Karlie Kloss apologizes for ‘dressing up’ like a Japanese geisha for Vogue

Last week, Vogue dropped their March cover. March used to be The Power Issue, do you remember that? Or was it The Shape Issue? Something like that. But nowadays, Vogue’s March issue is being called The Diversity Issue. The cover featured several models of color, including Liu Wen, Ashley Graham, Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Imaan Hammam, Adwoa Aboah, and Vittoria Ceretti. While I found the cover bland as hell, I gave a slow clap to Anna Wintour for at least doing the bare minimum for racial inclusion/diversity.
But I’m going to have to take back my slow clap. The March issue of Vogue features a six-page editorial with Karlie Kloss, one of Wintour’s favorite models. The issue is not that Kloss got another major Vogue editorial. The issue isn’t even that The Diversity Issue only gave models of color like Imaan Hammam and Liu Wen one photo each while giving Bland Becky Karlie Kloss a six-page editorial. No, the issue is that Vogue dressed up Karlie like a Japanese geisha. Because why not? WHY NOT DO YELLOWFACE?
Emma Stone, Scarlett Johansson, and Tilda Swinton turn to Karlie Kloss. "Your turn, girl."
Karlie on phone: "Hello, Vogue? Make me Asian." pic.twitter.com/zgUWIB022Q
— Ira Madison III (@ira) February 14, 2017
For real, Vogue? A photo shoot featuring Karlie Kloss as a geisha? In the so-called "diversity" issue, no less. https://t.co/bgpKXHw35N
— Angry Asian Man (@angryasianman) February 15, 2017
I first saw the story yesterday, and I suspect that’s because people got their hands on the actual magazine (as opposed to this editorial being featured online, which it is not). That’s when all hell broke loose and people started yelling at Vogue and Karlie Kloss online. Late last night/early this morning, Karlie issued this statement:
— Karlie Kloss (@karliekloss) February 15, 2017
While I appreciate her apology, this is not merely an issue of “cultural sensitivity.” This is racist. Use the right word. It’s racist when a white person does blackface, and it’s racist when a white person pretends to be Japanese. I don’t believe that Kloss should be the only one getting slammed for this – she went along with a sh-tty editorial concept and shame on her. But Jesus Christ, Vogue. STOP.
Photos courtesy of WENN.
I can’t imagine how in 2017, this got through and was published. Think of all the people it had to go through at Vogue and everyone just okayed yellow-faced? smh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly! They knew what they were doing and no one there cared.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS.
2017 people!!!
Or actually, 2017 might be the explanation, given that we mourned plenty of people in 2016 but so far the loss for this year seems to be rationality and common sense…
I have to say though, the apology was not bad, as far as apologies go…
Now let’s work on not doing it again!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
at this point they are doing it on purpose, no excuses.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Karlie is not to blame. She did her job. What about fashion editor and editor in chief? They should know what is appropriate and why.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But doesnt she have the autonomy to choose what work she wants to be involved in? It’s not like Karlie is some new upstart in the business and will take anything she can in order to get her foot in the door. She’s a supermodel who’s been in the business about a decade. She should’ve known better, imo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes, but Karlie is now a world famous model. She is not at the beginning of her career. So she does have more input and can voice her concerns without having to worry about her future in modelling. So, she should have spoken up.
We always talk about being woke – after what went down in the last years with blm, the Oscars, Halloween and people dressing up as Native Indians and so on… claiming ignorance is plain weak and unacceptable.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
she is the biggest model and can easily turn this down. dont excuse people benefiting from racism.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
well, some other girl would do it, so would still be the same issue, only another white model.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ehhhh, I’m not sure. Vogue is definitely more to blame and they are trash, but at best this girl is very ignorant and kind of dumb. Is this the only time she’s done something like this? I’d like to know that. You should get one chance and one only. Enough.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How about hiring a Japanese model if you really want to do this theme, Vogue?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This. I believe the editors at Vogue should have gotten a Japanese model for this if this is the editorial they wanted to do. It’s not hard and I have no idea why they just can’t get it together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She apologized but still got the spread. Hardly feeling sorry if you still take the benefits
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Jesus Christ, Vogue. STOP.
RIGHT??? It is 2017 for the love of god. Knowing this is a crappy idea isn’t new. Karlie Kloss knows better and so does Vogue and any apologies for their quaint racism are just so much saving face at this point.
Just stop doing it and everyone involved will have to waste less time with insta apologies that they don’t mean in the future.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honest question… is it OK for Gwen Stefani to have her Harajuku girls? It seemed wrong to me at the time, but no one else seemed to care. Please guide me ..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
it’s not, lots of people mention it now. 10 years ago people weren’t talking about these issues as much as now, and that’s why she got away.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s not. I cared. Stopped listening to her immediately.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tara Banks had Black models faces altered to look White, White models faces altered to look Black and Asian on an episode of ANTM and no one complained. She also had an episode where models were dressed as Harajuki girls and an episode where they dressed as Geishas.
It’s culturally inappropriate for people who are not Native Americans to wear Native headdress but every Pow Wow or Native American festival I’ve been to the Native Americans are selling them to anyone who wants to buy them. People may buy them as souvenirs but some might actually put them on .
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I guess I don’t really see the HUGE deal? Like they aren’t making fun of that culture, I just don’t really see why it’s that big of a deal to take these pictures. People wear dirndls and lederhosen all the time and it’s not concerned appropriation and inappropriate for thousands of people to do every October. They are taking a beautiful culture and taking beautiful pictures here. Would it have been better if it was a Japanese model or would that be inappropriate too because you are making her a stereotype of her nationality.
It just seems like you can’t do anything nowadays without someone being super offended. Just like I don’t understand why “ballerinas” were super offended when Kendall dressed as one for a shoot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t quite get it either, I have to say. Also, if i am not mistaken, there have been a few caucasian Geisha.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So, are you Asian? If not, ‘spose you can’t speak to why this is a big deal. Do you know the history of Geisha?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That’s not a good comparison. It’s also not considered inappropriate for white people to w at a kimono to a traditional Japanese wedding. However, this is something else. They even died her hair black or made her wear a wig. German people are also not underrepresented in the fashion industry.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it is a big deal, however I do NOT think it is racist. It is just cultural appropriation. I think a lot of people who throw the word racist around do not know what it means – “showing or feeling discrimination or prejudice against people of other races, or believing that a particular race is superior to another.” I do not believe there is any racism in this – unless the Vogue editors chose the shoot idea and then purposefully did not choose an Asian model because they think they’re lesser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
sigh…
ok, let’s start over.
Let’s transpose it to a concept that maybe would be more understandable, like, really, basic.
Imagine, they do a “blondes only” cover (don’t laugh everyone, I know, unthinkable, right?!)
You think “wow, I’m blonde maybe now could be my time to shine or just be seen, you know?”
and then, in comes a brunette model with a wig! She steals the gig from you!
Do you see where I’m getting with this?
Japan, just like any other country in the world, has plenty of beautiful women, some of them, I assume, are professional models even.
Why not get one?
I get what you are saying about being turned into a cliché. That is also the responsibility of the creative and artistic people to see if “diversity” necessarily means “country-emoji style”.
I do believe that you CAN do a diversity issue with diversity in jeans and t-shirts, though one might argue, it would mean “westernizing”. How about you cast the right model and then have a conversation with her to see how she feels how it?
The dialogue can go on and on, but at this point, the casting issue is a no-brainer!
I’m French. Do I think it’s crazy that “Les Misérables” is in English and Anne Hathaway played a woman named “Fantine”? Heck, yeah! It’s very disturbing to me to see Victor Hugo being spoken with an American accent.
It is what it is. I won’t complain because I’m really not one of the most oppressed people on this planet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m done with karlie, mostly because she mingles with the trumps so she’s clearly a supporter, and it’s a deal breaker.
she shouldn’t be the only one getting criticism for this though, the person who came up with this idea should be questioned as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As far as I know, Karlie and her boyfriend Joshua Kushner voted for Hillary.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Kushner was spotted at the women’s march, and when someone asked him what he was doing he said ‘he was just observing’. which is?? imo, whatever they said they voted is irrelevant, given the family connections and the odd behaviour.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yes… I believe she indicated this on social media/
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh what has “empowering and inspiring women” to do with this? thats such a typical white feminist answer and it should be called out. as if we should cut her some slack because this BS here is alrighty because her “goal” is “to empower women”. this rhethoric is so f*cking fake!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Anna Wintour: ‘You know what our diversity issue needs?’
Vogue staffer: ‘Diversity?’
AW: ‘Oh yeah, that. Get some not white people and a person who eats. Just one. But then you know what it needs?’
Vogue staffer: ‘What?’
AW: ‘The blandest, most non descript blonde model highjacking another nationality.’
Vogue staffer: ‘Couldn’t we use the Asian model we’re already featuring on the cover?’
AW: (Laughs raucously) ‘YEAH! YEAH! LET’S DO THAT! And after that let’s put the plus size chick in a bikini! HAHAHAHAHAHAHAAAAAA!!!! You’re fired. Get out. I’m having everything you touched in the office destroyed. No one use the photocopier for 12 minutes til we get a new one.’
How I imagine most Vogue meetings go.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
so true….(probably)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus Christ on a cracker f*** me in the ear…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is weird, insensitive and inappropriate. However, is it ‘racist’ I am not certain. What if she wore the kimono without the set up and make up? I mean is it still ok to get inspired from other culture? I find the problem is they make her look like a geisha not that she wore the kimono. Anyhow, I find that ‘racist’ is too much. I live in a city where couples I see are from different cultures and we attend weddings where white women dress in saris and no one finds it rude- quite the opposite. I did marry someone from an other culture and requested if I should at some point – for the traditional portion- wear the traditional dress and was told yes. I did it to respect my spouse’s culture. Not to appropriate it. By the way, my child is of mixed culture so he will live by both like a lot of child I know. In these times where so many kids are from parents with different background- I am wondering where this whole ‘cultural appropriation’ is going and I feel the answer is ‘too far’… What I was truly disappointed with this week is to see Matt Damon is centre of a movie about the Great Wall of China… Anyhow I dont make much sense maybe because I find the cultural appropriation inappropriate in some cases (when someone plays someone he is not) but in a diverse world where we eat and cook food from everwhere and marry and have children with people of different background- I find that putting people in boxes and tell them what they can and cannot do or wear is particular.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s safe to classify something as racist when it takes jobs away from people of the race their appropriating. I mean, really, Vogue’s contacts are so limited they couldn’t possibly get an Asian model for this? The irony being that they featured an Asian model as part of a group on this cover. It sends the message that models of other races are okay to be included in a discussion on diversity but when it comes to a stand alone spread the job will go to the white model even if it’s a spread on your own culture.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Karlie is as much to blame as Vogue. She is one of those models that is big enough to say “no” to some jobs
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People need to stop apologizing for their bad behavior, especially when they have gotten paid for it. They knew what the were doing in the first place. Whether it’s a magazine cover, a movie..etc. Grow a pair, own up to it and say, you did it for the money or for the exposure. i would respect your honesty more than an insipid after the fact apology.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is the term yellowface really ok? Even indirectly referring to a Japanese person as yellow doesn’t feel fight. Sincerely just a question.
Report this comment as spam or abuse