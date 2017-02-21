Bridget Moynahan wants Emperor Baby Fists to release his tax returns

Every year, I wait until after the Oscars to get all of my tax sh-t in order. I usually file in mid-March and it’s always an enormous weight off my shoulders to get it done weeks before the April 15th cutoff date. While it’s never a fun day at the beach to pay my taxes, it does make me feel a little bit patriotic. But this year is definitely going to be different, because Mr. P-ssygrabber Tax Cheat Liar is our Emperor now. We still haven’t seen ONE tax return from Donald Trump. And we’re not going to either – his people have already said that now that he’s president, no one is talking about his tax returns except the media, and the media is made up of fake journalists or whatever.

Democrats are joining with organizers of the Women’s March and other progressive organizations for massive protests on Tax Day (April 15th) this year. They’re hoping to have a Women’s March-sized crowd in Washington, and other cities are hosting huge protests too. The aim is to put pressure on Emperor Baby Fists to finally f–king release his tax returns. And to simply remind people that HE NEVER DID RELEASE THEM.

Anyway, Bridget Moynahan is one of those people who thinks that Trump needs to release the returns.

Bridget Moynahan, of CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” thinks President Trump should release his tax returns. But many fans who follow her on Facebook think she should keep her opinions to herself. “If he has nothing to hide, he should have no problem showing. Please call your officials. Express your disappointment,” posted Moynahan, who has a son with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is known to be friendly with Trump. Many of the 357 comments that poured in disagreed. “You show your tax returns, then we’ll talk,” one fan wrote. “I would think people would worry more about letting the man work and get off his back,” wrote another. “I really don’t care about his tax returns. I care more about what he does for the economy,” said a third. “Let it go and move on.”

LOL, “you should release YOUR tax returns” is such a stupid response. I feel fairly confidant that if Bridget ran for public office, she would release her tax returns because THAT IS WHAT IS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN when you run for public office. If you want to get depressed, go to Bridget’s Facebook and Twitter and look at all of the Deplorables bitching at her whenever she dares to post anything political. Anyway, of course I think Trump should release his returns, and I’m all for reminding the country that he hasn’t. I have my doubts that we’ll ever really see Trump’s tax returns, even if we get a 9/11-type commission digging into his connections to Russia (Russian business interests = tax returns). But still, protesting and organizing is vital during this time and people do need to be reminded of all of this. And who even knows if Emperor Baby Fists will still be in office then? I’m being completely serious. Whenever I see CNN’s “First 100 Days” chyron, I always think “more like the only 100 Days.”

Also: how funny is it that Bridget is such a progressive and she has a son with meathead Trump-supporter Tom Brady?