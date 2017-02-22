George Clooney: Donald Trump & Steve Bannon are ‘Hollywood elitists’

On Tuesday, we discussed George Clooney’s interview with a French program, which he did ahead of his trip to Paris this weekend to pick up his honorary Cesar Award. The big headline from the interview was obviously that George personally confirmed that he and Amal are expecting Alamooneybabies and that fatherhood is going to be an “adventure” at the age of 55. But George was also asked about Emperor Baby Fists and how conservative trolls mocked Meryl Streep’s Golden Globes speech for being the voice of “elitist Hollywood.” George made some interesting points:

On elitist Hollywood & Trump: “There’s a really interesting argument, this is the part that makes you a little crazy. When Meryl spoke, everyone on that one side was, ‘Well that’s elitist Hollywood speaking.’ Donald Trump has 22 acting credits in television… He collects $120,000 a year in his Screen Actors Guild pension fund. Uhh? He is a Hollywood elitist.” Steve Bannon’s history in Hollywood: “Steve Bannon is a failed film writer and director. That’s the truth, that’s what he’s done. He wrote a Shakespearean rap musical about the LA riots that he couldn’t get made. He made a lot of money off of ‘Seinfeld.’ He’s elitist Hollywood, I mean that’s the reality.”

George isn’t wrong. About any of it. The cognitive dissonance of Trump supporters and assorted Deplorables is appalling and hilarious – they voted for a reality-show host and they bitch about “Hollywood elites.” They claim that Hollywood doesn’t matter and yet Emperor Baby Fists has a well-documented history as a starf–king famewhore who was and is obsessed with celebrities and awards shows.

Meanwhile, People Magazine ran an interesting story about how George and Amal are going to stop traveling to war-torn countries now that they’re going to be parents. This whole piece read as anti-Angelina Jolie subtweet to me, but then again, I’m an Angeloonie. George told Paris Match: “We decided to be much more responsible, to avoid the danger. I won’t go to South Sudan any more or the Congo, Amal will no longer go to Iraq and she’ll avoid places where she knows she isn’t welcome.” I have a lot of thoughts about this, but I’ll shut up. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯