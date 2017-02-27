‘Moonlight’ won Best Picture after ‘La La Land’ was incorrectly given the award

I’m still trying to figure out what happened, OMG. So, did Warren Beatty get the wrong envelope or what? Moonlight won Best Picture but Faye Dunaway and Warren Beatty announced La La Land as the Best Picture winner and I was already writing it up as a major disappointment but I wasn’t shocked and then OMG MOONLIGHT WON BEST PICTURE and Jimmy Kimmel had to come out and shame Warren Beatty. The La La Land peeps were surprisingly generous though and they made a point of passing those Oscars to the Moonlight peeps.

WATCH: Moment where crew/cast of 'La La Land' realizes a mistake had been made and 'Moonlight' actually won Best Picture. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/WCCopwsJ66 — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 27, 2017

.@BandryBarry on Best Picture for "Moonlight": "Even in my dreams this could not be true. But to hell with dreams." https://t.co/bkJCcIs2Vw pic.twitter.com/olyJ2OD5FV — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

Obviously, I thought Moonlight was a better film, a better message overall, and Moonlight was more deserving of Best Picture. It was like we got an immediate recount and everything turned out the right way! Moonlight picked up Best Picture and Damien Chazelle won the Best Director Oscar, which… does not shock me. I even said immediately after seeing La La Land that if Chazelle won Best Director, I would understand. Even though I think La La Land is overwhelmingly overrated, Chazelle did a lot with a smaller budget and he made a very frothy, beloved film. Chazelle’s acceptance speech was blah and uneventful too – he thanked his fellow nominees (he was very generous about it), then he thanked the cast and crew and his wife. Chazelle is also the youngest-ever Oscar winner for Best Director (Chazelle is 32).

Damien Chazelle: "This was a movie about love, and I was lucky enough to fall in love while making it." https://t.co/vG5LjQdCo9 #Oscars pic.twitter.com/N6BN286mCZ — ABC News (@ABC) February 27, 2017

So, there you go. I can’t believe all of that happened in the last moments of the Oscars. My God.