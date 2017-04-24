Michael Moore: Donald Trump won’t be impeached until his second term

Michael Moore got a lot of attention immediately post-election because he was one of the few on the left who had correctly read the tea leaves and predicted a Donald Trump victory. I remember reading some of his predictions in the weeks leading up to the election, and I dismissed his Prophetic Cassandra routine as merely Moore’s last-ditch effort to scare leftie voters into voting and believing that their votes would make a difference. Perhaps it was a little bit of both – like, Moore understood the deep resentments held by white voters in the Rust Belt, and wouldn’t you know, those were the voters who swung the election. Anyway, Moore attended the Tribeca Film Festival this weekend and he was asked about Trump and impeachment and all of that. His latest predictions made me sick to my stomach.

Michael Moore loves to predict things about Donald Trump. He thinks the new U.S. president is going to get everyone killed; he believes Trump will absolutely build a border wall and ban all Muslims. (Lest we forget, Moore also wrote a prescient essay predicting Trump would win.) Anyhow, Moore is back on the offensive and predicting another pressing matter on the minds of many citizens, specifically, when will Trump get impeached? “I would say some time in the middle of his second term,” he explained at a Tribeca Film Festival screening when asked about impeachment. “I think the equation is simple. It’s the American equation. Dumb down the population and make them ignorant and stupid. Ignorance leads to fear, fear leads to hate. Trump knew that part of the equation really well. And hate leads to violence.” Moore also encouraged people to not easily give into fear if there’s a terrorist attack: “We’re hours, months, weeks away from our own Reichstag fire. When that happens, I really encourage people to not get onboard the fear train, the terrorist train, the war train, whatever Trump will do. There will more than likely be some kind of terrorist act in this country. I fear that he will use that to such an awful extent. We have to fight that when it happens and not be afraid to fight it.”

[From Vulture]

If we have four years of Trump and then he is legitimately re-elected, America is over. I’m not saying that to be funny, like a #BiglyTrumpIsOverParty. I mean that we’re not even 100 days in and I just don’t see how Trump won’t be impeached or forced to resign in the next two years. It is impossible. Is Michael Moore just playing the same game, trying to force progressives and liberals into the thought-exercise to spur us into action? Or does Moore – our modern day Nostradamus – really believe that this is the way it’s going down?