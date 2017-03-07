Emperor Baby Fists signed a new Muslim Ban & threatened Planned Parenthood

One of my biggest annoyances about The Reign of Baby Fists is the consistent claim that Donald Trump is trying to distract us whenever he does something really stupid, unconstitutional, crazy and/or deplorable. As in, Trump’s tweets over the weekend are just a “distraction” from all of the sh-t he did on Monday. While Trump has some Machiavellian madmen on his staff, Baby Fists can’t think two steps ahead on anything. He’s like a child. And everything he does is deplorable to varying degrees. If you want to say that one deplorable thing is worse or more noteworthy than the next, sure, we can find common ground there. But don’t dismiss his words, actions and tweets as merely a “distraction from [insert “real issue” here].” Trump was serious as a heart attack when he accused President Obama of wiretapping him. Just as he was serious when he did all of this sh-t.

Muslim Ban 2.0. Trump signed a new Muslim Ban on Monday. This was actually promised a week ago, but Trump delayed it because he wanted to bask in the glory of the good press he got following his Joint Session address. What does that say to you? It says that the Muslim Ban isn’t about keeping people safe. It is a political document and Trump knows that the document is unpopular and racist. And he doesn’t care. He still signed the Executive Order. The Muslim Ban 2.0 has some minor adjustments and changes from the first EO, but my guess is that the courts are still going to shut it down. “SEE YOU IN COURT!” – what Trump will be shouting next week to a federal appeals court.

The Republican Obamacare-replacement proposal. After years of shenanigans about the GOP “replacement” to the ACA, Republicans have finally introduced their bill. Everything feels very “pulled together at the last moment,” almost as if Republicans were just content to sit on the sidelines and whine for years without ever really considering what they would do differently. While the minutiae of health care policy makes my eyes cross, Vox has some good analysis here. Apparently, Trumpcare (are we calling it that?) will involve massive slashes to Medicaid, tax benefits to the wealthy (shocking!), and oh right, it will probably cost a lot more than the ACA.

Abortion services Part 1. Trumpcare will “defund” Planned Parenthood because they continue to provide legal, safe and constitutional abortion services. As in, if you go to Planned Parenthood for birth control, a pap smear or a cancer screening, Medicaid funds cannot be used to defer any of those costs because Planned Parenthood also provides abortion services. Nevermind that federal money does not actually go towards paying for abortions. Trump apparently challenged Planned Parenthood, telling them that they can get their Medicaid money if they stop providing abortion services. Planned Parenthood’s executive VP issued this statement: “Let’s be clear, federal funds already do not pay for abortions. Offering money to Planned Parenthood to abandon our patients and our values is not a deal that we will ever accept. Providing critical health care services for millions of American women is nonnegotiable.”

Abortion services Part 2. Not content to simply limit women’s choice through Planned Parenthood, the Trumpcare proposal would also “effectively shut down private health insurance coverage for abortion.” As in, if you’re a woman with private health coverage with a plan that covers abortion, your insurance company would be ineligible for federal tax subsidies. It’s a not-so-clever way of making insurance companies drop abortion-coverage from their plans. My guess is that birth control will be next on the chopping block.

And finally, the National Park Service released their photos of Trump’s inauguration. It was un-bigly. What’s hilarious to me is that journalists had to file FOIA requests to get the photos!

Official photos end the Donald Trump vs. Barack Obama inauguration crowd size debate https://t.co/e6y3pJYBFf pic.twitter.com/KS6NxRXb6x — People Magazine (@people) March 7, 2017