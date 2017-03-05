Donald Trump claimed Obama wiretapped him in a series of unhinged tweets

Hey, remember how Hillary Clinton kept making the argument that Donald Trump was temperamentally unfit to be president? Yeah. Good times. Emperor Baby Fists honestly and truly thought that his manipulative, lie-filled Joint Session address was going to be met with universal praise and a week full of good press. While he did get a bizarre amount of good press, it only lasted about 20 hours before a new wave of scandals beset our tiny-handed despot. Apparently, on Friday, Trump unloaded on senior staff about the endless amount of scandals and controversies rocking his administration. ABC News says he went “ballistic” about the Jeff Sessions stuff in particular.
After that, Trump seemed to want to do his own version of damage-control, which is to say… he tweeted out old photos of Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi meeting with Vladimir Putin in various official settings. To which I say… the reason there are photos for Baby Fists to post is because Pelosi and Schumer were meeting Putin in their official capacities as senator and congresswoman. Schumer and Pelosi didn’t send their shady minions to meet with Putin’s shady emissaries in the midst of presidential campaign in effort to hide nefarious and possibly treasonous activities.
After those photos went over like a lead balloon, Baby Fists tried a new approach to silence his critics. He claimed that all of this is happening because President Obama (personally??) wiretapped his phones at Trump Tower. These tweets are being called “baseless,” stunning and paranoid:
Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my "wires tapped" in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Is it legal for a sitting President to be "wire tapping" a race for president prior to an election? Turned down by court earlier. A NEW LOW!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017
Hours after those tweets, a spokesperson for President Obama released this statement:
“A cardinal rule of the Obama Administration was that no White House official ever interfered with any independent investigation led by the Department of Justice. As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White house official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”
Note the wording. President Obama nor anyone in the White House could personally “order” any American citizen be wiretapped. IF Trump was being wiretapped – a revelation that would make me shrug, if it’s true – it would be because there was and is an ongoing FBI or NSA investigation involving Donald Trump. The likeliest explanation is that the FBI (probably with the NSA’s help) secured a FISA warrant to tap Trump Tower’s phones. That would not have gone through the White House or President Obama personally. That being said, there is zero evidence that there was a wiretap and Trump seems to be in full meltdown mode. I expect him to start tweeting about false flags and chem trails any moment now. Last thing: I honestly don’t understand his reference to McCarthyism? I don’t think he knows what McCarthyism is.
Photos courtesy of Getty.
He’s becoming more and more unhinged . He’s so unstable .
He’s panicking because he now grasps the extent of the FBI investigation. If a FISA warrant was issued, that is a huge deal. Intelligence gathered from that will be meticulously verified before the Feds move on it.
Roger Stone’s late night rage tweeting that he had a back channel to Assange doesn’t help Trump’s cause.
I have JUST discovered this Roger Stone character after someone I follow mentioned him and his offensive tweets….and just wow!!! Who is this guy and is he really an advisor to Trump??
And if they got a FISA warrant, the FBI had enough information to convince a federal judge something was up. Another possible reason for him to fire Sally Yates – she would have known all about any FISA warrant and may have even been the one to seek it.
Here are some of Stone’s rage tweets that he deleted, but not before they were screenshot, haha.
http://twitter.com/liamstack/status/838260413280190465
In between his Obama rants he also found time to criticize Arnold Schwarzenegger. Oh and he is spending the weekend AGAIN at Mar a Lago.
I think Trump is spiraling and I hope it’s not too long before he’s out of the WH.
From your lips to God’s ears!
I read the best thing this morning: “Trump is the stupid man’s idea of a smart man, the poor man’s idea of a rich man, and the weak man’s idea of a strong man.”
Of course he is on holiday again at Mar A Lago; making up conspiracy theories, telling lies, and deflecting the media from himself is simply exhausting. I cannot wait till he’s impeached.
In one month his personal travel expenses have surpassed Obama’s first year travel expenses.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
http://twitter.com/captainslog2017/status/838132356552654849
This is what scares me the most: IF there were wiretaps on El Cheeto’s phones, it means a judge found probable cause to issue a warrant for them, and his blind supporters don’t seem to care one bit.
Izzy is 100% correct. Also it’s a FISA warrant that is requested by NSA after an intelligence agency presents evidence that is conclusive enough to get a federal judge to issue it.
trumplethinskin might have cooked his own goose…finally
Well to be fair, probable cause in a FISA court is MUCH different then it is in a regular court.
No, they don’t. They keep screaming about Hillary and Obama. Some of the ravings I saw about Obama in the comments section of a Washington Post story about this scared the bejeezus out of me. These people walk among us.
It’s terrifying. I know I sound like a broken record here but I just cannot wrap my mind around the fact that people are still defending him. It just seems unreal to me. They don’t care, as long as he delivers the jobs he promised them.
I put this down to divestment in public education. Americans no longer develop the critical thinking skills necessary to evaluate a situation and form their own opinion. They simply pick their idol and worship mindlessly at the altar. This happens on both sides of aisle (e.g. Susan Sarandon).
The problem wit that theory is that educated whites are still defending their vote as well.
Another commenter mentioned sunk cost fallacy as a reason for their unwavering devotion and I think that’s a pretty good assessment.
Megan, I’m not sure that’s true as I feel like my high schoolers have well developed and exercised critical thinking skills and a better grasp of reality than these frightening folks I see in comments sections and on social media. I think it has to do with seeking out sources that only fit your world view and then staying stuck in that “silo.”
When I think about how some people these days never read or watch or listen to a single, objective, credible source and are only exposed to propaganda and parrot it to anyone who will listen as if it’s legit, it’s not so surprising we arrived here.
@kitten older white voters who voted for Trump because they are racist and will defend their vote, but don’t blindly believe all the crap that comes out of his mouth.
@esmom Public schools are funded at the local level. A school system that operates with a low-income tax base has to make all sorts of difficult decisions, like increasing class size, cutting arts programs, cutting sports program, eliminating extra curricular enrichments. All of these cuts add up to an education that has poses fewer opportunities and challenges to develop critical thinking skills.
This is what even Sen. Graham pointed out yesterday at his town hall: “The other side of the story … If the former President of the United States was able to obtain a warrant lawfully to monitor Trump’s campaign for violating the law, that would be the biggest scandal since Watergate.”
And the original source for the story came from an early November article in The Street, an ‘centere-right/libertarian version of Gawker’ that was launched last year by NewsCorp. National Review had an article on the possible wiretapping on January. And then apparently whatever showed up on Fox on Thursday.
So he’s being tapped, legally, because there was enough evidence to get a warrant.
Or he’s not being tapped, but many of his contacts are.
Yep. A FISA warrant was supposedly issued on October 15th for a server in Trump Tower suspected of “talking” to shady financial institutions with deep Russian ties.
https://heatst.com/world/exclusive-fbi-granted-fisa-warrant-covering-trump-camps-ties-to-russia/
But the former President would not have been the one to obtain it because Obama took separation between the White House and DOJ very seriously. So, if one was obtained, as I believe one was, Obama would not have been involved in the decision to pursue it. That Trump is pretending otherwise is more evidence that he is clueless about the job and that Graham doesn’t know that or doesn’t want to admit that is just more evidence that Graham is a whiny, useless idiot.
There was a wiretap in n Trump Tower. It was at the Bank of China. Nothing to do with Trump. President can’t have it done
Absolutely, Lightpurple. Sorry, didn’t mean to insinuate Obama did it. This is all the FBI — which acts independently from the WH in such instances.
This pretty much describes trump. Not that it matters to his cultists. Fake news, wah, wah, wah.
http://twitter.com/debramessing/status/838253373585436672
Why is no one minding Trump? Seems crazy that anyone would leave him alone with his phone anymore. A newspaper columnist I love (Rex Huppke) said we were witnessing Easy D’s breakdown in real time yesterday. I’m not sure if I agree because he has been just as unhinged and reckless and stupid and childish before. He doesn’t seem to have even a basic understanding of so many things.
And yet, as always, the deplorables are screaming that Obama should be locked up. NOTHING sticks when it comes to Trump, when facts truly don’t matter anymore. My head is spinning.
if Jared Kushner is at all concerned about self preservation, he needs to steal that phone.
Remember JK dad did prison time for ripping off people. Now the son may end up in prison with DT and his merry men of thieves. DT has been going to Florida every weekend for about two months. He’s charging the government to house his secret service in Florida and nyc stay at his Hotel. He has drained more money from the government in two months than BO did for one year. They are just a bunch of low lives, all of them, jmo.
Kusher and his unethical jerk of a wife seem to believe that tweeting pictures of their kids will distract everyone from what they are all doing.
They’ll probably be a “leaked” (cough PR plant cough) about how jarvanka was observing Shabbat so they couldn’t mind 45.
Nah. Agent Orange will just get his little mitts on a burner phone.
Am not familiar with US law but I read on another news site that a sitting President can’t order wiretraps, even legally. Not sure how true that is but if Obama did – it means that the Russia link is deeper than we can imagine.
The WH can’t order an independent agency to do anything, they can only make recommendations. The Department of Justice (or an intelligent agency) has to go to a FISA court to get the clearance to tap phones. That information is gathered, analyzed, coded (given classification levels), and put into briefs. That information MAY then be made available to the WH. There are probably a bunch of steps and procedures that i’ve missed, but the point is that the WH can not, under any circumstance, order phone tappings of an American citizen. It amazes/frightens me that Baby Fists is our president and he has no clue about the different branches of government, what’s what’s in their purview, and the importances of checks and balances.
@Melly – Thank you for the explanation. It does seem that a warrant was approved for one of the independent intelligence agencies and that the WH may have been told about it. Facts that he could be twisting for victim/fake news narrative.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Trumps evidence:
He knows it
He heard it
Many people are saying
Everyone knows it
The rats are hunkered down in the bunker:
Per Ted Mann at the WSJ
“Mr. Trump had been scheduled to dine Saturday evening with Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross at Mar-a-Lago. In an update, the president’s staff said the two also would be joined by Messrs. Sessions, Bannon and Kelly, as well as policy adviser Stephen Miller and the White House counsel, Don McGahn, turning the dinner into a session of the president’s inner circle.”
And will this meeting be taking place in full view of all the Mar-a-lago members?
There should be NO meetings with Sessions at this point. NONE. Separation between the White House and DOJ except for meetings to discuss representation in existing litigation.
I fear for your country, truly fear a civil war is waiting to erupt. This man is so dangerous.
His followers now believe the president can order wire taps, with no evidence whatsoever.
They don’t need it, they believe twitter, over decades of experience and guidance, they believe twitter.
*weeps for humanity***
There won’t be a civil war,ffs. If anything that fool will be impeached. That is obviously the goal here. And he doesn’t help himself out by being stupid. I can’t stand stupid. At least with Mrs. Clinton we would have gotten savvy. Sigh.
President Orange Julius totally tweeted up a sh*t salad covered in Russian dressing!
No word from anyone in the Trump camp or Whitehouse in 24 hours. They must be freaking out.
He really painted himself into a corner with this one huh?
I’m not holding my breath. Teflon Don seems indestructible and his supporters refusal to acknowledge facts only continues to ramp up. I saw comments from people yesterday who truly believe that any news source other than Breitbart and maybe Fox are 100% fake. How do you reason with people like this?
You can’t, but remember we’re supposed to ‘understand’ them. I understand them all too well.
And then there was Roger Stone’s Twitter tirade last night….homeboy sounded like he was drunk tweeting (calling Ana Navarro “fat” and accusing her of sleeping with someone), and may have implicated himself by admitting he had “back channels” to Juliane Assange….
OMG Really? I saw some of his now deleted tweets from last night, but not these. Unbelievable.
Yup – http://www.huffingtonpost.com/entry/unhinged-trump-advisor-roger-stone-launches-into-twitter_us_58bba372e4b0fa65b844b44f
He deleted it, of course. But it was documented.
Also, Carter Page, another Trump surrogate, seems to be changing his story now, too.
All I have to say this Sunday morning about Donald Trump, Is that he clearly has some serious mental health problems. Having such an unstable man in such a powerful position is very scary.
I don’t know…
Sure, to us liberals he sounds completely insane but he’s not speaking to us, you know? He’s speaking to his supporters and he knows this kind of deflection and projection, demonizing the media, Obama, Hillary, Schumer etc works. They respond to that because it allows them to shift their blame away from their leader and on to a more palatable target like the left. It validates their pre-existing beliefs while excusing their terrible choice for a President.
I’m starting to think he’s crazy like a fox.
After the Dems on Intel Committee complained that Comey was not forthcoming about the Russian probe findings on baby fists, is it possible that Comey told baby fists the real information that the investigation has uncovered? That the Russians have enough dirt on Trump to blackmail him and he is severely compromised?
Baby fists is in it shoulder deep with Putin and the Russians and so are his little band of WH thugs. I think his infantile outburst was in response to the realization that baby fists’ deep ties to Russian will come out very soon. Go NYT and WaPo!
Is that a photo of him with his grandchildren? I don’t think I’ve ever seen a pic of him being even remotely affectionate toward his son Barron, and yet we’re supposed to believe that he loves to stroll hand-in-hand with his grandkids on the WH lawn. Good god.
He needs a helluva lot more help than mere image control at this point. Ship is sinking fast.
Corey Lewandoski went on Fox this morning and accused Obama of planting a bug that recorded conversations between Sessions and Kisylak. Thanks for confirming there are recorded tapes, a@@holes. They know it’s coming.
It’s not whether he believes it, he’s aware there are people who will and do believe his rantings and that’s all that matters.
Isn’t it aweful how so many of his supporters choose to believe his fallacies? He is just trying his best to distract us all from the treasonous Russian involvement.
Good point about baby fists’ motives. The motive is to confuse and lie.
Accusing people of what you have done (in collaboration with Putin) is the hallmark of a sociopath. Baby fists seems to be undergoing a rapid state of physical and mental decay right before our eyes.
Exactly. Just said the same above,
Here’s where I’m at with this. Given all these facts coming out on what feels like a hourly basis, I still firmly believe that if we were to hold a re-election tomorrow, Trump would still win. And even if he were to eventually get his comeuppance his replacement would be terrible and terrifying in a different way.
Democrats in Washington need to get it together. They need a plan- to stop being reactive and get proactive. And they’ve got to reach out to those malleable Trump voters. Clintons strategy was weak-because elections and the electoral college itself is a letter of strategy. She ignored what she thought were her guaranteed voters- and obviously they didn’t vote for her. And they have to find someone under the age of 70 to run. It cannot be business as usual- cause it didn’t work. Dems can’t wait for Trump to implode- they’ve got to start making some real moves. We need to move beyond the old guard of Shumer, Pelosi, et. al. They
And here’s the thing- Republicans aren’t going to say smack abou Trump because passing their agenda and having power is more important than human decency. And again, they have the support of their base.
Even though Trump is great at undermining himself he’s not going anywhere anytime soon. He’s gaslighting us and he’s got too many enablers- including all of Congress- to go gently into the night.
Agreed. The latest podcast Pod Save America talked about this, finding the candidate who will be the foil to Teflon Trump. A Republican strategist from the W era, Nicole Wallace, seems to think that it has to be someone working class, ideally someone in a labor union, who can truly represent the working class.
I’m not sure if I agree with that, or if that person even exists, but I do agree that the Dems have got to stop focusing on stopping Trump because it will never happen. They have to focus on finding a candidate who will “speak” to voters in the same way Trump (unfortunately) did.
How f*cking PUMPED are you for tomorrow’s episode of Pod? These guys are going to have some SHIT to say about Trump’s allegations about Obama wiretapping his phone.
They were so fired up last week but this will be something else.
Don’t be so sure about that. As DT just tweeted last night his phones were tapped. If the gov did tap his phone them must have had good cause to go to a FISA court and a GROUP judges sign off on this. If DT claim is true that his phone was tapped, it’s not BO, but the FBI and CIA probably.
I agree Cristina – all my favourites are wise and kind in interviews but I see no evidence that they ever meet up to strategize , they should probably hire a strategist even.
HuffPo headline “Tens of people rally in March 4 trump”
http://twitter.com/chris_meloni/status/838189378241351680
This is all about deflection and distraction. Shift the focus from himself to Obama. Blame someone else for what’s happening. Unfortunately, as others have stated, his followers will support and believe everything he says. For once, I wish someone in authority or the media, would just point blank, call this what it is—total bullshit. Saying that it’s “simply false” should really be “that’s a damn lie.”
