AG Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigating the Trump campaign

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Post published a bombshell report in which DOJ insiders confirmed that Jeff Sessions, our current Attorney General, had lied to the Senate about two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. During his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions was asked directly if he had any meetings or conversations with any Russian officials or operatives during the campaign (Sessions was an advisor to Trump). Sessions said no, he had not. He also denied meeting with any Russian officials on a written questionnaire from the Senate. Which means the nation’s lawyer perjured himself, which is a crime.
This story was the BIG headline throughout the day on Thursday, and Ol’ Huckleberry Sessions decided to mosey on into the DOJ press room at 4 pm to answer some of those press fellas’ questions. I sincerely believe that Sessions thought he would talk for a few minutes and smooth over the controversy with his patented “aw shucks” routine and it would be a non-story by the six o’clock news. That did not happen, because Jeff Sessions is not only a very odd bird (with Russian ties), he also is a terrible liar and he created about a million more questions with his little press conference. He did recuse himself from prosecuting/investigating the Trump campaign’s Russian connections, but that literally seems like the least of his problems at this point. Here’s the video:
My first reaction was… whoa, that’s a sh-tload of parsed language. Like, right from the start. Take this: “Let me be clear: I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign.” Like, he had to specify “about the Trump campaign.” Which makes me wonder how many meetings he had with “Russian operatives” which weren’t campaign-related. Here are some additional quotes:
His perjured answer to Sen. Franken’s question: “My reply to the question of Senator Franken was honest and correct as I understood it at the time. I appreciate that some have taken the view that this was a false comment. That is not my intent. That is not correct. I will write the Judiciary Committee soon, today or tomorrow, to explain this testimony for the record.
He’s only recusing himself for the investigation into the campaign: “My staff recommended recusal. They said that since I had involvement with the campaign, I should not be involved in any campaign investigation. I have studied the rules and considered their comments and evaluation. I believe those recommendations are right and just. Therefore, I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign.”
What he discussed with the Russian ambassador on Sept. 8th (after Sessions previously claimed to not even remember what was discussed): “Well, it was just normal things, such as I started off by saying — I don’t remember a lot of it, but I do remember saying I’d gone to Russia with a church group in 1991, and he said he was not a believer himself but he was glad to have church people come there. Indeed, I thought he was pretty much of an old-style Soviet type ambassador. And so, we talked about a little bit about terrorism as I recall. And somehow the subject of the Ukraine came up. I had had the Ukraine ambassador in my office the day before. And to listen to him, nothing that Russia — Russia had done nothing that was wrong in any area, and everybody else was wrong with regard to the Ukraine. It got to be a little bit of a testy conversation at that point. It wrapped up, he said something about inviting me to have lunch. I did not accept that, and that never occurred…most of these ambassadors are pretty gossipy and they like to — this was in campaign season, but I don’t recall any specific political discussions.”
Um, so who wants to know more about the “gossip” from that meeting? And what was said when “the subject of the Ukraine came up”? And why did the Russian ambassador specifically seek out a meeting with Ol’ Huckleberry? And is “false comment” the same thing as saying “Oh, sh-t, I totally perjured myself”?? Here’s another twist: when Sessions met with the Russian ambassador in July, Sessions’ travel expenses were picked up by the Trump campaign! So, financially, he was there on campaign business.
Two more things. One, Jared Kushner and Mike Flynn met with the same Russian ambassador in Trump Tower this past December. That information is coming from the White House, possibly part of the White House’s effort to get ahead of a story. Two, Carter Page and JD Gordon – two Trump campaign officials – met with the ambassador during a “diplomacy conference connected to the Republican National Convention in July.” USA Today reports that “at least two more members” the Trump campaign met with Kislyak, plus “several more Trump national security advisers were in attendance.”
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He should be locked up but of course he won’t be because he is a republican..
But on the bright side, he is down and next is Pence. Karma is such a wonderful thing….
^^ This. Karma is a b@tch! Let’s continue to resist. Who is next on the list? ⚔️
Ah yes Pence. Now we’ll have the Democrats, who defended Clinton for using her private server, saying that Pence should be locked up and we’ll have Republicans, who were saying that Clinton should be locked up, saying that what Pence did was no big deal. I’m over it.
Has this recusal been defined? Because its only meaningful if it means his entire office is recused. Everything even remotely connected to the elections and/or Russia has to go to a special prosecutor not his subbordinate.
Not enough he needs to go. And if you cannot understand a simple question I don’t trust you to run the justice dept. not that I trusted a racist POS to begin with…
So this is the second person who lied about talking to Russia. If it’s NBD to talk to them, then why is everyone laying about it? I know there is so much more and I hope it’s all uncovered.
On the positive side, I love that all of this mess totally overshadowed Trumps PRESIDENTIAL(lol) speech.
He refused himself so quickly! Dems need to continue to push for his resignation. If the campaign pays for it, it’s campaign related.
The freakin’ Attorney General perjured himself! My mind boggles. You know that if it had been a Democrat (be it on Obama’s staff or Clinton’s) the Republicans would be baying at the moon, they’d be so out for blood.
So if Jared met with Russia at the same time as Flynn, then Jared knew Flynn lied to Pence.
I wonder what Pence is thinking about all this.
Recuse is not enough, he needs to be fired. That press conference was a travesty. Like someone on twitter said, that Russian Ambassador must not be very good company since everyone forgets what they talk to him about (paraphrased).
I’m sick inside with this, and we know it’s only the beginning. Thank you to CB for keeping up with it all and to Obama and staff, for making sure the evidence did not go in the trash.
Hmmm…..interesting timing regarding Jeff Sessions. All the attention will be diverted to this, while there is a report on how VP Mike Pence used a private email account to conduct government business while he was Indiana governor.
Isn’t it though?
I read that and laughed with glee.
Great catch. Yes, the Pence news quietly slithers out while others are making greater noise.
Totally different! He’s a white male Republican, so it’s ok! /s
If his memory is so bad that he can’t remember a conversation with the russsian ambassador (presumably that in itself renders it a pretty important conversation), maybe he should reconsider his role in the give based on THAT! Unfit to fulfill his duties.
He committed perjury and should lose his license to practice law. Petition the Alabama bar to make that happen, everyone. And then he should resign because Trump isn’t going to fire him.
Tillerson needs to go as well. Way too close to Putin and rumors are flying that State is in total chaos.
You know when someone tells a shitty, offensive joke and then is forced to apologize when people get justifiably angry? So they trot the classic non-apology of “I’m sorry if YOU were offended”?
That’s what this is. This is Sessions’ big f**k you “apology”- Well, I guess I’ll recuse myself from this “investigation” if it will make YOU feel better.
No admission that he perjured himself, an action that by his own words would demand that he resign from his position, no admission that he did anything wrong-just a bone thrown to his critics. All framed as an action to placate all those noisy liberals ganging up on him.
But he knows it means nothing and that nothing will come of it.
All I want is for someone somewhere to bring him up on misconduct charges at the bar association to get his license to practice law revoked so he can’t be AG anymore and we don’t have to deal with his squirrely face.
Drip, drip, drip.
Recusal is not enough. But I have a feeling he’ll be gone by the end of next week. Interesting how we’re slowly inching our way up the chain of commmand. Soon it will be the big boys under fire. I have a gut feeling we are going to watch this administration implode sooner rather than later. Whether it matters to the American people enough to get them all out remains to be seen.
I was watching Lawrence O’Donnell last night and he was making a few valid points about how bad this press conference looks for Jefferson Sessions. I think the gist of his commentary other than saying what an incompetent fool Jefferson Beauregard Sessions really is, Jefferson is also basically making it easy for any future prosecutor to go after him and tear his already flimsy story apart. How do you remember something that happened back in 1991 but you cannot remember a meeting and conversation that you had with someone like 6 months ago?
OT: I actually lol at work when I read Huckleberry Sessions, that is cute. The content of the story is disgusting, that name is cute.
It begs the question – who in the republican party HASN’T talked to the Russian ambassador or FSB operatives? If Jared is implicated then so must Ivanka – those 2 are joined that the hip.
Its becoming clear that the Russians not only interfered in the election result but they also OWN the entire administration, if not the whole Republican party.
Who’s next? Pence, Tillerson, Bannon, Ryan? Please let it be Ryan – i just want that perma smug look wiped off his face.
Franken asked him “If there is any evidence that anyone affiliated with the Trump campaign communicated with the Russian government in the course of the campaign, what will you do?” Sessions replied “Senator Franken, I’m not aware of any of those activities. I have been called a surrogate at a time or two during that campaign, and I did not have communications with the Russians, and I’m unable to comment on it.” He didn’t answer what Franken asked, but did definitely say that he did not have communications with the Russians. That’s a lie. Under oath.
Bill Clinton was impeached for lying under oath about a blow job. So, since this guy has now said he was confused, and he’s going to sit out of the investigation, that makes it okay? No. He needs to resign, and he needs to be disbarred.
