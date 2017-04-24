Amber Heard & Elon Musk are Instagram-official & pap-stroll official now

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Apr 23, 2017 at 4:42pm PDT

Just last week, Amber Heard’s father maybe-probably went rogue and confirmed that his daughter was getting very serious with billionaire Elon Musk. Elon and Amber have been circling each other for years. Reportedly, Elon became infatuated with her when she was dating Johnny Depp. Just months after Amber filed for divorce from Depp last year, Elon seemingly made his move and played the long game, which was maybe-probably offering a shoulder to cry on and spending time together as friends. Late last year, they seemed to move beyond just-friends into friends-with-benefits. And now her dad says that Amber wants to marry Elon and have his babies.

At the time, I sort of felt like “yeah, yeah, we’ll see.” Well, we’re seeing. Elon and Amber are now Instagram-official. They traveled to Gold Coast, Australia together and not only did they get pap’d at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary together, they ended up posting similar Instagrams last night. They were grabbing dinner together and note the lipstick-smack on Elon’s cheek. Amber has marked her territory! You can see photos of Elon and Amber at the wildlife sanctuary here.

Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk pack on the PDA as they go zip-lining in Australia https://t.co/eRYaKf4lsE — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 24, 2017

So, what does this all mean? I think it means the traditional thing: they are pap-stroll and Instagram-official. They are a couple. They are happening, and they’ve been happening quietly for months. I hope Amber doesn’t rush into anything, but who knows?

Cheeky A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on Apr 23, 2017 at 5:11pm PDT