Game of Thrones Season 7 photos are here & they involve Tormund

SPOILERS for Game of Thrones Season 7.

It’s been a rough year, and I for one am experiencing some kind of existential angst, also known as Trump Fatalism Syndrome. I realized a few days ago that this point in the year is usually when we are gearing up for the Game of Thrones premiere, or perhaps even knee-deep in tea-leaf-reading for the first episodes. That would help me out a lot, if we had the new season to discuss right now, but unfortunately the season doesn’t start until JULY. I’m not even sure we’re going to be here in July (“we” being “humankind”). Thankfully, HBO did give us FIFTEEN new images from Season 7 to discuss though.

Let’s start with the above image, Queen Cersei of Kings Landing, because let’s face it, as much as Cersei wants to be the Queen of Everything, she is not. She is the Queen of Kings Landing. She’s not even the Queen of Westeros. She’s basically a mayor. And we see Jamie beside her. Note how the light is falling on his sword. I feel like that’s some major foreshadowing. I truly believe that Cersei will die by Jamie’s hand. Or possibly Arya’s hand, if she’s wearing Jamie’s face.

I never noticed that Tyrion’s “Hand of the Queen” pin is an owl. Is it because owls are wise and the Hand of the Queen is wise? Probably. I hope Tyrion has more to do this season.

Poor Meera. I really need Bran to catch up with some of his siblings really f–king soon.

Are the proportions off or is Sansa really that much taller than Littlefinger? And am I the only one who honestly thinks Littlefinger is very sexy? He could be the Lady Macbeth to Sansa’s Macbeth. Think about it.

Missandei looks so concerned about their Winter-Is-Coming clothing. Grey Worm is feeling the clothes though.

EVERYBODY GO HOME, LADY MORMONT IS HERE. SHUT IT DOWN.

Will SadFace ever find love again? Find out on the next season of The Bastard Bachelor of Winterfell: The Final Winter Rose Ceremony.

Missandei’s brow game is on fleek.

It’s not a Game of Thrones party until the Hound pledges his sword to Sansa.

I’m on Team I-Hope-Arya-Kills-Everybody.

From the Khaleesi Tweed Collection.

*crosses fingers* Please have babies, please have babies. I really need Tormund and Brienne to kiss, at the very least.