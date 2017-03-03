AG Jeff Sessions recused himself from investigating the Trump campaign

On Wednesday evening, the Washington Post published a bombshell report in which DOJ insiders confirmed that Jeff Sessions, our current Attorney General, had lied to the Senate about two meetings he had with the Russian ambassador to the US, Sergey Kislyak. During his confirmation hearing in January, Sessions was asked directly if he had any meetings or conversations with any Russian officials or operatives during the campaign (Sessions was an advisor to Trump). Sessions said no, he had not. He also denied meeting with any Russian officials on a written questionnaire from the Senate. Which means the nation’s lawyer perjured himself, which is a crime.

This story was the BIG headline throughout the day on Thursday, and Ol’ Huckleberry Sessions decided to mosey on into the DOJ press room at 4 pm to answer some of those press fellas’ questions. I sincerely believe that Sessions thought he would talk for a few minutes and smooth over the controversy with his patented “aw shucks” routine and it would be a non-story by the six o’clock news. That did not happen, because Jeff Sessions is not only a very odd bird (with Russian ties), he also is a terrible liar and he created about a million more questions with his little press conference. He did recuse himself from prosecuting/investigating the Trump campaign’s Russian connections, but that literally seems like the least of his problems at this point. Here’s the video:

My first reaction was… whoa, that’s a sh-tload of parsed language. Like, right from the start. Take this: “Let me be clear: I never had meetings with Russian operatives or Russian intermediaries about the Trump campaign.” Like, he had to specify “about the Trump campaign.” Which makes me wonder how many meetings he had with “Russian operatives” which weren’t campaign-related. Here are some additional quotes:

His perjured answer to Sen. Franken’s question: “My reply to the question of Senator Franken was honest and correct as I understood it at the time. I appreciate that some have taken the view that this was a false comment. That is not my intent. That is not correct. I will write the Judiciary Committee soon, today or tomorrow, to explain this testimony for the record. He’s only recusing himself for the investigation into the campaign: “My staff recommended recusal. They said that since I had involvement with the campaign, I should not be involved in any campaign investigation. I have studied the rules and considered their comments and evaluation. I believe those recommendations are right and just. Therefore, I have recused myself in the matters that deal with the Trump campaign.” What he discussed with the Russian ambassador on Sept. 8th (after Sessions previously claimed to not even remember what was discussed): “Well, it was just normal things, such as I started off by saying — I don’t remember a lot of it, but I do remember saying I’d gone to Russia with a church group in 1991, and he said he was not a believer himself but he was glad to have church people come there. Indeed, I thought he was pretty much of an old-style Soviet type ambassador. And so, we talked about a little bit about terrorism as I recall. And somehow the subject of the Ukraine came up. I had had the Ukraine ambassador in my office the day before. And to listen to him, nothing that Russia — Russia had done nothing that was wrong in any area, and everybody else was wrong with regard to the Ukraine. It got to be a little bit of a testy conversation at that point. It wrapped up, he said something about inviting me to have lunch. I did not accept that, and that never occurred…most of these ambassadors are pretty gossipy and they like to — this was in campaign season, but I don’t recall any specific political discussions.”

[From WaPo]

Um, so who wants to know more about the “gossip” from that meeting? And what was said when “the subject of the Ukraine came up”? And why did the Russian ambassador specifically seek out a meeting with Ol’ Huckleberry? And is “false comment” the same thing as saying “Oh, sh-t, I totally perjured myself”?? Here’s another twist: when Sessions met with the Russian ambassador in July, Sessions’ travel expenses were picked up by the Trump campaign! So, financially, he was there on campaign business.

Two more things. One, Jared Kushner and Mike Flynn met with the same Russian ambassador in Trump Tower this past December. That information is coming from the White House, possibly part of the White House’s effort to get ahead of a story. Two, Carter Page and JD Gordon – two Trump campaign officials – met with the ambassador during a “diplomacy conference connected to the Republican National Convention in July.” USA Today reports that “at least two more members” the Trump campaign met with Kislyak, plus “several more Trump national security advisers were in attendance.”