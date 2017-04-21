Game of Thrones Season 7 photos are here & they involve Tormund

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Season 7.
It’s been a rough year, and I for one am experiencing some kind of existential angst, also known as Trump Fatalism Syndrome. I realized a few days ago that this point in the year is usually when we are gearing up for the Game of Thrones premiere, or perhaps even knee-deep in tea-leaf-reading for the first episodes. That would help me out a lot, if we had the new season to discuss right now, but unfortunately the season doesn’t start until JULY. I’m not even sure we’re going to be here in July (“we” being “humankind”). Thankfully, HBO did give us FIFTEEN new images from Season 7 to discuss though.
Let’s start with the above image, Queen Cersei of Kings Landing, because let’s face it, as much as Cersei wants to be the Queen of Everything, she is not. She is the Queen of Kings Landing. She’s not even the Queen of Westeros. She’s basically a mayor. And we see Jamie beside her. Note how the light is falling on his sword. I feel like that’s some major foreshadowing. I truly believe that Cersei will die by Jamie’s hand. Or possibly Arya’s hand, if she’s wearing Jamie’s face.
I never noticed that Tyrion’s “Hand of the Queen” pin is an owl. Is it because owls are wise and the Hand of the Queen is wise? Probably. I hope Tyrion has more to do this season.
Poor Meera. I really need Bran to catch up with some of his siblings really f–king soon.
Are the proportions off or is Sansa really that much taller than Littlefinger? And am I the only one who honestly thinks Littlefinger is very sexy? He could be the Lady Macbeth to Sansa’s Macbeth. Think about it.
Missandei looks so concerned about their Winter-Is-Coming clothing. Grey Worm is feeling the clothes though.
EVERYBODY GO HOME, LADY MORMONT IS HERE. SHUT IT DOWN.
Will SadFace ever find love again? Find out on the next season of The Bastard Bachelor of Winterfell: The Final Winter Rose Ceremony.
Missandei’s brow game is on fleek.
It’s not a Game of Thrones party until the Hound pledges his sword to Sansa.
I’m on Team I-Hope-Arya-Kills-Everybody.
From the Khaleesi Tweed Collection.
*crosses fingers* Please have babies, please have babies. I really need Tormund and Brienne to kiss, at the very least.
Photos courtesy of Helen Sloan/HBO and IMDB.
I’m so excited! I think the producers might be missleding us with all the obvious Jamie killing Cercei foreshadowing though…
More Arya more Lady Mormont, please!
Let’s not get too excited over Lady Mormont cause they might kill her if we do!
I don’t know. Think about R+L=J. We all knew it. It was obvious. Jamie killing Cersei could be the same. I don’t care if it’s obvious. I love the poetry of it.
Don’t even think about it with Lady Lyanna! Lady Lyanna FTW!
Cersei’s brother is going to kill her – it’s the final part of the reading she got as a child. Not to mention, story wise it makes sense that it’s going to end up that Jaime must again has to kill a mad monarch.
My prediction, because it’s GRR Martin and he personally hates your happiness, is juuuuuust as Arya is finally going to gut Cersei, Jaime will kill her at the last second. My two cents!
I’m glad he hates my happiness. I hate everything right now. America deserves some unhappy endings this year. I hope every show ends arbitrarily and the evil wins every time because that’s what’s happening around me irl every day. Anyway. Who wins if Jaime kills Arya? Jamie and Cersei are the queens of everything? I’m on team Arya too. I hope Bran sits on the throne, Arya is his hand and Bran and Lady Mormont rule Westeros winterly ever after. Khaleesi is starting to get on my nerves a little. She’s just too much every time with the breaker of chains, mother of dragons, queen of great jewelry, ruler of exorbitant hair styles, protector of cleavage, keeper of people of color as slaves and attendants, etc… it’s like girl you don’t need to say that every time you walk on screen. She just wears me out. I hate to say it but I kinda hope she goes away early this season. I think Sadface is all pure of heart and that he and Sam will be instrumental in fighting the white walkers but I think he’ll die. Because on Game of Thrones you need a few more good guys to die. I think Jaime will betray Cersei somehow-like if he doesn’t kill her himself someone else will and maybe he’ll die too or exile himself and get killed by Arya? I don’t know. Littlefinger is sexy in a creepy way, like probably a freak in the sheets but an a hole in the streets so yup, I would love to see all of his planning and scheming and plotting be his own undoing. I also think he gives precisely zero f–ks about Sanza. Sanza I have mixed feelings about right now for some reason. What’s with that smirk Littlefinger gave that Sanza saw when the north was raising their swords to Jon? So yeah team Arya, Bran and Dog to be the winners of Game of Thrones. All the way.
I don’t see the owl on Tyrion’s pin… To me it looks like a hand holding a sword? It looks identical to the Hand of the King pin, except this one is silver instead of gold.
I think you’re right. I do see the owl now that Kaiser mentionned it, but it really isnt
I don’t think it’s an exact replica, but still : http://store.hbo.com/game-of-thrones-hand-of-the-queen-pin/detail.php?p=1048719
Now all I see is an owl, lol.
But yes, it’s a hand holding a sword.
Yep, it is a hand and not an owl, but I can see where some people might think it is one, because when I looked at it really quickly the “wrist” part of the hand looked like an owl’s head. It’s probably not intentional but still! Clever indeed.
I just really want Dany to burn sh*t down, lol. I am tired of her sitting around and politicking; girl has dragons and should use them, already. If I see that and Tormund with Brienne (Torenne? Brormund?) I will be happy indeed.
BRORMUND!!! Brienne and Tormund need to happen.
The debate on this is hilarious. That is a pin for the HAND of the King. Therefore the pin is literally a hand, not an owl.
”The Bastard Bachelor of Winterfell” ! XD
Cant’ wait!! It’s coming out on my birthday, yeah! A really nice gift, thanks HBO
As a megafan of both The Bachelor and GoT, I laughed out loud at this!
But no, I don’t think (hope) Jon will find love again.
July 16th is my birthday too! Happy birthday to us
happy birthday @CS(g)E !
Happy Birthday Zan & CS(g)E! FOr me, it’s the best wedding anniversary gift the hubby and I could ask for. We’re going to get the kids to bed early, get a bottle of good wine and yell at the tv together.
(autocorrect is torturing me….)
I too am on team I hope Arya kills everybody.
Moar Lady Mormont!
I am also on Team IhopeAryakillseverybody and I don’t really understand all of the fans who say “Arya has gone too dark, can she come back from it?” YES she has gone dark and it was either “go dark” or “get killed” so she made a choice. She’s a stone cold killer now, she is “the one who knocks.” I find her character development totally believable and am not fearful for her soul or whatever. She may no longer be the kind of person who can hang at Winterfell for very long, her destiny may be to join the Faceless Men/Women, but this season, I hope she crosses all the names off of her list in Westeros.
So much YAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAS!!!! I can’t even cope.
Tormund, Brienne, The Hound in Wintery gear, Dany in Targaryen colours, Lady Mormont, Sansa being taller than Littlefinger LOL….
Tormund and Brienne – PLEASE MAKE THIS HAPPEN!!!!!! Look at how he’s looking at her!!!! Jaime does NOT deserve her.
Someone put Lady Mormont in charge – she is badass.
Yes i would bang Littlefinger and then kill him afterwards as you just know he’d chuck you under the bus. Littlefinger/Sansa is a dynamic that will be interesting. Sansa will use him in the same way he used her – she is loyal to Winterfell and her family (what’s left of it anyway). Part of his end game is to destroy the Stark’s in revenge for Brandon Stark kicking his ass over Catlyn.
Can’t wait to see Cersei, Jon and Dany meet, esp when everyone finds out that Jon is Aerys/Lyanna’s b@stard son. Dany will ally with him because he is now the only family she has.
Jon is Rhaegar’s son, not Aerys. Aerys “the mad king” was Rhaegar’s father and Jon’s grandfather.
Also, Dany does have a family, they just are not biologically related to her.
*hangs head in shame* my bad – got my Kings mixed up. Got a bit too over excited
I am sorry if I came off really intense. I know it is not that serious. I think I am just as excited as you are for the new season.
About Dany allying with Jon because he’s family: I REALLY don’t see that happening. Dany is not going to want to give up the throne, and if Jon is Rhaegar’s son he would have the better claim… Methinks they’ll be enemies first and then forced to team up against the White Walkers.
Having a claim on something in this world really doesn’t matter. Rhaegar had a better claim than Robert, but Robert won the fight and became King. I am pretty sure that Visenya, Aegon, and Rhaenys did not have a claim in Westeros at all, but they took the continent and made everyone fall in line.
Those two of no reason to be enemies now. They are trying to present Jon has the reluctant leader who accepts everything handed to him because it is forced on him and not because he actually wants it. Why would he start to have ambition for higher status this late in the game? Whose to say if he finds out he tells anyone who his parents are? Also, his status would not change if his parents’ marriage was not legal. He is still a bastard, just a bastard to a prince and not a lord in the north.
If the script leaks r to be believed R+L were married shortly before the rebellion. That makes Jon the real King. He doesn’t know his true parentage yet so that will be an interesting side to the plot.
I agree they will start off on the wrong foot but when his parentage is revealed and proof provided then I think they may work something out. I could see Danny returning to Mereen and ruling those lands after an alliance with Jon.
Dany is ruthless but she won’t murder her nephew unless she is forced to.
She knows that she NEEDS others to ride the dragons. And they have to be Targaryens (that’s who the dragons will follow). Its basically a moot point.
Question: How is dragon glass made? Is it frozen dragon fire? Will the dragons kill the white walkers? Or will they become evil ice zombie dragons?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YAY!!! Team Targaryen is all present and accounted for, for now. Everyone’s costumes look amazing to me. I am going to miss the light warm colors that they used in previous seasons, but it makes sense being as though they are moving into a different climate and a more somber situation.
I think Little Finger is sitting in that shot. Sansa is tall but not that tall. Her terrible wig looks even more obvious in this shot than in others.
I really just want Arya and Bran to get home to see the family members they have left. Not ever remotely a Stark family fan, but they have all been separated for so long and should reunite at least once before all hell breaks lose.
I don’t know how I feel about Tormund and Brienne. I want to like them but he comes off a little too strong and she always seems uncomfortable around him.
yeah I get what you mean about Tormund and Brienne. Given the criticism the show has gotten it wouldn’t be a stretch to think they would handle it badly.
I do think some of her uncomfortableness is because she’s not used to men finding her attractive at all or even thinking of her like a woman, Jamie granted did treat her more normally but most seem to ridicule her or treat her like a freak. Even her own father.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I see what you mean and agree with both points.
Love your GOT posts and knowledge. I’m an old lady with far too much maternal instinct. I am a Stark fan and like many audience members from earlier generations in which TV shows never killed off major characters, I initially thought I was going to follow the entire Stark family throughout the series. My husband and daughter who have read all the books would gently disabuse me of this notion. For example, I was prepared for The Red Wedding!
This is all just to say, I hope the remaining Stark children are reunited.
I was legit surprised at what happened with Ned myself but not so much the red wedding. I felt they were setting Ned up for a huge fall (showing how he was loyal to Robert but it wasn’t returned, choosing three children over the safety of an entire city, choosing someone else’s family over his own) but it would be something he bounced back from not end him because of who Ned represented on the show in comparison to say, The Lannisters or The Mad King. The red wedding was only surprising in who instigated it, not the end result- especially after what happened with Rob and the Karstarks.
If nothing else, I hope his family learns from his mistakes. I don’t know if the show is going to go that route because they don’t have the time or inclination to do so, but maybe it can be discussed in the books.
I’m going to print out that Tormund and Brienne picture and stare at it for the next 86 days. It’s everything to me.
The costumes are beautiful and it looks like everyone is dressed for winter. Speaking of winter, The Hound is in the North! I can’t wait for the first trailer. I think that will be next and we should expect it sometime in May.
Winter is arriving so it’ll be snowing everywhere, not just the north! (well, not dorne)
All of my favorite ships!
Sansa x Littlefinger (Creepyshipping for the win and I agree Baelish is sneaky hot)
Jaime x Cersei (Still together! Yes, I think she’ll die by his hand eventually but I even look forward to the tragially epicness of that)
BRIMUND! No explanation neccesary <3
Lord Baelish is indeed “sneaky hot”, and the actor who plays him has had a great career, outlasting some would be leading men who did not do as well.
Littlfinger is beautiful. Aidan Gillen is beautiful. I’m working through the man’s IMDB page. Lol
This is all very fine and good, but I need me some wolves.
Can’t wait for Nymeria to reappear. Hope to see a Nymeria-Ghost reunion, they are the last two left.
I too find Little Finger very sexy and if only Greyworm had a…nvm.
Excited for the next season.
Sure this is a long shot, but I wouldn’t be mad at all at Tyrion doing Cersei in.
And I know this makes me the odd woman out, but I want to know more about the children. Their origins and whatnot. Failing that, I’ll just enjoy Tormund and Brienne, in all their statuesque, awkward glory.
ERMAHGERRRRD. Sorry, needed to get that out. And oh how I wish it was socially acceptable to wear Targaryen-like winterwear.
Woo! I’d really like the Hound to go to Winterfell and have a reunion with Sansa, Arya, and Brienne. Lol. That would be a funny one since they tried to kill each other.
And I’d bet money on Littlefinger getting offed this season, but who would be the one to do it? So many options- but I’d have to go with Arya. With Sansa present.
Great pictures, but needs more Davos
The Hound never tried to kill Sansa or vice versa though. He always seemed a bit protective of her, imo, even though she disliked him and was afraid of him at first. He saved her from being raped and he also warned her to leave the Castle when they were being sacked and thought they’d all die during the battle at Blackwater. The most he did was slap her at Joffrey’s command when she was angry and upset after her father was beheaded and Joffrey made her look at his head on a spike, but it kind of saved her because Joffrey looked like he would have tossed her off that bridge of he hadn’t.
I think they meant Brienne?
I don’t think that was The Hound that slapped Sansa, it was Ser Meryn, the creepy one that liked young girls. Arya got some awesome revenge on him.
Oops! yes I meant the Hound and Brienne tried to kill each other. I don’t think he’d ever try to kill or hurt Sansa. And he and Arya became somewhat allies at the end of their journey, so they’re cool.
Meryn Trant- now that was one nasty dude.
I am a die-hard fan of the GOT books and TV series, but I just can’t with the sneak previews, leaks, etc. I like going into every episode with an expectation of getting some shock and awe before it’s over. After that, I’m ready to talk.
Littlefinger is a pedophile who sells women and children into sexual bondage and doesn’t GAF about them being mutilated and tortured. And he destroyed a family and several kingdoms to gain power. He’s also a moron of the highest order. I literally cannot think of anything less sexy.
i don’t understand how anyone who has read the books, or watched the show for that matter, would ship brienne with tormund over brienne and jaime.
Tormund is the sexiest mofo on that show. I mean dayum. http://tinyurl.com/lmb4j4e. Maybe I’m just a sucker for a ginge.
I need a joust between Tormund, Jaimie, and The Hound for Brienne.
And Drogon. And Ghost. And Arya needs to find Nymeria. And more Lady Mormon. And where is a Man?
Love she has the eye of 2 of the best warriors (Jamie before the hand).
I hope a Man returns because he is the sexiest.
Want y’all to know I read literally EVERY comment of everyone’s; the show is the greatest, but I love hearing all your perspectives!!!!! Kaiser’s comments were the greatest 🤗, especially Sadface with the rose. Tormund is everything hot to me, and that picture is the best. Only disagreement is Littlefinger is not one iota hot to me. Always looks too slimy and like he slithered out from under something. Even his name is..well…
He should look that way. He’s a human trafficker in both the books and the show.
Bran’s ‘Are we there yet?’ face….
It’s everything.
I hope that Meera gets something out of this deal eventually…she has been hauling Bran’s ass around for literally years now.
Well, her brother’s dead, so she’ll get Greywater Watch.
Ok the commentary on each pic was magnificent. Thank you Kaiser
I must be the only one who isn’t wild about the Brienne/Tormund thing. Not because of Jaime (at all). But for two reasons. 1) Brienne clearly isn’t into it, and he’s pressing it ANYWAYS and 2) That this is framed as a joke, and that it feels almost like the joke is that someone finds Brienne very attractive which is… Problematic, at best. The show has a TERRIBLE track record with women (that everyone ignores because women kill people in this show and therefore that means they like “strong” women), and Brienne is the only character we really see where attraction to them is treated as a joke. Whereas when there’s attraction shown to other “non-traditionally attractive” characters like Tyrion (yes, he’s super handsome in the show, but that’s really only acknowledged once and part of Tyrion’s thing is that he’s supposed to be rejected by society), the Hound, Bronn, or Sam. They literally make both Brienne and Tyrion FAR more attractive than they’re supposed to be, but attraction to Brienne is a joke while Tyrion has sex slaves (who can’t consent to sex and literally could be murdered for giving patrons freebies) in brothels throwing themselves at him and falling DEEPLY IN LURVE (Yeah, Shae never loved him in the books, she was always VERY HONEST about this. She just gave Tyrion the Girlfriend Experience that he asked for. He chose to believe the fantasy and decided she “betrayed” him.) But with Brienne, it’s a joke when someone finds her hot. Like, it COULD be funny and cute if 1) She showed any interest and 2) If they framed it differently. But nope! It’s “LOL Crazy Tormund who likes banging LITERAL bears finds Brienne “The Beauty” hot! Can you IMAGINE?!”
Ugh.
Don’t think Tormund is pressing her but he is awkward as f’k. He looks like that kid that stared at you in elementary school when you/them had no idea how to flirt.
I love seeing him so into her, but I don’t think she is prepared to love a wilding, she’s been raised in a courtly tradition. Even though she wasn’t treated well, she knows what’s appropriate. And note to Tormund, that doesn’t mean eating sexy at her-haha. Maybe they can find some common ground during battle or planning strategy. While he is a tad uncouth, he’s smart.
That’s not an owl on Tyrion’s pin…that’s a literal hand. That’s fingers facing downward and the top of the hand is a cuff or something.
The captions for the photos are a riot!
You’re not the only one who thinks little finger is sexy!
