist. It is just cultural appropriation. I think a lot of people who throw the word racist around do not know what it means – “showing or feeling discrimination or prejudice against people of other races, or believing that a particular race is superior to another.” I do not believe there is any racism in this – unless the Vogue editors chose the shoot idea and then purposefully did not choose an Asian model because they think they’re lesser.

      Reply
    • Mel says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

      sigh…
      ok, let’s start over.
      Let’s transpose it to a concept that maybe would be more understandable, like, really, basic.
      Imagine, they do a “blondes only” cover (don’t laugh everyone, I know, unthinkable, right?!)
      You think “wow, I’m blonde maybe now could be my time to shine or just be seen, you know?”
      and then, in comes a brunette model with a wig! She steals the gig from you!
      Do you see where I’m getting with this?
      Japan, just like any other country in the world, has plenty of beautiful women, some of them, I assume, are professional models even.
      Why not get one?
      I get what you are saying about being turned into a cliché. That is also the responsibility of the creative and artistic people to see if “diversity” necessarily means “country-emoji style”.
      I do believe that you CAN do a diversity issue with diversity in jeans and t-shirts, though one might argue, it would mean “westernizing”. How about you cast the right model and then have a conversation with her to see how she feels how it?
      The dialogue can go on and on, but at this point, the casting issue is a no-brainer!
      I’m French. Do I think it’s crazy that “Les Misérables” is in English and Anne Hathaway played a woman named “Fantine”? Heck, yeah! It’s very disturbing to me to see Victor Hugo being spoken with an American accent.
      It is what it is. I won’t complain because I’m really not one of the most oppressed people on this planet.

      Reply
  8. ell says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:15 am

    i’m done with karlie, mostly because she mingles with the trumps so she’s clearly a supporter, and it’s a deal breaker.

    she shouldn’t be the only one getting criticism for this though, the person who came up with this idea should be questioned as well.

    Reply
  9. QueenB says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Ugh what has “empowering and inspiring women” to do with this? thats such a typical white feminist answer and it should be called out. as if we should cut her some slack because this BS here is alrighty because her “goal” is “to empower women”. this rhethoric is so f*cking fake!

    Reply
  10. Miffy says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:20 am

    Anna Wintour: ‘You know what our diversity issue needs?’
    Vogue staffer: ‘Diversity?’
    AW: ‘Oh yeah, that. Get some not white people and a person who eats. Just one. But then you know what it needs?’
    Vogue staffer: ‘What?’
    AW: ‘The blandest, most non descript blonde model highjacking another nationality.’
    Vogue staffer: ‘Couldn’t we use the Asian model we’re already featuring on the cover?’
    AW: (Laughs raucously) ‘YEAH! YEAH! LET’S DO THAT! And after that let’s put the plus size chick in a bikini! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!! You’re fired. Get out. I’m having everything you touched in the office destroyed. No one use the photocopier for 12 minutes til we get a new one.’

    How I imagine most Vogue meetings go.

    Reply
  11. Nina says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Jesus Christ on a cracker f*** me in the ear…

    Reply
  12. MLouise says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:23 am

    This is weird, insensitive and inappropriate. However, is it ‘racist’ I am not certain. What if she wore the kimono without the set up and make up? I mean is it still ok to get inspired from other culture? I find the problem is they make her look like a geisha not that she wore the kimono. Anyhow, I find that ‘racist’ is too much. I live in a city where couples I see are from different cultures and we attend weddings where white women dress in saris and no one finds it rude- quite the opposite. I did marry someone from an other culture and requested if I should at some point – for the traditional portion- wear the traditional dress and was told yes. I did it to respect my spouse’s culture. Not to appropriate it. By the way, my child is of mixed culture so he will live by both like a lot of child I know. In these times where so many kids are from parents with different background- I am wondering where this whole ‘cultural appropriation’ is going and I feel the answer is ‘too far’… What I was truly disappointed with this week is to see Matt Damon is centre of a movie about the Great Wall of China… Anyhow I dont make much sense maybe because I find the cultural appropriation inappropriate in some cases (when someone plays someone he is not) but in a diverse world where we eat and cook food from everwhere and marry and have children with people of different background- I find that putting people in boxes and tell them what they can and cannot do or wear is particular.

    Reply
    • Miffy says:
      February 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

      I think it’s safe to classify something as racist when it takes jobs away from people of the race their appropriating. I mean, really, Vogue’s contacts are so limited they couldn’t possibly get an Asian model for this? The irony being that they featured an Asian model as part of a group on this cover. It sends the message that models of other races are okay to be included in a discussion on diversity but when it comes to a stand alone spread the job will go to the white model even if it’s a spread on your own culture.

      Reply
  13. Jess says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:30 am

    Karlie is as much to blame as Vogue. She is one of those models that is big enough to say “no” to some jobs

    Reply
  14. Josielein says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:37 am

    People need to stop apologizing for their bad behavior, especially when they have gotten paid for it. They knew what the were doing in the first place. Whether it’s a magazine cover, a movie..etc. Grow a pair, own up to it and say, you did it for the money or for the exposure. i would respect your honesty more than an insipid after the fact apology.

    Reply
  15. LadyT says:
    February 15, 2017 at 8:39 am

    Is the term yellowface really ok? Even indirectly referring to a Japanese person as yellow doesn’t feel fight. Sincerely just a question.

    Reply

