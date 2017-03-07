Chrissy Teigen had postpartum depression, didn’t leave the house for days



Chrissy Teigen has penned a first person essay for Glamour about her bout with crippling postpartum depression. Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their first child, daughter Luna, last April. She gives the impression that she has everything together, that she’s happy to go to events, to keep modeling and to keep fighting the good fight on social media. It’s clear from her story that Chrissy has been hiding the fact that she’s been very depressed and not feeling like herself. She spent days on the couch, she burst into tears often, and before seeking treatment she often had trouble just getting ready to leave the house. Before anyone chimes in with “I had it harder,” Chrissy will acknowledge that you did. She writes that she realizes how privileged she is and that it took her a long time to open up about this because she realizes how selfish it sounds. Her story really resonated with me and I admire that she shared it. Chrissy rarely has problems sharing what’s going on with her but I got the impression that this was different, not easy for her to admit. Chrissy went on an antidepressant earlier this year and it sounds like she’s on the other side of this now. You can read her full essay on Glamour and here’s an excerpt:

When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know—I had every shade closed. Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed. John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying. Anytime I was seen out, it was because I had already had work or a work event that day. Meaning I wouldn’t have to muster up the energy to take a shower, because it was already done. It became the same story every day: Unless I had work, John knew there was not a chance in hell we were going on a date, going to the store, going anywhere. I didn’t have the energy…. Before this, I had never, ever—in my whole entire life—had one person say to me: “I have postpartum depression.” Growing up in the nineties, I associated postpartum depression with Susan Smith [a woman now serving life in prison for killing her two sons; her lawyer argued that she suffered from a long history of depression], with people who didn’t like their babies or felt like they had to harm their children. I didn’t have anything remotely close to those feelings. I looked at Luna every day, amazed by her. So I didn’t think I had it. I also just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do. I know I might sound like a whiny, entitled girl. Plenty of people around the world in my situation have no help, no family, no access to medical care. I can’t imagine not being able to go to the doctors that I need. It’s hurtful to me to know that we have a president who wants to rip health care away from women. I look around every day and I don’t know how people do it. I’ve never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression. I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone. I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that—for me—just merely being open about it helps. This has become my open letter.

[From Glamour]

Chrissy’s story sounds very similar to what Hayden Panettiere described when she opened up about having postpartum depression. She didn’t realize that she had it because she didn’t want to hurt her baby, but everything was difficult, she was sad all the time and didn’t understand why. Depression can be caused by hormonal changes like having a baby or going through menopause (raises hand). There’s no shame in seeking treatment, and the more celebrities open up about it, the more the stigma lifts. I really like what she said about how she doesn’t want people to feel embarrassed or alone. I needed to hear this and it did raise her in my estimation.

"I decided I’d talk about something no one really knows about me"–@chrissyteigen, our April cover star. https://t.co/Rs1TD3Pz8p — Glamour (@glamourmag) March 6, 2017