Susan Sarandon: Don’t blame me for Trump, at least people are ‘awake’ now

Yesterday, I asked whether or not Susan Sarandon had been canceled. It was a rhetorical question, because of course she has been canceled. Susan Sarandon spent half of 2016 campaigning for Bernie Sanders. When her guy lost, she refused to endorse Hillary Clinton, which is her prerogative, of course. But her rationale for publicly declaring why she would not vote for Hillary was problematic, even more so in retrospect. Sarandon was one of those Bernie-or-Busters who seemed to believe Bernie and Donald Trump both represented the same kind of disruption and agitation to the “system”, and that Trump would be “better” for America than Hillary Clinton. Because of those f–king emails, you know. Sarandon then smugly endorsed Jill Stein as her “vote of conscience.” After the election, Susan basically shrugged and said words about how her Stein endorsement (not to mention the anti-Hillary Bernie-or-Busting) didn’t have any effect.
So, Sarandon went on All In with Chris Hayes last night. Hayes was basically like “see what your political naivete has wrought” and she was like “well people are more engaged in politics now, so I’m vindicated!”
This is the big exchange:
“Do you feel like you properly appreciated what a Donald Trump presidency would be?” Hayes asked her.
“I think that I absolutely feel that talking about blaming people for what happened is really wasting your time and energy,” Sarandon replied. “Because what we have now is a populous that is awake.”
She went on to say that Trump is “so clumsy and so bad” at putting policy together that “now everyone is awake.” She insisted that she’s not in favor of a “revolution” brought on by Trump’s misdeeds instead of the one we could have had with Sanders in office. To the people that would “attack” her for her statements, she asked, “Really? That’s where we want to spend our time and energy?”
Sarandon sat stone-faced when Hayes pointed out that the “status quo” she feared may have just gotten “much, much worse.” For instance, he said, “The head of Exxon could be the next secretary of state.”
“Could you look me in the eyes, both of you, and say, yes, 24 days into the Trump administration, this is about what I expected it would be?” Hayes asked. “A better question might have been, do you really think Hillary Clinton would have been worse?”
“What is the point of even saying that?” Sarandon shot back. Instead of answering him, she challenged the host to look her in the eyes and say that he was “doing his job to cover these issues completely.”
“Yes, I can,” Hayes said, without hesitation.
Nope. Canceled. My God, she’s an a–hole. This is what smug liberal complacency and white privilege looks like. She isn’t being affected by Trump’s unhinged executive orders, she doesn’t give a sh-t about the millions of people being affected in real terms by this presidency every day. She refuses to even say that Hillary Clinton would have been a better president than what we’re seeing from Donald Trump! This is going to sound mean, but she’s like the liberal version of the Fox News-viewer archetype: someone over-65, ignorant, smug, white and unwilling to acknowledge their own biases.
Susan Sarandon remains the world's oldest college sophomore.
— Dustin Kent (@dustinjkent) February 16, 2017
I wish Susan Sarandon could live 1 day under @realDonaldTrump as poor person or POC. Then maybe she'd check her privilege & gain perspective
— Sergio Grant (@sgrant525) February 16, 2017
Tomorrow, Susan Sarandon will visit fire-damaged mosques & bomb-threatened synagogues to tell them to focus on lobbyist donations right now.
— PinotYouDidnt (@PinotYouDidnt) February 16, 2017
Sally Yates did more to stop fascism in 10 days than Susan Sarandon, with her purity tests, did in her entire lifetime. #TheResistance
— Jesse Stark (@StopNuclearWar) February 16, 2017
I don't know about y'all, but I didn't need to suffer through the collapse of my country to know we needed political and social reform.
— Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) February 16, 2017
Photos courtesy of WENN.
she is an asshole. That’s all.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Damn it, I really wanted to watch Fued.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
same here.
And i will not watch it. I feel that the only power we have is boycotting products or events or some such, by people who spout that kind of irresponsible nonsense.
You can obviously not reason with her, so maybe not filling her pockets is the way to feel satisfied.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+2 x 1000
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Truly.
For what it’s worth: http://www.dailykos.com/story/2016/11/22/1603031/-Jill-Stein-s-Connection-to-Putin
Report this comment as spam or abuse
One of my pet peeves is when a person says “people need to wake up” it’s a catch phrase for delusionoids who think they invented political and governmental awareness. It’s condescending and assumes that she’s the all knowing and the rest of the country are idiots. We’re all here living in the same world as you Susan and we are aware of what’s going on around us so you can relax and go back to sleep Susan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Couldn’t have said it better. Smug, privileged asshole.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You conscious won’t save you when Trump blows us up or sends us spiraling into another Great Depression. So take your crap and shove it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s a narrow minded old fool – but I can see where her daughter gets her attitude problem from. I made the mistake of looking at Eva’s website – by god its the most self obsessed rubbish i have ever read. Its all me me me me an attitude that she clearly gets from her mother.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Susan, while you talk about your “revolution,” the vast majority of us have bills to pay and lives to live that don’t allow time for your “revolution,” which, by the way, seems to have some rather vague and arbitrary goals. I need health care more than I need the ability to smoke pot whenever I want, which by the way, my state sort of allows me to do. I need freedom over my body. I need a future with Social Security. I need freedom of speech and assembly and press and religion. I need unions. I was awake before, more so than you seem to be. The vast majority of us don’t have the privilege you do to sit about dreaming of your “revolution.” And Susan, revolutions, with the exception of the Czech velvet revolution, tend to get lots of people dead.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You were typing as I was!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, similar thoughts. I responded to yours below. The average person does care but at the level where it really matters – self-sufficiency and living one’s life and supporting and caring for one’s family – things to which Susan and her like are quite in the dark and asleep. They are the ones who need to wake up as our unions are rendered powerless and dismantled, our libraries and schools starved, our access to health care denied, our voices stifled.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
EXACTLY.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She can f*ck off for me straightway.
Privileged idiot with no self awareness at all.
Lightpurple, you expressed it already better than I ever could.
I could only add she’s not an immigrant either, so not fearful of seeing her rights removed by the Orange Cheeto, right?
Asshóle.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. Hillary was on the right side of issues, important issues. She was ready to govern from day one .
Trump is terrifying.
F off, Susan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, unreal. Her supreme arrogance and utter lack of humility is disgusting.
But I’m not sure I agree with the Fox viewer equivalence. I don’t know a single liberal over 65 who thought Hillary and Trump were “equally bad.” They knew how urgent it was to get behind Hillary. Sarandon is an ignorant anomaly, I think.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Spell check Daily Beast, it’s ‘populace’, not ‘populous’!
Won’t watch FEUD, but that’s because I respect Davis/Crawford too much, Ryan Murphy is a sloppy storyteller/hack and mainly, fuck Susan Sarandon.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a section of British lefties that are like this: it’s apparently better to have a headbanging right wing government laying waste to people’s lives than a compromise candidate because then everyone’s consciousness will get raised, they’ll see the light and finally vote us into a leftie utopia. It’s always the rich lefties saying this shit.
You just want to scream, don’t you? THIS. WILL. NOT. HAPPEN. Why? Because people (women, black folk, Muslim folk, poor folk) are too busy trying to survive the regime in any way they can. When Susan Sarandon has no money for food or to pay for enough power to heat the water to have a shower, the bailiffs are chasing the council tax debt, the kids shoes are in pieces, and some evil git ripped off her hijab on her way home from the bus stop yesterday – let’s see if Susan has time to foment a revolution THEN.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So true Sixer, perfect analogy.
I had an argument with a leftie on twitter a few days ago, she insisted in saying ‘but I am a EU citizen too and my rights will be removed too’. I replied to the idiotic leftie that she doesn’t live in fear of deportation and seeing her family separated though!
Some people cannot take their heads out of their backsides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I mean, I *am* a leftie. I’m probably as left, or even to the left of, Sarandon. I’m also not an idiot. It drives me up the wall when rich people are like this. I did my food bank shift yesterday morning. The people there are the people this silly cow is throwing under the bus for her pipe dream.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They are a rather bizarre subset and I don’t think the term “leftie” actually covers them. They are somewhere else. Susan seems far too concerned with fighting for the right to smoke pot than she does with fighting for the right for access to good affordable medical care or pension plans or a living wage, things for which the left has always stood. The average person does not care about ideologies and oligarchies and whatever. The average person cares about not getting fired and not getting insulted while at work and about paying the rent and buying food for their kids.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Interesting…
I agree with all of the comments here and Kaiser’s analysis, especially “This is what smug liberal complacency and white privilege looks like.” I will admit this morning I was thinking as angry, sad, confused, as I am that Hillary lost, maybe the silver lining will be that this will ultimately be the death of the Tea Party which has done more to destroy America than anything that I have witnessed in my life time. I felt guilty for thinking that though because what a price we are paying. In my head, I imagine what a Hillary presidency would look like. There would be disgruntled Republicans and things would likely be kind of stagnant- except for the daily investigations the Republicans would launch every time Hilly needed to go to the bathroom (“Where is she going? What is she doing in there? Did she carry her Blackberry?”). But I least I could go to bed at night without the fear that my civil liberties may be taken away and the comfort of knowing the Supreme Court would stay at least balanced in my lifetime. There is a modicum of comfort, especially within the last two weeks, that it seems our system is working. The press and the judicial branch are doing their jobs as the House Republicans sit stall in order to pass their crappy agenda. Things are crumbling for trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a section of British lefties that are like this: it’s apparently better to have a headbanging right wing government laying waste to people’s lives than a compromise candidate because then everyone’s consciousness will get raised,
Like Corbyn. Effing hell.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The personification of the #this bitch tag. The “oldest college sophomore” is spot on. It must nice to live om such a high cloud of shitty self righteousness that you never have to worry about the consequences of your words or actions.
This guy had great tweets too:
Ironically, @SusanSarandon suffers the same affliction as Trump — the inability to honestly reflect or admit to a horrific mistake. #inners https://twitter.com/activist360/status/832047816159657984 …
@SusanSarandon seeing Trump as a ‘good thing’ for waking ppl is like being thankful to Hitler for making Germany what it is today. #inners
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Perfect tweet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The arrogance that she and a lot of Bernie or Busters have is beyond disgusting and infuriating to the point where I want to pick up a hybrid car or a Tesla and hurl it at the lot of them.
Honestly, she sounded a lot like Kellyanne Conjob with her deflections and outright not answering questions.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There has been talk about the use of old Diesel cars being forbidden here in the UK and as an owner of one, and as having looked at prices of cars – particularly green ones – I am here with you. Pass me the Hybrid, hold my purse and keep an eye on the children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Watched it last night. Infuriating. She talked about “divesting” from banks as a way to combat climate change. Really! That was her solution! Don’t use banks that help big oil, or some such nonsense (or is it spelled “non-sense” now?). Of course, she never mentioned which banks were the baddies. It was all very, “some people think……”
Yeah, so out of touch. Lower-class-earth to Susan: most of us don’t have enough money to make our “divesting” an issue for banks. My bank would be all, “Bye-eee, here’s a toaster. Thanks For Leaving us! You cost us more in admin resources than you help us!”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Holy crow, she’s had some amazing face work done. She looks like her kid. As for being ‘awake’, there’s far more to that than US politics. The awake people I’m interested in are those fighting for our right to water. Hillary would have been a better President in terms of the unprecedented social leaps and bounds made during the Obama administration, but, DAPL would have moved forward, bombs would have still been sold to Saudi Arabia to exterminate the Yemeni people, and we would still be complacent with that. ‘In the dark, the eye begins to see’, is probably where she’s coming from, but the way she puts it out there belies just how many similarities she and Trump share.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
If that’s her reasoning, she still NEEDS to apologize to people who were already awake and voted for the non-anarchist choice. Let’s hear it. So selfish. So people must die or be hurt to learn a lesson? So Germany and those countries who underwent civil war and expulsion weren’t good enough a history lesson? How about preventing that FIRST and then continue to educate American public and youth? Continue to advocate for democracy, science and education?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I cannot believe what she just said and how much it reeks of priviledge. She just outed herself as someone who likes to pontificate but does not have any idea of what it entails for people to go whitout healthcare, to be segregated, to be refused asylum, etc. No idea and DOES NOT want to know.
When I read her daughter’s self-indulging website (that I saw here on CB) I was surprised that an activist would birth such a special snowflake. Now I get it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is a garbage human. Her alleged conscience had no concern about what Trump would mean for POC, women, or the poor.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plenty of us were awake before the Trump presidency and have been working on progressive issues for years. The difference is that we understood it’s much harder to work your way back from the bottom than halfway up the mountain.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What a complete asshole. I’m SO mad they put her in Feud because I would have LOVED to see it but I don’t think I can look at her face for it. These people are worse than the brainwashed Trump supporters to me. Boohoo I didn’t get to vote for Bernie so poor people can have their healthcare taken away, Trump can trample on rights of every single minority group, ban Muslims, privatize our schools and just about every SINGLE branch of government, threaten the free press and free judiciary (and soon intelligence agencies), piss off our allies, etc. etc.
Because “Hillary would have been worse.” WHAT PLANET ARE YOU ON?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Susan, every time you speak, it only shows how much you don’t know. Just.shut.up.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. I still blame you, Susan.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“Oppression and authoritarianism is fine because more white people realized that America’s not perfect!!!” -Susie “Dead Weight” Sarandon
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for following up on this, Kaiser, and with such diplomacy. This woman has proved herself to be…like…beyond tone-deaf. Me? I don’t want to be engaged in politics. I want to go back into the matrix.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How very self-important of Susan Sarandon. Have never liked her or thought she was pretty and I hate the way she dresses, not that it has anything to do with anything. I just can’t stand her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What an arrogant, smug, self-righteous POS. I will not be watching Feud, or anything else that she does. She is dead to me. No wonder Tim Robbins left her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nothing in her life is affected by so-called president Trump so she can talk about some fake Bernie revolution. She makes me feel sick. She might as well have voted for Trump. His winning did expose the racists and sexists and haters and stupid people more or less contained and/or buried under a rock until now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I blame a lot of white women for their vote in this last election. Women of color went out on election day and got the job done. White women went out and continued being messy and dumb.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Speaking as a white woman, I blame white women, too, from the Susan Sarandon types who turned up their noses at Hillary to the Kellyanne CONways who are too dumb to see they have invisible burkas covering their brains.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s such a vile human being
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Awful. The height of rich white privilege and no brains. Yes the undocumented mothers being arrested and separated from their children are real woke now, you pathetic blowhard. She’s never sacrificed anything for her beloved causes: Always protected by money and privilege and yet she has the nerve to…ugh…I’m disgusted by her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She is SO right, guys!
Also, let the red states ban abortion! Sure a bunch of women will die but it will wake everyone up!
Getting rid of the Dept of Education is going to be a huge wake up call too – good morning all!
And don’t get me started on the alarm clock of poor people losing their health care – that’s a yummy cup of coffee right there!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“My God, she’s an a–hole.” May I please change that to “My God, she’s an asshole?”
Report this comment as spam or abuse