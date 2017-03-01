Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom broke up after about 13 months together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since the Golden Globes after-party last year. And now they’ve broken up, apparently. This does not shock me, although I’m aware that this couple had some defenders and stans. I always thought that Katy Perry – with all of her issues – could do a lot better than Orlando Bloom. I thought the relationship was just further evidence of Katy’s “bad picker” when it comes to men – while Bloom might have genuinely cared about her, I think he mostly enjoyed the fact that he was with an incredibly famous woman, and that he could still “get” a famous girlfriend. Here’s the statement their reps issued:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking a break. “Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” a statement to PEOPLE from both of their reps reads. The couple dated for a little over a year. The stars were spotted at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday after weeks of jet-setting travels apart. The two continued their tradition of only posing together inside events, and cozied up for the camera – Perry, 32, in a shimmering, bronze gown and still sporting her platinum locks and Bloom, 40, in a dapper black tux. However, an onlooker told PEOPLE the duo didn’t interact much aside from posing for the photo together and mainly mingled with their own friends. “Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” said the source. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.” The new year has taken both stars overseas, with Bloom just returned from a UNICEF mission to Diffa, the southeast region of Niger. In late January, Bloom also visited a high school in Greater Manchester, England, to visit a drama class with his own former teacher. Perry’s been busy promoting and performing her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” – first at the Grammys in Los Angeles, and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards. She’ll perform again at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

[From People]

I wonder if Katy was just sort of over it – she seems like she gets bored in relationships, and like she’s more mercurial about love than people realize. And yes, I’m assuming that Katy was the one who initiated the split, because Orlando always seemed to cling to her and I can’t see him suddenly being over it. Anyway… they’re done. And I will shed no tears! I wonder who she’ll date next? You know the guy will probably be a loser.