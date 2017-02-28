Brie Larson in Ralph & Russo at the VF Oscar party: cheap or flattering?

Here are more photos from the Vanity Fair Oscar party! SO MANY PEOPLE WERE THERE. Vanity Fair for a better turnout than the Oscars (although to be fair, that usually happens). Here’s Brie Larson in Ralph and Russo. I really liked her hyper-dramatic Oscar gown, so her party dress is sort of a let-down, even though I think she still looks very pretty. I bet this dress is a lot more comfortable, which is why she saved it for the parties! And she brought along her boyfriend, Alex Greenwald.
Jessica Alba’s Ralph and Russo just reminds me that this year’s Oscar trend was negligee-looking dresses. This seems like a cheap Frederick’s of Hollywood “glamour” robe.
Viola Davis looks amazing in this Brandon Maxwell suit. While I liked her Oscar dress, I also think she would have been the best-dressed woman at the Oscars if she had worn this suit!
Calvin Harris. LOOK AT HIS BEARD!! I also can’t believe he came out to this party – usually, Taylor Swift attends, but she didn’t this year. I wonder if she gave Calvin “custody” of the party this year.
Oh, Zoe Kravitz… NO GIRL NO. She attended with her boyfriend.
Janelle Monae changed into this Alexandre Vauthier dress which… was a lot better than her Oscar gown.
Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet and WENN.
I don’t like Zoe’s dress but she’s extremely beautiful.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
And her date has pink hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
TAKE ME VIOLA WITH YOUR WHITE PANTSUIT NATION GLAMOUR AND YOUR PLATFORM SHOES. I wonder if the white pantsuit was intentional. Either way I am living for it.
Jessica Alba is pure frothy bathrobe fug, and I hate that ponytail. Super twee.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right?!?! Why is she everything? We don’t deserve her
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I absolutely loved her Oscar dress, but this suit is divine, as in she looks like a goddess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How wonderful is that pantsuit and those platform shoes?! My absolute favourite of all the outfits, ceremony or party. I would wear the shite out of that combo. Aaww. What happened to Zoe Kravitz? She used to be so, I don’t know, so…Zoe, and now she’s looking like all the rest of the starlets. I hope it’s a temporary thing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alex Greenwald couldn’t find clean sneakers for the party? they looks like dingy Keds he borrowed from his grandmother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugh I know! Brie looks so beautiful and is wearing a gorgeous gown and he’s wearing dirty fucking sneakers with a suit!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Those are the tennies DH mows the lawn in.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like the color of Brie’s dress but not the dress itself.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Viola’s suit is amazing!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brie Larson gets a hundred fashion violation passes for STANDING UP TO HOLLYWOOD and refusing to pander to Case Affleck. All the passes. Forever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Bingo! Love her for making it clear without saying a word.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe it’s just me but… her boobs look weird in that dress.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alex Greenwald’s shoes look stupid AF. grow up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeees Zoe!!! So beautiful
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jesus Xavier Christ Viola YES GOD! Gold Creepers? what?!!?! Amazing!!
I actually Don’t Mind anything anyone did At All I’m even with Calvin Harris scruff tbh.. except The one of the jessicas, That color/cut/entire dress is just objectionable and fug… Jannelle’s Oscar dress will be in all the fashion reels forever, This one is sexy though Super Bossy.. Like a lady in two Oscar nominated films on her first acting year /multi grammy winner should
Report this comment as spam or abuse
VIOLA!!! How many times is she gonna slay me?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The Oscars has limited seating and needs to give tickets to the people that work on the nominated movies – whereas VF can just invite a room full of celebs.
What’s with all the Ralph and Russo this year? I’ve never seen them on a red carpet this much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
calvin looks good, for the first time ever i find him attractive, i did a double take because i didn’t recognise him and thought uh, who’s this handsome bearded man.
zoe kravitz is so hot, she’d look good in anything. wish i could say the same about her bf’s pink hair.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? Kind of annoyed that I’m finding him and his too short pants attractive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica’s ponytail and dress make me die a little inside, and not in a good way.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The ponytail is so silly looking. I don’t hate the dress although I think something more low key would have been better for her.
Brie and Viola both look amazing. I liked Janelle’s awards dress better.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m absolutely in love with Viola’s suit!!! And with the shoes- I looooooooooove it. Janell’s dress is great on her, much much better than her oscar gown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This Alex Greenwald person dates a famous Oscar winning actress and he dares to go out with her wearing dirty sneakers? What a loser.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Viola’s white pant suit and her heavy forward bangs with it. Someone should have told her about the spot on her blouse though.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loving Viola’s suit and Janelle Monae’s dress. Meh on everything and everyone else.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Jessica Alba’s dress reminds me of Lady Holiday’s designs in the Great Muppet Caper.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that was anyone but Viola, you would be dragging them for those HIDEOUS shoes!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LOVE the color of Brie’s gown, not the style. Viola is a knockout.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brie looks beautiful, Viola can do no wrong and I want Janelle Monet’s flawless skin 😩
Report this comment as spam or abuse