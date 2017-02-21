Bridget Moynahan wants Emperor Baby Fists to release his tax returns

Every year, I wait until after the Oscars to get all of my tax sh-t in order. I usually file in mid-March and it’s always an enormous weight off my shoulders to get it done weeks before the April 15th cutoff date. While it’s never a fun day at the beach to pay my taxes, it does make me feel a little bit patriotic. But this year is definitely going to be different, because Mr. P-ssygrabber Tax Cheat Liar is our Emperor now. We still haven’t seen ONE tax return from Donald Trump. And we’re not going to either – his people have already said that now that he’s president, no one is talking about his tax returns except the media, and the media is made up of fake journalists or whatever.

Democrats are joining with organizers of the Women’s March and other progressive organizations for massive protests on Tax Day (April 15th) this year. They’re hoping to have a Women’s March-sized crowd in Washington, and other cities are hosting huge protests too. The aim is to put pressure on Emperor Baby Fists to finally f–king release his tax returns. And to simply remind people that HE NEVER DID RELEASE THEM.

Anyway, Bridget Moynahan is one of those people who thinks that Trump needs to release the returns.

Bridget Moynahan, of CBS’s “Blue Bloods,” thinks President Trump should release his tax returns. But many fans who follow her on Facebook think she should keep her opinions to herself.

“If he has nothing to hide, he should have no problem showing. Please call your officials. Express your disappointment,” posted Moynahan, who has a son with Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, who is known to be friendly with Trump. Many of the 357 comments that poured in disagreed.

“You show your tax returns, then we’ll talk,” one fan wrote. “I would think people would worry more about letting the man work and get off his back,” wrote another.

“I really don’t care about his tax returns. I care more about what he does for the economy,” said a third. “Let it go and move on.”

LOL, “you should release YOUR tax returns” is such a stupid response. I feel fairly confidant that if Bridget ran for public office, she would release her tax returns because THAT IS WHAT IS SUPPOSED TO HAPPEN when you run for public office. If you want to get depressed, go to Bridget’s Facebook and Twitter and look at all of the Deplorables bitching at her whenever she dares to post anything political. Anyway, of course I think Trump should release his returns, and I’m all for reminding the country that he hasn’t. I have my doubts that we’ll ever really see Trump’s tax returns, even if we get a 9/11-type commission digging into his connections to Russia (Russian business interests = tax returns). But still, protesting and organizing is vital during this time and people do need to be reminded of all of this. And who even knows if Emperor Baby Fists will still be in office then? I’m being completely serious. Whenever I see CNN’s “First 100 Days” chyron, I always think “more like the only 100 Days.”

Also: how funny is it that Bridget is such a progressive and she has a son with meathead Trump-supporter Tom Brady?

Go Red for Women during Fall 2017 New York Fashion Week

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

  1. Esmom says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:08 am

    He clearly has something to hide. But I give up. We’re never going to see them unless someone leaks something. We can only hope.

  2. adastraperaspera says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I bet Bridget could tell us just how close Brady is to Tr*mp.

  3. Odell says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Putin will release his tax returns when he doesn’t need him anymore.

  4. Lucy2 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Of course he has something to hide. And it’s likely spelled RUSSIA.
    Telling Bridget she should release hers instead is incredibly stupid. She is not the president, not a candidate, and not suspected of ties to adversarial countries.

  5. Eric says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:17 am

    Typical response from a no-nothing:
    You release your tax returns.

    I’m battle-fatigued at this point. I knew Emperor Zero would be terrible as Pres, but I had no idea the CF he would bring to the WH and the nation. I live in a country where ignorance breeds and I’m thankful I have the state of CA as a small blanket against the Mosquitos in Red States. Ffs

  6. Lolo86lf says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:20 am

    We will see the second coming of Jesus before Trump releases his taxes. Even after he releases them, I would want the IRS to verify they are legitimate.

  7. Renee2 says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:27 am

    I used to wonder what went wrong between her and Tom Brady as their relationship seemed to end acrimoniously and thought it was interesting that they didn’t get back together in spite of her being pregnant. Not that I thought they should, but it was notable to me. Now, after hearing years of tone-deaf comments from Brady, I think good on you sister. I love that she is calling for this when she is likely well aware that Brady is all buddy-buddy with Trump.

    • lightpurple says:
      February 21, 2017 at 8:33 am

      The breakup was coming for months with arguments in public. They did reconcile and that is when the pregnancy happened. Couples that don’t get along should not stay together “for the baby;” it only makes the kid’s life miserable.

      • Renee2 says:
        February 21, 2017 at 9:04 am

        Yes, that’s why I wrote, “not that I think that they should”. A lot of people would have tried to do exactly that, and that’s exactly why I found it notable that they didn’t. I am a child of divorce, with a parent who would have been extremely emotionally abusive had I had to grow up around him, but thanks for explaining to me that toxic relationships are bad for kids.

  8. RussianBlueCat says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:29 am

    Trump will release his tax returns when Santa Claus delivers presents on a sleigh pulled by eight unicorns in July.

  9. darnell says:
    February 21, 2017 at 8:37 am

    Yeah, coz she said so.

    Reply
    February 21, 2017 at 9:00 am

    I think everyone would like to see Baby Fist’s tax returns but there will be 2 moons in the sky before it ever happens.

  11. teacakes says:
    February 21, 2017 at 9:05 am

    Funny that now both the women Tom Brady has children with, have p much openly said they are not supporters of 45.

    If only he had as much sense.

