Susan Sarandon: Donald Trump’s presidency is ‘obviously not my fault’

For years, I’ve thought that Susan Sarandon had some of the best plastic surgery ever – she admitted to getting some eye work and some lipo under her chin, and the work was great quality, because she never looked all that different. Like, she didn’t suddenly appear one day with a completely new face (hello, Renee Zellweger). Susan never tried to look like she was 33 years old, which is the mistake so many women make. Now, that being said, I was startled by these photos of Susan at Wednesday night’s premiere of Feud. Like, she does look very different to me. Botox? Fillers? Facelift? What’s going on here?
Anyway, as most of you know, Susan Sarandon was canceled last year. She was a Bernie-or-Buster who publicly declared that Donald Trump was a more palatable candidate than Hillary Clinton. She then publicly endorsed Jill Stein. Then when everyone was like “Susan Sarandon deserves some of the blame for Trump’s presidency,” Susan went on All In with Chris Hayes and talked about how great is it that people are “awake” now that Trump is POTUS. So, yeah, chica is canceled. So, as you can imagine, Susan’s interviews to promote Feud are not going well. She spoke to the Guardian in a new interview and in between offering blind-items about sh-tty costars and how she wishes women would form more alliances (you know, like Hillary Clinton tried to do???), Susan deigned to speak about Bernie, Hillary and Trump.
How she annoys people: “I think it is more annoying to have a woman with opinions for a lot of people. I couldn’t give you any solid proof that has hurt my chances in the business. Today in the New York Times, they were talking about the Academy awards and the fact that I was one of the people who didn’t get a nomination for The Meddler, and [it] mentions that it might have something to do with the Clintonized Hollywood, when I supported Bernie Sanders.”
The backlash against her personally: “I have had a huge amount of backlash. There’s been a really strong blame for a lot of things that are obviously not my fault.”
How Democrats are pissed at her: “There’s no valid argument. It’s just an easy place to put your frustrations, to blame me. I mean, if you read the list of people who voted Hillary Clinton – and then I think it’s me and Viggo Mortensen on the other side. You’d have to be delusional to actually think that Beyoncé and Jay Z and George Clooney and Julia Roberts and Meryl Streep, and the list goes on, were actually overpowered by the two of us.”
She’s focused on uniting people against Trump: “I’m focusing on reaching out and forming a coalition not only with all of Hillary’s people but with people I know that voted for Trump, because we have serious work to do now, and we can’t indulge in blaming or depression or any of those things. There isn’t time any more to look back. We have to look forward.”
The only thing I can say in her defense is that she’s right that she doesn’t deserve ALL the blame. No one – or very few people? – voted for Donald Trump because Susan Sarandon pissed all over Hillary Clinton. There were probably only a handful of people who were swayed to vote for Jill Stein because of Sarandon’s endorsement. That being said, I haven’t seen anyone laying the entire blame for Trump at Susan’s feet. Sarandon’s critics – of which I am one – blame her for being symptomatic of the purity-test progressives and political naifs, those people who were so blindly obsessed with Bernie Sanders that they honestly thought that Donald Trump was a suitable second choice. Hillary Clinton was never a perfect candidate, but it’s a true sign of stupidity and privilege to suggest that a Clinton presidency would have been the same or worse than this Trump presidency. And the fact that Sarandon still can’t admit that shows you that she absolutely deserves some of the blame.
Susan, oh Susan. Shhhhhhhh. Put that shovel aside, stop digging your own grave, shut up.
She’s still cancelled, right?
ETA: I’m annoying and opinionated too, that doesn’t mean I cannot recognise I made a mistake and move on, instead of inventing conspiracies. Shut up Susan.
+1000. As much as I wanted to see “Feud” there is no way I would even consider doing it now. On a side note – I am really, really glad she has had a “huge amouht of backlash” and hope that it won’t end in the foreseeable future. It’s never too late to learn that your words can and will have consequences, Susan, you privileged silly woman.
I was really looking forward to feud, but she has become so loathsome to meIm skipping it
Me, too. Actions have consequences.
She’s not to blame for Obergruppenfuhrer Trump. But she can choke on her Trump-better-than-Hillary sh*t sandwich
Stfu Susan.
Still talking about why Clinton lost? What can be said at this point that hasn’t been said a million times already?
Not all your fault but I can blame you for the false equivalencies and basically saying that voting for trump would “wake people up”. That’s a great idea when your white and rich but a lot of people won’t MAKE IT through this shitty presidency. So yea still canceled
For someone who claims it’s not her fault, she sure spends an enormous amount of time defending herself. She put herself in the ring and now has to take the punches from the likes of Debra Messing and others who disagree with her. I remember when she was cool, at least own your opinions instead of making yourself a victim. On the other subject, don’t know why at age 70, she decided to do this to her face. She shouldn’t worry though, nobody will notice!!!
I agree with you, Kaiser. It was never about her personally, my disgust and frustration with her and with other Bernie or Busters was and continues to be their mindset regarding this issue:
1) trying to make Bernie into a great white hope/white savior for all non-Republicans. It was almost as if some people forgot or did not know that he and Hilary voted the same way on several important votes, something like 93% the same.
2) Their inability to compromise and lack of self-awareness.
3) Both Bernie’s and many of his supporters’ racial insensitivity towards people of color. His POC supporters were willing to put aside the fact that he initially was only actively reaching out to white people because… (insert whatever dumbass reason here).
Lol, she will never live this down. Of course it’s not her fault, but no doubt she was confident that Hillary would win by a landslide(as we all were) and thought she could run her mouth about voting 3rd party without it actually making a difference in the election. Unfortunately so many others thought the same. There are many places to put blame for the election, but it’s done and all we can do is learn from this and not make the same mistakes.
She has fallen so low in my opinion that I can’t even watch the cameo she did on my favourite show Friends…
Susan is not at fault here. Blame the 60 million nincompoops who voted for it.
Susan, you are blaming Clinton supporters because you didn’t get an Oscar nomination for The Meddler? What the hell was The Meddler? And I ask this as someone who sees lots and lots of movies.
Take a seat, Susan. I really don’t need to hear about your “revolution” and your fight for marijuana or whatever your issues are because you made it abundantly clear that you did not give a damn about the issues that so many of us face; issues like medically necessary health care so we can continue to live; issues like affordable housing; issues like a living wage. By the way, Susan, pot is legal in my state and several others.
Amen, lightpurple- and I’ll add that Sarandon also doesn’t seem worried about DT’s damaging policies for women and minorities. Or the environment. Or the negative impact he has on foreign relations. And his Russia connections.
In fact, I don’t see her even focused on Trump. It’s all HRC is evil. Still.
Yeah it’s not her fault, but her attitude and her comments about the election were her responsibility, and they smacked of privilege.
Anyone using the phrase “Clintonized Hollywood” needs to take a seat. That kinda nonsense got us into this mess.
Have a fresh hot cup of stfu, Sussie. I just brewed it myself.
