Emperor Baby Fists signed a new Muslim Ban & threatened Planned Parenthood

One of my biggest annoyances about The Reign of Baby Fists is the consistent claim that Donald Trump is trying to distract us whenever he does something really stupid, unconstitutional, crazy and/or deplorable. As in, Trump’s tweets over the weekend are just a “distraction” from all of the sh-t he did on Monday. While Trump has some Machiavellian madmen on his staff, Baby Fists can’t think two steps ahead on anything. He’s like a child. And everything he does is deplorable to varying degrees. If you want to say that one deplorable thing is worse or more noteworthy than the next, sure, we can find common ground there. But don’t dismiss his words, actions and tweets as merely a “distraction from [insert “real issue” here].” Trump was serious as a heart attack when he accused President Obama of wiretapping him. Just as he was serious when he did all of this sh-t.
Muslim Ban 2.0. Trump signed a new Muslim Ban on Monday. This was actually promised a week ago, but Trump delayed it because he wanted to bask in the glory of the good press he got following his Joint Session address. What does that say to you? It says that the Muslim Ban isn’t about keeping people safe. It is a political document and Trump knows that the document is unpopular and racist. And he doesn’t care. He still signed the Executive Order. The Muslim Ban 2.0 has some minor adjustments and changes from the first EO, but my guess is that the courts are still going to shut it down. “SEE YOU IN COURT!” – what Trump will be shouting next week to a federal appeals court.
The Republican Obamacare-replacement proposal. After years of shenanigans about the GOP “replacement” to the ACA, Republicans have finally introduced their bill. Everything feels very “pulled together at the last moment,” almost as if Republicans were just content to sit on the sidelines and whine for years without ever really considering what they would do differently. While the minutiae of health care policy makes my eyes cross, Vox has some good analysis here. Apparently, Trumpcare (are we calling it that?) will involve massive slashes to Medicaid, tax benefits to the wealthy (shocking!), and oh right, it will probably cost a lot more than the ACA.
Abortion services Part 1. Trumpcare will “defund” Planned Parenthood because they continue to provide legal, safe and constitutional abortion services. As in, if you go to Planned Parenthood for birth control, a pap smear or a cancer screening, Medicaid funds cannot be used to defer any of those costs because Planned Parenthood also provides abortion services. Nevermind that federal money does not actually go towards paying for abortions. Trump apparently challenged Planned Parenthood, telling them that they can get their Medicaid money if they stop providing abortion services. Planned Parenthood’s executive VP issued this statement: “Let’s be clear, federal funds already do not pay for abortions. Offering money to Planned Parenthood to abandon our patients and our values is not a deal that we will ever accept. Providing critical health care services for millions of American women is nonnegotiable.”
Abortion services Part 2. Not content to simply limit women’s choice through Planned Parenthood, the Trumpcare proposal would also “effectively shut down private health insurance coverage for abortion.” As in, if you’re a woman with private health coverage with a plan that covers abortion, your insurance company would be ineligible for federal tax subsidies. It’s a not-so-clever way of making insurance companies drop abortion-coverage from their plans. My guess is that birth control will be next on the chopping block.
And finally, the National Park Service released their photos of Trump’s inauguration. It was un-bigly. What’s hilarious to me is that journalists had to file FOIA requests to get the photos!
Official photos end the Donald Trump vs. Barack Obama inauguration crowd size debate https://t.co/e6y3pJYBFf pic.twitter.com/KS6NxRXb6x
— People Magazine (@people) March 7, 2017
Photos courtesy of Getty.
I love it that Obama’s crowds were bigger than Drump’s crowd.
If it’s any consolation, drumpf beats Barack in the bigly ass department.
When the ACA was painted as “the government trying to get involved in your health care,” people flipped SHIT. They were outraged. They were not having it.
But those very same people are perfectly fine with the government telling a woman what she can and can’t do with her body. They’re ravenous advocates of the government getting involved in a woman’s healthcare. They’ll trash the ACA and say abortion is murder in the same breath.
You can’t f*cking have it both ways. Pure stupidity and hypocrisy. It makes me so, so angry.
And to all the people who are just so damn shocked that the president lied and spouted a conspiracy theory on Twitter: HE HAS BEEN DOING THIS FOR YEARS. His tweets have always been public. There was one clear option to keep him out of office, and if you didn’t want a president who lies and says unhighed things on Twitter, you should have chosen that open.
He didn’t threaten PP. He tried to negotiate a deal. Admittedly, it was a crappy deal, and PP was right to turn it down, but he prides himself on being a master negotiator and I think he wanted a win after this horrendous last week.
I don’t think 45 cares about PP. This is Pence. One can only imagine the number of terminations 45 has pushed on mistresses throughout his life.
F*ck him. Also f*ck the GOP and their terrible policies that will disenfranchise everyone but rich white people and give cuts back to insurance which was the problem in the first place. This isn’t healthcare and we no longer care about our most vulnerable citizens. Meanwhile they get health insurance WE pay for. All those years and this is what they come up with?! No wonder they tried to hide the bill
I hope all those working class white people that voted “economically” are happy. You won’t get your jobs back AND you won’t have insurance! Congrats you played yourself.
Btw they are going to force a vote (in two days) before this gets properly evaluated. So get on the phones and call your Congressmen.
“My guess is that birth control will be next on the chopping block.” I’m sure Viagra will be covered as it’s the only way trump’s shrivelled dick works. I loathe him. Someone please assure me that he looks more and more unhealthy, like drop dead unhealthy, every day.
Oh, we’ll be calling it Trumpcare. If only there were some easier way to call it TrumpRyanMcConnellCare, so we could attach all their names to this dumpster fire of a health care plan forever, so that people will always remember (maybe throw “Wisconsin” and “Kentucky” in there somehow – I’m holding everyone accountable! Though I can’t imagine how it feels to be someone in WI or KY who hates Ryan/McConnell the way I do.) Throw McCain’s name on there, too, since I’m confident he at least has the nerve to do something about Trump, yet is choosing not to.
If it sounds slapped together that’s because it absolutely is. They had all this time to come up with a great plan. And Trump himself was going to have a great plan. And this is what they got. Defunding Planned Parenthood and slashing Medicaid. Years of the Republican party’s finest minds…I guess this is what you get.
We can call it TRUMPcare, and it’s short for:
T•rump
R•yan
U•ninsured Americans, and lots of em
M•cConnell
P•ence
I’m still waiting for the day his supporters realize that he doesn’t give a fvck about them.
This Muslim ban was delayed a week because he wouldn’t put his phone down or stop golfing on his latest vacation. Do his supporters really believe he knows what a president does? He’s a coldhearted monster who doesn’t give a flying f*ck about anyone but himself
I’m annoyed that no Republican says something about Trump’s weekly trips to Florida. They threw a tantrum about Obama’s vacations but don’t say a word about Trump’s trips.
United State of America is in really deep shit. I am so sorry for the Americans who didn’t vote for Trump to live with this mess that Obama cleaned up and then Trump destroyed it with these ridiculous bill. My prediction…. American will go bankrupt and Trump will take all the money he has and run with it.
Trump supporters, you will be broke and be in poverty for the rest of your lives because Donald Trump don’t care about you. And since you think you are better than the color person because Donald Trump say so, I wouldn’t be surprise that you give him you rent money and you living on the streets while he is sipping champagne and living the ‘good life’ because he has taken all of your money.
Remember what Lyndon B Johnson had said about poor whites feeling proud.
People have caught in his tactics and even journalists are now not allowing themselves to be distracted by the real news.
Trump and his administration is going down and it is happening quicker than I thought.
Ryan’s healthcare “plan” is actually old stuff that the House GOP has been pushing for years. The links they are posting on their websites and twitter accounts bring up an old document that complains about Obama as if he were still President and they have to get enough votes on their “plan” to override his veto.
The “plan” brings back “empty can” plans that lead to underinsured people and medical bankruptcies and people putting off medically necessary care due to cost. Plans will be allowed to bring back caps on care so people with pre-existing conditions stay “covered” but only so long as they don’t need treatment. And only so long as there is no “disruption” in coverage. If they change jobs or their employer changes plans, which can happen annually, they lose coverage.
