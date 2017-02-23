Hugh Jackman’s wife didn’t want him to play Wolverine 17 years ago

Hugh Jackman is still insisting that Logan will his last turn as Wolverine… probably. I believe he believes that, too. But somewhere down the line, someone is going to get him back in the claws. And it won’t be an ego thing, either. It will be because he’s one of the nicest people in Hollywood and just won’t be able to say no to the right person asking.

However if his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, had anything to do with it he wouldn’t have been Wolverine in the first place. When Deb and Hugh met she was the bigger star, as in he filmed a bit part on the TV show she starred in. So I imagine he listened to her advice when it came to his career. When she read the script for X-Men, she told Hugh it was too “ridiculous” and he should turn it down.

Jackman is playing Wolverine for the last time in the movie and reflected on his wife’s disapproval of his decision to play the character 17 years ago. He said, “She’s reading the script with me and she’s like, ‘Wolverine senses danger, his nostrils flare and (snikt) claws come out of his hands.’ Gee, you can’t do this, this is ridiculous.’”

[From Extra]

When Hugh said he was auditioning for the role anyway, Deb quipped “you’re on your own.” I could absolutely see Deb saying that and I’m sure there was a wave of her hand involved. Hugh also said that Deb was glad to be wrong, “once time in her entire life.” Of all the Hugh stories out this week, this was my favorite. The Mister is a huge X-Men fan. I had to go through X-Men boot camp before I went see the first film. When The Mister was describing Wolverine and his trademarks moves, I simply lost it at the “snikt” part. (The Mister was not pleased.) I would have had the exact same reaction Deb did. Having said that, and having seen Hugh shirtless enough times, it’s hard to imagine he won’t play Wolverine again. I put money on him popping up in Deadpool at some point, though.

As I mentioned, his next role is as PT Barnum in The Greatest Showman. I just learned that it is a musical and am disappointed. First, I just don’t think a musical will be able to portray just what a charismatic grifter PT was. Secondly, I am not a huge fan of Hugh’s singing *runs to hide from CB*.

As for Logan, the reviews are good. Patrick Stewart reminded everyone that Hugh is as marvelous as we all want to believe he is by saying, “His charm and modesty and likeability has never changed.” One thing I found quite charming was apparently Dafne Keen, the 14-year-old who stars as Laura in Logan, became friends with Hugh’s 11-year-old daughter, Ava. Hugh said, “It was so weird taking them to Baton Rouge to a waterpark on a Sunday, then on Monday, there’s Laura just slicing and dicing and being completely bada**.”

Other little Hugh tidbits – he went out to dinner with his mom while in London recently. Hugh has always been very open about the fact that his mother left him and his four siblings when they were all very young. However, he has been equally open about the fact that he understood what she went through and that they had reformed a bond later in life. Now he sees her a few times a year. And, of course, he calls his dad “his rock.” Like I said, just one of the nicest guys!

In Berlin, Hugh told reporters that the last skin basel cell cacinoma removal was a success and they “got it all.” Yay! There you have it – your dose of Hugh. Oh, wait – how about some handsome to cap it off?