Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom broke up after about 13 months together

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together since the Golden Globes after-party last year. And now they’ve broken up, apparently. This does not shock me, although I’m aware that this couple had some defenders and stans. I always thought that Katy Perry – with all of her issues – could do a lot better than Orlando Bloom. I thought the relationship was just further evidence of Katy’s “bad picker” when it comes to men – while Bloom might have genuinely cared about her, I think he mostly enjoyed the fact that he was with an incredibly famous woman, and that he could still “get” a famous girlfriend. Here’s the statement their reps issued:

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are taking a break.

“Before rumors or falsifications get out of hand, we can confirm that Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time,” a statement to PEOPLE from both of their reps reads. The couple dated for a little over a year.

The stars were spotted at the annual Vanity Fair Oscars party on Sunday after weeks of jet-setting travels apart. The two continued their tradition of only posing together inside events, and cozied up for the camera – Perry, 32, in a shimmering, bronze gown and still sporting her platinum locks and Bloom, 40, in a dapper black tux. However, an onlooker told PEOPLE the duo didn’t interact much aside from posing for the photo together and mainly mingled with their own friends.

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” said the source. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

The new year has taken both stars overseas, with Bloom just returned from a UNICEF mission to Diffa, the southeast region of Niger. In late January, Bloom also visited a high school in Greater Manchester, England, to visit a drama class with his own former teacher. Perry’s been busy promoting and performing her new single, “Chained to the Rhythm” – first at the Grammys in Los Angeles, and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards. She’ll perform again at the iHeartRadio Music Awards on Sunday in Los Angeles.

I wonder if Katy was just sort of over it – she seems like she gets bored in relationships, and like she’s more mercurial about love than people realize. And yes, I’m assuming that Katy was the one who initiated the split, because Orlando always seemed to cling to her and I can’t see him suddenly being over it. Anyway… they’re done. And I will shed no tears! I wonder who she’ll date next? You know the guy will probably be a loser.

Photos courtesy of Getty.

 

33 Responses to “Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom broke up after about 13 months together”

  1. Lightpurple says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:24 am

    They couldn’t decide which one would get to wear the horrible platinum blond hair so they split.

    Reply
  2. paolanqar says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:24 am

    What the heck is a ‘loving space’ with regard to a breakup???

    After her jokes about Britney i can’t stand Katy Perry. She sounds high 90% of the times.

    Reply
  3. anna222 says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:27 am

    Brian from pwc?

    Reply
  4. ell says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:29 am

    i agree with this post so much. first of all she has the absolute worst taste in men, although bloom was a ever so slight improvement, but not much. secondly, he always seemed in it far more than her, like remember those pics of them on the beach where he couldn’t stop touching her and she had that face lol.

    however, idk if she’s the one who got tired, rather than he’s sleazy and there are already reports of him hooking up with randos. good riddance anyway legolas, your career never took off.

    Reply
  5. minx says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:29 am

    I dunno, I thought they were a cute couple.

    Reply
  6. Bri W. says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:30 am

    I see People updated their article… the original one was worded exactly like some articles that were posted online back in Nov. Including having his age wrong, saying they celebrated her birthday last month etc.

    Reply
  7. Adrien says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:37 am

    What happened to Orly’s career? Why is he now known for his love life than for his acting gigs?

    Reply
  8. vauvert says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:39 am

    I could never stand her but her strong campaigning for HRC made me like her… then I heard the comments about Brit Brit and I was like “nope, she is and will always be a dumbbell”.

    I don’t see this breakup as proof that the relationship was bad – on the contrary, I see it as proof that even when she gets a good guy she is too stupid to know it. Yes, Orly doesn’t get a lot of love nowadays but I swear I don’t understand it. The whole “there are rumours he cheats” does not fly with me – in this age of everyone and their mother always taking pics we would have seen proof by now. We know Kerr left him, we know he seems a loving dad, and at least from what we saw with Perry he seemed totally into her. They were age appropriate and sure, he may not be getting great roles, with the exception of occasional major characters in major franchises – which means even if he does nothing else, ever, he’ll still be a major name, invited to all the events and rich enough to not care. Yep, I’m still a fan. Better luck next time, Orly!

    Reply
  9. Ainsley says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Respectful, loving space. Aka the new concious uncoupling. Gag.

    Reply
  10. spugzbunny says:
    March 1, 2017 at 8:46 am

    DM are suggesting a mystery brunette

    Reply
  11. QQ says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:14 am

    This is Katy Perry, She is dating “Lando” again at least twice more before moving on to the next downswing loser…Idk if Diplo, any of the Chainsmokers, or someone in Country music is able to fit the bill but we will soon find out what TMZ staple she takes on in Project Katy Fix My Hollywood Life

    Reply
  12. huh says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:14 am

    I kinda feel JT is her soul mate. Too bad he’s with Jessica Blandit

    Reply
  13. JulP says:
    March 1, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Too bad, I actually liked them together :/ It is a bit odd that they were just at the Vanity Fair party together, makes me wonder if something happened (maybe Orlando made out with someone else? He seems to do that a lot …)

    Reply
  14. Yetanotherjudy says:
    March 1, 2017 at 10:45 am

    Going by the body language in that photo I’d say that either he cheated or he broke it off. She looks angry and he looks sheepish. I have no credentials, Just an armchair psychologist.

    Reply
  15. kimbers says:
    March 1, 2017 at 11:37 am

    Orlando has a reputation for drugs &drinking , maybe katy wanted a cleaner life?

    Reply

