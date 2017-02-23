Angelina Jolie’s first Guerlain advertising images are all over the place

Last month, it was announced that Angelina Jolie had taken a new modeling gig. She had previously modeled for St. John’s, Shiseido and for Louis Vuitton, but Jolie has always been a bit picky about advertising campaigns, and she’s never represented anything in the American markets of beauty/fragrance (the Shiseido ads only appeared in Japan). I imagine that in her heyday – say, a decade ago – she got lots of offers to become a face of one of the big beauty companies but nothing ever came of it.

So, she decided to become the face of Guerlain perfume, and she has already donated her salary to charity. When the gig was announced, Guerlain released the first image from the campaign, the half-silhouette shot of Angelina with old-lady hair (the header image). Guerlain has just released this second image:

Which is pretty, but not necessarily what I was expecting? They made her look like the Ghost of Perfume Past. It’s too… something. I can’t put my finger on it. So, this made me wonder if the whole ad campaign was going to be like this. Hopefully no, because this image is making it’s way across the interwebs this week:

I hope this is from the real ad campaign because THIS IS WHY YOU HIRE ANGELINA JOLIE. You don’t hire her to stand in shadows with a mum-bun. You hire her to enigmatically stare down the camera in a naturalistic setting.