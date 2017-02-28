Brie Larson in Ralph & Russo at the VF Oscar party: cheap or flattering?

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party! SO MANY PEOPLE WERE THERE. Vanity Fair for a better turnout than the Oscars (although to be fair, that usually happens). Here’s Brie Larson in Ralph and Russo. I really liked her hyper-dramatic Oscar gown, so her party dress is sort of a let-down, even though I think she still looks very pretty. I bet this dress is a lot more comfortable, which is why she saved it for the parties! And she brought along her boyfriend, Alex Greenwald.

Jessica Alba’s Ralph and Russo just reminds me that this year’s Oscar trend was negligee-looking dresses. This seems like a cheap Frederick’s of Hollywood “glamour” robe.

Viola Davis looks amazing in this Brandon Maxwell suit. While I liked her Oscar dress, I also think she would have been the best-dressed woman at the Oscars if she had worn this suit!

Calvin Harris. LOOK AT HIS BEARD!! I also can’t believe he came out to this party – usually, Taylor Swift attends, but she didn’t this year. I wonder if she gave Calvin “custody” of the party this year.

Oh, Zoe Kravitz… NO GIRL NO. She attended with her boyfriend.

Janelle Monae changed into this Alexandre Vauthier dress which… was a lot better than her Oscar gown.