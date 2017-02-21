Matt Damon’s ‘The Great Wall’ is a box office bomb in North America

Here’s some good news for all of us: The Great Wall bombed in its opening weekend in North America. The bad news is that it’s still a big hit in Asian markets, but still. At least North American audiences are totally over Matt Damon being China’s white savior. Personally, I think there was a way for Matt Damon to talk about his casting and why he made the movie without sounding so oblivious, so privileged and so dismissive. He just chose a different route, which was to conflate the issue and dismiss everything as “fake news” and “clickbait.” Last week, Asian Twitter went IN on him with the hashtag #ThankYouMattDamon. It was elegant! Here’s more about the box office:
Two mysterious billionaires, one of the toy variety, the other with a penchant for sex games, triumphed at the box office over a trio of new film releases during a muted President’s Day Weekend. Once again, “The Lego Batman Movie” loomed large at the multiplexes, picking up $42.5 million to take first place on the charts for the second consecutive weekend. The Warner Bros. release has now earned $107.1 million stateside. It focuses on a one-percenter who dons a bat costume in order to rescue Gotham City from the Joker.
In third place, Universal and Legendary Entertainment’s “The Great Wall” got bulldozed, taking in a shallow $21.7 million at 3,325 locations. That’s a paltry result given its $150 million price tag. The film has done well in China, where it was shot, earning $171 million, and in other markets. The movie centers on a European mercenary (Matt Damon) who battles monsters during the Song Dynasty. Damon’s casting was supposed to make stateside crowds interested in seeing a tale set in China, but it drew some blowback on social media.
“The Chinese-American hybrids are a tough sell,” said Jeff Bock, a box office analyst with Exhibitor Relations. “American audiences are wary. They think they’re white-washing cash grabs.”
Again, if this was a little film made with a $30 million budget, a North American box office of $21 million would be great. But this cost $150 million to make and it’s the international box office which will save the film. So… well done, North America.
As for whether this “bomb” will affect Matty D’s career long-term… yeah, probably not. He’s still a white guy in Hollywood. He’ll continue to “win.”
Photos courtesy of WENN, ‘The Great Wall’.
Blame it on the man bun.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The movie is titled “The Great Wall” and none of those deplorables aka trump supporters went to see it?
You don’t say so. The title alone should have made them queue up at their local cinema. Maybe Fox Channel didn’t advertise and they didn’t know such a movie was out…,
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damon is very problematic but he is still widely identified as a liberal. Maybe Trumpsters arent going because they suspect its a movie actually against building border walls. Plop Mel Gibson on that marquee with the same movie and it would sell out in Trump land.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Oblivious, privileged and dismissive” seems to sum him up pretty well these days.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Matt may be a liberal, but he isn’t woke.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry, he looks ridiculous in those pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s not going to be a big box office draw much longer IMO. He has not aged well. He has always had kind of a baby face, and in middle age it is looking bloated/puffy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought that too….
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I haven’t watched a Matty D film in a long time, and it’s making me feel pretty pleased. But, in recent years I’ve been pretty bad about keeping up with foreign/international cinema.
I loved Ong Bak, Battle Royale, Spirited Away, Akira – all imports, but of a certain flavor for sure.
Should I make the effort to watch Rashomon? Any other recommends?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rashomon is a classic (tho I haven’t seen it!). “Ran” is amazing – known casually in a Western-referential way as “the Japanese King Lear.”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oooh, I didn’t have Ran on my list. Added. This is coming in good time, as I will be off for a few days on bed rest and will need some good stuff to keep me entertained!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“A Separation” and “About Elly” are two excellent Iranian films I watched last year. “High and Low” is one of the few(only?)Kurosawa films set in contemporary times and I love it. “24 Eyes” is a wonderful Japanese film from 1964. “Woman in the Dunes”(Japan/1964) and “Il Sorpasso”(Italy/1962)are both great. These are just a few. I could go on all day as I’ve seen thousands of films, at least a third of them non-American. I love these films that show despite our differences, we have so many similarities as humans.
PS Jules and Jim/The 400 Blows/Breathless/L’Avventura/The Life and Death of Colonel Blimp
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, yes!
I forgot about Iranian cinema! I want to see the vampire movie about the young girl in Iran, A Girl Walks Home At Night. It sounds a little ‘Let the Right One In’ which I loved in the original Swedish (it was Swedish, yes?)
You have given me a ton to look into, thank you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love A Girl Walks Home Alone at Night. Ana Lily Amirpour’s next film The Bad Batch is coming out in June. I’m looking forward to that.
Persepolis is also a very good film.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ooh, detritus, if you liked Spirited Away, keep an eye out for other Studio Ghibli films – they are all AMAZING, I love My Neighbour Totoro, Howl’s Moving Castle, Princess Mononoke…anything directed by Miyazaki. You’re in for such a treat.
Also, if you like Battle Royale, there are many excellent Japanese horror films you might be into – maybe give Ringu a go, see how you get on? I enjoy horror, so I’m biased ☺
Oh, and pretty much my favourite foreign film of the last few years is the Danish film A Royal Affair – I thought it was DELIGHTFUL.
And finally: because I have to recommend these to everyone, apparently: Joshua Oppenheimer made two documentaries in Indonesia – The Act of Killing and The Look of Silence… I’m not exaggerating when I say they are the greatest documentaries I’ve ever seen. Tough to watch at times, but god, they’re amazing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ahaha, I try to stay away from straight horror, and go more for the thrillers, because I am a weeny baby, but if they are exceptionally well done I can get on board (Cabin in the Woods, It Follows, Dale and Tucker etc). The Oppenheimer docs have been on my list for awhile, I’m just scared at how depressing they will be. Time to bite the bullet though, I’ve only heard excellent things.
I’ve found Miyazaki can be a bit… long? Do you have any recommends for some more concise story telling? Mononoke lost me, but it deserves another effort and studio Ghibli is such an artistic powerhouse.
Definitely will look into A Royal Affair though!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Red cliff”, two part movie, is stunning.
Anything Miyazaki is well worth watching.
“Twilight samurai” is wonderful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I will definitely check those two out! I especially love action movies, so I’m hoping twilight samurai may provide =)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I understand the argument that it’s not viewed as “whitewashing” or “white savior” in China because they’re a mostly homogeneous culture that doesn’t have these issues per se. However, Matt Damon is very much an American and should have known this was not a good look. It’s ok to pass on a role, Matt. You should have passed. And now, not only do you have a domestic bomb on your hands, but you also look like a tone deaf, self-serving, white dude. Lesson learned, I hope.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It is a white wash in my opinion and I want to see Asian actors in those roles. I’m an avid movie watcher (I go to film festivals at home and if I had more money I’d travel) and I would have supported this movie if the casting was done properly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If Donnie Yen had been cast as the lead I would have seen this movie five times because he is an incredible actor and I love looking at his gorgeous face.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh, he// yeah! Donnie Yen would have been amazing in this role!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think it’s bad karma to actually rejoice in someone’s failure. But yeah, “white washed cash grab” pretty much says it all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So this was a bomb, but if a Chinese actor was the lead, would it even make that much? It’s not like foreign language movies do great in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rather ask if it would have been released in the US.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@daisy
They could have cast an American or Canadian born Asian actor in the lead role. No subtitles necessary. The script should have been changed and not had a euro mercenary as the lead. It’s 2017. We don’t want this sh!t anymore.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I saw the previous at the theater and this movie looked so dumb and uninteresting, I’m not surprised that it wasn’t a big hit. Do they even poll people before they go out and make a $150 million dollar movie to see if an audience would be attracted to a film with this subject matter? (And I mean that as nothing towards Chinese/Asian history – I like that subject, but Matt Damon as a lead….? I don’t get that either…)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EEEgh My sister went to see it and said it wasn’t bad but I refuse to go
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I am at this point have had it up here with Matt Damon and his white counterparts who still dung their heads in the sand about the social change that is happening everywhere. I have also had it with Hollywood for their “beautiful lilly white people” that is all good and dandy in this world but still will not open their eyes about what is happening. Yes, I have to agree there are some changes but there is still more work to do. I knew that “Great Wall” is going to bomb because it looks stupid and of course “White Man will save poor defenseless minority people” and everyone is going to live happily ever after. Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and their “white buddies” should really shut up right now.
As for the Oscars. I am done with the Academy Awards and the people who are going to win. With the exception of Viola Davis and Marshala Ali (I hope I spell his name right) they can say whatever they want about the social injustice around them because they are Black and Muslim (Viola Davis is not Muslim, I know that). I will support that. But the rest of these white counterparts want to say something about social injustice and intolerance that divides people should really need to SHUT UP because THEY DON’T KNOW WHAT IT IS LIKE TO BE IN A MINORITIES’ SHOES. They will say I hate Donald Trump in their award speech whilst holding their award and when they go backstage they will be holding their award with a big smile on their faces. This why I am done with the Academy Awards Show. This is how I am sick and tired and fed up with these RICH, ENTITLED, WHITE PRIVILEGED people who are such hypocrites and have such audacity to say something that they can kumbayah with everyone when everything is not OK.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Can we drop the idea that it’s offensive to Chinese people actually living in China? It’s made almost 180 million in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan and been very well-received, which is no surprise as if anything it’s pro-China propaganda that rewrites Chinese history to have their wars with the Mongols look far, far more successful than they were.
It’s a crap movie and that’s why it’s done relatively poorly here, but it’s very much served it’s purpose in China. Which was the larger goal here. Hollywood has tested the waters and found there is a big market for American/Chinese co-productions in China. Expect to see a lot more.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agreed. Chinese in China, and the Asian diaspora living in the US and Canada are two distinct groups with different interests and life experiences.
I am not at all surprised it did well in China. They have all kinds of films starring Chinese actors and having Matt Damon in one film is not a threat to their cultural identity. Also, they have their own share of internalized colonialism. Some real estate companies in China use white people to market their properties.
https://www.nytimes.com/2015/04/28/opinion/rent-a-foreigner-in-china.html?_r=0
Having said that, as a person of South Asian origin living in the West, I would never see this film. I find Matt Damon super annoying.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@jesie
I wouldn’t necessarily call this a success in China. It only made its budget, but I can tell you that execs in hollywood expected to fork over $150 mil and make 1 billion. That probably won’t happen.
Plus, the director of this film is one of the most successful chinese directors around. People in China love his films so obviously went to support him. Will hollywood give him another chance to direct? I doubt it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m confused. Isn’t this movie mainly Chinese? (Mostly chinese $, director and cast). I was under the impression this was planned to be a hit in China and their first venture into the US movie market.
Also, I remember a Chinese person explained in a previous post about this film why they didn’t consider this movie whitewashing and if I remember correctly it had to do with the fact that their movie industry is pretty homogenous and he/she argued this was actually diversity in their context.
I’m not interested at all in watching this film or like Damon anymore, but in this case it may be more complex that just shouting white-washing, maybe?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was first planned as an American movie, with an American director and studio.
A few commentors discussed this on the last thread, but I don’t have the links handy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But that argument makes no sense – it’s like saying that we shouldn’t talk about racism because in Great Britain they don’t discriminate against black people. Here in the US (and again, this is a US production as well, and we are on a US gossip site) Asians are historically underrepresented in cinema and when they are in movies, it’s perpetually as side kicks or villains. There’s a growing movement for diversity not just in the cast as a whole but in leading roles – to not just see a white man save the day each time. And Matt Damon holds himself up as someone who stands for equality, and yet what we’ve seen from him over the last year or two is that when it comes to his own actions and choices he’s missing the point.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There is something sort of xenophobic about this sort of ‘bombed in america’ nonsense. at some point americans need to accept that your tastes aren’t the ultimate arbiter nor is your box office more relevant.
this stupid movie happened to do very well in china. as much as i would never see this heap of bad extensions it is silly to discount an audience simply because they aren’t you.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I have to say, I think this flop also has something to do with his involvement in Manchester by the sea and not commenting on the piece of sh!t casey. I think this might be the end of his career. He’s so blatantly a cocky son of a b!tch and people are really starting to not like him. The only way I think his career can be saved is if he gets a new publicist.
Report this comment as spam or abuse