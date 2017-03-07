Chrissy Teigen had postpartum depression, didn’t leave the house for days

"I was so tired of being in pain. Of taking things out on people. Of not enjoying life." @chrissyteigen shares her experience with postpartum depression for the first time in our April issue. Link in bio for Chrissy's open letter to moms everywhere. (📷: @miguelreveriego; hair: @davidvoncannon; makeup: @hungvanngo; styled by @jilliandavison) #ChrissyTeigen
Chrissy Teigen has penned a first person essay for Glamour about her bout with crippling postpartum depression. Chrissy and her husband, John Legend, welcomed their first child, daughter Luna, last April. She gives the impression that she has everything together, that she’s happy to go to events, to keep modeling and to keep fighting the good fight on social media. It’s clear from her story that Chrissy has been hiding the fact that she’s been very depressed and not feeling like herself. She spent days on the couch, she burst into tears often, and before seeking treatment she often had trouble just getting ready to leave the house. Before anyone chimes in with “I had it harder,” Chrissy will acknowledge that you did. She writes that she realizes how privileged she is and that it took her a long time to open up about this because she realizes how selfish it sounds. Her story really resonated with me and I admire that she shared it. Chrissy rarely has problems sharing what’s going on with her but I got the impression that this was different, not easy for her to admit. Chrissy went on an antidepressant earlier this year and it sounds like she’s on the other side of this now. You can read her full essay on Glamour and here’s an excerpt:
When I wasn’t in the studio, I never left the house. I mean, never. Not even a tiptoe outside. I’d ask people who came inside why they were wet. Was it raining? How would I know—I had every shade closed. Most days were spent on the exact same spot on the couch and rarely would I muster up the energy to make it upstairs for bed. John would sleep on the couch with me, sometimes four nights in a row. I started keeping robes and comfy clothes in the pantry so I wouldn’t have to go upstairs when John went to work. There was a lot of spontaneous crying.
Anytime I was seen out, it was because I had already had work or a work event that day. Meaning I wouldn’t have to muster up the energy to take a shower, because it was already done. It became the same story every day: Unless I had work, John knew there was not a chance in hell we were going on a date, going to the store, going anywhere. I didn’t have the energy….
Before this, I had never, ever—in my whole entire life—had one person say to me: “I have postpartum depression.” Growing up in the nineties, I associated postpartum depression with Susan Smith [a woman now serving life in prison for killing her two sons; her lawyer argued that she suffered from a long history of depression], with people who didn’t like their babies or felt like they had to harm their children. I didn’t have anything remotely close to those feelings. I looked at Luna every day, amazed by her. So I didn’t think I had it.
I also just didn’t think it could happen to me. I have a great life. I have all the help I could need: John, my mother (who lives with us), a nanny. But postpartum does not discriminate. I couldn’t control it. And that’s part of the reason it took me so long to speak up: I felt selfish, icky, and weird saying aloud that I’m struggling. Sometimes I still do.
I know I might sound like a whiny, entitled girl. Plenty of people around the world in my situation have no help, no family, no access to medical care. I can’t imagine not being able to go to the doctors that I need. It’s hurtful to me to know that we have a president who wants to rip health care away from women. I look around every day and I don’t know how people do it. I’ve never had more respect for mothers, especially mothers with postpartum depression.
I’m speaking up now because I want people to know it can happen to anybody and I don’t want people who have it to feel embarrassed or to feel alone. I also don’t want to pretend like I know everything about postpartum depression, because it can be different for everybody. But one thing I do know is that—for me—just merely being open about it helps. This has become my open letter.
Chrissy’s story sounds very similar to what Hayden Panettiere described when she opened up about having postpartum depression. She didn’t realize that she had it because she didn’t want to hurt her baby, but everything was difficult, she was sad all the time and didn’t understand why. Depression can be caused by hormonal changes like having a baby or going through menopause (raises hand). There’s no shame in seeking treatment, and the more celebrities open up about it, the more the stigma lifts. I really like what she said about how she doesn’t want people to feel embarrassed or alone. I needed to hear this and it did raise her in my estimation.
That baby is just gorgeous….
Crippling is the perfect word to describe PPD.. I’m glad anytime someone speaks up about it.
Luna is sooooo cute 🤗
that was honest and touching. I’m glad Chrissy is speaking out, it shows others that depression can hit anyone, regardless of how perfect their lives look.
I wish good mental health care was available to everyone, and was considered part of overall health, not sidelined like it currently seems.
Depression is an ugly and heavy burden – this just goes to show how many people are hurting even if everything looks bright and shiny in the outside. Be kind to each other, folks.
She isn’t the first women to suffer from and write about postpartum depression. However, it’s the timing. She said it all. She had the money and support to seek medical attention, on this day that the government is gleefully delighted in repealing Obamacare. They further want to eliminate or downgrade significantly Medicaid. Has our country sunk so low that the poor, aged and anyone of color be denied health care. If I had a crystal ball and could see the future, I would throw it out the window fearing what I would see.
I don’t know much about post-partum depression but I do know a few things about motherhood. You can experience a kind of pain, fear, hurt that you’ve had never experienced before. And it surprises you everyday. I guess it’s the same for anyone caring for another human being who depends on them.
But if your hormones play tricks on you on top of that… I can only imagine.
I don’t have much empathy with Teigen and feel she often rides any train that will make people talk about her – albeit in an adorable, cheeky way – but here there is nothing bad I could say here.
I only wish that her or anyone going through the same ordeal get better soon.
I know she gets a lot of shizz for oversharing but I’ve always had a soft spot for her and this is one more reason to love her. I feel like she always speaks her truth and for me her genuine-ness ( is that a word? ) rings true . In this case we should thank her for helping to lift the stigma.
Side note: Her hubby seems to absolutely adore her….
First off I’m glad Chrissy shared this. She could’ve written about anything and she shared something painful with the world.
Second this is why you should not judge things on first glance (esp minor things not things like racism). Much like the callous comments about her not having a baby before she did (because she had difficulties) people were giving her a hard time for going out to dinner. Now we are learning she couldn’t leave the house. I can’t imagine how hard that is on top of the normal mommy shaming people do now.
Looks like someone is trying to stay relevant and in the news. She is so try-hard with her online presence, and now we know for sure it’s all a lie. She has been trying to make her life look perfect.
It goes to show we just never know what’s really going on, she posts silly and happy pictures all the time on social media so we assumed she was great. I hate that she felt the need to hide this, just because she has money and help that doesn’t mean her feelings aren’t valid, it’s ridiculous that she knew people would beat her up about that, makes me sad. People tend to make everything about them instead of listening to what someone else is saying. I once posted about how I hear the word “mom” screamed at me about a million times a day and there are times it makes me want to gauge out my eyeballs, someone commented that she can’t have children so I should be grateful I have someone to call me mom and stop complaining. At first I felt awful to the point of tears, but then I got pissed, that was a really selfish thing to do, I’m allowed to feel irritated sometimes and she tried to invalidate my feelings and guilt me when it wasn’t even about her. Of course I feel bad that so many women are unable to have children and I wish I could change that for them. Same thing with Chrissy, she may have more resources than a lot of us but her feelings are just as important, she doesn’t deserve to be brushed off by judgy moms.
