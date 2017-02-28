Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli at the VF Oscar party: slaying it or fug?

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52327645
Thandie Newton takes a lot of fashion risks and she can look goofy sometimes, but sometimes her risks pay off. She wore a silver Schiaparelli gown with a swirling sequin pattern, multi-color shoulder pads, a deep v-neck, and short skirt with a sheer overlay. I don’t even care that she’s hunched over and pissed off looking, I love it. Her eye makeup is weird, the styling could be improved, but this is mod, weird and lovely and I can’t look away. Good show from Thandie. I am still mad that we have to wait another year for Westworld to come back. I don’t know when I’ll get over that.

wenn31087477

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52327644

Here’s Allison Williams in Miu Miu. This is a perfectly acceptable after party dress and her styling is ok too. She looks rather tiny to me, but that could be the off-the-shoulder design of the gown.

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52327865

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52327864

Michelle Monaghan in a kicky Brandon Maxwell with a side cutout, wearing an ACLU ribbon. It was nice to see so many of those on Oscar night. She’s a new favorite of mine after seeing her work on The Path on Hulu.

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52328799

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52328800

Demi Lovato in a frou frou Monique Lhuillier gown that’s more suited for the Oscars, to which she didn’t get invited. Too bad she doesn’t have nepotism going for her, since she does have musical talent. Maybe she’ll have a song that’s nominated in a year or two. It can still happen for her.

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52327961

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52327960

Teresa Palmer in Vivienne Westwood. She had on a Prada dress at the ceremony with shelf boobs and this gown has a similar problem in that area. I don’t think Westwood’s designs work with heavy sequins, those bodices require lighter fabric that’s draped and folded.

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52328816

FFN_2017VanityFairOscarViewingParty_KMFF_022617_52328814

photos credit: WENN, FameFlynet and Getty

 

20 Responses to “Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli at the VF Oscar party: slaying it or fug?”

  1. justMYop says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:32 am

    That’s not very flattering, she looks emaciated.

    Reply
  2. Babs says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:36 am

    No to every single outfit in this post.

    Reply
  3. Clare says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:36 am

    Wow, this years oscars and after parties really brought out the hideous dresses.

    Reply
  4. Almondjoy says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:37 am

    I think I hate everything 🤔

    Reply
  5. trollontheloose says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:38 am

    Thandie always does her own make-up. She is a former make-up artist. But she looks painful thin and the shoulder pads make it worse. awful dress awful make-up. That is a Ziggy Stardust fail. Alison’s dress is my favorite and she carries it very well. She looks great. Not overdone.

    Reply
  6. shelley* says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:42 am

    I love Thandie but she needs a good supportive bra.

    Reply
  7. Sunnydaze says:
    February 28, 2017 at 7:44 am

    Wow, thandie reminds me of Nicole Ritchie in the last pic and demi reminds me of lea Michelle sans bangs…

    I hate that they’re waiting so long for westworld. I have the attention span of a gnat so I fully anticipate losing interest by then. It’s hard enough for me waiting the few months between seasons :/

    Reply
  8. lucy2 says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:01 am

    I kind of like Allison’s dress, but don’t care for the rest, especially the big cut out in Michelle’s, no.
    Thandie is very beautiful, but that dress is not flattering to her.

    Reply
  9. SM says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Oh no. Thandie is trying to pull of two trends I think are almost impossible to pull off and I generally think need to go away: leaving her breasts to hand with no support and severe eye makeup. She does not pull off either. And I loved Thandie ever since Crash

    Reply
  10. Linabear says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:11 am

    Thandie is so, so beautiful to me but that dress is a no.

    Reply
  11. Macscore says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:12 am

    I love Teresa Palmer’s make-up!

    Reply
  12. Elisa the I. says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:19 am

    I’m no Demi Lovato fan but she looks lovely in that dress. Great hair, too.

    Reply
  13. ElleBee says:
    February 28, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Well I have nothing good to say so I’l just see myself out of this thread

    Reply
  14. Kali says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:03 am

    Love thandie’s bralessness. Bras suck.

    Reply
  15. teacakes says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:05 am

    I love Thandie’s crazy dress and eye makeup, it makes me want to get working with the creamy blue eye pencils too.

    Reply
  16. QQ says:
    February 28, 2017 at 9:51 am

    IM SICK ABOUT THANDIE … YESS BITCH YESSS With this Grunge Metal God of the Robots looks!! I Love love love the embroidery.. truth be told excepting Demi Lovato Looking like a Quinceañera cake doll thing ( truly is like her and Kim Kardashian don’t understand where their necks are with respect to their general bodies are or something LOL ) everyone here is pretty good .. but this embroidery work n Thandie, this blue eyeshadow .. FEEEELLLLLSSS eternally

    Reply

