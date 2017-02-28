Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli at the VF Oscar party: slaying it or fug?

Thandie Newton takes a lot of fashion risks and she can look goofy sometimes, but sometimes her risks pay off. She wore a silver Schiaparelli gown with a swirling sequin pattern, multi-color shoulder pads, a deep v-neck, and short skirt with a sheer overlay. I don’t even care that she’s hunched over and pissed off looking, I love it. Her eye makeup is weird, the styling could be improved, but this is mod, weird and lovely and I can’t look away. Good show from Thandie. I am still mad that we have to wait another year for Westworld to come back. I don’t know when I’ll get over that.
Here’s Allison Williams in Miu Miu. This is a perfectly acceptable after party dress and her styling is ok too. She looks rather tiny to me, but that could be the off-the-shoulder design of the gown.
Michelle Monaghan in a kicky Brandon Maxwell with a side cutout, wearing an ACLU ribbon. It was nice to see so many of those on Oscar night. She’s a new favorite of mine after seeing her work on The Path on Hulu.
Demi Lovato in a frou frou Monique Lhuillier gown that’s more suited for the Oscars, to which she didn’t get invited. Too bad she doesn’t have nepotism going for her, since she does have musical talent. Maybe she’ll have a song that’s nominated in a year or two. It can still happen for her.
Teresa Palmer in Vivienne Westwood. She had on a Prada dress at the ceremony with shelf boobs and this gown has a similar problem in that area. I don’t think Westwood’s designs work with heavy sequins, those bodices require lighter fabric that’s draped and folded.
photos credit: WENN, FameFlynet and Getty
That’s not very flattering, she looks emaciated.
Both Alison an Thandie look alarminly tiny. They were definitely not as small in Westworld/Girls respectively.
I really like Demi’s dress even though it is a bit over the top for an afterparty!
No to every single outfit in this post.
I would say that Thandie is both slaying it AND fug!
Wow, this years oscars and after parties really brought out the hideous dresses.
I think I hate everything 🤔
Thandie always does her own make-up. She is a former make-up artist. But she looks painful thin and the shoulder pads make it worse. awful dress awful make-up. That is a Ziggy Stardust fail. Alison’s dress is my favorite and she carries it very well. She looks great. Not overdone.
I love Thandie but she needs a good supportive bra.
Wow, thandie reminds me of Nicole Ritchie in the last pic and demi reminds me of lea Michelle sans bangs…
I hate that they’re waiting so long for westworld. I have the attention span of a gnat so I fully anticipate losing interest by then. It’s hard enough for me waiting the few months between seasons :/
I kind of like Allison’s dress, but don’t care for the rest, especially the big cut out in Michelle’s, no.
Thandie is very beautiful, but that dress is not flattering to her.
Oh no. Thandie is trying to pull of two trends I think are almost impossible to pull off and I generally think need to go away: leaving her breasts to hand with no support and severe eye makeup. She does not pull off either. And I loved Thandie ever since Crash
Funny, I love it. Different tastes I suppose.
Thandie is so, so beautiful to me but that dress is a no.
I love Teresa Palmer’s make-up!
I’m no Demi Lovato fan but she looks lovely in that dress. Great hair, too.
Maybe it’s the photo or the fabric but Demi’s dress looks dirty.
Well I have nothing good to say so I’l just see myself out of this thread
Love thandie’s bralessness. Bras suck.
I love Thandie’s crazy dress and eye makeup, it makes me want to get working with the creamy blue eye pencils too.
IM SICK ABOUT THANDIE … YESS BITCH YESSS With this Grunge Metal God of the Robots looks!! I Love love love the embroidery.. truth be told excepting Demi Lovato Looking like a Quinceañera cake doll thing ( truly is like her and Kim Kardashian don’t understand where their necks are with respect to their general bodies are or something LOL ) everyone here is pretty good .. but this embroidery work n Thandie, this blue eyeshadow .. FEEEELLLLLSSS eternally
