Tom Hiddleston wore a three-piece suit to the Gucci show: fussy or fine?

Milan Fashion Week - Gucci - Front Row

Here are some photos of Tom Hiddleston in Milan yesterday. We’re in the midst of Milan Fashion Week, and if you recall, Tommy Piddles is the current face of Gucci menswear. Remember those terrible print ads? Yeah, well I guess Tom is contractually obligated to show up at some Gucci runway shows too, because he was seated front row at yesterday’s Gucci show. He even sat beside Salma Hayek. Vogue’s coverage of Tom’s appearance was gloriously passive-aggressive too – this is how they ended their coverage: “Hiddleston’s latest look may even be good enough to make the world forget that regrettable ‘I Heart T.S.” shirt.’” Ouch. Tom did look nice in his three-piece Gucci pinstripe suit, although I’m kind of over seeing him in three-piece suits. At some point, the vest just becomes too fussy on him.

I kept waiting to hear Tom Hiddleston’s name called as one this year’s Oscar presenters, but it still hasn’t happened and I don’t think it’s going to happen. Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if he does turn up in LA for the Oscar parties, specifically the Vanity Fair Oscar party. That should be fun. It will be even more fun if Taylor Swift comes out of hiding for the VF Oscar party, which she attends most years. Maybe there will be drama! I have my fingers crossed.

What else? Tom apparently did an interview with The Inquirer where he talked about how he’s had some time off recently after working back-to-back on projects. He says he’s been in London for the “last four months” and “It’s nothing major. I’m just having a breather.” He says he’s been spending time with “my family and friends. I have been reading a lot. There is virtually no anxiety that can’t be cured by an hour or two of good reading. And I have just been doing my things and bits around the house. I’ve been away for a long time for about three or four years. Catching up with my good friends and my family has been really nice.” He also made an allusion to politics: “This point in history is destabilizing for lots of us because it’s difficult to truly determine what is true and what isn’t. But inside the ambiguity, we have to be kind to each other as we move forward.” And that’s as political as he gets these days.

Milan Fashion Week - Gucci - Front Row

Milan Fashion Week - Gucci - Front Row

20 Responses to “Tom Hiddleston wore a three-piece suit to the Gucci show: fussy or fine?”

  1. Tanguerita says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:26 am

    I can’t with his expression. It’s so excited and needy. On a side note – what is Hayek wearing, a repurposed tablecloth? this woman has no taste whatsoever.

  2. lightpurple says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:27 am

    We are serving Italian fare today for Milan. And I am in a much better mood.

    The suit was impeccably fitted and he looked good. He went to the after-party too wearing other casual Gucci stuff but the suit looked best.

    And why no mention of Jared Leto? Or did you not recognize him in his Gucci panhandler unwashed ensemble?

  3. shelly says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:34 am

    Woof !
    He looks great and can wear as many different suits as he likes..

    As the Daily Mail might say, The night manager star, showcased his endless pins and shapely figure, in a form fitting Gucci suit, thrilling his legions of fans.

  4. Beth says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:36 am

    He looks FINE! He looks handsome in everything but the “I heart T.S” tank. He doesn’t look his age. A little bit older than 37, but still cute,handsome and fine.

  5. Jaii says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:48 am

    He looks lovely in the suit but did anyone catch the monstrosity they had him in for the after party?

  6. EMAu says:
    February 23, 2017 at 8:54 am

    He is not photogenic at all. I’m thinking he is the type that looks better in real life.

  7. Becky says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:10 am

    Vogue are hypocrites; AW was instrumental in setting him up with TS in the 1st place.

  8. OhDear says:
    February 23, 2017 at 9:13 am

    Think that suit was specially made for him.

    The show (meaning the clothes that Gucci showed) had some….interesting looks, though.

