Thandie Newton in Schiaparelli at the VF Oscar party: slaying it or fug?



Thandie Newton takes a lot of fashion risks and she can look goofy sometimes, but sometimes her risks pay off. She wore a silver Schiaparelli gown with a swirling sequin pattern, multi-color shoulder pads, a deep v-neck, and short skirt with a sheer overlay. I don’t even care that she’s hunched over and pissed off looking, I love it. Her eye makeup is weird, the styling could be improved, but this is mod, weird and lovely and I can’t look away. Good show from Thandie. I am still mad that we have to wait another year for Westworld to come back. I don’t know when I’ll get over that.

Here’s Allison Williams in Miu Miu. This is a perfectly acceptable after party dress and her styling is ok too. She looks rather tiny to me, but that could be the off-the-shoulder design of the gown.

Michelle Monaghan in a kicky Brandon Maxwell with a side cutout, wearing an ACLU ribbon. It was nice to see so many of those on Oscar night. She’s a new favorite of mine after seeing her work on The Path on Hulu.

Demi Lovato in a frou frou Monique Lhuillier gown that’s more suited for the Oscars, to which she didn’t get invited. Too bad she doesn’t have nepotism going for her, since she does have musical talent. Maybe she’ll have a song that’s nominated in a year or two. It can still happen for her.

Teresa Palmer in Vivienne Westwood. She had on a Prada dress at the ceremony with shelf boobs and this gown has a similar problem in that area. I don’t think Westwood’s designs work with heavy sequins, those bodices require lighter fabric that’s draped and folded.