Michelle Williams vs. Alicia Vikander: who had the worst LV at the Oscars?

Another awards show, another terrible showing from the house of Louis Vuitton. I wish LV would just give up on making clothes – they are terrible at it. Just make purses! Obviously, LV has to pay women to wear their ugly clothes and they’re currently paying two women for the (dis)honor: Michelle Williams and Alicia Vikander. It’s difficult to say whether Michelle and Alicia are just bad fits for Louis Vuitton or whether LV would look terrible on pretty much anyone.
Let’s start with Michelle. I have such an aversion to darker-color-on-top gowns. I always feel like it looks lopsided, and that the darker color should always go on the bottom. Or better yet, with this gown, the entire gown should have been made out of either fabric but not both. I say she should have gone for the black fabric. She would have looked like The Widow Ledger, but that’s the part she plays every day, so why not lean into it sartorially? Michelle also got a fresh haircut for the Oscars and she thinks she looks like Mia Farrow. I’m not feeling it at all. Michelle’s date Busy Phillips wore Elizabeth Kennedy.
As for Alicia Vikander… I’m giving her more of a pass because she was pretty much required to return this year to present, and everything about her is screaming “this is not my night!” If she didn’t want to pull focus, then she achieved that goal. This Louis Vuitton dress is a dated mess. Alicia continues to be under-styled and underwhelming too – her lack of makeup and this messy gym hair isn’t working for the OSCARS.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I don’t think either dress is BAD per say, they are just not amazing.
I like Michelle’s new haircut and Alicia is adorable as always.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alicia’s dress is awful!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I lol’ed at the “Widow Ledger!!!!” Busy Phillips looks the best out of these three.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yikes
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Did Michelle get some work done, or is the makeup/lighter hair color just throwing me off? Her face looks different.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see it too. She looks very waxy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was Willing to give it to Widow Ledger whose fervent wish along with Nicole Kian’s is to become the color of wheat fields.. But Son, What Is Alicia Vikander doing?? the mourning Flamenco Emoji💃🏼?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle Williams dress is a worst cheap version of the Emma Stone wore. If that’s the best Louis Vuitton can make, they should stick to the tacky monogrammed bags.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Word. When I read that they should stick to purses my first thought was nooooo, so sick of seeing monogrammed bags in the tube. EVERYONE has one and NO ONE is being paid to advertise Vuitton. Same with Mickael Kors.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Michelle William’s face and hair colour here. The dress should have had a dramatic use of long necklaces. It’s lacking. And the skirt bit is a gigantic mess, an afterthought.
Vikander is young and a sort of fresh, no fuss beauty so she feels genuine. I respect that she does not fancy herself as some dramatic beauty and goes with her own style.
But, but, her major accessory… Fassbender?? Where is he??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
alicia’s dress is the ugliest, but i love the undestyling and little make up. for my taste some of the actresses look way too overdone, as if they’re coming out of a disney film, and princessy has never been my thing. i like a bit grungy and undone, or a bit different like dakota johnson or ruth negga’s dress (absolute best of the night <3).
busy phillip's dress is georgeous btw, michelle should go with the same stylist as busy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle always looks the same to me. Boring and lifeless. Alicia’s dress is bad and her hair even worse. There are pics of her from some pre-Oscar party and her hair was in a wavy bob and looked better. The bust looks way too tight.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle’s is just OK, not hideous but nothing exciting. Busy’s is interesting.
I hated Alicia’s dress. It is so incredibly dated looking, every part of it is just ugh to me. She doesn’t look as bad in these photos, but she looks very orange on TV.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I actually don’t hate either LV dress, I think their styling is worse. Williams looks like she took a hairstyling page from Ginnifer Goodwin, bleh. And I don’t like how her hair color and skirt are so matchy.
I think with more polished hair and more dramatic makeup Vikander would have been really great.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both of them look terrible. Williams’ only redemptive feature is her tiny cute frame and that dress swallows her whole. Also i think I wore that dress to my sophomore prom. Basic!!
Vikander is under utilized too. She can really pull off avant guard stuff and this is something monica belluci should have worn. It’s three decades too old for her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
alicia wtf? if u didn’t want to pull focus, u could have just worn a plain column dress or a straight spaghetti strap dress without a train. what the hell is that black mess u have on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle’s hair was awful and bleached so white. Her hair had been looking flattering. She shoukd have left it way way, instead of this cut.
The dress is okay. Maybe on a different person it would have worked better. Something is missing though, to make it better than just okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So did Alicia show with Fassbender or did they finally drop the pretense?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
yawn with these conspiracy theories.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Michelle always looks the same to me.. I can’t recall any gorgeous red carpet moments of her. Just the one where she wore that mustard dress with Heath Ledger and it wasn’t that gorgeous.. but at least she wore colour?
Alicia Vikander at least tries different things and I thought she looked cute last night. A bit too lacy for my liking but with her tiny bone structure it works.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t like Michelle, I’m sorry but imo she’s exhausting and overrated… It seems to me that she always plays the same key as an actress, which is very similar as her public persona
Alicia is so pretty that she looks good in that dress, but she looks a bit too orange… And the world doesn’t need more orange people
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree, Michelle Williams, with the I’m so wounded, and vulnerable, and tiny, is very tiring. At least she normally dresses for her body type. This did her no favours. I think I am the only one that liked Alicia’s dress. But yes, too orange.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Busy Philips looks uncomfortable. Bad posture?
Either Alicia’s makeup is patchy or her self-tanner/bronzer has gone on in patches (before anybody come at me with “But that’s her natural skintone!” – I’m Swedish and familiar of her from way before she got Hollywood famous and, no, that is not her natural skintone). She’s got a great figure for some really interesting clothes, so it’s disappointing that she or her stylists usually get it wrong.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alicia’s dress is horrible! It throws off her proportions and makes her torso look way too long. I also hate Michelle’s look. I like her haircut but I hate the color, it washes her out.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They’re not even awful, just really bad. The top and bottom of Michelle’s dress look like two separate things and fugly, honestly. Doesn’t help their whole styling.
Report this comment as spam or abuse