Angelina Jolie’s first Guerlain advertising images are all over the place

Last month, it was announced that Angelina Jolie had taken a new modeling gig. She had previously modeled for St. John’s, Shiseido and for Louis Vuitton, but Jolie has always been a bit picky about advertising campaigns, and she’s never represented anything in the American markets of beauty/fragrance (the Shiseido ads only appeared in Japan). I imagine that in her heyday – say, a decade ago – she got lots of offers to become a face of one of the big beauty companies but nothing ever came of it.

So, she decided to become the face of Guerlain perfume, and she has already donated her salary to charity. When the gig was announced, Guerlain released the first image from the campaign, the half-silhouette shot of Angelina with old-lady hair (the header image). Guerlain has just released this second image:

Which is pretty, but not necessarily what I was expecting? They made her look like the Ghost of Perfume Past. It’s too… something. I can’t put my finger on it. So, this made me wonder if the whole ad campaign was going to be like this. Hopefully no, because this image is making it’s way across the interwebs this week:

I hope this is from the real ad campaign because THIS IS WHY YOU HIRE ANGELINA JOLIE. You don’t hire her to stand in shadows with a mum-bun. You hire her to enigmatically stare down the camera in a naturalistic setting.

Ads courtesy of Guerlain.

 

50 Responses to “Angelina Jolie’s first Guerlain advertising images are all over the place”

  1. lannisterforever says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:42 am

    I LOVE LOVE LOVE the second black&white image. To me that’s why you’d hire Angelina Jolie – to have her impossibly symmetrical and beautiful face draw in the customers!

    I like the focus on her Tattoo in the first one.

  2. Pandy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:46 am

    I like the b&w pic too. She looks tweaked to me in the third pic.

  3. Jess says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:46 am

    The second one is gorgeous. What a beauty

  4. Shambles says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:46 am

    Slay me. Take me. I’m yours.

    She is so f*cking beautiful. She was my first girl crush and she’s my forever girl crush.

  5. Greata says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:53 am

    The Unsinkable Angelina Jolie! Hollywood be dammed.

  6. Sullivan says:
    February 23, 2017 at 10:56 am

    She is a stunning beauty.

  7. HK9 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:02 am

    All the pics are gorgeous. She’s stunning.

  8. Va Va Kaboom says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:04 am

    While the two b&w shots are incredibly beautiful, I barely recognize her in the 2nd one. I can’t tell why though. Maybe viewing it on my phone distorts it?

  9. Laura says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:09 am

    Even though I am a heterosexual woman, I would marry Angelina with zero hesitation…she is the epitome of perfection – inside and out.

  10. Lilly says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:16 am

    That second image is gorgeous. If they just took away that awful, dated ‘mon’ font it would be minimalist perfection.

  11. Fa says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:19 am

    The colour pic posing at the window is from the commercial, she’s stunning.

  12. Anna says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:25 am

    It’s nice to see a woman with grace, charity and strength after too much of a lot of women as blow-up dolls and in-my-panties on instagram for the wrong reasons coverage. Her choices are impeccable. I wish they’d rub off on the young ladies out there who are making questionable decisions in Hwood and taking selfies in the toilets.

  13. Zazz says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:26 am

    This looks straight up from the 80′s super model era book with Halle Berry and Jerry Hall doing Revlon or Isabella Rosselini doing Lancôme…

    Super duper beautiful !

  14. mini says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:28 am

    I want to see her face always.

  15. Jeesie says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:31 am

    She looks beautiful in the second one of course, but it’s just an exceptionally ugly ad. That high contrast black and white thing paired with HD colour photography appears incredibly cheap and crappy if not done perfectly, and it’s very far from perfect here. It looks like something someone would mock up after playing around with a graphics program for 20 minutes.

    It would be gorgeous as a silhouette illustration, or decent enough if it was just that photograph but in colour, but as it is it’s one of the worst print ads I’ve seen from a high end cosmetics company in quite a while.

  16. lucy2 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:36 am

    I like the 2nd b&w photo, but not the color one so much.

  17. Sage says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:38 am

    The second photo doesn’t look like her. In the third photo she looks gorgeous. What does her tattoo say? Brad has a lot of tattoos to scrub off. lol

  18. jj says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:41 am

    I think she looks beautiful!!! I love the black and white, she has such beautiful eyes.

  19. Aysla says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:44 am

    Angelina is truly beautiful, but I can’t believe these are perfume adverts. I’m not familiar with Guerlain– is that a high end brand? These images look embarrassingly budget, like Lifetime TV prop ads.

    Do better, Guerlain!

  20. Maya says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:46 am

    Unbelievable stunning – only need her face and nothing else to mesmerise both men and women of all ages.

    So far Angelina’s commercials haven’t disappointed me. I especially loved the LV one based in Cambodia – that was shot with a very unique theme.

    I have faith in Angelina and Terrence Malick who is directing these commercials. Terrence is known for his unique direction so pretty excited about this.

    We already know the main theme is being a woman. That everyone woman is unique and special whether they are daughters, sisters, wives, mothers, friends, mother in laws, grandmothers etc.

  21. Tig says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:49 am

    The second photo looks like Kelly Lebrock(sp?) from her “Weird Science” days. Love the very last one- that’s AJ.

  22. bap says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:51 am

    Guerlain is very High end Perfume in France. Angelina absolutely beautiful! Angelina’s proceeds will go Charity.

  23. Mikasa says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:52 am

    I really like the 1st photo. The 2nd one is too photoshopped – except for the lips and eyes, it doesn’t even look like her.

  24. IMO says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:54 am

    The second pic looks strange, probably because they got rid of the outlines and the way she looks over her shoulder doesn’t really help at all.

  25. amy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 11:57 am

    Someone told me yesterday that it costs €140, way too expensive for me. Well at least she donated her salary to charity.

  26. Fa says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:01 pm

    I don’t know but I like the second picture is perfect her nose is the same if you compare the second and the third pictures, they did nothing with it no photoshop. That white and black is her if someone see on display anyone can tell those eyes and lips is Angelina.

  27. YepIsaidit says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:07 pm

    The last photo is from the commercial. They released a sneak peak at it earlier.

    This whole thing must be a complete surprise for the Hollywood reporter – they said she had no endorsements 🤔

