Brie Larson ‘felt really guilty’ about spending $2K to fix her hot tub

Brie Larson covers the June issue of Vanity Fair. As I’ve been saying over the past few months especially, I like Brie and I think she’s genuinely a cool girl. She’s very bright and down-to-earth and she’s a wonderful actress. She’s currently promoting The Glass Castle (based on Jeannette Walls’ memoir), which doesn’t come out until the fall. She also chats about her feature-film directing effort, Unicorn Store, and Captain Marvel. Mostly this VF cover story works as a primer on “the next big thing,” more than a year after she actually won the Best Actress Oscar for Room. You can read the full piece here. Some highlights:

She was a struggling child actress & adult actress: She bought secondhand school uniforms from local thrift stores. “It was easy because they were all the same color, and you spend less time making a decision, so you can spend that time on other aspects of your life.” Only a few years ago, Larson admits, she was “living off the food in the film-festival welcome gift bags.”

Her style is a work in progress: “I’m trying to understand what my sense of style is now. I still refuse to pay a lot for clothes.”

Her money situation: She bought her first car last year, donates as much as she can to charities, and recently paid $2,000 to fix her hot tub —“I felt really guilty because a hot tub’s a luxury item to me.”

Working on Kong: Skull Island: “I thought it was fun that I didn’t have to be this pristine creature. It would’ve been a big shock for me to go into my first big studio movie and there’s tons of conversations about my hair and eyeliner. It was so much more comfortable to be a character covered in dirt and grime. That felt right.”

Deciding to sign on to Captain Marvel: “It took me a really long time. I had to sit with myself, think about my life and what I want out of it. Ultimately, I couldn’t deny the fact that this movie is everything I care about, everything that’s progressive and important and meaningful, and a symbol I wished I would’ve had growing up. I really, really feel like it’s worth it if it can bring understanding and confidence to young women—I’ll do it. They’ve been very open to hearing my thoughts and my take on it, which has been great. I think that’s why they cast me: I have a lot of similarities to this character”—both are strong women in industries where sexism and gender stereotypes persist—“and they want me to bring that into the movie.”

Woody Harrelson introduced her to Emma Stone and Jennifer Lawrence: He thought they would all benefit from knowing one another. “It’s hard in this business, especially at that age, to experience celebrity and all the perks and all the temptations of celebrity,” Harrelson tells me. He says of the three actresses, “It’s incredible how they’ve navigated fame and stayed the people they are.”

Her female friendships with Stone, Amy Schumer, J-Law: “I felt lonely and bad sometimes. I was embarrassed to keep talking about myself… That [group of friends] saved my life. I was able to talk with them about everything that was going on in my life, and it was with people who had been through it before and are also hilarious. That support and acceptance was everything. I was home-schooled, so I didn’t have friends that had the same interests as me, and I found it to be absolutely incredible.” The Internet might break if fans ever discover a photo of these gatherings, which Harrelson, who plays Larson’s father in The Glass Castle, does his best to capture. “His phone is ancient,” Larson says with a laugh. “It doesn’t take very good pictures, and it has this huge flash on it. He’s always trying to just sneak a candid picture. He’s like such a dad to all of us.”