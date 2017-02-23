“Nick Cannon & his ex-girlfriend named their son Golden Cannon” links

Nick Cannon & his ex-girlfriend welcomed a son. A son they named Golden “Sagon” Cannon. There is a baby out there named Golden Cannon. [Dlisted]
The Oscars will probably go on for four-plus hours. [LaineyGossip]
Protests in LA after an LAPD officer fires his gun at a 13-year-old. [Jezebel]
I’m not sure about this peplum, Eva Longoria. [Moe Jackson]
Jessica Biel makes it look like she’s barfing a rainbow. [Popoholic]
Mariah Carey is not just like us. [Wonderwall]
Cheryl Cole shows off her baby bump. [JustJared]
The Michael Fassbender-James Bond rumor has cropped up again. [IDLY]
Jimmy Kimmel isn’t retiring, despite his words to the contrary. [Seriously OMG WTF]
“Badass squirrel” is your new meme. [Socialite Life]
That sounds like a name of a sex toy.
LOL, I thought it sounded like the name of a sex movie.
Middle name Shower
Celebrities keep coming up with worse,more embarrassing names for their kids everyday
What a beautiful baby 😍
I worry about Nick. He seems to be going off the rails lately. Between him losing it and Mariah being bonkers, who will look after Marilyn and Manson? Or whatever the twins’ names are…
“Marilyn and Manson”
hahahahahaha
Agreed – I always thought he seemed somewhat normal, but I’m starting to realize he and Mariah were perfect for each other.
Golden Cannon is just a cruel, cruel name to bestow upon a person.
I’ll say this everytime because I’d love an answer..
Why link to Popoholic? It’s kind of a gross site that talks about woman like they are objects.
+1000
+10,000.
Totally unrelated story, although not really, since Nick hosts/used to host AGT: I discovered The Boy With Tape On His Face the other day. He’s absolutely wonderful.
Moroccan, Monroe, and Golden. Wow…
Back in the ’70′s there were a couple of football players named Golden and Sterling Richards. Man, I loved those names, but not enough to bestow on a child. Gotta consider the last name you’re working with as well. 😒
Why are people so exhausting? Are there more narcissistic people nowadays, or is it just the internet that makes them more visible? Everybody going ME ME ME look at ME ME ME!
Golden Tate is a professional football player. He seems like he handles the name well.
Is the middle name really in quotes?
Here’s one more kid who’ll have to change his name when he grows up…..
I haven’t heard a celebrity’s child name that is more ridiculous than the names I have heard of non celebrity kids.Mostly my family members,I have a second cousin named Infinity.
At least they spelled it correctly.
Paisley and Madras
I wonder if the name has anything to do with the “Golden Temple” in India? Nick did a recent interview speaking about his interest in the Sikh faith and how he’s been researching it a lot and this has something to do with him wearing Turbans lately as well. He’s not a practicing Sikh but said he likes what the religion has to say.
