Naomie Harris vs. Ruth Negga: which Oscar look was the bigger disappointment?

There were two Fashion Girls who became major disappointments last night. Naomie Harris and Ruth Negga both f–ked up for different reasons. Personally, I used to think Naomie Harris was a bright style-star. She used to be one of the best-dressed women on the carpet, any carpet. But her style throughout Moonlight’s promotional tour was awful, and she’s often been on the worst-dressed lists for every awards show. Naomie wore this absurd Calvin Klein mullet dress to the Oscars, and it felt like a major mis-read of the event. For the SAGs? Maybe I would have been more forgiving. But not for the Oscars. NOT THIS.
Much like Dakota Johnson, I feel like Ruth Negga went for a Victorian nightgown look. Ruth wore this custom Valentino which I was really not feeling. Something nice: it was a pretty color and her makeup is on-point. Something not nice: she’s way too young to wear that high neckline, those sleeves and that kind of waist. Good God, this is just a terrible design. I actually hoped that Ruth would win the Oscar, but here’s a silver lining: at least we don’t have to see these photos in Oscar highlight reels for years to come.
Photos courtesy of Getty, Fame/Flynet and WENN.
Naomi would have been great if it was full lenght.
Agreed. The fabric itself shimmered but that isn’t coming through in the photographs.
I don’t hate Naomi’s dress, but I do wish the skirt was longer.
I loved Ruth Negga look last night, Probably one of my favourites. I thought she looked gorgeous in that dress.
Me too. She looks darling in it and the colour’s gorgeous on her. But then I’m biased because I’m totally into that “gothic nightie” aesthetic.
Gothic nightie. Good description. I thought she looked like an extra from Crimson Peak.
Me too, a lot of news sites has Ruth as the front page on Oscar night. It’s so nice and romantic on her.naomie Harris on the other hand looks too MTV for the Oscars
Yes! I STRONGLY disagree with Kaiser here.
This is her personal style on display here and I love that she has a perspective and wears what she wants, not just what everyone else is wearing or what others say she should wear. It takes some balls to be covered up on a red carpet if you’re a woman and she just dgaf if people don’t like what she feels best in. I hope she keeps it up for as long as she wants to.
I totally agree. Ruth’s dress was probably my favourite of the night. She looked beautful.
I love Harris’ shoes. They’re different! The bedazzled element is in different spots, around the ankle (left shoe) and over the toes (right shoe). Nice.
Yeah I actually dont mind Naomie’s Look either but them shoes? them shoes are ON FIRE
Naomie’s would’ve been good for a premier, but is simply not enough for the Oscars. She looks good though, despite the dress.
Oh Ruth. No.
Naomi has such a nice body that I see this dress as a missed opportunity to shine at the Oscars.That dress would have been perfect for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.
Yikes. I choose both are disappointing.
Mullet dresses are never the answer to any fashion crises. I like the material and fit of Naomie’s dress a lot. That train should have been added to the bottom of her dress. Her accessories and hair and makeup are on point, as usual.
Ruth’s dress is unattractive in every way. This looks like something Patricia Mara would have gladly worn during her “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” promotional tour. You are better than this Ruth. Leave the try hard goth antics to sour puss Mara.
Something nice: Ruth’s lipstick is amazing.
ruth dress was just beautiful to me, and the colour looks amazing on her. best of the night.
naomie’s dress is very uninteresting, and didn’t fit the tone of the oscars.
Naomi got the end of a table runner caught in her underwear and walked away without noticing.
Ruth is wearing a creation by the same people who used to make my granny’s nylon nighties.
Love their hair and makeup and especially Naomi’s shoes though.
@Anon – ha ha! Brilliant!
Agree on all your points! Ruth’s hair was beautiful and much better than the night before.
I thought Ruth’s makeup was terrible. If she went for a younger and fresher look (not dour ghost with too much eyeliner) she could have elevated that gown.
not sure if Naomi changed her stylist, but she used to bring it to mere premieres and now on the biggest night her choice is half-baked to say the least. The Oscars is not the night to go short…..
And Ruth’s dress would have been gorgeous without the sleeves or with a different neckline. Not every fashion risk pays off and not every off-beat dress is a good look, whoever the wearer or designer are.
I was thinking the same thing about Ruth’s, with some scissors the dress could be really great, maybe a lower neckline and cap sleeves.
Ruth was easily one of the worst dressed last night for me. I feel like there are ways we could make Naomie’s better (full length would be the best start.) But Ruth’s is just a mess everywhere… I wouldn’t even know where to begin to fix it…
Not feeling Negga’s dress, but I like her hair, make-up, and tiara.
They both are prettier than their awful dresses last night. Neither did them any justice!
Ruth looks gorgeous from the neck up. But I can’t sign off on wearing an old-timey nightgown to the Academy Awards.
Naomie should have worn that dress to the after parties, and worn a real gown to the awards.
I think they both looked beautiful. But Ruth Negga can do no wrong in my eyes-she wears interesting things. And while I would like Naomi’s dress long, then you wouldn’t see those gorgeous shoes-so to me, it’s a win.
I actually LOVE Ruth’s whole look. It’s different, it’s interesting, it’s striking, and the styling was perfect. Also I want Naomie’s shoes!! And she looked beautiful from the neck up.
Not sure about Naomie’s dress, I wanted it to be longer. I wanted to love the dress Ruth was wearing but no, I wasn’t feeling it.
Both are beautiful!
I love both ladies. I give props to Naomi for taking a risk. She could have benefitted from statement jewelry.
