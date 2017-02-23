Yogi who wants to stop period shame: discussion is ‘met with hate & disgust’



Last week we covered the story of a popular yogi on Instagram, Steph Gongora, sharing a video of herself doing yoga poses while bleeding through white pants while having her period. Her essay accompanying the video was thought-provoking and included a positive message about how menstruation is a normal bodily function that we’re taught from a young age to be ashamed of. At the end she included a statement about an organic tampon line, making many people wonder if the post was sponsored. If so, it was a very smart sponsorship from that company as it went viral.

People Magazine has a new interview with Gongora in which she explains how she was inspired to make the video. She doesn’t explicitly say that it wasn’t a sponsored post, or whether she obtained sponsorship after she came up with the idea, but it was a spur of the moment decision after she started bleeding:

Gongora says that the video she posted to Instagram, where she practices yoga while showing her period stain in white yoga pants, led to a long debate in the comments after the video went viral. “I had a few people comment or [direct message] me or even email me that they wanted to kill me or that I should kill myself, and far too many individuals (men AND women) comparing menstruation leaks to defecating through their pants in public or just whipping out an erect penis in public,” the Austin-based yoga instructor, 30, tells PEOPLE. “But, there were so many grateful comments, stories, and emails as well.” Gongora reiterates that she wasn’t free bleeding. “The video I posted was just a leak at the end of my hour-long yoga practice. I was wearing a tampon, felt it start to leak, and decided to take advantage of the situation to discuss something that had been mulling around in my head for a few weeks. So I just pulled on my white pants and kept flowing,” she says. The yoga teacher, who is currently building an eco-retreat center in Costa Rica with her husband, says that many women responded to the video by commenting about the shame they’ve felt over period leaks. “It was heartbreaking and heartwarming to hear about someone’s leak in high school that tormented their dreams for years, or how another women felt so ashamed of her period growing up that she vowed to change things for her daughter,” she says. “It was amazing to me how many trolls would scream that period shaming doesn’t even exist or isn’t even a thing anymore, when the three comments before theirs on the feed were stories about being personally shamed or ashamed during menstruation.” Gongora also wanted to highlight the fact that while women in developed countries have to deal with unexpected leaks, there are others all over the world where they don’t have access to menstrual products at all. “They miss work for fear of leaking in public, and they miss school, putting them behind in their studies. It’s unacceptable,” she says. And when people call period leaks “gross” or compare it to “defecating through your pants,” Gongora says it shows ignorance. “That’s generally something that most of us don’t have a problem with, at least not on a regular basis. I tend to be able to control my bowel movements … most women can’t control their period,” she says. Which is why Gongora says it’s time to end the period stigma. “Many people are afraid to talk about it, even women,” she says. “It’s just been shrouded in silence for so long that you’re supposed to accept that you need to hide your tampons when you walk to the bathroom, and it would probably be better if you called it something cute like Aunt Flo instead of your period or bleeding from your vagina. And we continue this, we perpetuate the cycle of shame because whenever someone does talk about it, they are met with hate and disgust and a great deal of misplaced anger and discomfort.”

[From People]

I really like how Gongora shut down the argument that having your period is somehow like pooping (which some people made here too) by citing the fact that you can’t control when you get your period. I’ve heard that same comparison made with mothers breastfeeding their babies, that it’s like going to the bathroom in public, when those two things are nothing alike. Of course we don’t want to go around bleeding through our pants all day and that’s not her point. She’s saying that when it does happen we shouldn’t feel like we’re dirty or wrong and we shouldn’t teach our daughters to feel guilt and shame when they get their periods. I also would like more awareness and understanding in society of how debilitating menstruation can be. We’re supposed to bear the pain and discomfort, in many cases, without saying anything to our employers or coworkers and without any accommodations. There’s this misconception that women would take advantage of that, and/or that men would use it to claim we’re weak (which some will do regardless), when by and large we just grin and bear it like troopers every month. I didn’t even consider how getting periods can affect women and girls in third world countries and I’m glad she mentioned that.

Look at her moves! Holy crap. I do Zumba and kickboxing but checking out these moves is making me want to try yoga too.

So….I've got nothing for ya tonight folks. . #howaboutaTBT #good? #okgreat A post shared by Steph Gongora (@casa_colibri) on Feb 16, 2017 at 7:41pm PST

How cute is this?

dear Life, . . this is my one apology note, for doing all that i could to dirty you shame you disown you in arrogant ennui . . the journey has been long, and i am tired, but there is a good man in my bed and warmth on my face as the light creeps in this morning A post shared by Steph Gongora (@casa_colibri) on Jan 5, 2017 at 6:52am PST