‘Moonlight’ won Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ was incorrectly given the award

I’m still trying to figure out what happened, OMG. So, did Warren Beatty get the wrong envelope or what? Moonlight won Best Picture but Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner and I was already writing it up as a major disappointment but I wasn’t shocked and then OMG MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE and Jimmy Kimmel had to come out and shame Warren Beatty. The La La Land peeps were surprisingly generous though and they made a point of passing those Oscars to the Moonlight peeps.
WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of 'La La Land' realizes a mistake had been made and 'Moonlight' actually won Best Picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCCopwsJ66
— Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017
.@BandryBarry on Best Picture for "Moonlight": "Even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams." https://t.co/bkJCcIs2Vw pic.twitter.com/olyJ2OD5FV
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
Obviously, I thought Moonlight was a better film, a better message overall, and Moonlight was more deserving of Best Picture. It was like we got an immediate recount and everything turned out the right way! Moonlight picked up Best Picture and Damien Chazelle won the Best Director Oscar, which… does not shock me. I even said immediately after seeing La La Land that if Chazelle won Best Director, I would understand. Even though I think La La Land is overwhelmingly overrated, Chazelle did a lot with a smaller budget and he made a very frothy, beloved film. Chazelle’s acceptance speech was blah and uneventful too – he thanked his fellow nominees (he was very generous about it), then he thanked the cast and crew and his wife. Chazelle is also the youngest-ever Oscar winner for Best Director (Chazelle is 32).
Damien Chazelle: "This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it." https://t.co/vG5LjQdCo9 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/N6BN286mCZ
— ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017
So, there you go. I can’t believe all of that happened in the last moments of the Oscars. My God.
So much drama in such a short period of time! Moonlight definitely deserved that award
OMG, I literally slammed the remote down, tiring the tv off when LaLa Land was announced. I wish I watched it through to the end now! Oh my LANTA!
Me too! So pissed
That was something else! The Lala land guys handled it well though.
Yes, Jordan Horowitz was a class act.
I haven’t watched the Oscars in recent years but tuned in this year – glad I did just because of the Best Picture stuff. That was a crazier ending than most of the movies nominated.
Feel bad for Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty – sounds like someone back stage screwed up, and they’re the ones being blamed for it in headlines.
Well that was awkward.
Evidently, Warren & Faye were given the wrong envelope. It’s not entirely their fault but it is embarrassing. Just happy that Moonlight won Best Picture. That was actually a great ending to an otherwise boring show.
THAT WAS INSANE!!!! WTF???
I’m so glad “Moonlight” won!! but OMFG
I was so disappointed and then beyond happy. The La La Land producers handled a bad situation very graciously. Congrats to Moonlight! Well deserved.
Omg that was NUTS, even though I’m pleased LLL, which I wasn’t crazy about, didn’t win, I feel bad for the people who got up; and also kind of bad for Moonlight to win after such a stuff up … what on earth happened??
Is Beatty losing the plot?
Did the accountants and their magical suitcase screw up?!
What I read was the reason Beatty looked confused and handed it to Faye was it said Emma Stone La La Land. In the confusion she saw La La Land and read it. My guess is it was the crew or the magical suitcase people. Not sure what happened to make them realize it was Moonlight or when the correct envelope came, but at least they saw it before it ended. Wow major screw up somewhere.
Don’t they make a big production every year about the magical suitcase? Is that all for show? Is it empty? #amateurhour
I wanted LLL to win but OMG that was amazing. I can’t believe how much fun I’m having. The LLL crew were indeed very classy and gracious about the mixup, so kudos to all of them for that. And congrats to Team Moonlight!!! Very well deserved.
Omg that was so disrespectful. It was obvious he lied and try to put a bandaid on it saying he read Emma…
It wasn’t obvious to me. You could tell he was confused by what was on the card and wondering WTF?
??? Warren didn’t even read the name out loud? He looked inside the envelope multiple times because you could tell he was confused and then ended up just giving it to Faye to read. I think the guy that clarified the winner was super rude to Warren, ripping the card out of his hands. It was obviously a mistake from backstage. What an absolute mess. I’m glad Moonlight won though.
sorry about that lol. I watched it again and yeah they had two envelopes, I was so shocked by LaLaLa Land winning and suddenly i saw the guy grabbing the card.
@Alleycat, I thought that guy was rude for ripping the card out of WB’s hands too. Plus he seemed really pissed off (understandable) before he recovered to say he would be proud to hand the Oscar over or whatever.
Do you think Beatty did that on purpose? That seemed like a sincere look of confusion on his face. I thought that was why he handed it to Faye to check to see if he was seeing correctly.
From what I’ve heard, Beatty has been showing signs of losing it for years now. He should never have been a presenter. I feel sorry for him. He was obviously very confused.
Warren may be going off his rocker, but this doesn’t prove that. He didn’t read or announce it Faye did. Did he really have two envelopes going out there and why would he have two that’s crazy? Sorry if you have two 70-80 year olds announcing best picture with most likely reading sight problems you better make sure they have one envelope and it is the correct one enlarged type too. Sorry I blame crew or magical suitcase person from the accounting firm of whatever, whatever, and whatever. Watch out that firm will now get a job in Trump’s cabinet somewhere. LOL
What a dumb comment.
Except he didn’t announce the winner, Faye Dunaway did. It was just a big screw-up, which was immediately corrected, nothing malicious.
Why would Warren lie? He looked obviously confused by what was in the envelop and wasn’t sure what to say for a moment but went on with the title marked. It’s not as if he decided to switch winners. Someone messed up big time, but that someone was the person responsible for the envelops, not the people on stage!
It sucks that the actual winners didn’t have the time/proper state of mind to be able to give the thanks they wanted to give though, but it’s great that their work was recognized
I was so shocked I couldn’t even pay attention to their speech. Really happy Moonlight won, it was the best movie by far.
That was painful to watch, so mortifying for the ones who’d already gave their speech and then Moonlight speeches got so lost in all the commotion.
Omg! I got major second-hand embarrassment from that mix-up. Cringe factor off the charts. As someone who loved La La Land, I am very happy Moonlight won. La La Land was great but Moonlight was the better movie.
Ahh! I feel bad for all the La La Land people, they must have been so mortified even though it wasn’t their fault- and for the Moonlight crew, having to go up on that note of awkwardness. Who screwed up?? Wrong envelope??
maybe one of the most whuck moments i ever saw on live tv. accident i even tuned in the last few minutes and glad i caught it.
even more glad moonlight won.
was it a stunt to promote next year’s oscar? keep people watching to the very end?
whatever it was it was disrespectful to moonlight and feel sorry for la la land.
Accidents aren’t disrespectful. No one did anything on purpose. It was unfortunate that it happened- to both movies.
You could tell Warren was wondering WTH by the expression on his face and passing the card to Faye rather than announcing it. Who handed them the envelope?
I think the La La Land crew handled that as best as they could and I feel for them BUT as far as The Academy goes they can suck it because they ruined the moment for the true best picture winner in Moonlight. I’m very happy for Moonlight but at the same time pissed off because their moment was ruined by this nonsense.
Also Warren Beatty if the envelope says “Emma Stone” on it then say that and ask for the best picture envelope instead of incorrectly awarding a movie just because you assumed it was going to win.
I feel bad for the teams behind both movies. They both handled it with grace.
Plus, on the pro side for Moonlight, I feel like people are going to remember their win for a lot longer than most Best Pictures.
I’m glad Beatty cleared up right away that it was an envelope issue, so the old-age cracks would gain steam. Beatty said that when he opened the envelope, it said “Emma Stone, La La Land”, which is why he was confused, showed it to Faye Dunaway, and she just read out La La Land.
My sympathies are with whatever poor sap was in charge of the envelopes backstage.
I wouldn’t want to be him right now. Can’t imagine the flack he’s going to get for it.
I’m glad Moonlight won but seriously how could you make that kind of a mistake! One minute you think you have won and then the next thing you know it gets taken away. How embarrassing!
Couldn’t be more in awe and impressed with how gracious and composed the laLa land people were seconds after being elated they won. True show of great character, respect and appreciation on their part. What a defining moment for them as well. Plus couldn’t be more thrilled that moonlight won!
+1
They were probably in shock.. all they really could do was leave the stage. Who knows how many hissy fits they had afterwards though.
True. They were gracious on stage, but I’m sure they were pissed once they got off stage. That had to be such a deflating moment. To think you’ve won the grand prize of best picture, but then have it snatched from you.
Probably. But hey, I couldn’t blame them for that, as long as they keep it to themselves. The point is, it is possible to handle such situations respectfully and without pulling a Kanye .
I’d be having hissy fits too. They didn’t just screw up the envelope, they let the La La Land people get up there and talk for almost 2 minutes. In the time it took them to make their way to the stage it could have been corrected, but they let them accept their Oscars and give their speeches. The La La Land team have every right to be pissed.
At least they got to make their speeches!
I’ve never cringed so much in all my life 😩 That was she extremely embarassing. I feel terrible for Warren Beatty!
You knew something was up when the guy with the headset appeared. What a mess. An epic mess. Simply awful for everyone involved.
Ok I get it, he was given the wrong envelope but there were quite a few red flags. #1 the envelope was open, #2 it was for just one person who had won just a few minutes ago when the category you’re presenting is for best picture and #3 you knew it was wrong but instead of asking for a stage hand or something, you pass it to Faye to say it!! What an ass!
I honestly thought he was stretching for time waiting for someone off stage to fix it. He even looked past Dunaway to the backstage. I think he showed her so she would understand what was going on bc she started teasing him about not saying it. I don’t think he expected her to read the name of the movie.
What a cluster-f**k. I don’t blame him or her. The production team failed spectacularly.
I agree Mia. Beatty wasn’t an ass. The production team’s mistake made him look like one to some people evidently and that’s a shame.
Totally agree, I think he gave her the envelope clue her in to an obvious mix up…not for her to read out loud.
What a mess.
If only, if only this type of thing could’ve happened in November
👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽
It did. But congress is refusing send their version of the headset guy to actually correct it.
ITA. Is there still time to wish?
Um, didn’t it? The thing that did not get the most votes ‘won.’ Only the Oscars, unlike America, actually corrected the mistake and let the will of the majority be heard.
In other words, the Academy is more democratic than the government.
Exactly. It was such a WTf moment-this is what should have happened last nov.. Congrats to moonlight and akthough i would have voted for LLL, it was definitely great to see the underdog win.
Brad Pitt’s Plan B production company has won two best picture oscars in the last 3 years. 12 Years a Slave in 2014 and now Moonlight in 2017
You know, I think he won one for The Departed too. He sure knows how to pick them as a producer.
I was thinking the same thing. Go Brad & Plan B
No one else initially thought kimmel was pulling a Steve Harvey moment as the last joke? I totally thought that until I rewatched it.
I still think he was involved in the envelope switch… he is known for his pranks… lol
Aww it wasn’t Warren Beatty’s fault he was confused because it said Emma Stone and La La Land Faye Dunaway just saw the La La Land part. That’s on the Academy and whoever handles the envelopes. I mean wouldn’t you triple check that?!
I feel so bad for La La Land for not really winning and so bad for Moonlight for not getting the proper reaction and time to speak.
Wow … what a mess but Kimmel handled it well. I think Trump is gloating about this. I guess Warren was handed the wrong envelop … but I remember him as a republican who did that empty chair thing about Obama. Am I too suspicious to think Warren rigged it to happen that way. I wouldn’t put it past any Trump supporter.
Umm. That was Clint Eastwood with the empty chair. And while this was embarrassing and awkward, it has nothing to do with politics or Trump. Jeez.
Oh … you’re right! Now I remember it was Clint Eastwood. Sorry about that … I guess I screwed up too. But I do think Trump is mean enough to be happy about what happened.
Warren is a Democrat. The empty chair thing was Clint Eastwood.
Beatty is a lifelong Democrat and extremely outspoken liberal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Report this comment as spam or abuse
