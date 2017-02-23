“Nick Cannon & his ex-girlfriend named their son Golden Cannon” links

Weeping may endure for a night, but Joy cometh in the morning! No matter how hard the world may hit you, God always reminds us of our purpose! #TrueHappiness Welcome to Earth Son! Golden "Sagon" Cannon 2/21/17 #Awakened

