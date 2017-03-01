Us Weekly: Brad Pitt & Jennifer Aniston reconnected & talk on the phone now

We knew this would happen, right? We knew as soon as Angelina Jolie filed for divorce that the tabloids would start saying that Brad Pitt was “reconnecting” with his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston. It honestly surprises me that A) it took this long and B) that the story is coming from Us Weekly, a seemingly more “legitimate” gossip source. Us Weekly claims that Brad reached out to Jennifer and that they’ve been texting and talking on the phone. Blerg.

Brad Pitt is reconnecting with his past. Amid the 53-year-old’s bitter divorce from Angelina Jolie, he has “been texting” with ex-wife Jennifer Aniston, a source close to the Mother’s Day star reveals in the new issue of Us Weekly. Pitt, who didn’t have Aniston’s cellphone number (they divorced in 2005 after five years of marriage), tracked it down through “a tangled web” of contacts so he could send well wishes for her 48th birthday February 11, explains the insider. “They started talking once he wished her a happy birthday.” The Allied star — currently battling Jolie, 41, for joint custody of Maddox, 15, Pax, 13, Zahara, 12, Shiloh, 10, and 8-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne — “has confided in Jen,” reveals the source. “Brad told her he’s having a hard time with his split and they exchanged a few texts reminiscing about the past.” While the Oscar-winning actor’s personal life has been troubled since Jolie filed for divorce in September after an alleged child abuse incident that month involving Maddox (the FBI cleared the star in November), Aniston is happily settled. The 48-year-old actress, who married Justin Theroux in 2015, spent her birthday in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, with her love of six years after he whisked her away on a private jet for a romantic six-night birthday and Valentine’s Day escape. And for his part, the Leftovers star, 45, wasn’t rattled by his wife’s phone time with her ex. “Justin is OK with them being friends,” notes the insider. Besides, the source adds, he knows “Jen just wants to be nice.”

[From Us Weekly]

What’s interesting – I guess? – is that Us Weekly claims that they got this info from “a source close to the Mother’s Day star,” which if you forgot, that’s Jennifer (I honestly forgot that she made a movie called Mother’s Day). As for the idea that Brad reached out to Jennifer… I mean, whatever. Maybe he did. I find it weird that Brad had to go through a “tangled web” to get her cell phone number though – they are both represented by CAA. They have friends in common. It would have been a matter of Brad calling one person to get Aniston’s cell phone number.

Speaking of Aniston-related sources, sources claim that Aniston is actually kind of mad that Jimmy Kimmel made her give her Sama Eyewear sunglasses to tourist Vicki Vines during the skit at the Oscars. Kimmel told Aniston to give Vicki something out of her purse, and Aniston handed over the sunglasses. Apparently, Aniston thought it was just a skit and that Vines would give back the sunglasses. Vines kept them. And Aniston is mad because she spent $625 on the sunglasses, apparently. My first thought was “Aniston is so cheap,” but now I’m wondering if they were prescription sunglasses? Aniston wears glasses and contacts so maybe she really was like, “Hey, those are MY sunglasses!”

Last thing: Aniston really needs to chill with the fillers, OMG.