Nick Cannon & his ex-girlfriend welcomed a son. A son they named Golden “Sagon” Cannon. There is a baby out there named Golden Cannon. [Dlisted]
The Oscars will probably go on for four-plus hours. [LaineyGossip]
Protests in LA after an LAPD officer fires his gun at a 13-year-old. [Jezebel]
I’m not sure about this peplum, Eva Longoria. [Moe Jackson]
Jessica Biel makes it look like she’s barfing a rainbow. [Popoholic]
Mariah Carey is not just like us. [Wonderwall]
Cheryl Cole shows off her baby bump. [JustJared]
The Michael Fassbender-James Bond rumor has cropped up again. [IDLY]
Jimmy Kimmel isn’t retiring, despite his words to the contrary. [Seriously OMG WTF]
“Badass squirrel” is your new meme. [Socialite Life]

22 Responses to ““Nick Cannon & his ex-girlfriend named their son Golden Cannon” links”

  1. Daisy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    That sounds like a name of a sex toy.

  2. hannah says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    Middle name Shower

  3. Beth says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    Celebrities keep coming up with worse,more embarrassing names for their kids everyday

  4. PunkyMomma says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:38 pm

    What a beautiful baby 😍

  5. Chaine says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    I worry about Nick. He seems to be going off the rails lately. Between him losing it and Mariah being bonkers, who will look after Marilyn and Manson? Or whatever the twins’ names are…

  6. Rose says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:43 pm

    I’ll say this everytime because I’d love an answer..
    Why link to Popoholic? It’s kind of a gross site that talks about woman like they are objects.

  7. Lucy says:
    February 23, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    Totally unrelated story, although not really, since Nick hosts/used to host AGT: I discovered The Boy With Tape On His Face the other day. He’s absolutely wonderful.

  8. OriginallyBlue says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Moroccan, Monroe, and Golden. Wow…

  9. GingerCrunch says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:02 pm

    Back in the ’70′s there were a couple of football players named Golden and Sterling Richards. Man, I loved those names, but not enough to bestow on a child. Gotta consider the last name you’re working with as well. 😒

  10. Harryg says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:21 pm

    Why are people so exhausting? Are there more narcissistic people nowadays, or is it just the internet that makes them more visible? Everybody going ME ME ME look at ME ME ME!

  11. Whatever Gurl says:
    February 23, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Golden Tate is a professional football player. He seems like he handles the name well.

  12. Jayna says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:02 pm

    Is the middle name really in quotes?

  13. HK9 says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:07 pm

    Here’s one more kid who’ll have to change his name when he grows up…..

  14. BJ says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:35 pm

    I haven’t heard a celebrity’s child name that is more ridiculous than the names I have heard of non celebrity kids.Mostly my family members,I have a second cousin named Infinity.

  15. me says:
    February 23, 2017 at 2:45 pm

    I wonder if the name has anything to do with the “Golden Temple” in India? Nick did a recent interview speaking about his interest in the Sikh faith and how he’s been researching it a lot and this has something to do with him wearing Turbans lately as well. He’s not a practicing Sikh but said he likes what the religion has to say.

