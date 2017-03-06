Chloe Lattanzi feels ‘ridiculous, mutilated’ after excessive plastic surgery



Chloe Lattanzi is Olivia Newton-John’s daughter. She’s 31 and the few times we’ve talked about her have been about her body image image issues and extensive plastic surgery. She will admit to having fillers in her face, which she said she’s had removed, to getting her lips augmented and to having her breasts done. She also has revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphia and struggled with anorexia as a teen. She’s said in the past that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery on her face, in which case I assume she’s omitting her nose job and lip implants. Anyway in a new interview with Australian publication Women’s Day [via US Magazine], Chloe talks about her plastic surgery disasters and the rumors that she’s had even more done.

On the work she’s had done

All those things were a disaster. Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18, left me looking mutilated. She had her boob job corrected last year

Now I’m a 32DD and I love my body and love showing my new boos off. Mum supported my surgery decisions because she knew how unhappy I was before. Denies she had a rib removed

I’d never dream of removing a vital part of my anatomy. I wear a waist trainer and work out to stay in shape.

I couldn’t find this interview on Women’s Day’s website so I’m assuming US got it from the print edition, but I would like to see more context. Still, I saw Chloe interviewed on The Doctors last year and she seemed to contradict herself a few times and you could tell that she’s still struggling with these issues. It’s like she wants to get things fixed, doesn’t like the results, gets them fixed again and it becomes a cycle.

Chloe had a lot of problems with trolls on social media, but she’s since made her Instagram private, which is probably a good idea for her. She also has an has a singing career and according to Women’s Day she recently moved to Oregon to start a marijuana farm with her fiance, a personal trainer named James Driskill.

