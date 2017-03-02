Angelina Jolie’s first Mon Guerlain commercial is beautiful & twirly

As we discussed last month, I’m not exactly crazy about the print-ad images for Angelina Jolie’s Mon Guerlain perfume campaign. Jolie apparently took the gig last year, and the first images are not really that great. Thankfully, the actual commercial is kind of awesome. It seems like they probably filmed the commercial in France, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if part of the commercial was filmed at the Chateau Miraval, which was the French home that Brad and Angelina shared for nearly a decade. I think they sold it? Or something. I could never follow their real estate comings and goings. Anyway, here’s the commercial:
I like that Jolie breaks the fourth wall and looks into the camera, almost like someone is filming her as she twirls around her chateau in the south of France. I think she looks absolutely beautiful here, and I’m obsessed with her diamond stud earrings. I’m not a big fan of that black doily dress, but whatever, it’s fine. I think the “story” is that the hot guy is developing a special perfume just for Angelina, and she’s so happy about it that she starts twirling. I sincerely hope that there is a French perfumer in the world who is that f–king hot.
The teaser commercial is called “Notes of a Woman,” and it’s described as “the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity.” People Mag also says that a representative from Guerlain told them that Jolie “will be donating her entire salary from the beauty gig to one of her own charities.”
Photos courtesy of Guerlain.
Does Ange speak French or any other languages?
If you watched her movie By the Sea Angelina spoke French. Angelina Directed By the Sea in French.
No, it doesn’t mean she speaks it throughly. What it does mean is that she learned those lines in French for the movie. Just like Viggo’s Mortenson, Liv Tyler and others learning that made up elf language for the Lord of the Rings. Or like many other actors who pretend to speak a foreign language in their films or series. They learn their lines in that language.
Her mom was French, I am sure she speaks the language. Her twins were born in France as well
@Rene
Marcheline’s father was of French-Canadian descent and her mother was of Dutch and German ancestry – that’s no proof that AJ speaks French.
Love her and the commercial. I ordered mine through Sephora. I do want to smell like Angelina. I want to be her best friend.
LOL
a lovely commercial, and she looks beautiful.
However, the one part I do not like has been screen-capped above. the one in the black slip-thingy where she’s looking very pained. her smile is often very “Mona Lisa” in the sense that it’s kind of mysterious, which is why I like it. I don’t want to be the misogynistic jerk who says “smile, honey!” but she’s so lovely when she does.
Same!
I love that it shows her actually putting on the perfume — it makes you think she really wears it in real life. And I want to smell like Angie, lol!
I’ve ordered mine too! I love Guerlain. Champs Elysee was my fav. Used to buy from Saks. Hope Mon smells similar.
That commercial is fire. Angelina is stunning.
..and Dayuuuum. Kaiser doesn’t lie. That bearded French dude in her villa or wherever mixing it up for her is sooooo hot.
Pretty sure Brad and she aren’t getting back together. I don’t think Angelina would have ever done a commercial that even *implied* some lusty bearded French man with secret sexy smiles was with her in her French cottage if she was still ‘with’ Brad.
jMHO.
Smelled it today – this one is so generic vanilla-tonka bean it almost hurts. The only interesting thing about this perfume is a fleeting lavender note at the beginning, but it disappears after two minutes, afterwards it’s a well-made drugstore stuff, not worth the money. And they must have filmed it last summer, probably in Château Miraval – the staircase in the video is identical with the one from their wedding pictures.
hahahah as a fellow Brangeloonie I agree with all of that. I will however, smell this first before ordering lol
These ad “stories,” with their faux depth, just kill me. Sad woman is made happy by lovely perfume made by hot French guy. Always unintentionally funny.
I know. I am wondering how this is not considered as cheesy as Pitt’s Chanel commercial. Most of these ads are so extra.
Nothing can top Pitt’s Chanel ad, but Johnny Depp’s Sauvage is pretty horrifying as well.
@Bees: I think Depp’s ad is worse, it always reminds me of “sausage”.
Bees TOTALLY agree.
I was thinking this is SO MUCH BETTER than BOTH of those.
the worst one, though, is not a celeb ad but it’s SO damn cheesy, for Polo Sport. It’s got some Patrick Bateman looking dude galavanting all over in his fancy car, speedboat, etc. it’s so 80s.
@Bees: At least Depp’s commercial sort of made sense with the name of his cologne but Pitt’s commercial made no sense considering it was about a classic French fragrance. The thing became a massive joke. I think his was worst than Jolie’s or Depp’s.
Omg i thankfully had almost forgotten about Brad’s embarrassing Chanel ad. Whoever conceived that should never work again. Hope it wasn’t Brad himself. Oops lol
@jinnI this commercial is just as cheesy as Julia Roberts, Charlize Theron, and Pitts. I actually prefer Keira Knightly’s, Chris Evans and Chris Pine ads better. But let’s just face it, all of them are shilling ads and promoting perfume/cologne that none of them probably even wears.
Nothing can ever be as cheesy as Brad’s commercial. He gets the Lifetime Award for that commercial. No one will ever top it. LOL
I still think Dior ads are generally the WORST. Theron and Portman both couldn’t make them palatable.
I loved the one with Maryna Linchuk that was directed by Sofia Coppola. It’d be my dream day in Paris.
The Theron one is my most hated. So stupid. I always get acute secondhand embarrassment for her when I watch it.
Right? I love Angie, I do. And she looks beautiful in that commercial but I could barely keep from an eye-roll. I frigging hate most perfume ads though. Johnny Depp’s Sauvage commercial is currently the most risible of the lot.
I loved the choice of music for the visuals.
That black and white silhouette print ad is gorgeous!!
@HudsonGirl wanted to say the same thing! Obviously it’s stylized but that is one amazing photo!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love the glimpse of her tattoos- she looks amazing. As perfume ads go it could have been worse-they’re always cheesy nonsense and this one has only faint traces of cheddar
I like the tattoos as well. A nice juxtaposition with all the feminine imagery.
yes it really seems to ‘ground’ it all a bit more, the ad seems a bit more ‘real’ than most perfume ads.
I loved the glimpses of her tattoos as well. I’m mesmerized by all of this. She’s. So. Beautiful.
Same! She looks like not an overly precious thing.. very fresh and smiley for her… also though i am a Perfume Whore I wont be getting this cause they telegraphed heavy A METRIC SHITTON OF Lavender notes and I simply hate Lavender smell
I dont like the first half. The lolling head, the brooding look, the legs peaking out of a nightie, the shot of her back. Typical perfume ad. Corny. But I love the second half. Thats a woman ready for work. They usually chop up these ads for TV and when they do, they better give the second half more airplay.
Yes. I loved that it showed her going over what seemed like a speech – not just all flowers and sundresses. They did a good job modernizing it with that touch. It WAS pretty cheesy like most perfume ads – but at least there was a twist on it.
She looks so beautiful in the ad as well – she has such gorgeous eyes. They have a type of heterochromia I think – a ring of gold around the pupil. I have light blue eyes with some gold around the pupil as well – I didn’t realize it was out of the norm until I saw a list of cool ‘mutations’ people had, and they showed her eyes as an example. It was pretty neat.
I hate all perfume commercials. I think they are so ridiculous. I wear Donna Karan’s Cashmere body lotion and have since the 90′s. Once in a blue moon I spritz on a little of the spray perfume. If I am really feeling myself, I use Tresor instead. Maybe I smell like an old lady now, since I have been doing the same since my 20′s. I dunno. But I’m not falling for any of these perfume commercials, and start twirling around my kitchen, I can tell you that.
Yes why are they all so pretentious ? Is it some sort of perfume house, in-joke to see who can come up with the daftest advert ?
I love Donna Karan’s Cashmere and I tend to wear a scent for ages too. I changed perfume maybe 3-4 times in my life and it’s usually because it’s no longer available like Kenzo’s “Ca scent beau”, which I wore in the 90s. Right now I’m sticking with Calvin Klein’s Endless and Forbidden Euphoria . DKNY Cashmere is hard to find in Europe, unfortunately. Tresor is nice too.
I liked the commercial much more than I expected but I don’t associate Angelina with a feminine scent, LOL. The worst commercial I’ve ever seen was Dior with Natalie Portman.
She directed with Terrence Malick and it is the château Miraval also they haven’t sold the château.
Isn’t Malick supposed to be some kind of respected autuer director type? And this is what they came up with? It’s so generic. I hope they didn’t pay him a lot for this bland thing.
I have a hard time believing Terrence Malik had anything to with something so cliche and uninspired. Of all the autuers, he is the one with the most visual mind bending style. If he is attached, I’m guessing he just took a big easy check and maybe the promise of a film collaboration with Angelina in exchange for using his name.
I love the visuals, it reminds me of Malick’s Tree of Live, which was visually stunning. She looks lovely.
What? Lol no dear. This is nothing like Tree of Life. Tree of Life played with color and movement in innovative ways and this is a typical paint by numbers perfume ad.
Miraval hasn’t been sold. They’re launching an olive oil line soon.
I think this might be their chateau…the staircase looks similar. Anyway, wow, what a paradise!
I have just realised that I’ve mispronounced ‘My Guerlain’ all my life. Lol
Humph
I like the part where she’s outside in the fields but I would never buy a product just because someone famous is the face of it.
Some people really do go for the celeb factor. I remember when I was a teenager, I think, and my aunt was always bragging about how she wore Elizabeth Taylor’s perfume. I really think she thought it was prestigious! And all she’d get from me was a blank stare of someone who was not impressed.
Chanel nr5 has kept its relevance because it’s the only thing Marylin would sleep in…
I find it so confusing. The last thing I’d want is my skin to emulate someone I don’t even know.
I believe Marilyn Monroe’s perfume was Joy by Jean Patou.
As for this ad, the part where she is near the white curtains reminds me of Mr and Mrs. Smith. Hmmm
This looks amazing !!!
Angelina please make more movies, that face is made for the screen.
The commercial is lovely.. and she looks stunning. So it was filmed last year when they were at Miraval. You can see the olive trees and the landscape. That place is stunning. I’ll buy it because of her; but I don’t usually wear perfume.
How much does it cost in America? I heard in Europe it costs around 140 Euros (don’t know if it’s true).
Where in Europe does it cost 140€? Maybe it’s for a huge bottle or something. In France, a 30ml bottle will run you about 57€. In the US, a 30ml bottle cost $66 + tax.
Love the ad, Miraval is amazing. Wow…the staircase…the herring bone floors…that mirror…OMG. Pitt has done an excellent job with the restoration. I will definitely buy the perfume.
Stunning stunning woman and I love that the theme for this is woman at all levels…
She is showing a woman happy, playful, sad, content, working etc.
For me the hot guy only shows me how he is capturing all levels of women in a bottle.
Love the Commericial. Bought the purfume.
Ahhhh! I know the hot perfume guy. Haven’t seen him in a while.
He is really cute but not at all like he appears in ads.
Ads are, indeed, ridiculous. All I can think is that they are all, Malick, Jolie and my guy, making an easy buck while dying a little inside.
They aim to gross at least 70 million dollars in 2017 for this Mon Guerlain brand, they spent a lot of money on two fussy artists who take themselves way too seriously. I don’t know how much they earned before, but this campaign that they had spent so much pretentious money for will not get the money they want. Watch Angelina’s beautiful face get dropped like a hot potato once they look at their final P&L account.
I don’t think they spent any more money than others have spent on Julia Roberts or Theron. Two other women who probably take themselves too seriously.
As for the commercial I do find it just as cheesy as some others I’ve mentioned
Love this ad and no wonder – Terence Malick directed it. I’m not a fan of Ange but I thought she was beautiful and endearing. Has anyone tried the fragrance? What’s it like?
at first i played back the first 2 secs repeatedly and thought who opens a door like that LOL…like shes a lot of things and a model is she is….
secondly the sad face I literally hollered laughing… just no.
Yeah, not to be a jerk but she really does make the worst sad face!
It is a strange moment. It looks like she is both itching and being pricked by something caught in the fabric of her doily.
Oh, dear. Cringeworthy,
I agree. Glad I’m not the only one.
She’s a beautiful woman who obviously photographs well, but my God, she is absolutely stunning in motion. To say she looks otherworldly almost seems like an understatement.
Oh my Goodness I agree with you!..In person she must be something else
In person I wouldn’t want to even be near her and feel so inadequate next to her beauty,
Agreed, she looks beyond magical in motion! Also HER SMILE!!!!!!!!!!
It’s interesting to me that people will literally buy a product just because a favorite celebrity is the face of it. For me, having a famous name attached just makes the product easier to recall when I’m thinking of the broader category (e.g. perfume) in general, which is the least that marketing aims to do… but it doesn’t guarantee my purchasing it.
I have some minor quibbles with the commercial: the scenes with the hot guy “creating” the perfume (I would have liked the commercial better without him in it– cut him out, make it 100% Angie), and the scene where she’s in the black doily dress… I was pulled out by the emotions!/sad face she was making– it felt a little hammy and a lot inauthentic, not great acting.
I watched the commercial twice though and I loved it overall, especially the scenes with movement and the speech-practicing. She is really capitivating; her smile is so charming and her aura breathtaking. Now the print ads need to do her justice and step up the quality (no more 80s budget look!).
So much cringe….
Her face though is just perfect..
She looks better in motion than in the above photos. Her face looks different, not in bad way just different.
The best celebrity commercial is Johnny Depps Sauvage.
Love it and I’d love to move in with her or to her “neighbourhood.” God it is so pleasant there. Boggles my mind that French millionaires are coming to MY city (MTL) instead of grabbing little castles or estates in France.
Oh and she looks gorgeous. Her brown hair is such a nice shade. Good choice on guerlains part. The Dior “films” we’re too pretentious and this is a lot more straightforward . I think many people will appreciate the no nonsense vibe here
Bought the perfume today. Angelina is Gorgeous and an amazing woman. Brad is a jerk.
I want those diamond stud earrings. Gorgeous!
Haha! Me too!
The commercial is dumb… But she is gorgeous as usual.
Very nicely done. Hands down better than that Brad commercial for Chanel.
I never understood the whole perfume thing. Floral scents especially make me gag. Much prefer the way people actually smell…fresh, clean human: yum.
That said, it’s a beautiful ad! So romantic xo
The ad was very prettily shot, but I’d never buy a perfume just because a particular someone endorsed it. Also I prefer essential oil-based and other natural perfumes. Too much dubious stuff in mainstream perfumes.
