Angelina Jolie’s first Mon Guerlain commercial is beautiful & twirly

As we discussed last month, I’m not exactly crazy about the print-ad images for Angelina Jolie’s Mon Guerlain perfume campaign. Jolie apparently took the gig last year, and the first images are not really that great. Thankfully, the actual commercial is kind of awesome. It seems like they probably filmed the commercial in France, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if part of the commercial was filmed at the Chateau Miraval, which was the French home that Brad and Angelina shared for nearly a decade. I think they sold it? Or something. I could never follow their real estate comings and goings. Anyway, here’s the commercial:

I like that Jolie breaks the fourth wall and looks into the camera, almost like someone is filming her as she twirls around her chateau in the south of France. I think she looks absolutely beautiful here, and I’m obsessed with her diamond stud earrings. I’m not a big fan of that black doily dress, but whatever, it’s fine. I think the “story” is that the hot guy is developing a special perfume just for Angelina, and she’s so happy about it that she starts twirling. I sincerely hope that there is a French perfumer in the world who is that f–king hot.

The teaser commercial is called “Notes of a Woman,” and it’s described as “the story of the fragrance creation that embodies modern femininity.” People Mag also says that a representative from Guerlain told them that Jolie “will be donating her entire salary from the beauty gig to one of her own charities.”