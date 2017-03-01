Sarah Silverman made the choice to live her ‘fullest life’ rather than be a mom

Here ^^ is a photo of Sarah Silverman at the Vanity Fair Oscar party on Sunday. That pose… wow. Anyway, as much as I think Sarah Silverman and Michael Sheen are one of the oddest celebrity-couples out there, I have to admit that they do complement each other pretty well. He’s allegedly pretty anti-marriage, and while he’s a devoted father to Lily (Lily’s mom is Kate Beckinsale), my guess is that he’s probably not interested in having any more kids. I think that’s probably one of big reasons why he didn’t work out with Rachel McAdams – she probably wanted to get married and have a kid and he didn’t. So now he’s with Sarah Silverman, who doesn’t really want kids either. She tweeted this late Monday, seemingly apropos of nothing:

“As a comic always working & on the road I have had to decide between motherhood & living my fullest life & I chose the latter. Men don’t have to do that. I’d so love to be a fun dad, coming home from the road & being my best fun dad self. So this is just a lil f–k all y’all bc u can’t be a woman w/out sacrifice & that’s the fact jack. And I ❤️ my comedian brothers that acknowledge this truth. They’re my family & for a lot of us women comic sisters, our only family

[From Sarah Silverman’s Twitter]

True story: did you know Silverman is 46 years old? While it’s not outside the realm of possibilities that a 46-year-old woman can become a first-time mother, I also think that choosing to be child-free is something Silverman decided a long time ago. I wasn’t even aware that Silverman still does consistent stand-up, or that she’s always on the road. Is she? I’ll take her word for it. As for her choice… that’s what it is, a personal choice. Some women and men don’t want kids. Some women and men prioritize their careers. Some women and men don’t believe you have to have children to be apart of a family. She’s also right that it IS different for women and that most men don’t have to make these kinds of choices.