Kristen Stewart ‘meditates on replenishing the well’ after public appearances

Kristen Stewart covers the latest issue of V Magazine. I don’t have strong feelings one way or the other about this editorial, but I do have the sense that Kristen has sort of grown into herself. That’s an awkward way to say it, but you know what I mean. She seems more confidant and it shows, even in magazine editorials. She’s leaning into a more hard-edged punk vibe. Anyway, Kristen is promoting Personal Shopper, her second film with director Olivier Assayas after her Cesar-Award-winning turn in Assayas’ Clouds of Sils Maria. Personal Shopper has already made its way through some film festivals, and it’s getting a limited release on March 10th. You can see the full V editorial here, and here are some highlights:

On Personal Shopper’s portrayal of technology: “When you speak to someone on the phone, that is a decipherable, understandable exchange. But with text and social media, it’s essentially a dialogue with yourself and your interpretation of a shadow. It’s not invalid; it’s a new language.” On the impact of social media and technology on our daily lives: “But you also become addicted to that hit by yourself and with yourself, every seven minutes or so, and you end up wasting so much time just validating something very superficial in yourself. It has definitely changed us.” On the media: “I was in front of 500 cameras promoting my films, but not the one. Not the intimate one. Not the one that I really care about.” On her relationship to fashion and Karl Lagerfeld: “Karl has always, from the very beginning, made me feel like being myself was the right thing to do. And in [the fashion] world, that is a rarity. He’s a compulsive and obsessive artist and it’s contagious. And he’s kind. He is who he is for a reason. I feel so lucky to be in his space so often.” On the demands of Hollywood and how she deals with them: “I know that it seems like just a couple weeks at a time or whatever, but between Cannes and the New York Film Festival, it seems like I need to force myself to be like, ‘OK no, stop being external. Enough of the output.’ Sometimes, you need to—this sounds so cliché—meditate on replenishing the well.”

[From V Magazine]

“Meditate on replenishing the well.” It does sound cliche, and yet… I understood what she was saying, even though I’m not a public figure at all. I’m a private person and even I need to just sit and be quiet and just decompress. I bet Kristen is the same way. As for what she says about social media…maybe I’m not a brilliant artiste like Kristen, but I found that confusing. “It’s essentially a dialogue with yourself and your interpretation of a shadow.” Is this like the high-art explanation of the phrase “doing it for the ‘gram”? Like, people are living their lives just to put that sh-t on Instagram?

Here are some photos of Kristen and her girlfriend Stella Maxwell in late January. I think they’re still together, although my theory is that Kristen has seasonal girlfriends. As in, Stella is Kristen’s winter girlfriend and Kristen will want a new girlfriend for Spring.