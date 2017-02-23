Katy Perry in Versace at the BRIT Awards: gradual improvement or meh?

The BRIT Awards 2017

Sometimes, you don’t even realize it until afterwards that an awards show has lost its mojo. It happened a few years back with the MTV Movie Awards – what used to be a pretty hip and newsworthy show suddenly became super-desperate and full of interchangeable C-listers. I feel like something similar happened to the BRIT Awards this year? Like, did anyone really care about the BRITs this year? Judging from the weak-ass turnout, I think most people were pretty ambivalent. Anyway, you can see the list of this year’s BRIT Award winners here. Katy Perry is shilling her new single and new album, so she came out for the BRITs and she was pretty much the most famous person there. She wore Atelier Versace on the red carpet and I honestly don’t hate it.

The big news was that she’s gone back to a darker hair color though – she had been blonde for a few months and it made her look like a Real Housewife. Now she’s doing a warmer brown and it looks nice. She also did some kind of interesting fauxhawk situation which I’m enjoying too.

The Brit Awards 2017

Here’s my nominee for the worst-dressed woman at the event: Natalia Vodianova in Givenchy. Oh, no. No no no.

The Brit Awards 2017

Rita Ora looked miserable and damp in this Alexandre Vauthier Fall 2016. Is it just me or does Rita consistently overdress for events? And is it just me or should no one attempt the “wet look” on a red carpet?

The BRIT Awards 2017

Ellie Goulding in a dated-looking Philipp Plein Pre-Fall 2017. She’s had so much work done, she doesn’t even look like herself. Who does she look like now?

The BRIT Awards 2017

Charli XCX in Vivienne Westwood. This looks like a re-purposed bridesmaid’s dress but I still sort of like Charlie.

The BRIT Awards 2017

Nicole Scherzinger in Nicolas Jebran Fall 2017. I think this would have looked great without the matching boots, right? Imagine this with a simple pair of black heels. It would have been stunning. The matching boots make it look like a costume.

The BRIT Awards 2017

Photos courtesy of WENN, Fame/Flynet.

 

35 Responses to “Katy Perry in Versace at the BRIT Awards: gradual improvement or meh?”

  1. Guest says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:06 am

    All outfits are ugly.

    Reply
  2. Daisy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:09 am

    Natalia is probably the most beautiful model ever, but even she can’t elevate that hideous dress.

    Reply
  3. trollontheloose says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:10 am

    Rita renovated a face. By it’s property ladder gone wrong.. Keep it or sell it? neither!

    Reply
  4. Karen says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:15 am

    Its like no one* has a sense of style any more. It’s who gets to wear something strait off the runway the fastest, when many of these looks need editing before going down the red carpet.

    *there are exceptions; they’re not present in this group

    Reply
  5. Nancy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:18 am

    I think Katy looks like a rock star, except for the 80′s prom hair, kinda. Although I’m not a big fan, I disagree with Kaiser, I love Rita Ora’s look.

    Reply
  6. Shambles says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:21 am

    I’m so disappointed in Ellie Goulding. I used to love her music, and her older stuff helped me through a pretty bad place. But now she has completely f*cked the natural symmetry of her face and her music is sellout city.

    Reply
    • Lynnie says:
      February 23, 2017 at 8:21 am

      Is she okay? Last I heard about her she said her latest album would also be her last due to getting sick of the limelight and her boyfriend broke up with her. Totally agree with what you said about her earlier work although I did really like “Holding On For Life” on the last album.

      Reply
  7. LadyT says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:22 am

    Ellie Goulding looks like Poppy Montgomery from the TV series Without A Trace.

    Reply
  8. Tanguerita says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:23 am

    They all look hideous (although Vodianova definitely takes the cake). Is it just me or does Katy look like Ashley Simpson in some pics? And it’s not meant as a compliment.

    Reply
  9. I Choose Me says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:41 am

    That dress Charlie is wearing looks like two satin pillow covers badly sewn together. She sure is pretty though.

    I like Katie’s outfit and I love her makeup and hairstyle. She’s still on notice though for making fun of Britney and making light of mental health.

    Reply
  10. Jess says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:51 am

    The best part of the Brits for me were Little Mix. I’m constantly impressed with their talent. I’m meh about their music, but they are incredible performers. Their attitude, charisma… and their friendship. I just love them

    Reply
  11. Millenial says:
    February 23, 2017 at 7:51 am

    Katy sort of looks like she’s channeling J.Lo or Kylie with her make-up. It’s a good look for her, though.

    Reply
  12. keri says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:00 am

    Ellie looks like Sam Taylor-Johnson now (sorry Sam!)

    Reply
  13. Mar says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:23 am

    Rita really is beautiful. I am not a fan but her face is very sweet

    Reply
  14. Lynnie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:25 am

    I really like Katy’s outfit actually. Such a pretty color.

    While the boots were definitely a misstep I admire the way Nicole still wore her look with confidence. It certainly helps as the lack of it in Ellie’s and Natalia’s photos will show.

    Reply
  15. Tia Maria says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:33 am

    The house dancer falling off the stage during Katy Perry is the new left shark!
    Also. The brits were so boring this year.

    Reply
  16. Ellie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Katy’s platinum hair looked SO SO bad. For someone who is always saying in interviews that she’s naturally blonde, she doesn’t look natural blonde at all. I’m sure part of it is me being used to seeing her with black/dark brown hair, but that’s not all of it, because I often really like it when celebrities switch up their hair colors and have been almost every color out there myself. But Katy if you’re reading this, please stop with the platinum. And if you insist upon it, the black eyebrows gotta go too.

    Reply
  17. paolanqar says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:50 am

    Is it me or Katy looks pregnant?
    Rita has clearly had work done and she looks really bad now. Her eyes look tiny. She has teletubbies eyes.
    And omg Ellie Gouldin… she looks in her 40s now. STOP with the fillers and botx ffs.

    Reply
  18. QQ says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Well This was a Scrolldown Fug embarrassment of riches I got a creak on my neck from rubbernecking from one to the next, their stylist are trolling

    Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:24 am

    Love Nicole’s boots. I would have liked her in the boots with a solid color outfit.

    Reply
  20. Julie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:58 am

    I like Rita’s dress, but not the hair. I don’t think she’s had work done. It just looks like she lightened her eyebrows & it doesn’t look good. Her face looks the same. Maybe Botox? I don’t know.

    Reply
  21. LadyT says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Ugh Katy. The meanness towards Britney is still on my mind.

    Reply
  22. FLORC says:
    February 23, 2017 at 5:31 pm

    I thought she was Miley Cyrus before reading the headline.

    Reply
  23. Julezac says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:41 pm

    I think Ellie looks like Busy Phillips

    Reply

