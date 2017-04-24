Amber Heard & Elon Musk are Instagram-official & pap-stroll official now

Just last week, Amber Heard’s father maybe-probably went rogue and confirmed that his daughter was getting very serious with billionaire Elon Musk. Elon and Amber have been circling each other for years. Reportedly, Elon became infatuated with her when she was dating Johnny Depp. Just months after Amber filed for divorce from Depp last year, Elon seemingly made his move and played the long game, which was maybe-probably offering a shoulder to cry on and spending time together as friends. Late last year, they seemed to move beyond just-friends into friends-with-benefits. And now her dad says that Amber wants to marry Elon and have his babies.
At the time, I sort of felt like “yeah, yeah, we’ll see.” Well, we’re seeing. Elon and Amber are now Instagram-official. They traveled to Gold Coast, Australia together and not only did they get pap’d at the Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary together, they ended up posting similar Instagrams last night. They were grabbing dinner together and note the lipstick-smack on Elon’s cheek. Amber has marked her territory! You can see photos of Elon and Amber at the wildlife sanctuary here.
Amber Heard and billionaire boyfriend Elon Musk pack on the PDA as they go zip-lining in Australia https://t.co/eRYaKf4lsE
— Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 24, 2017
So, what does this all mean? I think it means the traditional thing: they are pap-stroll and Instagram-official. They are a couple. They are happening, and they’ve been happening quietly for months. I hope Amber doesn’t rush into anything, but who knows?
Photos courtesy of WENN, Instagram.
This’ll get messy real quick
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Doesn’t he have a history of being at best questionable to women as well? I’m hoping she stays safe at the very least.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, he has a history of being a controlling abusive dick. But he is also very wealthy. Clearly abusive/controlling and stinking rich is amber’s type. Gross.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
JD fans are already attacking her for that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Elon’s fans are attacking her too and saying he’s stupid. Doesn’t look like anyways here for them, but knowing Heard she is going to try her damnedest to make this relationship happen.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Don’t blame JD fans for everything.On IG Elon fans are also attacking her and so do many of her lesbian fans on other boards.She’s just not liked either you like it or not.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Some of Depp’s fans use everything to attack her because you know poor Johnny was her victim.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No they think being with her is a bad look for him and don’t care one thing for Depp. People are trying to act like this is about Depp when this has everything to do with her. Before the abuse allegation people did not like her and called her a golddigger on this site and elsewhere even when Depp would say glowing things about her during the Transcendence promotion tour.
Musk fans probably don’t like how some of her fans are making Elon out to be abusive because of the things his first wife said about him. Her fans see Elon as a continuation of her dating abusive men. Elon fans don’t like that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
People did label her a gold digger and I thought those people were ridiculous at the time too. How can you possibly claim to know what another persons motivations are? Unless of course they are projecting their own twisted motivations for dating their own partner on another person of course.
In Ambers case, their “proof” of gold digging turned out to be proof of an abusive relationship. Like when she broke up with Johnny before he proposed and dated that girl in Paris and people screamed that she was manipulating him with jealousy into a proposal? Turns out she was attempting to break free after his first abusive incident. When she delayed the wedding, they screamed that she was trying to get out of signing a prenup. Turned out she was having serious cold feet and she signed a pretty unfavorable prenup anyway. When she seemed sullen at their photo ops on red carpets, people screamed that she cant even feign interest she just wants the money. Turned out she was living in hell. The point is, people need to shut it about knowing what drives others or they look like nasty aholes when a fuller picture takes shape.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Huh?! I really thought she’d be more careful with men after the whole Depp saga. I was team Amber during the divorce but I’m side-eying this HARD. I’m sure Elon seems charming now but from all accounts from his exes he is extremely controlling and neurotic. What would ‘free spirit’ Amber want with him? She must have cashed in her Aquaman cheque recently, so surely she’s not that desperate for money? Be careful girl, don’t let your pursuit of wealth put you in another dangerous situation!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must have missed those stories about Elon. *Googling*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read the interview with his ex wife, first ex wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve just read it. What an idiot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
You know I was along the same line of thinking as you but then again this is classic of abuse victims, they tend to jump into these relationships again. I mean think of it, she probably has very low self esteem after the Depp saga and then a billionaire shows all this adoration for her, she’s probably flattered.
That being said I do think that there is always a gold-digger quality to Amber but being a gold-digger doesn’t mean abuse is okay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
…and worst of all, the man has moobs…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s gold in them thar hills.
Future Melania Trump.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So now anyone who dates a millionare is a Melania?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nope. They can be Wendi Deng too or any number of famous golddiggers who made a name for themselves by hoodwinking and sleeping with dumb rich men. Take your pick.
Since there is so much Trump news on this site Melania was the first to come to mind.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hoodwinking? Yeah, those poor, defenseless dears… Give me a break. They’re paying for attention, feeling that someone beautiful desires them, etc.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
right. and maybe, just maybe, they really like each other. just as poor people are not good people by virtue of being poor, rich people are not bad by virtue of being rich, neither are their partners all golddigging sluts and toyboys. 45 and melania, that’s a different story.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously? This makes me so angry and I have no personal connection to this girl. She has basically done everything she could at this point to prove she is not a golddigger. The girl can’t win.
Musk is without a doubt my daydream celeb crush – and it has nothing to do with his money. That man is brilliant and driven and ambitious as HELL and loves to read.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hmm: i’m with you. And giggled at your final qualifier….’and loves to read’. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Plus… wasn’t she friends with him before all of this? Like for a few years at least? I’m pretty sure I read that on here before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But Amber still needs to be careful. Wealthy men do have a tendency to be controlling and ex-wife #1 has confirmed that!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So because hes is brilliant hes a dream crush? Love yourself girl. Hes a trump apologizer. (History will judge that) And according to his first wife controlling with women. Lots of women conveniently excuse a douche because hes physically attractive. Some women will excuse a douche because .. oh he is so brilliant. Same thing really.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As long as she’s happy, good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. She put up with an abusive, drug addicted, alcoholic for a couple of years and she deserves happiness. They’re both adults. I hope she finds happiness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Well, this dudes been wanting Amber for awhile. Good Luck!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She does not look well. And what is the mark on her arm?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t realize he had 6 kids! Wowza…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think he has five living children — 1 set of twins and 1 set of triplets from his first marriage to Justine. They also had one son who died from SIDS, so that may be where they get the 6 number.
From what I’ve gathered about his personality, I’m not convinced he’s up for starting family #2. First, the man already has 5 kids. Second, he seems overly interested in having a blonde trophy wife — her having kids would sort of ruin his playboy lifestyle. Third, I think Amber will get out before they get that far. His personality has doomed his last two marriages (3, if you count the fact that he married the second wife twice) so she’s bound to figure it out sooner or later.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
How can she not look at the three young blonde wives before her (and read their exposes) and realize its going to be her next sooner or later…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Technically it’s one young blonde ex wife. OG wife was his age and brunette until she went blind years later at his request
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she got paid well for that! Yeah, it’s a typo (I’m assuming)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think she is a smart girl. Pop out a baby or even have a short marriage and she’s set for life. I think Depp is a nutcase but I get the feeling form her that she is very calculating and knows exactly what she is doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Messsssssssss. Come on, Amber.
We know they went to Australia, but did she smuggle any puppies?!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She looks great. Good for her!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
What makes Amber Heard quite a remarkable woman in my opinion, is the obvious delight she takes in showing the public how good she is at strategizing and fighting to get what she wants. She loves to pull stunts and have an audience. Look at her face in that Instagram picture! The smug is oozing out of every pore.
So no, not a gold digger and yes, certainly, a former victim of abuse, BUT also an incredible, incredible FAME WH*RE!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Not new for Heard. Before she got with Depp, Heard was infamous for her papstrolls. At garages, supermarkets etc. Her HW career reused to happen and her attempt at TV shows – Palm Springs, The Playboy Club were also spectacular flops. The Depp relationship gave her the MET Gala invites, mag covers nothing else could.😄
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The show was the Hidden Palms, and she was the least interesting thing on the show. Her lack of story lines proved it. And yes, I thoroughly enjoyed that show.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She just ruined her reputation.I read about it on fb today and under every post about it, the 95% of comments were calling her out.So PR wise it’s a very bad move.
Now as a couple,they really give me the same vibes with when she went public with Depp,like,they just don’t look right,very forced.And the staged pap roll made it worse.According to his first wife he’s quite the douchebag too.My humble opinion is that they shouldn’t have come out so early cause they are facing a public opinion backlash.Should have waited a few months more,it’s not even a year since filing for divorce.Bad move especially for her.Image is everything when you are trying to have a career and things are not looking good.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Her reputation was ruined the minute she dared say something against Scarfmonster. I do not recall one single woman coming forwrad with abuse allegations not being ripped apart by the public (Amber Heard, Angelina Jolie sort of, Nafissatou diallo, the 15+ women who accused Trump and so and so forth)
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All i’m gonna say is
1. Amber has a type – abusive/reclusive/controlling and stinking rich
2. Being a victim of abuse (which is clearly is), and a woman who loves rich men (which she appears to be) are not mutually exclusive.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, I agree with this. I get so annoyed when people insist a woman who has been abused must be an angel (though not as annoyed as I am when people insist a woman who is not an angel cannot be abused).
Having said that, I note that people always sneer that someone is a gold digger, while never commenting on rich, unattractive old men who exploit their financial assets to hook young women they’d never have a shot at ordinarily. In an employment situation, we blame the most powerful party. In relationships, we blame the younger and financially vulnerable one.
Exchanging beauty for cash in a relationship is a pretty grubby transaction, but it’s so on both sides.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh geez. This guy is a gaslighting creep. He was awful to all of his ex-wives. Come on Amber, remember in situations like this, you are not the exception and almost always the rule and in Elon’s case, that’s a scary place to be.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah I don’t get the comments here. Why is it just assumed that she’s a gold digger? She’s an actor who runs in the same circle as a lot wealthy people. She’s certainly not the first actress to date a wealthy guy like Elon nor is she the first actress that Elon has dated. Additionally, it’s been reported that Musk was friends with Depp and Amber for at least a year prior to these two dating.
I mean, Elon Musk is a brilliant and (IMO) attractive guy..why is it so hard to believe that she would be with him for those reasons and not because he’s a billionaire?
That being said, I do not think this will end well given Elon’s dating past. But it’s still Amber’s choice to make and no, I don’t think their relationship is automatic “proof” that Amber’s a “gold digger” or whatever.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
he also has a reputation for being controlling and abusive, so the question is why she would gravitate to that after what she’s been through.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Unfortunately, many victims repeat ad nauseum the same cycle of violent relationships even after getting out of an abusive relationship. It’s really sad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seconded – but I don’t think it’s unreasonable for people to question her motives (or his, either). I mean, anyone can be abused. It’s not necessary for them to be perfect.
I do wonder though – why do people say he has that reputation? I read his first wife’s piece, and she makes a compelling case, but she’s a highly intelligent woman so you would expect her to. I don’t think it’s reasonable to take one side’s version of a divorce, and assume it’s the absolute truth. I would imagine he has his own version and it’s likely to be just as unflattering about her. There are things that make all other facts irrelevant (abuse on the level Depp was seemingly capable, and I don’t care what else was happening; alienation of the kids and their other parent on the Kelly Rutherford level, and again, it’s irrelevant what the other side did short of another form of abuse) but I don’t remember any such allegations being leveled at Musk; just that he was dismissive and controlling, after years of super riches, and that he treated his ex disrespectfully. That doesn’t sound admirable but it’s not without possibility that his side would read very differently, and be honest, too.
If there is more about Musk that I’ve not heard then I understand the claims better. But if the sole evidence is a piece by his ex-wife, not so much.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Kitten
I agree with you that lots of actors/actresses date within these small circles, and of course any comment about this (and 90% of what we talk about on here) is speculative.
But working with the ‘evidence’ we DO have, and putting 2 and 2 together – as simplistic as that may be, it appears to many people (including me) that she has a type, and that type is very very rich, with a side of asshole.
There is no proof, of course – but when has that stopped us (or any other on-the-internet gossipers) from drawing conclusions? We can discuss causation v. correlation all day, but for that we’d need to be discussing actual facts, not celebrity gossip!
Slightly off topic note: I used to work in a research center with which he is heavily involved. He is brilliant, but also has a reputation for being kind arrogant and obnoxious.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I definitely don’t think it automatically makes her a gold digger. I do think it’s an indication of some underlying messiness on Amber’s part. I think jumping back into a relationship this soon, with someone who’s rumored to be controlling and dickish, says that Amber needs to be with herself, work on loving herself, and figure out why she gravitates towards these types of relationships. I would think, after everything she’s been through, this would be the time to be single. But who am I to dictate how someone else lives? *shrugs*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Maybe he’s really nice to her and treats her like an equal? I hate the “gold digger” talk. That was started by Johnny Depp’s crew to discredit her and now because she’s dating Musk it’s only because he has money? How can people make this claim?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Cathy I don’t think he sees her as an equal. His first wife was an equal and beyond and he did her so wrong. If anything, he saw his 2nd wife and Amber as blank slates that he can easily manipulate and control. His first wife wasn’t so easy to mold so he tossed her. I cannot believe how many people on this site excuse what he did to his first wife just because he is brilliant. He might be brilliant but that doesn’t mean he is a great pick.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
THIS! 1000000++++
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber sure likes her men with money, lots and lots of it, and with that gorgeous face she can snag ‘em easy—-but at what cost? I think @Clare hit all the cogent points up above, in comment 14. Yep.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Geez, she has a type! Rich, older dudes lollll. For someone who came on the scene proclaiming her bisexuality … that’s taken a back seat. I’m sure it’s L O V E though!!! Laughing at the quote I saw (I think on page six?) that they are looking to start a family. The old bugger already has six kids! He’s got plenty of family. These people all need a slap to the head.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Seriously, Pandy?!
Bisexuality doesn’t “take a seat” when you find a partner, regardless of that partner’s gender. Her sexuality is part of her identity, and her dating history reflects it pretty clearly. Don’t erase that — and by extension, dismiss every human being whose attractions include men and women — just because you have a problem with her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sorry but I think she used her bisexuality as a publicity tool.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Pandy:
Especially her long term relationship with Tasya van Ree must have been a publicity stunt .. because genuine relationships between women are highly marketable in Hollywood .. because everyone pays attention to what women are doing and saying and nobody centers the menzzz *side eye* Your biphobia is showing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol that they went to Australia, of all places! I hope he checked all corners of the plane for contraband Pistol and Boo before they took off.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Both posts show Amber with a glass of wine in her hand, so I assumed they were posting that in order to quell the pregnancy rumours that have been swirling since Amber’s father talked to the press.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I hope she gets a tesla.. just saying..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
good for them
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Hi, first time commenter here. I’ve read Elon Musk’s first wife’s essay and he comes across as controlling and emotionally abusive.
I think it is easy to get into a pattern of going from one abusive and controlling man to the next because one’s self esteem and sense of normalcy is so skewed in the early vulnerable stages. When I was Amber’s age, I went from a relationship with a controlling and emotionally abusive man to a relationship with a controlling and physically, emotionally, and sexually abusive man less than a year later. I felt so utterly worthless after the first guy that I was accepting of a lot of red flags early on with the second guy because I didn’t believe I deserved any better. And I have a graduate degree and well paid professional career- it can happen to anyone. What ultimately helped me was taking a long hiatus from relationships and working with a good counselor to get my sense of self worth back. Five years later, I am engaged to a loving and supportive man. But it took time to get my self esteem back.
If I were Amber’s friend, I would advise her to take some time away from relationships and focus on herself for awhile.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thanks for this point of view
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Oh please, were they all rich?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Thank you for sharing this! You are also completely right, of course. Sadly, many women follow this pattern unknowingly, jumping from one abusive relationship to other.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She’s so gorgeous and he has a serious case of douchface
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was so NOT ready for all the hate comments on her IG *shudders*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, the IG comments are insane! So many crazies!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Amber, girl – you need to run. Damn, she has bad taste in men. Was her taste in women this terrible too? Probably.
Report this comment as spam or abuse