Angelina Jolie’s first Mon Guerlain commercial is beautiful & twirly

As we discussed last month, I’m not exactly crazy about the print-ad images for Angelina Jolie’s Mon Guerlain perfume campaign. Jolie apparently took the gig last year, and the first images are not really that great. Thankfully, the actual commercial is kind of awesome. It seems like they probably filmed the commercial in France, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if part of the commercial was filmed at the Chateau Miraval, which was the French home that Brad and Angelina shared for nearly a decade. I think they sold it? Or something. I could never follow their real estate comings and goings. Anyway, here’s the commercial:

I like that Jolie breaks the fourth wall and looks into the camera, almost like someone is filming her as she twirls around her chateau in the south of France. I think she looks absolutely beautiful here, and I’m obsessed with her diamond stud earrings. I’m not a big fan of that black doily dress, but whatever, it’s fine. I think the “story” is that the hot guy is developing a special perfume just for Angelina, and she’s so happy about it that she starts twirling. I sincerely hope that there is a French perfumer in the world who is that f–king hot.

The teaser commercial is called “Notes of a Woman,” and it’s described as “the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity.” People Mag also says that a representative from Guerlain told them that Jolie “will be donating her entire salary from the beauty gig to one of her own charities.”

Photos courtesy of Guerlain.

 

82 Responses to “Angelina Jolie’s first Mon Guerlain commercial is beautiful & twirly”

  1. Loopy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:05 am

    Does Ange speak French or any other languages?

  2. Sera says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:06 am

    Love her and the commercial. I ordered mine through Sephora. I do want to smell like Angelina. I want to be her best friend.

  3. Esmom says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:07 am

    These ad “stories,” with their faux depth, just kill me. Sad woman is made happy by lovely perfume made by hot French guy. Always unintentionally funny.

  4. Hudson Girl says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I loved the choice of music for the visuals.
    That black and white silhouette print ad is gorgeous!!

  5. Oliphant says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:09 am

    Love the glimpse of her tattoos- she looks amazing. As perfume ads go it could have been worse-they’re always cheesy nonsense and this one has only faint traces of cheddar

  6. Ramona says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:10 am

    I dont like the first half. The lolling head, the brooding look, the legs peaking out of a nightie, the shot of her back. Typical perfume ad. Corny. But I love the second half. Thats a woman ready for work. They usually chop up these ads for TV and when they do, they better give the second half more airplay.

    Reply
    • Erinn says:
      March 2, 2017 at 8:20 am

      Yes. I loved that it showed her going over what seemed like a speech – not just all flowers and sundresses. They did a good job modernizing it with that touch. It WAS pretty cheesy like most perfume ads – but at least there was a twist on it.

      She looks so beautiful in the ad as well – she has such gorgeous eyes. They have a type of heterochromia I think – a ring of gold around the pupil. I have light blue eyes with some gold around the pupil as well – I didn’t realize it was out of the norm until I saw a list of cool ‘mutations’ people had, and they showed her eyes as an example. It was pretty neat.

  7. Darla says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:13 am

    I hate all perfume commercials. I think they are so ridiculous. I wear Donna Karan’s Cashmere body lotion and have since the 90′s. Once in a blue moon I spritz on a little of the spray perfume. If I am really feeling myself, I use Tresor instead. Maybe I smell like an old lady now, since I have been doing the same since my 20′s. I dunno. But I’m not falling for any of these perfume commercials, and start twirling around my kitchen, I can tell you that.

    • shelley* says:
      March 2, 2017 at 8:17 am

      Yes why are they all so pretentious ? Is it some sort of perfume house, in-joke to see who can come up with the daftest advert ?

    • Minxx says:
      March 2, 2017 at 9:32 am

      I love Donna Karan’s Cashmere and I tend to wear a scent for ages too. I changed perfume maybe 3-4 times in my life and it’s usually because it’s no longer available like Kenzo’s “Ca scent beau”, which I wore in the 90s. Right now I’m sticking with Calvin Klein’s Endless and Forbidden Euphoria . DKNY Cashmere is hard to find in Europe, unfortunately. Tresor is nice too.
      I liked the commercial much more than I expected but I don’t associate Angelina with a feminine scent, LOL. The worst commercial I’ve ever seen was Dior with Natalie Portman.

  8. Fa says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:14 am

    She directed with Terrence Malick and it is the château Miraval also they haven’t sold the château.

  9. pwal says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:15 am

    Miraval hasn’t been sold. They’re launching an olive oil line soon.

    Reply
  10. Talie says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:15 am

    I think this might be their chateau…the staircase looks similar. Anyway, wow, what a paradise!

  11. paolanqar says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:16 am

    I have just realised that I’ve mispronounced ‘My Guerlain’ all my life. Lol

  12. Angel says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:18 am

    Humph

  13. MunichGirl says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:21 am

    I like the part where she’s outside in the fields but I would never buy a product just because someone famous is the face of it.

  14. Hype says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:22 am

    This looks amazing !!!
    Angelina please make more movies, that face is made for the screen.

  15. nemera77 says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:24 am

    The commercial is lovely.. and she looks stunning. So it was filmed last year when they were at Miraval. You can see the olive trees and the landscape. That place is stunning. I’ll buy it because of her; but I don’t usually wear perfume.

  16. Greata says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Love the ad, Miraval is amazing. Wow…the staircase…the herring bone floors…that mirror…OMG. Pitt has done an excellent job with the restoration. I will definitely buy the perfume.

  17. Maya says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:28 am

    Stunning stunning woman and I love that the theme for this is woman at all levels…

    She is showing a woman happy, playful, sad, content, working etc.

    For me the hot guy only shows me how he is capturing all levels of women in a bottle.

  18. bap says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:45 am

    Love the Commericial. Bought the purfume.

  19. Slowsnow says:
    March 2, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Ahhhh! I know the hot perfume guy. Haven’t seen him in a while.
    He is really cute but not at all like he appears in ads.
    Ads are, indeed, ridiculous. All I can think is that they are all, Malick, Jolie and my guy, making an easy buck while dying a little inside.

  20. Ophelia says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:08 am

    They aim to gross at least 70 million dollars in 2017 for this Mon Guerlain brand, they spent a lot of money on two fussy artists who take themselves way too seriously. I don’t know how much they earned before, but this campaign that they had spent so much pretentious money for will not get the money they want. Watch Angelina’s beautiful face get dropped like a hot potato once they look at their final P&L account.

  21. Flower says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Love this ad and no wonder – Terence Malick directed it. I’m not a fan of Ange but I thought she was beautiful and endearing. Has anyone tried the fragrance? What’s it like?

  22. ash says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:23 am

    at first i played back the first 2 secs repeatedly and thought who opens a door like that LOL…like shes a lot of things and a model is she is….

    secondly the sad face I literally hollered laughing… just no.

  23. Jayna says:
    March 2, 2017 at 9:49 am

    Oh, dear. Cringeworthy,

  24. smcollins says:
    March 2, 2017 at 10:14 am

    She’s a beautiful woman who obviously photographs well, but my God, she is absolutely stunning in motion. To say she looks otherworldly almost seems like an understatement.

  25. Aysla says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:12 am

    It’s interesting to me that people will literally buy a product just because a favorite celebrity is the face of it. For me, having a famous name attached just makes the product easier to recall when I’m thinking of the broader category (e.g. perfume) in general, which is the least that marketing aims to do… but it doesn’t guarantee my purchasing it.

    I have some minor quibbles with the commercial: the scenes with the hot guy “creating” the perfume (I would have liked the commercial better without him in it– cut him out, make it 100% Angie), and the scene where she’s in the black doily dress… I was pulled out by the emotions!/sad face she was making– it felt a little hammy and a lot inauthentic, not great acting.

    I watched the commercial twice though and I loved it overall, especially the scenes with movement and the speech-practicing. She is really capitivating; her smile is so charming and her aura breathtaking. Now the print ads need to do her justice and step up the quality (no more 80s budget look!).

  26. What says:
    March 2, 2017 at 11:50 am

    So much cringe….
    Her face though is just perfect..

  27. sage says:
    March 2, 2017 at 12:17 pm

    She looks better in motion than in the above photos. Her face looks different, not in bad way just different.

    The best celebrity commercial is Johnny Depps Sauvage.

  28. Fiorella says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:04 pm

    Love it and I’d love to move in with her or to her “neighbourhood.” God it is so pleasant there. Boggles my mind that French millionaires are coming to MY city (MTL) instead of grabbing little castles or estates in France.

  29. Fiorella says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Oh and she looks gorgeous. Her brown hair is such a nice shade. Good choice on guerlains part. The Dior “films” we’re too pretentious and this is a lot more straightforward . I think many people will appreciate the no nonsense vibe here

  30. Sera says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:23 pm

    Bought the perfume today. Angelina is Gorgeous and an amazing woman. Brad is a jerk.

  31. S says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:38 pm

    I want those diamond stud earrings. Gorgeous!

  32. robyn says:
    March 2, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Very nicely done. Hands down better than that Brad commercial for Chanel.

  33. crazydaisy says:
    March 2, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    I never understood the whole perfume thing. Floral scents especially make me gag. Much prefer the way people actually smell…fresh, clean human: yum.

    That said, it’s a beautiful ad! So romantic xo

  34. Zucchini says:
    March 2, 2017 at 4:17 pm

    The ad was very prettily shot, but I’d never buy a perfume just because a particular someone endorsed it. Also I prefer essential oil-based and other natural perfumes. Too much dubious stuff in mainstream perfumes.

