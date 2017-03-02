Beauty and The Beast will feature Disney’s first openly gay character

I feel like such a bad gossip right now. I love fairy tales, I am a huge Disney fan and I have been covering and reading stories about Beauty and the Beast and I had no idea this was happening. However, now that I do, I am so very excited to see the film. Do you guys remember last summer there was a Twitter movement to get Queen Elsa a girlfriend in Frozen 2? The LGBTQ community identified strongly with the themes presented in Frozen and asked Disney to confirm Elsa as gay for the sequel. At the time, many of us doubted they would, even though Disney does have a pretty good reputation within the LGBTQ community. Well, it’s not a Disney princess but LeFou, Gaston’s sidekick in Beauty and the Beast, is openly gay. The film’s director Bill Condon, who is also openly gay, spoke about the decision and its execution in the film in April’s Attitude Magazine.
Disney’s live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast has quickly become one of the most eagerly anticipated movies in history, smashing records when its first trailer racked up more than 127 million views in just 24 hours last November.
While the reimagined romantic classic, featuring Emma Watson and former Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens, might seem like the ultimate celebration of heterosexual love, it’s actually harbouring a treasure trove of gay secrets – and is set to make history with Disney’s first ever “exclusively gay moment” on film.
Played by US actor Josh Gad, the character of LeFou serves as the sidekick to the film’s primary antagonist Gaston (Luke Evans), and is set to feature in a small but significant subplot of his own when it comes to his sexuality.
“LeFou is somebody who on one day wants to be Gaston and on another day wants to kiss Gaston,” reveals Condon.
“He’s confused about what he wants. It’s somebody who’s just realising that he has these feelings. And Josh makes something really subtle and delicious out of it. And that’s what has its payoff at the end, which I don’t want to give away. But it is a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie.”
As Attitude’s April issue arrives on newsstands and the world prepares for Beauty and the Beast to hit screens on March 17, Attitude editor-in-chief Matt Cain has welcomed the news as a landmark moment for LGBT representation.
“It may have been a long time coming but this is a watershed moment for Disney,” he says.
“By representing same-sex attraction in this short but explicitly gay scene, the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural – and this is a message that will be heard in every country of the world, even countries where it’s still socially unacceptable or even illegal to be gay.
Matt adds: “It’s only a first step towards creating a cinematic world that reflects the one in which many of us are now proud to live. But it’s a step in the right direction and I applaud Disney for being brave enough to make it – and in doing so hopefully helping to change attitudes and bring about real social progress.”
The headliners Emma Watson and Dan Stevens are featured on the cover (below) and they, too, discuss the homosexual allegory in the film. Emma said, “I think it was really important for Dan and I to develop and understand why each of our characters feel as if they don’t fit in.” Further, this is all piggy-backing on the underlying theme of the 1991 film. Apparently, the animated film was not originally a musical. When Disney presented lyricist Howard Ashman with the story ideas, he had just been diagnosed with AIDS. He not only had the idea to make the film a musical but to make the story, which up to that point was mainly about Belle, also Beast’s story and that that story would be a metaphor for AIDS.
I feel like I am on a voyage of discovery, I had no clue about any of this! But I am so glad I do now, especially before I see the film. As mentioned, Josh Gad plays LeFou. Josh is heterosexual and married with two kids so I would understand the argument that it would have been nice to have the role go to a gay actor. I’ll admit bias, I adore Josh. I was lucky enough to see him in The Book of Mormon and think he will be a blast as LeFou. It’s not perfect, I recognize that, but it is progress and I love what Matt Cain said about how “the studio is sending out a message that this is normal and natural… “ Imperfections aside, I am giving both Disney and Pixar thumbs up for moving things in the right direction.
I am, however, fairly convinced that Luke Evans will steal this movie from everyone else.
Photo credit: Disney, Attitude Magazine and WENN Photos
Luke Evans is everything! And yes am sure he’ll steal the movie, the part of Gaston is perfect for him. Evans was open about his sexuality before he hit big time, now it’s been kinda swept under the carpet. Plus it has Sir Ian who am sure will be his usual hilarious and charming self.
It’s a great cast but the only down side for me is Emma Watson, who can’t act.
Won’t someone think of the children??? 😫
Agreed. Children barely understand the dynamics of heterosexual relationships, let alone the gay ones.
I’m torn…on one hand, representation is important and good on Disney for (finally) taking that step. I hope it sets a trend.
On the other hand, as a member of the LGBT+ community, I’m not exactly thrilled that the representation is a villainous comic relief character. I’ve had enough of villians being queercoded.
Yeah… that was kind of my thought too. A non-stereotypical LGBT person would be nice, the evil incompetent fool being gay…. is not the best. I’m really concerned for how this moment will play out too. Evans is gay, so I’m hoping they had some empathy with regards to the situation.
I side eye Gad for that awful Wedding Ringer movie too.
Well, villainous comic relief characters do tend to be the most fun to watch….
Disney has officially done it again. They’ve created another billion dollar movie. Not only is Beauty and the Beast gonna make a ton of money but the movie is actually very very very good.
My gay daughter and her friends are not happy that that the gay character is an inept villain with a name that literally means crazy. But I guess we’ve got to start somewhere.
Yeah. It is t great.
i remember LeFou being played only as a joke, the Buffoon, the jester; as his name suggests, the fool.
I would have been happier if Gaston was bi, for example. Still a villain, but not so inept and contemptible, and not played for a laugh.
There would have been a serious backlash there. Firstly, Hollywood has a long ugly history of depicting villains as bisexual. It feeds into the whole “bis are just duplicitous narcissists” trope. Secondly, Gaston is one of Disneys most popular characters. In the parks, he is in even higher demand than most princesses. It would be a mistake to alter what makes him so popular.
I dont really have a problem with their choice but it would have been better to just turn two of the servants into a gay couple and make it clear they have been married for years.
I feel like bi guys don’t have a lot of characters to relate to, Harkness is the only one that comes to mind? My thought process was more, it would be nice to have a masculine bi guy, to buck the trend, and Gaston is considered a sex symbol (in the movie) but I completely see your point. Dodging the bullet of having your only gay character be a villian would have probably been the best choice. Two of the servants in a long term relationship would have been perfect.
Honestly, I’m more worried about this ‘exclusively gay’ moment. I worry it will be Le Fou going in for a kiss and Gaston laughing him off, making gayness the butt of jokes and ‘gross’.
Please don’t do this Disney, pretty please with a princess on top.
I really wish the promotion for this movie would calm down in trying to make this movie sound like the wokest woke that has ever woked (Belle is a stronger character than Cinderella! Belle does NOT have Stockholm Syndrome! There’s a gay guy! Gloria Steinem approves!)
That being said, I’m sure it’ll do very well at the box office and that Luke Evans’ performance (judging from the quick previews) at least will be good.
@ohdear
Exactly. These big productions end up not having a story to tell. It’s all about being ground-breaking and pleasing everyone.
Tokenism in its purest form.
It’s a start. Disney is very gay friendly as a company in general and Disney World, where I work through my job about once a month (not employed by Disney–the pay is awful) is truly the most gay friendly place on earth. The president of wdw is gay as are many cast members. It cracks me up that I have clients who would faint if they knew what that guy in the Goofy costume was up to the night before. I’m cynical by nature but that all goes away when I drive onto Disney property.
I recently re-watched the Gaston Song for the first time since I was a kid. I hadn’t gotten the vibe back then, but re-warching it I was like “ah. He seems REALLY into Gaston”. As a kid it was kind of just like “yeah he thinks Gaston is the coolest and wants to be like him” but it could easily go both ways.
I don’t like it. It sounds like the character is confused not openly gay. It also sounds like this confusion is going to be played as a punchline, which is so last century.
I don’t care anyway because I’m the Anti-Disney and don’t see any of their stuff.
I agree. Even the director says Lefou is confused, “one day he wants to be Gaston, the next day he wants to kiss him.” He goes on to call this “exclusively gay” moment “subtle.” & one of the articles I read last night regarding all this (I think from the NYT) said that someone who has seen the movie has said the moment is so subtle most people would miss it. I personally think they are talking about it now so that when people watch it they catch the “subtle moment.” I think if they hadn’t said anything it would be overlooked by most. I am not going to fault the director, he was probably told to make it almost impossible to notice. I think this will be a stepping stone for Disney, a way for them to see how many people really will get mad about this. I think eventually they will create a movie with openly gay characters, but I don’t think calling Lefou openly gay when the director himself says he’s confused is quite there yet.
Huh…I always thought LeFou was gay. Even as a kid I thought it was clear that he was in love with Gaston and would do just about anything for him. So this isn’t surprising to me.
Yeah me too!
Same!
That’s nice I guess? However the way they talk about it being a “moment” I assume it will be much like Sulu in the latest Star Trek movie: easy to cut out for certain international markets and likely so minor if you get up to go to the bathroom you’d miss it. I get that it’s a start but I feel badly when those it matters to get their hopes up.
And no, Elsa won’t be gay. And no, Finn and Poe won’t be gay. Too much money on the line for shareholders. Sorry, but that’s the harsh reality.
Re: Star Wars, at least Rogue One didn’t screw up its portrayal of a gay couple – they were pretty definitely heroes, not played as a joke and certainly not minor.
This, though? Making a villain gay? COME ON.
Definitely heros, definitely not minor,….and neither the movie or any of the canon identifies them as a couple. Ever. A vast number of viewers see them as dedicated brothers in arms. The novelizations call them brothers basically. I am glad if some people felt that was representation but if it can be easily handwaved away? Well it’s a clever way to please everyone I’ll admit.
come to think of it, any hint of romantic interest (gay or straight) in Rogue One could be handwaved away, because I saw people saying that about Jyn and Cassian’s final scenes too. At least there seemed to be more agreement among fans that Baze and Chirrut were a couple.
I didn’t know the novelisations chickened out on them like that so yeah, that sucks and I’m disappointed too.
The novelizations are much more leaning towards Jyn and Cassian being tragic would-be romance cut off by war and sacrifice. The bond of Chirrut and Baze is very strong in the book but they definitely don’t go that route.
My thought instantly was that countries where same sex relationships are not accepted or even legal will simply have a shorter movie…. But have to start somewhere. I can imagine some audiences in the US also insisting on a gay-ectomy before letting their kids see it. Will be interesting to see how it works out.
Disney has had some Valentine’s Day stuff where they included same sex couples in at least an animated show. And in one episode, the live action Good Luck, Charlie had somebody’s parents be two women a few years ago. Also the animated Clarence on Cartoon Network has a main character (Jeff) with two moms also. Plus on another cultural front – Clarence’s mom was living with her boyfriend for a while before they finally got married. So cartoons and other kid shows are catching up with reality.
Cogsworth would have been a better choice!
Exactly! Even seeing the movie as a teen, I always thought he was! No problem, no scandal …
I must say, I’m looking forward to this movie. Both Josh and Luke will steal the show, for sure!
im all for inclusion, but im going to keep my comments to my self….this feels like tokenism LGBTP style :/
I’m thrilled to see LGBT representation in a Disney movie but….doesn’t it seem like Cogsworth ( as voiced by Sir Ian McKellan) would have been the better choice to be an LGBT character rather than an in-ept comic relief? Maybe Lefou becomes heroic in this movie? It just seems odd to me to have their first LGBT character be a goofy villain.
Eh, they’re getting there, even if this isn’t optimal. If Lefou is hopelessly in love with Gaston, it actually makes him more sympathetic than the original.
I never knew the backstory about the original film, which is interesting. I was always more familiar with the traditional mythology – which is more about female maturation, as she moves from familial, paternal love to the sensual, erotic love of an adult relationship.
