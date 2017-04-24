Amber Heard & Elon Musk are Instagram-official & pap-stroll official now

Having moo moo at Moo Moo Gold Coast with @AmberHeard, @CreepyPuppet and @CowanFilms

A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on

Just last week, Amber Heard’s father maybe-probably went rogue and confirmed that his daughter was getting very serious with billionaire Elon Musk. Elon and Amber have been circling each other for years. Reportedly, Elon became infatuated with her when she was dating Johnny Depp. Just months after Amber filed for divorce from Depp last year, Elon seemingly made his move and played the long game, which was maybe-probably offering a shoulder to cry on and spending time together as friends. Late last year, they seemed to move beyond just-friends into friends-with-benefits. And now her dad says that Amber wants to marry Elon and have his babies.

At the time, I sort of felt like “yeah, yeah, we’ll see.” Well, we’re seeing. Elon and Amber are now Instagram-official. They traveled to Gold Coast, Australia together and not only did they get pap’d at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary together, they ended up posting similar Instagrams last night. They were grabbing dinner together and note the lipstick-smack on Elon’s cheek. Amber has marked her territory! You can see photos of Elon and Amber at the wildlife sanctuary here.

So, what does this all mean? I think it means the traditional thing: they are pap-stroll and Instagram-official. They are a couple. They are happening, and they’ve been happening quietly for months. I hope Amber doesn’t rush into anything, but who knows?

Cheeky

A post shared by Amber Heard (@amberheard) on

Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

73 Responses to “Amber Heard & Elon Musk are Instagram-official & pap-stroll official now”

  1. jess1632 says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:42 am

    This’ll get messy real quick

    Reply
  2. Prince says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:43 am

    JD fans are already attacking her for that.

    Reply
    • jinni says:
      April 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

      Elon’s fans are attacking her too and saying he’s stupid. Doesn’t look like anyways here for them, but knowing Heard she is going to try her damnedest to make this relationship happen.

      Reply
    • Routh says:
      April 24, 2017 at 9:01 am

      Don’t blame JD fans for everything.On IG Elon fans are also attacking her and so do many of her lesbian fans on other boards.She’s just not liked either you like it or not.

      Reply
    • doglover says:
      April 24, 2017 at 9:02 am

      Some of Depp’s fans use everything to attack her because you know poor Johnny was her victim.

      Reply
      • jinni says:
        April 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

        No they think being with her is a bad look for him and don’t care one thing for Depp. People are trying to act like this is about Depp when this has everything to do with her. Before the abuse allegation people did not like her and called her a golddigger on this site and elsewhere even when Depp would say glowing things about her during the Transcendence promotion tour.

        Musk fans probably don’t like how some of her fans are making Elon out to be abusive because of the things his first wife said about him. Her fans see Elon as a continuation of her dating abusive men. Elon fans don’t like that.

      • Craven says:
        April 24, 2017 at 12:49 pm

        People did label her a gold digger and I thought those people were ridiculous at the time too. How can you possibly claim to know what another persons motivations are? Unless of course they are projecting their own twisted motivations for dating their own partner on another person of course.

        In Ambers case, their “proof” of gold digging turned out to be proof of an abusive relationship. Like when she broke up with Johnny before he proposed and dated that girl in Paris and people screamed that she was manipulating him with jealousy into a proposal? Turns out she was attempting to break free after his first abusive incident. When she delayed the wedding, they screamed that she was trying to get out of signing a prenup. Turned out she was having serious cold feet and she signed a pretty unfavorable prenup anyway. When she seemed sullen at their photo ops on red carpets, people screamed that she cant even feign interest she just wants the money. Turned out she was living in hell. The point is, people need to shut it about knowing what drives others or they look like nasty aholes when a fuller picture takes shape.

  3. Lola says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:44 am

    Huh?! I really thought she’d be more careful with men after the whole Depp saga. I was team Amber during the divorce but I’m side-eying this HARD. I’m sure Elon seems charming now but from all accounts from his exes he is extremely controlling and neurotic. What would ‘free spirit’ Amber want with him? She must have cashed in her Aquaman cheque recently, so surely she’s not that desperate for money? Be careful girl, don’t let your pursuit of wealth put you in another dangerous situation!

    Reply
  4. jinni says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:45 am

    There’s gold in them thar hills.

    Future Melania Trump.

    Reply
  5. Snazzy says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    As long as she’s happy, good for her!

    Reply
  6. Toot says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    Well, this dudes been wanting Amber for awhile. Good Luck!

    Reply
  7. Keri says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:46 am

    She does not look well. And what is the mark on her arm?

    Reply
  8. Talie says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:51 am

    I didn’t realize he had 6 kids! Wowza…

    Reply
    • Millenial says:
      April 24, 2017 at 11:53 am

      I think he has five living children — 1 set of twins and 1 set of triplets from his first marriage to Justine. They also had one son who died from SIDS, so that may be where they get the 6 number.

      From what I’ve gathered about his personality, I’m not convinced he’s up for starting family #2. First, the man already has 5 kids. Second, he seems overly interested in having a blonde trophy wife — her having kids would sort of ruin his playboy lifestyle. Third, I think Amber will get out before they get that far. His personality has doomed his last two marriages (3, if you count the fact that he married the second wife twice) so she’s bound to figure it out sooner or later.

      Reply
  9. Mousyb says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:52 am

    How can she not look at the three young blonde wives before her (and read their exposes) and realize its going to be her next sooner or later…

    Reply
  10. Shambles says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:53 am

    Messsssssssss. Come on, Amber.

    We know they went to Australia, but did she smuggle any puppies?!

    Reply
  11. Rocio says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

    She looks great. Good for her!

    Reply
  12. six says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:56 am

    What makes Amber Heard quite a remarkable woman in my opinion, is the obvious delight she takes in showing the public how good she is at strategizing and fighting to get what she wants. She loves to pull stunts and have an audience. Look at her face in that Instagram picture! The smug is oozing out of every pore.

    So no, not a gold digger and yes, certainly, a former victim of abuse, BUT also an incredible, incredible FAME WH*RE!

    Reply
  13. Routh says:
    April 24, 2017 at 8:58 am

    She just ruined her reputation.I read about it on fb today and under every post about it, the 95% of comments were calling her out.So PR wise it’s a very bad move.
    Now as a couple,they really give me the same vibes with when she went public with Depp,like,they just don’t look right,very forced.And the staged pap roll made it worse.According to his first wife he’s quite the douchebag too.My humble opinion is that they shouldn’t have come out so early cause they are facing a public opinion backlash.Should have waited a few months more,it’s not even a year since filing for divorce.Bad move especially for her.Image is everything when you are trying to have a career and things are not looking good.

    Reply
  14. Clare says:
    April 24, 2017 at 9:11 am

    All i’m gonna say is

    1. Amber has a type – abusive/reclusive/controlling and stinking rich
    2. Being a victim of abuse (which is clearly is), and a woman who loves rich men (which she appears to be) are not mutually exclusive.

    Reply
    • K says:
      April 24, 2017 at 2:18 pm

      Yeah, I agree with this. I get so annoyed when people insist a woman who has been abused must be an angel (though not as annoyed as I am when people insist a woman who is not an angel cannot be abused).

      Having said that, I note that people always sneer that someone is a gold digger, while never commenting on rich, unattractive old men who exploit their financial assets to hook young women they’d never have a shot at ordinarily. In an employment situation, we blame the most powerful party. In relationships, we blame the younger and financially vulnerable one.

      Exchanging beauty for cash in a relationship is a pretty grubby transaction, but it’s so on both sides.

      Reply
  15. Sigh says:
    April 24, 2017 at 9:15 am

    Oh geez. This guy is a gaslighting creep. He was awful to all of his ex-wives. Come on Amber, remember in situations like this, you are not the exception and almost always the rule and in Elon’s case, that’s a scary place to be.

    Reply
  16. Kitten says:
    April 24, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Yeah I don’t get the comments here. Why is it just assumed that she’s a gold digger? She’s an actor who runs in the same circle as a lot wealthy people. She’s certainly not the first actress to date a wealthy guy like Elon nor is she the first actress that Elon has dated. Additionally, it’s been reported that Musk was friends with Depp and Amber for at least a year prior to these two dating.

    I mean, Elon Musk is a brilliant and (IMO) attractive guy..why is it so hard to believe that she would be with him for those reasons and not because he’s a billionaire?

    That being said, I do not think this will end well given Elon’s dating past. But it’s still Amber’s choice to make and no, I don’t think their relationship is automatic “proof” that Amber’s a “gold digger” or whatever.

    Reply
    • Birdix says:
      April 24, 2017 at 9:34 am

      he also has a reputation for being controlling and abusive, so the question is why she would gravitate to that after what she’s been through.

      Reply
      • kate says:
        April 24, 2017 at 10:08 am

        Unfortunately, many victims repeat ad nauseum the same cycle of violent relationships even after getting out of an abusive relationship. It’s really sad.

      • K says:
        April 24, 2017 at 2:28 pm

        Seconded – but I don’t think it’s unreasonable for people to question her motives (or his, either). I mean, anyone can be abused. It’s not necessary for them to be perfect.

        I do wonder though – why do people say he has that reputation? I read his first wife’s piece, and she makes a compelling case, but she’s a highly intelligent woman so you would expect her to. I don’t think it’s reasonable to take one side’s version of a divorce, and assume it’s the absolute truth. I would imagine he has his own version and it’s likely to be just as unflattering about her. There are things that make all other facts irrelevant (abuse on the level Depp was seemingly capable, and I don’t care what else was happening; alienation of the kids and their other parent on the Kelly Rutherford level, and again, it’s irrelevant what the other side did short of another form of abuse) but I don’t remember any such allegations being leveled at Musk; just that he was dismissive and controlling, after years of super riches, and that he treated his ex disrespectfully. That doesn’t sound admirable but it’s not without possibility that his side would read very differently, and be honest, too.

        If there is more about Musk that I’ve not heard then I understand the claims better. But if the sole evidence is a piece by his ex-wife, not so much.

    • Clare says:
      April 24, 2017 at 9:37 am

      @Kitten

      I agree with you that lots of actors/actresses date within these small circles, and of course any comment about this (and 90% of what we talk about on here) is speculative.

      But working with the ‘evidence’ we DO have, and putting 2 and 2 together – as simplistic as that may be, it appears to many people (including me) that she has a type, and that type is very very rich, with a side of asshole.

      There is no proof, of course – but when has that stopped us (or any other on-the-internet gossipers) from drawing conclusions? We can discuss causation v. correlation all day, but for that we’d need to be discussing actual facts, not celebrity gossip!

      Slightly off topic note: I used to work in a research center with which he is heavily involved. He is brilliant, but also has a reputation for being kind arrogant and obnoxious.

      Reply
    • Shambles says:
      April 24, 2017 at 9:53 am

      I definitely don’t think it automatically makes her a gold digger. I do think it’s an indication of some underlying messiness on Amber’s part. I think jumping back into a relationship this soon, with someone who’s rumored to be controlling and dickish, says that Amber needs to be with herself, work on loving herself, and figure out why she gravitates towards these types of relationships. I would think, after everything she’s been through, this would be the time to be single. But who am I to dictate how someone else lives? *shrugs*

      Reply
      • cathy says:
        April 24, 2017 at 10:34 am

        Maybe he’s really nice to her and treats her like an equal? I hate the “gold digger” talk. That was started by Johnny Depp’s crew to discredit her and now because she’s dating Musk it’s only because he has money? How can people make this claim?

      • Millie says:
        April 24, 2017 at 12:47 pm

        @Cathy I don’t think he sees her as an equal. His first wife was an equal and beyond and he did her so wrong. If anything, he saw his 2nd wife and Amber as blank slates that he can easily manipulate and control. His first wife wasn’t so easy to mold so he tossed her. I cannot believe how many people on this site excuse what he did to his first wife just because he is brilliant. He might be brilliant but that doesn’t mean he is a great pick.

    • silliness says:
      April 24, 2017 at 4:15 pm

      THIS! 1000000++++

      Reply
  17. crazydaisy says:
    April 24, 2017 at 9:21 am

    Amber sure likes her men with money, lots and lots of it, and with that gorgeous face she can snag ‘em easy—-but at what cost? I think @Clare hit all the cogent points up above, in comment 14. Yep.

    Reply
  18. Pandy says:
    April 24, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Geez, she has a type! Rich, older dudes lollll. For someone who came on the scene proclaiming her bisexuality … that’s taken a back seat. I’m sure it’s L O V E though!!! Laughing at the quote I saw (I think on page six?) that they are looking to start a family. The old bugger already has six kids! He’s got plenty of family. These people all need a slap to the head.

    Reply
    • Brittney B. says:
      April 24, 2017 at 9:47 am

      Seriously, Pandy?!

      Bisexuality doesn’t “take a seat” when you find a partner, regardless of that partner’s gender. Her sexuality is part of her identity, and her dating history reflects it pretty clearly. Don’t erase that — and by extension, dismiss every human being whose attractions include men and women — just because you have a problem with her.

      Reply
  19. Chaine says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Lol that they went to Australia, of all places! I hope he checked all corners of the plane for contraband Pistol and Boo before they took off.

    Reply
  20. Heat says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:12 am

    Both posts show Amber with a glass of wine in her hand, so I assumed they were posting that in order to quell the pregnancy rumours that have been swirling since Amber’s father talked to the press.

    Reply
  21. LL says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:17 am

    I hope she gets a tesla.. just saying..

    Reply
  22. Monsy says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:22 am

    good for them :)

    Reply
  23. Katrina says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:26 am

    Hi, first time commenter here. I’ve read Elon Musk’s first wife’s essay and he comes across as controlling and emotionally abusive.
    I think it is easy to get into a pattern of going from one abusive and controlling man to the next because one’s self esteem and sense of normalcy is so skewed in the early vulnerable stages. When I was Amber’s age, I went from a relationship with a controlling and emotionally abusive man to a relationship with a controlling and physically, emotionally, and sexually abusive man less than a year later. I felt so utterly worthless after the first guy that I was accepting of a lot of red flags early on with the second guy because I didn’t believe I deserved any better. And I have a graduate degree and well paid professional career- it can happen to anyone. What ultimately helped me was taking a long hiatus from relationships and working with a good counselor to get my sense of self worth back. Five years later, I am engaged to a loving and supportive man. But it took time to get my self esteem back.
    If I were Amber’s friend, I would advise her to take some time away from relationships and focus on herself for awhile.

    Reply
  24. AlmondJoy says:
    April 24, 2017 at 10:48 am

    She’s so gorgeous and he has a serious case of douchface

    Reply
  25. Katherine says:
    April 24, 2017 at 11:30 am

    I was so NOT ready for all the hate comments on her IG *shudders*

    Reply
  26. AnotherDirtyMartini says:
    April 24, 2017 at 3:17 pm

    Amber, girl – you need to run. Damn, she has bad taste in men. Was her taste in women this terrible too? Probably.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment