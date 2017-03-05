Donald Trump claimed Obama wiretapped him in a series of unhinged tweets

Hey, remember how Hillary Clinton kept making the argument that Donald Trump was temperamentally unfit to be president? Yeah. Good times. Emperor Baby Fists honestly and truly thought that his manipulative, lie-filled Joint Session address was going to be met with universal praise and a week full of good press. While he did get a bizarre amount of good press, it only lasted about 20 hours before a new wave of scandals beset our tiny-handed despot. Apparently, on Friday, Trump unloaded on senior staff about the endless amount of scandals and controversies rocking his administration. ABC News says he went “ballistic” about the Jeff Sessions stuff in particular.

After that, Trump seemed to want to do his own version of damage-control, which is to say… he tweeted out old photos of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi meeting with Vladimir Putin in various official settings. To which I say… the reason there are photos for Baby Fists to post is because Pelosi and Schumer were meeting Putin in their official capacities as senator and congresswoman. Schumer and Pelosi didn’t send their shady minions to meet with Putin’s shady emissaries in the midst of presidential campaign in effort to hide nefarious and possibly treasonous activities.

After those photos went over like a lead balloon, Baby Fists tried a new approach to silence his critics. He claimed that all of this is happening because President Obama (personally??) wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. These tweets are being called “baseless,” stunning and paranoid:

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

Hours after those tweets, a spokesperson for President Obama released this statement:

“A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White house official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Note the wording. President Obama nor anyone in the White House could personally “order” any American citizen be wiretapped. IF Trump was being wiretapped – a revelation that would make me shrug, if it’s true – it would be because there was and is an ongoing FBI or NSA investigation involving Donald Trump. The likeliest explanation is that the FBI (probably with the NSA’s help) secured a FISA warrant to tap Trump Tower’s phones. That would not have gone through the White House or President Obama personally. That being said, there is zero evidence that there was a wiretap and Trump seems to be in full meltdown mode. I expect him to start tweeting about false flags and chem trails any moment now. Last thing: I honestly don’t understand his reference to McCarthyism? I don’t think he knows what McCarthyism is.