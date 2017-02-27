‘Moonlight’ won Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ was incorrectly given the award

2017 BAFTA Awards - Arrivals

I’m still trying to figure out what happened, OMG. So, did Warren Beatty get the wrong envelope or what? Moonlight won Best Picture but Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner and I was already writing it up as a major disappointment but I wasn’t shocked and then OMG MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE and Jimmy Kimmel had to come out and shame Warren Beatty. The La La Land peeps were surprisingly generous though and they made a point of passing those Oscars to the Moonlight peeps.

Obviously, I thought Moonlight was a better film, a better message overall, and Moonlight was more deserving of Best Picture. It was like we got an immediate recount and everything turned out the right way! Moonlight picked up Best Picture and Damien Chazelle won the Best Director Oscar, which… does not shock me. I even said immediately after seeing La La Land that if Chazelle won Best Director, I would understand. Even though I think La La Land is overwhelmingly overrated, Chazelle did a lot with a smaller budget and he made a very frothy, beloved film. Chazelle’s acceptance speech was blah and uneventful too – he thanked his fellow nominees (he was very generous about it), then he thanked the cast and crew and his wife. Chazelle is also the youngest-ever Oscar winner for Best Director (Chazelle is 32).

So, there you go. I can’t believe all of that happened in the last moments of the Oscars. My God.

2017 BAFTA Awards - Arrivals

Promotional images courtesy of ‘La La Land’ and ‘Moonlight.

 

68 Responses to “‘Moonlight’ won Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ was incorrectly given the award”

  1. JennaQ says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:25 am

    So much drama in such a short period of time! Moonlight definitely deserved that award

  2. Birdix says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

    That was something else! The Lala land guys handled it well though.

  3. La Elle says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:26 am

    I haven’t watched the Oscars in recent years but tuned in this year – glad I did just because of the Best Picture stuff. That was a crazier ending than most of the movies nominated.

    Feel bad for Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty – sounds like someone back stage screwed up, and they’re the ones being blamed for it in headlines.

  4. Patty says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Well that was awkward.

  5. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    Evidently, Warren & Faye were given the wrong envelope. It’s not entirely their fault but it is embarrassing. Just happy that Moonlight won Best Picture. That was actually a great ending to an otherwise boring show.

  6. Tough Cookie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    THAT WAS INSANE!!!! WTF???

    I’m so glad “Moonlight” won!! but OMFG

  7. Mulligan says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:27 am

    I was so disappointed and then beyond happy. The La La Land producers handled a bad situation very graciously. Congrats to Moonlight! Well deserved.

  8. msd says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Omg that was NUTS, even though I’m pleased LLL, which I wasn’t crazy about, didn’t win, I feel bad for the people who got up; and also kind of bad for Moonlight to win after such a stuff up … what on earth happened??

    Is Beatty losing the plot?
    Did the accountants and their magical suitcase screw up?!

  9. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I wanted LLL to win but OMG that was amazing. I can’t believe how much fun I’m having. The LLL crew were indeed very classy and gracious about the mixup, so kudos to all of them for that. And congrats to Team Moonlight!!! Very well deserved.

  10. Steph says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:28 am

    Omg that was so disrespectful. It was obvious he lied and try to put a bandaid on it saying he read Emma…

  11. Paula says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:28 am

    I was so shocked I couldn’t even pay attention to their speech. Really happy Moonlight won, it was the best movie by far.

  12. Ana says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

    That was painful to watch, so mortifying for the ones who’d already gave their speech and then Moonlight speeches got so lost in all the commotion.

  13. Aysla says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:29 am

    Omg! I got major second-hand embarrassment from that mix-up. Cringe factor off the charts. As someone who loved La La Land, I am very happy Moonlight won. La La Land was great but Moonlight was the better movie.

    Ahh! I feel bad for all the La La Land people, they must have been so mortified even though it wasn’t their fault- and for the Moonlight crew, having to go up on that note of awkwardness. Who screwed up?? Wrong envelope??

  14. poppy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:30 am

    maybe one of the most whuck moments i ever saw on live tv. accident i even tuned in the last few minutes and glad i caught it.
    even more glad moonlight won.
    was it a stunt to promote next year’s oscar? keep people watching to the very end?
    whatever it was it was disrespectful to moonlight and feel sorry for la la land.

  15. SusanneToo says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:30 am

    You could tell Warren was wondering WTH by the expression on his face and passing the card to Faye rather than announcing it. Who handed them the envelope?

  16. Sam says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I think the La La Land crew handled that as best as they could and I feel for them BUT as far as The Academy goes they can suck it because they ruined the moment for the true best picture winner in Moonlight. I’m very happy for Moonlight but at the same time pissed off because their moment was ruined by this nonsense.

    Also Warren Beatty if the envelope says “Emma Stone” on it then say that and ask for the best picture envelope instead of incorrectly awarding a movie just because you assumed it was going to win.

  17. Ally8 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I’m glad Beatty cleared up right away that it was an envelope issue, so the old-age cracks would gain steam. Beatty said that when he opened the envelope, it said “Emma Stone, La La Land”, which is why he was confused, showed it to Faye Dunaway, and she just read out La La Land.

    My sympathies are with whatever poor sap was in charge of the envelopes backstage.

  18. Aqua says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:31 am

    I’m glad Moonlight won but seriously how could you make that kind of a mistake! One minute you think you have won and then the next thing you know it gets taken away. How embarrassing!

  19. Babooshka says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:32 am

    Couldn’t be more in awe and impressed with how gracious and composed the laLa land people were seconds after being elated they won. True show of great character, respect and appreciation on their part. What a defining moment for them as well. Plus couldn’t be more thrilled that moonlight won!

  20. Almondjoy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:33 am

    I’ve never cringed so much in all my life 😩 That was she extremely embarassing. I feel terrible for Warren Beatty!

  21. Bee says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:36 am

    You knew something was up when the guy with the headset appeared. What a mess. An epic mess. Simply awful for everyone involved.

  22. Mindy_dopple says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:38 am

    Ok I get it, he was given the wrong envelope but there were quite a few red flags. #1 the envelope was open, #2 it was for just one person who had won just a few minutes ago when the category you’re presenting is for best picture and #3 you knew it was wrong but instead of asking for a stage hand or something, you pass it to Faye to say it!! What an ass!

  23. Luca76 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:38 am

    If only, if only this type of thing could’ve happened in November

  24. I'mScaredAsHell says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:40 am

    Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company has won two best picture oscars in the last 3 years. 12 Years a Slave in 2014 and now Moonlight in 2017

  25. Sayrah says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:40 am

    No one else initially thought kimmel was pulling a Steve Harvey moment as the last joke? I totally thought that until I rewatched it.

  26. Whyme says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:44 am

    Aww it wasn’t Warren Beatty’s fault he was confused because it said Emma Stone and La La Land Faye Dunaway just saw the La La Land part. That’s on the Academy and whoever handles the envelopes. I mean wouldn’t you triple check that?!

    I feel so bad for La La Land for not really winning and so bad for Moonlight for not getting the proper reaction and time to speak.

  27. robyn says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:56 am

    Wow … what a mess but Kimmel handled it well. I think Trump is gloating about this. I guess Warren was handed the wrong envelop … but I remember him as a republican who did that empty chair thing about Obama. Am I too suspicious to think Warren rigged it to happen that way. I wouldn’t put it past any Trump supporter.

  28. Suzanne says:
    February 27, 2017 at 12:59 am

    So because a movie has a better is deserves to win? And you sound so patronzing towards Damien considering he’s a fantastic filmmaker

  29. Perpetua says:
    February 27, 2017 at 1:31 am

    No mistakes were made tonight, that was a very well thought out little stunt by the producers and poor Warren Beatty/Faye Dunaway were the goons they set up to take the fall, thank goodness Beatty had enough sense in the moment to explain what had happened. I thought it was pretty strange that they were presenting Best Picture, I thought it was even stranger that La La Land garnered as many awards as it did, but alas, all is now revealed, as it makes far more sense that the Academy showered them with awards all night so that they could completely and utterly humiliate them at the end. But seriously thank god Moonlight won Best Picture.

