“Some people chose not to celebrate when Casey Affleck won” links

My aesthetic: Brie Larson not clapping for literal trash hole casey affleck pic.twitter.com/Ci5LWXLkCr
— Tyler Struble (@tyler_struble) February 27, 2017
I mean….he’s an average actor (compared with the greats)…comes out of relative obscurity because he’s a “childhood friend” of Damon…and steals the show. He doesn’t hold up to Someone like Daniel Day Lewis for example….I think the academy awards are getting too populist. Where’s the art?
He is great really in the movie
I haven’t seen Manchester BTS so I can’t comment, but personally I thought his performance was amazing in the Jesse James film (also thought that was Pitts best performance to date).
However, I’ve really gone off him after the assault claims. Completely understand people not celebrating his win.
I’d previously seen him in a few other films (he’s been acting since the 1990s, didn’t come out of nowhere) and I do think he’s actually very talented, but after learning about his harassing behavior, I’m no longer interested in seeing any of his work. He and Mel Gibson can go disappear together.
+1. I don’t care how talented they are, I won’t be supporting anything they are in. Same with Allen, Polanski, Depp… Sad thing is soon there won’t be any movies left for me to watch.
He may have got this particular part for knowing Damon since childhood, but he has the record to hold his own. For once this was nepotism for the right reasons ie he isn’t a talentless hack coasting on his connections. He is a much better actor than Ben or Matt, but prefers to stay in the indie world rather than make mainstream fare.
As for those sexual harrassment shenanigans, that’s a different story and needs to be addressed, and it puts him in the category of a talented artist with sh**ty, possibly criminal personal life inhabited by so many Hollywood people.
She gave Casey a hug on stage. Denzel won the SAG award for BA, and she was aloof to him also when giving him the award.
I think she just is ill at ease .
Eh. It’s harder to get out of doing the hug, I think, because everyone does it and “rejecting” a hug (especially if he went in for it and she brushed him off) would have been a huge scene/internet meme sensation for years. A lot easier to make your point if you just don’t clap. But, then again, maybe she is just aloof.
She actually smiled when she pulled Denzel’s name out of the SAG envelope though. What she thinks of Harassfleck is pretty loud and clearly stated through her actions, even when she’s constrained by the appearance of professionalism.
Ewww! That last photo with them all posing with their oscars is so cheesy! Like a sears portrait studio shot.
Bravo Brie! We see you, we get it.
Can Creepy Affleck go away now? He got his Oscar but we better not see any “leading man” bump for him. I get it, they voted for the performance. Fine, there’s your award, now piss off.
The Rock and Lin-Manuel need to host next year! Together! It’d be amazing.
That would be a blast! Good idea.
I watched Manchester by the Sea, and I have to admit Casey deserved to win. He played his role as a shattered man to perfection. I was glad to see someone recognized for their acting skills, rather than his popularity with Hollywood.
Thank you for your comment because that is how I feel. And until he is actually charged with a crime I choose to treat him like everyone else. Enjoy your award Casey. (but please cut your hair)
Considering how few crimes of a sexual nature are actually charged, I’d consider changing that judgement line.
I love how Viola is leaning away from him. Abuser or rapist, this guy mistreated women and that’s a HELL NO in my book. It’s a shame he’s won.
On the other hand, isn’t there a blind item about Alicia V and pills addiction? Could it be? She looked out of it.
Hope you are never on a jury when I’m in the dock Rocio. “Guilty as charged. Next”.
Can someone fill me in on the history with Casey Affleck? Was he charged with sexual assault or accused but not yet charged? In that case, should we just assume he’s guilty? Don’t get me wrong, I don’t think he should have gotten the Oscar. I mean he is nepotism at it’s finest. Also, did anyone catch Chrissy Teigen asleep during Casey’s speech lol?!
It was a civil lawsuit.
Yeah I just googled it. Both women settled out of court for undisclosed amounts of money. I wonder had they actually pressed charges and gone through with it, what the outcome for Casey would have been. Though, for victims, sometimes court proceedings can be victimizing as well.
You can’t “press charges” for a civil cause of action though–sexual harassment is a civil cause of action.
I just read the details last night and wow there was a huge pattern of him being an absolute piece of garbage in his treatment of women working on his film with Joaquin Phoenix. Those two Affleck guys both have their Oscars but they remain troubled jerkboys.
He was accused of sexual harassment in a civil case by 2 women who worked for him in his directed movie with Joaquim Phoenix.
He paid a settlement
Unluckily the 2 women who accused him had no proof of what really went down and it’s a miracle that they received any compensation at all.
This is very telling to me… if you’re willing to pay someone who is accusing you of sexual harrassment but with no evidence to prove it, it means you are in fact admitting you have done something wrong.
But hey, Mel Gibson was there and he was fawned over. Woody Allen is a sex predator and he is PRAISED by almost every person in the industry.
The shocking thing it not that Casey won, he deserved to win for his performance, but the fact it was hired in the first place. He should have been shunned and banned from working again.
Wynona was shunned and humiliated for many years for shoplifting.. but men can do whatever they want and they will have even more jobs lined up for them.
Has anybody noticed how he has to hug every woman he comes across? Creepy.
Actually, no, it most certainly does not and I work on these cases for a living. These cases take years and are extremely costly. Agencies and courts that hear them are overworked and understaffed with huge backlogs. They encourage parties to mediate and settle. It can often be far less costly to settle a case than it will cost to win.
As an attorney who litigates workplace sexual harassment cases, it really concerns and frightens me when I see women, whom I consider intelligent and otherwise well-informed, post misinformation about workplace sexual harassment procedures. And I have been seeing a mind-boggling amount of misinformation.
Workplace sexual harassment is a violation of federal laws governing the workplace. It is a civil violation, not a crime. Federally, the EEOC regulates and investigates. Most states also have similar agencies and some states have stricter laws. A case starts in administrative law, although after filing, you can move the case to court. A state filing in most states acts as a dual filing so both the state and EEOC will review the case. You file a complaint, you do not press charges. The police are not involved. The respondent is the employer, not any individual employee, unless a retaliation claim is also involved. The employer files a Position Statement. There may or may not be an Investigative Conference during which the complainant makes a statement and the employer’s representative (the harasser is rarely present) makes a statement and they both answer the Investigator’s questions. There is no witness testimony presented and no cross-exam. The investigator may ask for more information about the workplace and documentation. The investigator strongly recommends settlement or mediation, regardless of the facts of the case. The investigator then decides whether there is probable cause to go forward with a trial with full discovery and witnesses and all that. It can take over a year just to get a finding on probable cause. This litigation is costly, time-consuming and emotionally draining for everyone involved. If sexual harassment is found to have occurred, the employee must then prove damages. Most cases settle just to end them with no admission of any wrongdoing. And what is supposed to happen if harassment and damages are proven? The EMPLOYER, not the bad employee, pays damages to the aggrieved employee, hands down progressive discipline, usually a suspension and/or reassignment to the bad employee, reviews it sexual harassment policy, retrains all staff on the policy, and they all go on working together
Thanks for explaining all of this. The comments had me a bit perplexed TBH.
My initial comments were based on not knowing the facts of the case. I thought he was being charged with sexual assault but later read he was being accused of sexual harassment. I know there is a difference between the two. However, some of the incidents that happened took place during non-working hours and not on set. Is it still considered “work place harassment” then? It’s all very confusing but thank you for your insight. Also, different countries have different rules and laws. I do not live in America and am not familiar with your laws.
Thank you it is amazing how many people don’t seem to note the difference between a civil and criminal complaints. Also, you gave people on here good advice on the process.
Now the story on Buzzfeed says that one woman found Casey snuck into her room at night and was caressing her back next to her in her bed. Now that seems a bit more than sexual harassment. If this is true she may have been able to press some sort of sexual charges if she filed a complaint, but they didn’t. So who knows.
@Me, I understand and my response was not directed at just you. If you read the other comments on this, you’ll see people are all over the place on this and mostly wrong. And again, it concerns me that women, who are most often the targets of such harassment (men get sexually harassed too; I’m currently handling a case in which a woman groped a guy’s crotch ON SECURITY CAMERA and then sued the employer for suspending her) have such wrong ideas about what it is, what recourse they have, and what the punishment is and is not.
Example: the most famous US sexual harassment law suit? Paula Jones v William Jefferson Clinton. Jones filed in 1994 seeking $150,000. Using the logic so many are using here, Clinton must have done it because he paid $850,000 in settlement in 1999, right? Wrong. Notice the 5 years difference? And the $700,000 over the amount of alleged damages? And that I didn’t say “paid Jones?” Jones filed her lawsuit with only 2 days remaining on the statute of limitations. Clinton filed a Motion to Dismiss on procedural grounds, arguing a sitting president couldn’t be forced to stand trial. The judge denied that Motion but ruled to delay until he left office. Both Clinton and Jones appealed. After several levels of appeal, it reached the Supremes who remanded it back to the first judge to be tried. Discovery and depositions began, which resulted in Clinton lying about the affair with Lewinsky, but, in the meantime, before actual trial, Clinton filed a Motion for Summary Judgment, arguing that Jones had not put forth the minimum necessary to show Probable Cause for a sexual harassment case to go to trial (Jones’s lawyers did file counter arguments). The judge ruled for Clinton and dismissed the case. PAULA JONES LOST BECAUSE SHE COULD NOT MEET THE MINIMIM STANDARD TO SHOW SEXUAL HARASSMENT. Jones appealed again. And lost again. And appealed again. By this point, both parties had racked up tens of millions in legal fees. Clinton paid the settlement to her lawyers to end the case. Jones filed bankruptcy and never saw a penny.
That pic of Meryl Streep’s wax figure in the feature links scares the bejesus out of me!!
Affleck is a sleazebag and a scumbag. You can tell from his eyes.
Say what? Which Affleck?
You pick!
I don’t think someone’s eyes are an indication of someone’s morality.
I’m upset at the best song award. The music from Moana is amazing and I’m not even a huge Hamilton fan. But I think the song the Rock sang was better than the one that was nominated. I thought Moana was a better movie than Zootopia as well.
Moana is such a good film. The animation is amazing.. you could see the tattoos embossed on the skin of each character. And the hair were so realistic.. I loved it.
The song reminded me of another song, maybe Pocahontas’? I can’t say which one but the melody is familiar.
I can’t stand Justin Timberlake but I really liked his song and I loved Trolls.
Just Around the River Bend?
AH! Maybe that’s it!
Zootopia was a TERRIBLE movie. It had far too many pop culture references.
Some days I wonder what Jennifer Garner thinks of him. She probably sees exactly what he is, whatever that might be.
She has blinders on for Ben, why should Casey be any different?
Sadly this industry not only supports these cretins they reward them.Women are treated like shit but Pedophiles,sexual predators, rapists & wife beaters are all very welcome.
Denzel’s face when he said that Denzel taught him how to act was priceless! He did not look too happy. The doucheness, particularly toward women, really runs deep in the Affleck family.
Casey Affleck mumbled his way through another movie and actually won an award for it. I can’t believe people aren’t onto his schtick by now. It’s like Ben playing emotionless douchebags who run around with guns — it’s the only character he can do.
Sexual harassment aside, I have no regard for a person who goes to the Oscars, knowing their is a chance they could WIN an Oscar and does not look like they bothered to get a bath and a shave. Seriously.
They gave him a standing ovation. Hollywood celebrates perverted abusers.
And on another note, it must drive Kyle Richards crazy that yet another Housewife is on DWTS and it’s not her.
