Brie Larson in Ralph & Russo at the VF Oscar party: cheap or flattering?

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party! SO MANY PEOPLE WERE THERE. Vanity Fair for a better turnout than the Oscars (although to be fair, that usually happens). Here’s Brie Larson in Ralph and Russo. I really liked her hyper-dramatic Oscar gown, so her party dress is sort of a let-down, even though I think she still looks very pretty. I bet this dress is a lot more comfortable, which is why she saved it for the parties! And she brought along her boyfriend, Alex Greenwald.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Jessica Alba’s Ralph and Russo just reminds me that this year’s Oscar trend was negligee-looking dresses. This seems like a cheap Frederick’s of Hollywood “glamour” robe.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party

Viola Davis looks amazing in this Brandon Maxwell suit. While I liked her Oscar dress, I also think she would have been the best-dressed woman at the Oscars if she had worn this suit!

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Calvin Harris. LOOK AT HIS BEARD!! I also can’t believe he came out to this party – usually, Taylor Swift attends, but she didn’t this year. I wonder if she gave Calvin “custody” of the party this year.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Oh, Zoe Kravitz… NO GIRL NO. She attended with her boyfriend.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Janelle Monae changed into this Alexandre Vauthier dress which… was a lot better than her Oscar gown.

2017 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.

 

31 Responses to “Brie Larson in Ralph & Russo at the VF Oscar party: cheap or flattering?”

  1. IMO says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:02 am

    I don’t like Zoe’s dress but she’s extremely beautiful.

    Reply
  2. Shambles says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:03 am

    TAKE ME VIOLA WITH YOUR WHITE PANTSUIT NATION GLAMOUR AND YOUR PLATFORM SHOES. I wonder if the white pantsuit was intentional. Either way I am living for it.

    Jessica Alba is pure frothy bathrobe fug, and I hate that ponytail. Super twee.

    Reply
  3. MissMerry says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Alex Greenwald couldn’t find clean sneakers for the party? they looks like dingy Keds he borrowed from his grandmother.

    Reply
  4. sarri says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    I like the color of Brie’s dress but not the dress itself.

    Reply
  5. Megan says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:05 am

    Viola’s suit is amazing!!!!

    Reply
  6. Clare says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:06 am

    Brie Larson gets a hundred fashion violation passes for STANDING UP TO HOLLYWOOD and refusing to pander to Case Affleck. All the passes. Forever.

    Reply
  7. Odell says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Maybe it’s just me but… her boobs look weird in that dress.

    Reply
  8. lizzie says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Alex Greenwald’s shoes look stupid AF. grow up.

    Reply
  9. Lora says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:08 am

    Yeees Zoe!!! So beautiful

    Reply
  10. QQ says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:09 am

    Jesus Xavier Christ Viola YES GOD! Gold Creepers? what?!!?! Amazing!!

    I actually Don’t Mind anything anyone did At All I’m even with Calvin Harris scruff tbh.. except The one of the jessicas, That color/cut/entire dress is just objectionable and fug… Jannelle’s Oscar dress will be in all the fashion reels forever, This one is sexy though Super Bossy.. Like a lady in two Oscar nominated films on her first acting year /multi grammy winner should

    Reply
  11. Bridget says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:11 am

    The Oscars has limited seating and needs to give tickets to the people that work on the nominated movies – whereas VF can just invite a room full of celebs.

    What’s with all the Ralph and Russo this year? I’ve never seen them on a red carpet this much.

    Reply
  12. ell says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:12 am

    calvin looks good, for the first time ever i find him attractive, i did a double take because i didn’t recognise him and thought uh, who’s this handsome bearded man.

    zoe kravitz is so hot, she’d look good in anything. wish i could say the same about her bf’s pink hair.

    Reply
  13. Laura says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:13 am

    Jessica’s ponytail and dress make me die a little inside, and not in a good way.

    Reply
  14. HK9 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:24 am

    I’m absolutely in love with Viola’s suit!!! And with the shoes- I looooooooooove it. Janell’s dress is great on her, much much better than her oscar gown

    Reply
  15. Juliet- says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:25 am

    This Alex Greenwald person dates a famous Oscar winning actress and he dares to go out with her wearing dirty sneakers? What a loser.

    Reply
  16. LadyT says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:25 am

    I love Viola’s white pant suit and her heavy forward bangs with it. Someone should have told her about the spot on her blouse though.

    Reply
  17. I Choose Me says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:33 am

    Loving Viola’s suit and Janelle Monae’s dress. Meh on everything and everyone else.

    Reply
  18. Meredith says:
    February 28, 2017 at 10:40 am

    Jessica Alba’s dress reminds me of Lady Holiday’s designs in the Great Muppet Caper.

    Reply
  19. Vicki says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:11 am

    If that was anyone but Viola, you would be dragging them for those HIDEOUS shoes!

    Reply
  20. SusanneToo says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:21 am

    LOVE the color of Brie’s gown, not the style. Viola is a knockout.

    Reply
  21. Lady Rain says:
    February 28, 2017 at 11:22 am

    Brie looks beautiful, Viola can do no wrong and I want Janelle Monet’s flawless skin 😩

    Reply

