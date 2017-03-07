“Gwen Stefani looked very stylish for a trip to the grocery store” links
  • March 07, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

Gwen Stefani Goes Grocery Shopping In Studio City

This is what Gwen Stefani wears to go the grocery store. [Moe Jackson]
Adele confirms that she married Simon. Which we knew already? [Jezebel]
Apparently, there are some hot photos of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle. [LaineyGossip]
Is Ariana Grande part of an Illuminati ritual? [Dlisted]
Blue Ivy Carter wore a $26,000 Gucci dress. [Wonderwall]
Epic quotes from the new RHONY trailer. [Starcasm]
Alec Baldwin may stop playing Donald Trump soon. [JustJared]
Deadpool 2 has a new teaser. [IDLY]
TLC took pains to hide a child molester. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Coke’s new ad is very gay-friendly. [Socialite Life]

6 Responses to ““Gwen Stefani looked very stylish for a trip to the grocery store” links”

  1. Kata says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:32 pm

    The boots are ugly, and the fishnets too.

    Reply
  2. Lis says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:34 pm

    The womans face behind her!!! LMAO

    Reply
  3. velourazure says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I thought the point of fame was to have people do this stuff for you…

    Reply
  4. Andrea says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    I thought that when she wouldn’t let Gavin see her without makeup it was Gavin’s doing, now I see she is one of those women who can’t go the grocery store without full on makeup and has wicked low self esteem. She always has to be dressed to the nines. Love yourself Gwen please.

    Reply
  5. Cody says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:44 pm

    When these celebs have ‘average’ looking children….I’m not so mean as to say it’s funny. Maybe…..noteworthy? Well at least they’ll be rich and (hopefully not) aimless.

    Reply
  6. Jayna says:
    March 7, 2017 at 12:45 pm

    She went to church in that outfit Sunday. I guess she went to the grocery store after church.

    Reply

