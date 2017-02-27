“Some people chose not to celebrate when Casey Affleck won” links

My aesthetic: Brie Larson not clapping for literal trash hole casey affleck pic.twitter.com/Ci5LWXLkCr — Tyler Struble (@tyler_struble) February 27, 2017

Brie Larson “refused to clap” when Casey Affleck won. So many people were completely pissed off about his win too. [Buzzfeed]

Viola Davis needs to collab with Lin-Manuel Miranda to get a Grammy. [Dlisted]

Samuel L. Jackson had to give some Oscars to some white guys. [Jezebel]

Yes, Dev Patel is absolutely adorable. [LaineyGossip]

Here are some cute photos of Prince Harry! [Go Fug Yourself]

Donald Trump loves to golf, hates presidenting. [Pajiba]

Erika Girardi will be on DWTS. [Reality Tea]

The Rock went to the Oscars! [The Blemish]

Katy Perry’s blonde look isn’t working. [Moe Jackson]

Kate Upton wore an uneventful ensemble. [Popoholic]

Alicia Vikander looked like a zombie at the Bulgari pre-Oscar party. [Wonderwall]