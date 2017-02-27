Naomie Harris vs. Ruth Negga: which Oscar look was the bigger disappointment?

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

There were two Fashion Girls who became major disappointments last night. Naomie Harris and Ruth Negga both f–ked up for different reasons. Personally, I used to think Naomie Harris was a bright style-star. She used to be one of the best-dressed women on the carpet, any carpet. But her style throughout Moonlight’s promotional tour was awful, and she’s often been on the worst-dressed lists for every awards show. Naomie wore this absurd Calvin Klein mullet dress to the Oscars, and it felt like a major mis-read of the event. For the SAGs? Maybe I would have been more forgiving. But not for the Oscars. NOT THIS.

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Oscars 2017 Arrivals

Much like Dakota Johnson, I feel like Ruth Negga went for a Victorian nightgown look. Ruth wore this custom Valentino which I was really not feeling. Something nice: it was a pretty color and her makeup is on-point. Something not nice: she’s way too young to wear that high neckline, those sleeves and that kind of waist. Good God, this is just a terrible design. I actually hoped that Ruth would win the Oscar, but here’s a silver lining: at least we don’t have to see these photos in Oscar highlight reels for years to come.

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

89th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals

Photos courtesy of Getty, Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

30 Responses to “Naomie Harris vs. Ruth Negga: which Oscar look was the bigger disappointment?”

  1. Daisy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:19 am

    Naomi would have been great if it was full lenght.

  2. Lyla says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I don’t hate Naomi’s dress, but I do wish the skirt was longer.

  3. Liz says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I loved Ruth Negga look last night, Probably one of my favourites. I thought she looked gorgeous in that dress.

  4. slowsnow says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:20 am

    I love Harris’ shoes. They’re different! The bedazzled element is in different spots, around the ankle (left shoe) and over the toes (right shoe). Nice.

  5. Lucy2 says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:22 am

    Naomie’s would’ve been good for a premier, but is simply not enough for the Oscars. She looks good though, despite the dress.
    Oh Ruth. No.

  6. paolanqar says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Naomi has such a nice body that I see this dress as a missed opportunity to shine at the Oscars.That dress would have been perfect for the Vanity Fair Oscar party.

  7. Aiobhan Targaryen says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Yikes. I choose both are disappointing.

    Mullet dresses are never the answer to any fashion crises. I like the material and fit of Naomie’s dress a lot. That train should have been added to the bottom of her dress. Her accessories and hair and makeup are on point, as usual.

    Ruth’s dress is unattractive in every way. This looks like something Patricia Mara would have gladly worn during her “The Girl With The Dragon Tattoo” promotional tour. You are better than this Ruth. Leave the try hard goth antics to sour puss Mara.

    Something nice: Ruth’s lipstick is amazing.

  8. ell says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:28 am

    ruth dress was just beautiful to me, and the colour looks amazing on her. best of the night.

    naomie’s dress is very uninteresting, and didn’t fit the tone of the oscars.

  9. Anon says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:38 am

    Naomi got the end of a table runner caught in her underwear and walked away without noticing.

    Ruth is wearing a creation by the same people who used to make my granny’s nylon nighties.

    Love their hair and makeup and especially Naomi’s shoes though.

  10. Maria says:
    February 27, 2017 at 8:51 am

    not sure if Naomi changed her stylist, but she used to bring it to mere premieres and now on the biggest night her choice is half-baked to say the least. The Oscars is not the night to go short…..

    And Ruth’s dress would have been gorgeous without the sleeves or with a different neckline. Not every fashion risk pays off and not every off-beat dress is a good look, whoever the wearer or designer are.

  11. JaneDoesWork says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:14 am

    Ruth was easily one of the worst dressed last night for me. I feel like there are ways we could make Naomie’s better (full length would be the best start.) But Ruth’s is just a mess everywhere… I wouldn’t even know where to begin to fix it…

  12. Nina says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:16 am

    Not feeling Negga’s dress, but I like her hair, make-up, and tiara.

  13. Yeahright says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:16 am

    They both are prettier than their awful dresses last night. Neither did them any justice!

  14. Another Anne says:
    February 27, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Ruth looks gorgeous from the neck up. But I can’t sign off on wearing an old-timey nightgown to the Academy Awards.

    Naomie should have worn that dress to the after parties, and worn a real gown to the awards.

  15. HappyMom says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    I think they both looked beautiful. But Ruth Negga can do no wrong in my eyes-she wears interesting things. And while I would like Naomi’s dress long, then you wouldn’t see those gorgeous shoes-so to me, it’s a win.

  16. Lucy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:21 am

    I actually LOVE Ruth’s whole look. It’s different, it’s interesting, it’s striking, and the styling was perfect. Also I want Naomie’s shoes!! And she looked beautiful from the neck up.

  17. Abbess Tansy says:
    February 27, 2017 at 10:57 am

    Not sure about Naomie’s dress, I wanted it to be longer. I wanted to love the dress Ruth was wearing but no, I wasn’t feeling it.

  18. Joannie says:
    February 27, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Both are beautiful!

  19. Twinkle says:
    February 27, 2017 at 2:09 pm

    I love both ladies. I give props to Naomi for taking a risk. She could have benefitted from statement jewelry.

