Chloe Lattanzi feels ‘ridiculous, mutilated’ after excessive plastic surgery

Chloe Lattanzi is Olivia Newton-John’s daughter. She’s 31 and the few times we’ve talked about her have been about her body image image issues and extensive plastic surgery. She will admit to having fillers in her face, which she said she’s had removed, to getting her lips augmented and to having her breasts done. She also has revealed that she suffered from body dysmorphia and struggled with anorexia as a teen. She’s said in the past that she hasn’t had any plastic surgery on her face, in which case I assume she’s omitting her nose job and lip implants. Anyway in a new interview with Australian publication Women’s Day [via US Magazine], Chloe talks about her plastic surgery disasters and the rumors that she’s had even more done.
On the work she’s had done
All those things were a disaster. Not only did the lip implants look ridiculous, the first boob op I had in Australia when I was 18, left me looking mutilated.
She had her boob job corrected last year
Now I’m a 32DD and I love my body and love showing my new boos off. Mum supported my surgery decisions because she knew how unhappy I was before.
Denies she had a rib removed
I’d never dream of removing a vital part of my anatomy. I wear a waist trainer and work out to stay in shape.
[From Women's Day via US Magazine]
I couldn’t find this interview on Women’s Day’s website so I’m assuming US got it from the print edition, but I would like to see more context. Still, I saw Chloe interviewed on The Doctors last year and she seemed to contradict herself a few times and you could tell that she’s still struggling with these issues. It’s like she wants to get things fixed, doesn’t like the results, gets them fixed again and it becomes a cycle.
Chloe had a lot of problems with trolls on social media, but she’s since made her Instagram private, which is probably a good idea for her. She also has an has a singing career and according to Women’s Day she recently moved to Oregon to start a marijuana farm with her fiance, a personal trainer named James Driskill.
Chloe in 2002:
Her pose in that 2016 photo is ridiculous.
God that’s so sad.. They almost look the same age now.
She should have stopped with the first picture with her mom, she looked just fine,very pretty. Some thicker eyebrows and kept her natural hair and she seemed less plastic.
She was cute as pie to begin with.
I say it all the time… So glad I never messed with anything. I hated my tiny boobs when I was younger. The older I get the more I love what my body looks like. I don’t want to look like everyone else. I want to look like me…. As imperfect as that is.
Of course, I guess this isn’t as simple as my situation. I am assuming it takes some pretty deep issues for people to want to over haul themselves to look completely different. That has to be a tough road.
Christ that’s a lot of nipping and tucking. She looks so old now. Some of these “doctors” really should have their licenses revoked. Whatever happened to do no harm?
Doctors like their holiday homes in the Hamptons or in Hawaii. Those places don’t pay for themselves.
That poor girl. I hope her struggles help someone. This genuinely breaks my heart. I can’t imagine being the daughter of ONJ or Christie Brinkley. It was bad enough just going through puberty!
Not long ago she was saying that she never had plastic surgery and now this.. from how crazed her eyes look, I don’t think she is all there and she might need help.
She looks like she’s had something done to her jawline. Her original jaw was slightly wider, and now it looks like it’s narrower. Which – how the heck do they even whittle down your jaw (which is bone)? It even sounds terrible.
One thing I always wonder about people who have excessive plastic surgeries – some surgeon is doing all this stuff. Is there no screening process to try to figure out if somebody maybe has a problem (like Chloe)? She has clearly had a sizable amount of work done, so one would have to wonder about who is doing all this stuff on her.
I think at a certain point the medical association needs to get involved with this and set more stringent guidelines.
There is no way Heidi Montag, that Ken Doll guy, or this girl, should have been allowed to get all the surgical work done that they did.
She has expressly admitted to body dysmorphia. I don’t think that anyone suffering from that should be allowed to alter their body without some sort of vetting process. I’m not sure how that would work without further putting restrictions on what women are allowed to do with their bodies, but there needs to be a safety net for those who are unwell.
Completely agree with you, Detrius. Maybe you have to see a counselor, who then has to sign off before you can get the surgery? It’s similar to a couple having to see a marriage counselor before getting a marriage license. I don’t think that’s too restrictive.
I guess one could argue that a person with that illness is going to alter themselves whether a doctor approves or not – that maybe its better to at least do it in a sterile, safe environment with a professional, as opposed to some untrained quack. But that still doesn’t address the illness. And people talk about “doing what you want with your own body” but we place plenty of restrictions on bodily autonomy already, so I’m not sure why this can’t be regulated as such.
I guess the difficulty is, it’s pretty hard to know where to draw the line, given that by definition all cosmetic surgery is unnecessary. The majority of people who have work done are doing it because they feel insecure about some aspect of their appearance, how do you define the point at which that becomes unhealthy?
She was so cute. She obviously thought that her value was only in her looks.
Marijuana farm FTW. Go, girl.
It’s very telling that these daughters of 70s-80s superstars now have such extreme issues with body image.
She almost had to go public to explain the obvious. It looks like it would be difficult to close her eyes, with that deer in the headlight stare. She and others like her (pick a Kardashian/Jenner) either hate themselves or are so narcissistic they can’t have enough surgery to make them perfect. Not blaming her mother, but wondering where she was when Chloe was struggling with anorexia as a teen. Olivia’s skin is taut and lineless for an older women, so she may have been the inspiration for the miracles of plastic surgery, sigh. Hope she doesn’t jog, or those double D’s are going to knock her out. Also hope she’s done, but in all likelihood she’s not. #joanriversmichaeljacksoncourtneycoxetcetcetc
She was very pretty in 2002. So sad that she has gone to extremes.
Agreed. She looked best as her (mostly?) natural self. It’s a shame she couldn’t see it herself. I’m not against minor tweaks here & there, but the extremes that some people go to in order to be “perfect” is heartbreaking.
