Angelina Jolie scored a modeling gig, already donated the money to charity

Over the years, Angelina Jolie has taken some modeling gigs. I think she’s always donated the money to charity. I remember when she was the face of St. John clothing, and how that contract pretty much built one of her charities from scratch. She also donated the money from her Louis Vuitton contract several years back. And back in 2007, she was the face of beauty company Shiseido, in ads that were only released in Japan. I don’t know if she donated that money or what, but I suspect she did. Still, it’s been a few years since Angelina got a modeling gig. I imagine she gets offers all the time – say what you will about her acting skillz (I think she’s good, but I’m sure that’s a controversial opinion) – but she’s a great model. And now she’ll be the new face of Guerlain Parfumeur’s latest perfume.

Angelina Jolie has scored a new gig. The Maleficent star has been named the face of Guerlain Parfumeur’s new fragrance for women. The collaboration between Jolie and the beauty brand came together in 2015 in Cambodia while the A-list actress was directing her film First They Killed My Father. Jolie’s affiliation of Guerlain has emotional roots, too, as it was one of her late mother’s favorite powders.

“We create perfumes for the women we admire,” said Jacques Guerlain in a press release. The scent, he said, was meant to express the idea of the “notes of a woman”: the choices, emotions and dreams that embody modern femininity. Jolie donated her entire salary from the Guerlain campaign to charity.

I can’t wait to see the print ads! I wonder if there will be commercials too. I hope not. While I love Charlize Theron’s modeling work, some of her Dior commercials make me cringe so hard, and I don’t want to see Jolie do the same kind of cringey stuff. Best to just do print ads. I want to smell the perfume too! I’m a perfume person – CB is not! I love perfume, but something tells me this Guerlain scent is probably not going to be my cup of tea. (Then again, I’m wearing J.Lo Glow right now.)

Photos courtesy of St. John ad, WENN.

 

  1. Lahdidahbaby says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:48 am

    She’s got the perfect face and figure for it, I guess. Wow, she was beautiful in that St. John ad.

    Reply
  2. Fa says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:49 am

    The advertisements is already filmed by none other than Terrence Malick, some media already saw 1 minute of the clip

    Reply
  3. Shambles says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Yaaaaay more Angelina face! Bring it on. She is out of this world beautiful and I love to look at her.

    Reply
  4. Jeesie says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:50 am

    Ugh, I was really hoping her and Pitt would just promote what they’re obligated to promote and then back way away from the spotlight for a couple of years. Their public drama has been so gross, it would do both of them well to give people time to forget it.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      January 24, 2017 at 7:56 am

      Umm this campaign was signed back in December 2015 to go with her movie First They Killed My Father.

      The campaign is being released now because the movie will get premiered next month in Cambodia.

      I don’t mind either Brad or Angelina working as they are professional.

      Reply
      • nemera77 says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:06 am

        People don’t read facts.. regardless of their “personal drama” they still have business to conduct. Hopefully Moonlight will get some Oscar Love today.. and I will be looking forward to Angie’s ad campaign..and yes how amazing that Mr. Malick is the one that shot it.

      • V4Real says:
        January 24, 2017 at 9:53 am

        “People don’t read facts.. regardless of their “personal drama” they still have business to conduct’

        That’s what I said on other posts but some people were still criticizing Brad for promoting his film.

      • almondmilk says:
        January 24, 2017 at 3:01 pm

        @v4real

        False equivalence.

        People were criticizing Brad because the scuttle was that soon after he had purportedly been a raging alcoholic on a plane who got physical with his child spurring a 4 agency investigation and modified rehab which consisted of therapy and drug/alcohol testing.. he did several movie promotions on three continents and went on an island vacation.

        Angelina stayed home and parented her kids.

        @jeesie

        Maybe you’ve been too invested in hearing about them. Other than the fact that they did split and Brad may have alcohol/substance abuse issues that spawned the split and the altercation which the family has been dealing with – there hasn’t been any wall to wall coverage or commentary outside of the first few cat claws at Angelina (before people knew it was Brad’s issues) by the usual suspects.

        It wasn’t even covered as much as the Garner Afflecks nanny boinking.. or the Stefani and Rossdale drama or the Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert stuff…which was ongoing for a year or more and is still being discussed.

        What I’m saying is, sure we’ve been gabbing on brangelina centric message boards, but the efforts they’ve taken to mostly keep it out off tv shows and out of papers and mags that aren’t tabloids has worked. Maybe because of the nature of the problem (addiction) or bec the children are involved, perhaps because of the high powered people they hired to prevent it- but it’s not that all encompassing where your average Joe or Jane can’t escape it.

        Some women who have never ever gotten over it have just always wanted them to go away. Starting back in 2005.lol

    • Cel2495 says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:41 am

      She truly is a beautiful woman…. and I love her acting too :)

      Reply
  5. trollontheloose says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:52 am

    i’m not bigly on Gherlain perfume.

    Reply
    • Esmom says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:14 am

      Lol. Sorry, this just cracked me up for some reason.

      Reply
    • Erinn says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:26 am

      I’ve actually never smelled any of them. I’m pretty sensitive to a lot of perfumes – I can wear some, but they usually have to be more of a vanilla, or mainly citrus/fruity smell. Anything too heavily floral or earthy or whatever makes some perfumes smell ‘warm’ (I know that sounds weird, but that’s the best thing I could use to describe it) usually give me headaches.

      The CK Light Blue was the first one that I actually went out and bought a large bottle of after testing it because it just never made me feel too sick; I think because there’s a strong green apple, and citrus scent to it that kind of comes out more than the woodsy kind of smells.

      Also – I still love that silvery dress she wore. She looks SO good in it. Stunning in the black and white photo as well – and props to her for donating her earnings to charity.

      Reply
  6. Maya says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:53 am

    Go Angie – ignore the haters and continue to rise in your career and humanitarian work.

    It’s a well known fact that Angelina has of written in her contract that 1/3 of her salary goes to charity. I think Oliver Stone was the one who told the world about that.

    She has always given the modelling salary to charity. For the LV campaign, she got £10 million and not only did she do the campaign in Cambodia, she also donated the whole amount to preserve the Cambodian wildlife.

    I loved her in Shiseido and St John commercials and she looked gorgeous in those advertisements.

    Angelina knows what she wants and only works with the best. She will nail this campaign as well.

    Reply
  7. YepIsaidit says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:53 am

    The word is Terrence Malick filmed the commercial. That’s what some French sites are claiming anyway. They say the commercial is about her as a mother, lover and activist.

    Reply
  8. Sushi says:
    January 24, 2017 at 7:57 am

    I am not perfume person but I will go and buy to support her and her charity. Hope she rise higher and stronger than ever.

    Reply
    • YepIsaidit says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:01 am

      I hope this is a new beginning for her as an actress, too. Fingers crossed. I don’t care what others say- I want her in more movies. LoL

      Reply
      • Maya says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:08 am

        Me too – I want her to direct more movies and also act in more.

        Maleficent 2 is already in the bag and I still have hopes she does Cleo – she will be amazing in that.

        I know she said few months ago that she now won’t be doing Africa but I hope she will. Her directing that movie with Daniel Day Lewis as the hero and maybe Helen Mirren as his mother will be amazing.

      • Jeesie says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:17 am

        Seriously, you actually want her to direct a movie called Africa starring two white English actors? That project is an atrocious idea, from the title down. It would be almost as bad as the time she did a role in blackface. She somehow got a pass for that, but no way in hell will ‘Africa’ get a pass in this current climate.

      • Maya says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:22 am

        @Jeesie: do you know what the movie Africa is about? Or who the true story is based on?

        Richard Leakey is British so DDL is perfect choice and HM as his mother as well.

        They can change the title of course but it will be white actors who will play in this movie.

      • Fa says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:38 am

        @JEESIE
        Really! Africa is continent where white people lives as well, the man the movie portrait has Kenyan/British citizen he has dual passport which practically means he is from Africa

      • Jeesie says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:47 am

        Yes, I know what it’s about.

        There are many prominent black African anti-poachers with amazing stories. But of course of all the possible options Hollywood picks the white saviour story, and decides to give it the title of Africa when the story barely touches on more than one African country. It’s just gross all round.

        And Richard Leakey was born and raised in Kenya, so no, DDL is not the perfect choice. At the very least, if this had to be the story they chose to tell, they could have at least cast white Kenyan actors.

    • Aminah says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:05 am

      I don’t think the money from the fragrance purchases will go to her charity; I believe her fee for modelling/promoting the fragrance will instead.

      Reply
      • Esmom says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:15 am

        Yeah, no, they are not about to give up any profit, I’d venture to guess.

      • Fa says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:30 am

        Her salary from the ads is going to charity, as she did with other endorsements of her previous campaigns, everyone knows any company want her to front their products but she always looks a company that will help her charity causes like Louis Vuitton. She always said that she good with money, she never overspend and careful with money.

      • Lucy2 says:
        January 24, 2017 at 8:35 am

        I agree, it sounds like she donated her fee, not a percentage of sales. Best to donate directly if this inspires anyone.

        I’ve often thought this is a great way for a celebrity to fund a charity. It’s usually a decent amount of money, for a relatively small amount of work. How great to be able to do something quickly and then turn around and make a big difference to a charity.

    • Lena says:
      January 24, 2017 at 8:09 am

      Don’t do that, her modeling job is only a tiny amount of the budget for something like that
      And anyway, she got paid already, rather donate directly.

      Reply
  9. Aminah says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:02 am

    I love a couple of Guerlain perfumes, so I’ll keep an eye out for this new release to test out.

    Also, this could be a sneak peak of the preliminary print ad:

    http://www.fragrantica.com/perfume/Guerlain/Mon-Guerlain-43297.html

    Or it could be fan-made. But, I think she’s a good fit for the brand.

    Reply
  10. Incognito says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:02 am

    There’s absolutely nothing wrong with Glow by J.Lo. That’s one of my favorite scents and it’s one of the few that doesn’t give me a headache.

    Angie is beautiful and I’m sure she will look stunning in the ads. And good on her for donating the money to charity.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

      I get headaches from perfume. My sinuses close up and a headache comes on quickly. And I’ve tried a ton of perfumes, etc. And my sensitivity to perfumes seems to be getting worse as I get older. I usually resort to very lightly scented body lotions.

      I will have to try Glow.

      Reply
  11. hoopjumper says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:03 am

    What charity did she donate to? Sorry if I’m just not seeing it…

    Reply
  12. Esmom says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:18 am

    The Charlize ads made me cringe too, lol, especially when she whispered “Dior” and did that uber fierce model walk. And let’s not forget Brad’s faux philosophical ads for whatever it was. So cheesy. I did always like the Michelle Williams Vuitton print ads, though, even though some people found them twee.

    I’m sure Angelina’s ads will be beautiful, hopefully they will keep the cheesy factor in check.

    Reply
  13. bap says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:18 am

    A Great Beautiful Soul! Dame Angelina donated from her Louis Vitton adds in 2010 her salary of 10 million to charity.

    Reply
  14. bap says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Angelina supports women causes with her actions not words.

    Reply
  15. Sera says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:23 am

    So proud of her . I am sorry she and Brad couldn’t make it work but they have very different goals and personalities. I pray that they can remain friends for their kids and I hope they continue along paths that make them happy without hurting each other. I do believe they love each other but that is not always enough no matter what the movies say. Can’t wait for Angelina to be out and about and happy.

    Reply
    • YepIsaidit says:
      January 24, 2017 at 9:40 am

      Yeah, Brad’s goal is to get drunk and treat his children like trash and hers is to protect her kids. Lol

      Guess he doesn’t have to do the drug and alcohol testing anymore as Us weekly says he was spotted taking all the alcohol from a private hotel party he threw. Lmao back to drinking but then again that leaves the system fast.

      I’m happy Angelina is done with the coward and hopefully she’ll find someone else or not. Whatever makes her happiest. Hoping she meets a chef who will cook hearty meals for her tbh.

      Reply
  16. molly says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:26 am

    She has built girls schools so they have a right to education. She advocates for rape victims, she stands up for herself in a male dominant industry, never puts down other women & yet you question if she is a feminist? Women who say they are feminists but do nothing about it, are they more for women rights than what angelina does?

    Reply
  17. Sage says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I liked her St Johns campaign and I don’t remember seeing any of the LV ads. Anyway, good for her. I can’t wait to see the commercial.

    They are both slowly moving on.

    Reply
  18. Heather says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:58 am

    Gag. Back to her old tricks again. Do something horrible and then set up a “charitable” story to try and manipulate the public. Not. Buying. It.

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:15 am

      Why does it have to be one or the other? It’s two-fold for Angie. She gets a big paycheck and donates to a worthy cause and announces to the world it’s for charity and gets great PR for herself with the photos and the philanthropy of donating the money. It’s how she’s always used fame and her career and at times offsetting bad headlines, and why she didn’t have to hire a publicist for all these years Another example, the happy family photos on covers. Great PR and she donates the money for great causes.

      Sure, she’s doing this now to offset the narrative of the nasty divorce. I don’t blame her for doing that. They all do it in one form or another. She does it usually in a way that also benefits not just herself but others in need.

      She didn’t last this long in the business without being savvy.

      Reply
    • Maya says:
      January 24, 2017 at 10:28 am

      So do tell us what horrible things she has been doing for the past 15 years?

      Even people like you cannot disregard the decades of humanitarian work she has been doing.

      It really bugs people like you that Angelina doesn’t respond to your attacks and instead continues to do good.

      It’s a win win situation all around and yet you have issues with it.

      If you have issues with people being charitable then you are the one with the problems.

      Reply
      • EMAu says:
        January 24, 2017 at 10:51 am

        Humanitarian work = making guest appearances in war zones, before making other guest appearances in London, etc.
        You do realise that the real humanitarian workers are those who spend longer amounts of time actually working with displaced people without the PR. Like the workers who rescued refugees off the island of Lesbos, like those who live among refugees etc. Not Hollywood celebrities who live like nomads to minimise tax. Brad and Angelina reminded me of Elizabeth Taylor and Richard Burton. If you read about them, they too set up production companies and spent their marriage sailing around (not staying in one place long enough) so they could minimise tax. People who avoid tax or try to minimise tax are not humanitarian. Taxes exist to contribute to society – health, infrastructure, etc. Humanitarians also don’t accuse people of heinous crimes like child abuse via ‘insiders’ who leak to the media.

      • Maya says:
        January 24, 2017 at 11:00 am

        Oh please – Brad did the crime and YOU are attacking Angelina?

        Verbal abuse is abuse and it was not Angelina who “leaked” anything. She filed the papers to the court and the media got hold of it.

        As for the humanitarian stuff – those very same humanitarian workers themselves have said how Angelina spends hours on the field with them, is well prepared for each situation and never asks for special treatments.

      • V4Real says:
        January 24, 2017 at 11:37 am

        They both leaked info to the press. Can we get passed that now? Seems like both of them are trying to.

    • GoOnGirl says:
      January 24, 2017 at 2:32 pm

      So if Angie’s up to her old tricks again, does that include Brad, coming out of his hotel with liquor? We should gag on that.

      Reply
    • Cara says:
      January 25, 2017 at 12:35 am

      The deal was made in 2015 while she’s in Cambodia to make the movie but get released now to coincide with the movie coming out next month February.

      Reply
  19. Anare says:
    January 24, 2017 at 9:59 am

    I’m not a AJ fan but cannot deny that she is stunningly beautiful. She should do more modeling and skip the acting.

    Reply
  20. molly says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:24 am

    Heather what horrible thing did she do? Brad was the one who did something bad. All she did was file for divorce. She didn’t ask for child services to be part of her life for over three months. They set the rules of brad’s visitation & tests he has to do. As for the drugs & alcohol? Everyone can see it was an issue. Dcfs wouldn’t set out such a plan if he didn’t have a problem. She had every right to file for sole custody if his issues were preventing him for being a trusted parent. As usual he gets a free pass & Angelina is villified for trying to do best by her kids. This perfume deal was made last year & guerlain said about the charitable donation. Not her.

    Reply
  21. Luila says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:40 am

    http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-2122191/Jean-Paul-Guerlain-75-convicted-making-racist-remark-French-TV.html

    I thought Angie was bit more careful than this….but did hear she is a trump supporter

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:02 am

      Angelina is Trump supporter? Seriously how low are you Angelina haters that you now create rumours about her?

      Reply
    • L says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:27 am

      Luila:
      Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha!!
      Oh, you!

      Reply
    • V4Real says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:41 am

      I think you’re trying to say that why would AJ align herself with a company where the owner used a racial remark but isn’t he separated from the company now?

      Reply
    • Fa says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:41 am

      Ha ha you forget one thing family Guerlain don’t own the company anymore, I can give you direction how to do research just go on google and try Wiki for information

      Reply
    • manta says:
      January 24, 2017 at 12:28 pm

      I haven’t been able to buy anything from this brand since hearing this disgusting man and his use of the N-word
      And the argument that he doesn’t own the company anymore felt so much like damage control from fearful executives . The reason, in first place, why he was invited on this news set was because, wheteher in a honorific or benevolent way, he was fronting and selling his beloved company.
      Rational or not, I can’t stand to see anything with Guerlain written on it in my house.

      Reply
    • almondmilk says:
      January 24, 2017 at 3:20 pm

      Really @Luila?

      Why would you say something so disgusting? How much do you have to hate a person who’s done so much good in the world that you’d align her with a man whose done the worst and created more racial hatred. You’d say that about a mother of immigrant children of various races, who’d get spit on by Trump supporters?

      This is misogyny, this is why some women can march and proclaim to be feminists (looking at you Handler) but in the end when you lash out so hysterically and hatefully it shows your true colors.

      I dont see why anyone short of being a Nazi or klans man would support that gross pos, so why would Angelina Jolie (of all people!) support a racist sexist grotesque rumored sexual assaulter/molester and narcissistic scum bag like Trump?

      Add to that, why would Angelina support a man who has obsessively slurred and demeaned her own character and her looks to boot.

      Please stop being so transparent. Try to be a better person for the love of God.

      Reply
  22. EMAu says:
    January 24, 2017 at 10:43 am

    Whenever she is on the PR trail she always has the Botox vein bulging out of her forehead. It’s a sign of fresh botox.

    Reply
    • Maya says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:03 am

      Try again – she has had that vein showing since she was in her teens. There are pictures out there.

      Plus there are lots of people who has their vein showing on their foreheads when animated.

      Reply
    • L says:
      January 24, 2017 at 11:34 am

      Emau:
      But that humanitarian/charitable work though….
      amazing right? 😉

      Reply
    • almondmilk says:
      January 24, 2017 at 3:27 pm

      Thank you @Maya

      Also, @EMAu

      Famous forehead veined people include myself (I’ve never had botox) Julia Roberts, who has always had a forehead vein, and Robert Pattinson.

      That vein doesn’t mean what you think it means.

      It’s just the physiology of some people.

      Also, watch her films and her candids, botox means your forehead is immobile – she has one of the more expressive faces around, i used her frown in wanted for a gif for a long time. You can’t frown like that and be on the tox.

      Sorry to ruin your diss of the beautiful girl.

      Here we are a few days after the march and already. pouncing and clawing our betters to shreds.

      Tsk tsk.

      Reply
  23. Laura says:
    January 24, 2017 at 11:01 am

    Angelina Jolie is quite possibly the most beautiful woman I have ever laid eyes on! I think her acting is decent – loved her “Maleficent” and “Gia” – but like another person said earlier, I could stare at her physical beauty all day long. She really is blessed in the looks department! I also appreciate and applaud her efforts to help those in need. There is no law that requires her – or anyone else – to contribute to charities/do humanitarian work, so I respect her decision to do what she can to help. If we all do our part – whether it is Angelina, myself or all of you – this world could be a much better place for those who have nothing and/or are in a desperate situation (this includes animals and the environment as well as humans!)

    Reply
    • Jayna says:
      January 24, 2017 at 4:34 pm

      Well, the self-proclaimed authority on beauty (here’s where I vomit orange cheetos) says not. And we all know a handsome man like him should know. (Blech)

      “The Presidential candidate (and owner of the Miss Universe pageant) deems himself an authority on the subject of women’s attractiveness.
      “I understand beauty and she’s not a great beauty by any stretch of the imagination. I don’t even find her attractive,” he said, during an interview with Larry King.
      Continuing his unbelievable commentary, Trump added: “She’s been with so many guys she makes me look like a baby.”

      Donald Trump has made a habit of voicing his opinion on females’ attractiveness.
      In 2006, he also appeared on Late Night with Conan O’Brien, where he took a random jab at Jolie, declaring, “Angelina Jolie is not beautiful.”
      When the host asked him how he could possibly think that, Trump replied, “Well, that’s why they have menus at restaurants.”

      Reply
      • doofus says:
        January 24, 2017 at 5:25 pm

        you know she must have turned him down, that’s gotta be why he says crap like that.

        he’s one of those people who, when he gets dissed by woman, says “well, you’re ugly and I wouldn’t have F-ed you anyway!”

        just like all the celebs he invited and who turned him down. “we didn’t want them there, this is for the people! they all wanted to come but I said no.”

  24. Sera says:
    January 24, 2017 at 4:30 pm

    It will be so sad to see Brad at SAG, Oscars without Angelina. I won’t b e able to watch any of those shows without being too upset. Missing Angelina. So happy about the new project and FTKMF coming out. Love her. Not sure how I feel about Brad right now. One minute I could ring his neck and the next I am just disappointed.

    Reply
  25. Truxiepixie says:
    January 24, 2017 at 5:28 pm

    I always love Angelina Jolie….i will support her

    Reply
  26. SusanneToo says:
    January 24, 2017 at 6:37 pm

    Just one example of the coming censorship. They’ve also hit the EPA.
    http://www.buzzfeed.com/legacy_mobile/dinograndoni/trump-usda?utm_term=.aceN1pJ36#.lj1Zp6ERv

    Oh, and just in, he’s keeping his BFF Comey at FBI.

    Reply
  27. bap says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:33 pm

    Some day Angelina will the Nobel Prize for Peace. She will be recognized for her Humanatarian work.

    Reply
  28. BlueSky says:
    January 24, 2017 at 8:42 pm

    I have J. Lo Glow too. I never thought i would be one wearing celebrity perfume. I also like Heat by Beyonce and Curious from Britney Spears.

    Reply

