Brooklyn Beckham didn’t know his parents were famous until he was 13

Brooklyn Beckham covers the Spring issue of Wonderland Magazine. What do you think of this cover? It reminds me of the magazine covers from the early ‘90s, and I feel like that’s a conscious reference that the magazine is making. We’re pretty much supposed to believe that Brooklyn Beckham is a pin-up heartthrob. I’m sure some tweens and teens are buying it, but I’m not? I don’t know why. Usually I feel okay about indulging in some mild creeping on the boys in their late teens (he’s 17), but Brooklyn just seems so… blah. That general ambivalence may be in reaction to how hard this kid is being pushed too. As for the interview, only a few quotes have been released:

When he learned his parents are famous: “I didn’t actually know that they were big until I was about 13.” Almost five years later he explains, “I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad’s name and I was like, ‘What?! Oh my God.’ I don’t look at them like that.” He’s an aspiring photographer: “It’s pretty exciting to put my work out there and show people that I’m not just doing it because of my parents are.”

[From Wonderland]

First of all, bulls–t that he didn’t know his parents were famous until he was 13. David and Posh never hid their lifestyle and their careers from their kids, and their children were being pap’d since they were babies. Brooklyn went to his dad’s games from a very young age too. So why lie about it? I have no idea. I think the Beckham kids are actually pretty great examples of how well-adjusted “celebrity kids” can be in the limelight.

As for Brooklyn’s aspiring photography career… the kid has already shot a Burberry campaign and he’s releasing a book of photography this year. THIS is nepotism. I see a lot of people cry “nepotism!” when an Obama daughter gets an internship, but really? So many internships – paid or unpaid – are about who you know and what connections your parents have. If Brooklyn had an internship with Mario Testino, I would roll my eyes but I would understand how it happened. What I don’t understand is giving the kid a book deal and a job to photograph an ad campaign just because of who his parents are. (I also don’t understand why he’s on this mag cover, but just add that to the pile.)