Brooklyn Beckham didn’t know his parents were famous until he was 13

Brooklyn Beckham covers the Spring issue of Wonderland Magazine. What do you think of this cover? It reminds me of the magazine covers from the early ‘90s, and I feel like that’s a conscious reference that the magazine is making. We’re pretty much supposed to believe that Brooklyn Beckham is a pin-up heartthrob. I’m sure some tweens and teens are buying it, but I’m not? I don’t know why. Usually I feel okay about indulging in some mild creeping on the boys in their late teens (he’s 17), but Brooklyn just seems so… blah. That general ambivalence may be in reaction to how hard this kid is being pushed too. As for the interview, only a few quotes have been released:
When he learned his parents are famous: “I didn’t actually know that they were big until I was about 13.” Almost five years later he explains, “I went to a football game and people were shouting my dad’s name and I was like, ‘What?! Oh my God.’ I don’t look at them like that.”
He’s an aspiring photographer: “It’s pretty exciting to put my work out there and show people that I’m not just doing it because of my parents are.”
First of all, bulls–t that he didn’t know his parents were famous until he was 13. David and Posh never hid their lifestyle and their careers from their kids, and their children were being pap’d since they were babies. Brooklyn went to his dad’s games from a very young age too. So why lie about it? I have no idea. I think the Beckham kids are actually pretty great examples of how well-adjusted “celebrity kids” can be in the limelight.
As for Brooklyn’s aspiring photography career… the kid has already shot a Burberry campaign and he’s releasing a book of photography this year. THIS is nepotism. I see a lot of people cry “nepotism!” when an Obama daughter gets an internship, but really? So many internships – paid or unpaid – are about who you know and what connections your parents have. If Brooklyn had an internship with Mario Testino, I would roll my eyes but I would understand how it happened. What I don’t understand is giving the kid a book deal and a job to photograph an ad campaign just because of who his parents are. (I also don’t understand why he’s on this mag cover, but just add that to the pile.)
Photos courtesy of Christian Oita/Wonderland.
I know we are supposed to dislike and mock the Beckhams, but I think they are wonderful parents, who clearly adore their children (and vice versa), and have raised them to be respectful and kind humans.
That’s saying something, given some other celeb couples and their offspring (side eye Osbournes)
Hmmm, I dunno – given the recent email scandal with David you can see where the kids get their sense of entitlement from, their father. Lets face it, Brooklyn does have a bit of an entitlement complex just because of who his parents are – he got his ‘modelling’ contracts because of them. He’d never had got it on his own.
But saying that they are harmless enough, even thou they come across as a bit clueless.
i don’t think we are SUPPOSED to dislike Beckhams. I actually used to like them till they started pimping out their ofspring like they are hurting for money or attention. One is a photographer, another one models, the third one is a “talented” singer…mark my words, in two years we will have a kid’s collection designed by Harper.
I agree, Clare. I have never seen such affectionate and careful parents in celebrity culture. They are always touching and kissing their kids. It’s sweet. Too bad the kids are as douchey as all rich kids. But, I hope, relatively harmless.
Re the pin-up heartthrob – pretty sure 10-year-old girls find him cute. ^^
He’s just the ultimate in commodification of self. Plastic, empty, pointless. I sometimes feel we live in a barren old world.
Half of me thinks oh, just go away, you awful thing. The other half thinks poor kid.
A nice-looking boy, but model material? In his dreams.
+1. Not that he couldn’t grow some sparkle, but based on the pics above, the camera is looking at him and saying “Meh.”
They photoshopped him to hell and back – he’s barely recognizable. Why do they have to do that?
And what did he do to be on that cover? The UK is the worst for nepotism. Despite most being average, all the celebs’ kids are models now. While the models from modest background go through the humiliation and rejection of multiple castings, Brooklyn, Jude Law’s daughter, Sofia Richie, Hadids, Kendall, Daniel Day Lewis’ son, Pamela Anderson’s sons, etc. (the list is endless), just need their mom or dad to give a phone call.
Unfortunately society is fascinated by celebs’ kids, which is why brands and magazines court them. And celebs use modeling to get their kids to become famous.
So ordinary looking, and as time passes I’m more inclined to believe that they aren’t that great of parents the way they keep pushing each kid into the limelight.
That last picture though… 😂😂😂
Are supposed to believe he does his own laundry? And that sweater… I don’t know if it’s awesome or not, but it sure is something.
I just looked at it again and imagined it as an Old Master oil painting, and y’know – by that measure it works for me! (You know, the “formal portrait” rich families had done Back in the Day.)
I hate to admit it but I kinda like the sweater LOL
I am actually shocked, I never thought that the Beckhams would end up pimping their kids, its like they picked from a hat ‘ok you will be the photographer, you will be the model, you will be the singer’…I read that VB’s business is in financial ruins and is running at a loss maybe this is Plan B..i wonder what Harper will be maybe a child actress.
The smugness on his face offends me deeply.
Once again a celebrity kid will take place in the spotlight doing what exactly?
These kids are so lucky and yet so stupid. They could get in the best schools, travel the world and see amazing places, become their own person and do fantastic things but no, they’ll frown in front of a camera and they’ll be claiming their right to fane for being the ‘son/daughter of’…
Talk about wasting your chances and resources.
He bores me. NEXT!
