Jesse Williams is divorcing his wife after starting something with Minka Kelly?

A few days ago, we learned that professional woke dude Jesse Williams is divorcing his wife of five years. Jesse and Aryn Drake-Lee have been together for 13 years (but only married for five) and they have two kids together. He filed for divorce this month and he’s seeking joint custody of the kids. He also doesn’t want to give Aryn spousal support, although TMZ says that they’re working through those kinds of details in mediation. It was, I thought, a run-of-the-mill divorce story, not really notable at all. Except now sh-t just got real. TMZ reports that Jesse has been spending a lot of time with… Minka Kelly. Huh.
Jesse Williams has been separated from the wife he is now divorcing for more than a year, and he’s been hanging out recently — a lot — with Minka Kelly.
TMZ broke the story … Jesse filed to end his 5-year marriage to Aryn Drake-Lee … they’ve actually been together for 13 years. They have 2 children, the youngest is a year old.
As for Minka, they’re shooting a video game/movie in Paris and have been seen both on and off set for the last few months, but no one’s saying if it’s anything more than a friendship. A lot of Jesse’s fans are upset he’s moving on, but a source connected with the couple tells TMZ … as far as Jesse’s concerned, the relationship has “played itself out.”
Wait, which relationship played itself out, his marriage or his thing with Minka? I think they mean his marriage, but who knows? If it’s about his marriage… it’s interesting that one year ago, Jesse and Aryn welcomed a baby and then within the last year, suddenly the marriage got played out? Yeah, right. More like he was more interested in Minka’s playground.
TMZ’s videographer/pap got footage of Jesse at the airport yesterday and the pap was asking all of these questions about his marriage and Minka and Jesse didn’t say anything – you can see the video here.
Photos courtesy of WENN, Getty.
I thought he was one of the good guys!
But do we assume that he took up with Minka and then decided to end the marriage? I think it is quite possible that the marriage fell apart (for whatever reason) and then he instantly started playing the field. That is what men who have been in a relationship for 13 years and made a somewhat succesfull carriere and became somewhat a heartthob during that time do. He now probably thinks that he is a shark in the sea full of fish. That is just how men are
Its not even about the timeline for me. People/ men want to play the field when they are single after a long relationship. Fair enough. Its more that we been presented the idea that he is into intelligent accomplished women and then he runs around with vapid starlets like Kelly i mean where does that fit into his woke, smart image? Thats just like any old guy in hollywood.
What makes you think that Minka Kelly isn’t intelligent and accomplished in her own right? Because she’s an actress? Because she’s pretty? That’s such a crappy assumption. He’s entitled to be in to whoever he wants and still be ‘woke’.
I kind of feel bad for his wife, if he is with Minka Kelly. So many people made fun of Aryn for not being beautiful enough to be Jesse’s wife. In these pictures, she does come across as matronly and like she didn’t put too much effort into her appearance. I don’t know if she always looked liked that or what, but to see Jesse move on with Minka Kelly makes it seem like he agreed with the haters and made a beeline for a sexy babe ASAP.
This is messy. A lot of elements in this situation rub some the wrong way, if true. 1)i agree w/the poster down thread who says because his average looking wife took heat for not being glam, for him to leave her for a typical camera ready former starlet has shades of the original Brangelina triangle that spawned a million angry women. Though this is admittedly the small scale C-list version.
2)Then there’s the sense Minka Kelly seems to fetishize hot light skinned and biracial/multiracial black guys with money. Like she has a type and that’s it. Seems she was with Jeter forever-she thought he’d marry her eventually. But she does have a preference. That’s kind of..ugh.
3) To those saying it shouldn’t matter who Jesse wants to date because his mother is “white,” how about just saying it shouldn’t matter who Jesse wants to date, period. First I heard his mother is actually biracial (not with black, one parent is Native American) )and more importantly Ive read his mom is more “woke” than Jesse. I’m sure she’s not happy about this, if true, either.
Finally 4) parsing out William’s admixture and background is not cute. At the end of the day he’s a black man, that’s how he identifies and it’s how he’s seen. Not that much difference between Jesse and tons of other African Americans who may have two black parents and still have the same percentage of admixture. Story of America.
More than anything women thought his noble and righteous support of his community also translated to his wife. It’s disappointing to hear he did something so cliche, especially with two little babies.
@AlmondMilk
Agree with most of what youre saying but just want to clarify that Jesse’s mother is Swedish and its his dad that is mixed with African American and Native American (Seminole).
Can we really say that Minka is fetishizing lighter skinned black men?
Minka has dated many white men as well.
Yep, she dated Chris Evans twice. And Wilmer is a Hispanic who does not consider himself Black. Someone included Wilma in her type of men choice.
So, I’m not American and this might be an ignrant question, but is her liking light skinned biracial men the same as her having a fetish? Or is it just having a type?
Plenty of “woke” men are attracted to pretty women who aren’t so bright, and would with no question choose a supermodel over an intelligent woman who isn’t as attractive. Not ALL men but PLENTY and MANY men do so. It’s the only explanation why so many of my accomplished and awesome female friends cannot find a man who will take them on a single good date. Yes, I often complain about men today and the lack of expectations society has for them to act like decent human beings to women.
He might still be! The “evidence” that he stepped out is pretty weak imo. He is divorcing his wife, and also hanging out with his coworker during a movie shoot. I’ll withhold judgement (and I really hope he’s the person he seemed to be!!)
Maybe he is not good but maybe he is not bad either. Better to leave a marriage and a person he no longer wants to be with than to drag it endlessly.
I knew the backlash would be coming. Sometimes people, even married people fall out of love with each other. Sometimes relationships end, even marriages. We don’t need any more lets stay together for the sake of the kids.
As for the recent baby maybe the baby wasn’t plan and having a baby doest mean a couple should stay together. There could have been issues in their relationship for quite some time and now it’s time for them to go separate ways. I hope he didn’t cheat with Minka but who knows. Maybe it’s another Brad and AJ relationship where they were emotionally involved but it didn’t get physical until the separation.
this. i’m a child of divorce, so i know well that sometimes people just fall out of love or change and aren’t happy anymore. and it’s sad, but it’s also not the end of the world provided parents act like mature adults and try to get along. i wish people would stop assuming all sorts of awful things about divorce, it really doesn’t have to be terrible, and if it is, it’s because people act like assholes to each other.
Yup and why is this so difficult for people to believe?
@Ell, As a married woman, I do think the idea of divorce is terrible. It’s been compared to the grief one experiences after the death of a loved one. I’ve never been divorced and hopefully never will, but the idea of a pleasant divorce doesn’t ring true for me. I feel like if you can divorce and it’s not a big deal, you never cared for your spouse that much to begin with. I’ve been with my husband (dating/married) for about 10 years. I don’t feel the passionate love I felt in the beginning, and I’m sure he feels the same, but you don’t divorce over that. You do things to spice up your marriage and prioritize each other.
@WTW
I agree, my Uncle has been married three times , his first wife whom I believe was the love of his life remarried and is still in that marriage which apparently isn’t bad but not great so she seems resigned to stick it out
They have both privately confessed having been in other marriages that had it not been for youthful pride and lack of forgiveness they would have been better off trying to make their first marriage work . I guess they realized that no marriage is perfect and you may get rid of one problem but find yourself facing another and the situation you found on so untenable wasn’t so unresolvable after all.
My best friend divorced and even though in the long run it was the best thing to do , she suffered from depression and grieved like a death because as she put it something you once loved ( the marriage ) is now dead
So no divorce is still a big deal
@WTW i never said it’s not a big deal, i said it’s not the end of the world, and it’s up to you to make it work. a pleasant divorce doesn’t just happen, it takes work. at the beginning when my parents divorced, things were tense and difficult for the first year or so. but my parents did their best to keep things civil for our sake, and eventually they managed to build not exactly a friendship, but a respect they didn’t seem to have whenever they were married (they were a bad fit for each other), and are quite supportive of each other now, 12 years on. they were also both very present in our lives, and i thank them for being able to rise above the pettiness of it all.
i don’t think anyone divorces over not feeling that passionate anymore or boredom, usually it’s a lot of things that don’t get resolved and add up, to the point being together just isn’t healthy anymore.
Honestly, I always see these ‘woke’ liberal guy but they almost always turn out to be completely sexist as well. 98%
And social media is already dragging him for it. He gave a lot of regular women hope and BOOM dashed with Minka.
Yeah, some of them maybe have their heart in a good place ( maybe him too, I don’t know the details), but for most of them it’s a very effective PR strategy. Same goes for actresses and feminism ( see Watson, Emma).
And he got a huge amount of praise for marrying someone supposedly not as attractive as him, which is disturbing in itself.
F@cking Hugo Schwyzer comes to mind.
I hope Jesses worst is that he’s not faithful, or briefly wasn’t before ending things, and not full on grossness that you sometimes uncover.
@joy
I don’t think his wife qualifies as “regular”. She is an Ivy League graduate and a very successful businesswoman, she also the creator of an app.
yeah I have become very mistrusting of woke guys/male feminists. They know what they have to say and will use it for their advantage. Like the sex positive guy who is sex positive as long as it suits him.
@Leah
But don’t you know, she’s regular because apparently she’s not pretty enough for him, and when it comes to women looks is all that matters.
I have been questioning his “wokeness” since last year when he tried to get people to go see Birth of a Nation.
I’ve said this before. Four years as a bartender/waitress and you lose faith in 90% of men, not matter their race, religion or political leaning. If you dig deep enough or get enough alcohol in them, something gross will come out. At best, they don’t know why women have to be so annoying with their feminism. At worst … we all know the worst.
No idea what happened here or if he’s even dealing with Minka Kelly but if so, why does that surprise us? Because he’s said some important things about race? He’s been very outspoken and yes, well-spoken on the topic but what else has he done to let us know he’s a good guy? If true, this won’t take away from him being an activist just like being an activist doesn’t make him a good guy in general.
Oh come on. It was mostly about his admittely perfect face. He wasnt exactly a scholar. Thats something that I have seen too much recently. How easily lots of straight women are swayed when a good looking dude says something thats vaguely feminist. HE IS PERFECCT OMG!!! Nah, you want to bone him, thats all.
QueenB – he was a teacher for many years, so it’s not just about his pretty face.
Actually no , I only started paying attention to him when I noticed how articulate and passionate he was on social issues apparently this is who he was even before getting into acting and he has a degree in African American studies I think.
He was one of the first celebs to step up re Trayvon Martin and Ferguson which was a refreshing change from black male celebs mainly using their platform to berate and police black women ( looking at you Tyrese )
HE is def not my type I think he kinda looks like a big headed cat and I do not like cats (sorry @ Kitten. LOL)
There is more evidence than that.
Firstly, the Minka Kelly rumor was reported on blindgossip and black blogs BEFORE the divorce was announced. So it’s even more suspect. That blind gossip is now “solved” on their site.
Also, he’s pretty much in Minka Kelly’s wheelhouse as she generally likes lightskinned ethnic guys like Derek Jeter, Wilmer Valderrama, Brian White and Donald Faison (Turk from scrubs). She’s been the “other woman” before (Donald Faison divorced his wife for her).
And most damningly, her social media! There’s lots of pictures of them together and apparently she tends to shift her instagram/social media to reflect whomever she is dating. About six months ago, she started posting about black lives matters and race issues in America. A few weeks ago, some of her friends started following Jesse Williams on social media.
Doesn’t look good.
Donald Faison divorced his wife??????? Omg this is news to me! I know that’s a tiny tidbit in what you said but I always liked that Jessica Simpson’s random friend landed a really cool Hollywood dude.
His first wife. He left his 1st wife for Minka. Casey Cobb is his 2nd wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I checked her IG after that blind and she got real “woke” almost instantaneously last year. I saw one pic of them on her IG (at the time) and so many people asking if he was her boyfriend or how cute they looked together.
Ugh.
He is so woke he is divorcing his black wife so he can personally educate a hot white woman!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Since when is Blind Gossip proof of anything?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even a broken clock is right twice a day. Blindgossip was the first to even intimate to any sort of relationship problems period. Then he files for divorce a month later and all of the tmz stories mysteriously mention her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Do you use that broken clock as your proof, though? In this era of fake news, shouldn’t we start expecting more from people – least of all what is a reliable or an unreliable source? Even here when it comes to gossip
I used to follow him on Twitter but I’m off Twitter (can’t remember my password don’t care )and I remember thinking he was waaaaaay too chummy with that actress that plays Jo, Alex’s girlfriend. There was even a pic of then holding hands as apparently some of the cast were hanging out for dinner and Ellen Pompeo tweeted ” I ship this ” and it was not in context of their characters on the show so I thought that was hella disrespectful as I am sure Ellen would not appreciate anyone ” shipping ” pics of her husband with his coworker
I also remember thinking for a dude with two young kids at home , being on set long hours he sure has a lot of time to be ” activisting ” all over and socialize after work with his coworkers.
Also the look on his wife’s face when he was giving that deep BET speech was kinna dry ( even when he thanked her )
Anyhoo I hope they do a good job at coparenting
so sad and typical. guy has loving loyal woman who supports him emotionally and maybe even financially (through those years that he was a school teacher and minka kelly types wouldn’t even look once at him) and then he gets successful and it’s off with the loyal wife/girlfriend and on to the next hot thing. news at 8, but we’ve heard this story before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was shocked to read this, I saw somewhere that they’ve been separated for a year but that could be Jesse trying to get ahead of this thing with Minka. I’ll be very disappointed in him if he cheated, especially with two young children at home. I love that he’s so passionate though, and he’s not hard to look at for sure.
Edit-I also find it odd he’s requesting to not pay spousal support, I’m sure he makes a ton of money. I have no idea what she does though, maybe she has her own money.
That’s kind of a dick move considering she supported him while he was a struggling actor.
Total dick move.
she’s an ivy league graduate and real estate broker. aka she was too good for him to begin with.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow so because she had a better career and education than him she’s too good for him. If the roles were reversed then that would be considered a sexist comment.
People are saying she is a regular woman here in this thread itself, because her looks are not at par with his conventional good looks.
So what’s wrong if someone uses smartness and career as parameter and say she is too good for him?
What’s a regular woman?
Anyways he was a school teacher. So an educated real estate broker is too good for a then school teacher. Like I said if their roles were reversed it would be a sexist comment.
Let me put it this way. Why are you so much better than me because you’re a real estate broker and I am a school teacher?
Brokers are literal bottom feeders – signed an NYC broker.
She’s not better than him because she had a better paying job and better education.
I’m a journalist married to a teacher, and this idea that teachers don’t make money is crazy. I guess it depends on where you live. I’m in a big city, and my husband makes almost 90K teaching. That’s not rich, but it’s a better salary than many other people make, including me. This idea that teachers are broke is simply not true. If you’re a teacher in a small town in Arizona, yep, maybe you’re not making much. But if you’re in L.A., that’s certainly not the case. If my husband becomes National Board-certified, like he’s planning, he would be making six figures. As a journalist, it’s doubtful that’s going to happen to me, but most people seem to think my job is so cool and exciting, while snubbing their noses at what teachers do.
They don’t have a prenup, it looks like he was wandering with minka the minx, and he wants to give her nothing?
This is not going to go well.
I was NEXT.
Eh it’s still early so I’ll reserve judgement
Another black man who only speaks for the applause. Remember his words, black women he is with you, he just doesn’t want to be with you.
He was with a black woman for 13 years and they fell out of love. You’re being a little harsh here. I don’t feel he’s doing us a disservice by dating someone of another race (if he even is). He doesn’t owe us his exclusive love.
Uh come on, there’s no hard evidence yet he cheated. Also why would it be racist to date a person of a different race? If he’s really cheating AND OR he said WOC are not dateable, then call him out. He can date whichever race throughout his lifetime, as can all of us, as long as we don’t denigrate races.
“Why would it be racist to date a person of a different race?”
Theres a long history of black women carrying black men during their rise in the world and being swiftly replaced by white women who are themselves often viewed as trophies by successful black men. You get your fancy house, your Mercedes Benz and a white wife. I do think it is worth noting. Has Jesse subconsciously carried these attitudes through his wokeness? We all have blind spots, is this his? Its also worth noting that Jesse stood by Nate Parker (who also has a white wife) during the rape scandal. So we know that Jesse is not nearly as woke on women being people rather than objects associated with men, its possible that Minka is not a person but a step up to him subconsciously. The question to ask is can you explain the high ratio of successful black men partnering with white women versus the reverse interracial relationships or better still the low ratio of struggling black men partnered with white women? Jesse right now seems to be playing into the stereotype so imma be watching with popcorn in hand.
Ramona, I understand your point and agree 100% but why do we blame the white woman instead of the black man? The men are the ones holding up white women as trophies. Whenever an interracial couple comes out as black man/white woman, it’s always the woman who gets the hate, gets called names and trashed endlessly. Why? We should channel our anger at the right people – the men who don’t appreciate us.
@dani who blamed the woman? Sera’s comment was criticizing Jesse not Minka.
I know it’s cliche for black men to move on to white women once they’re successful, but in all fairness, Jesse is half white himself, so I’m not sure this really applies to him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
As a black woman I am not here for the interracial pearl clutching either
First of all Jesse is biracial it’s great that chose to use his platform to stand up for injustices related to people with whom he shares some African ancestry but that doesn’t change the biological fact that he came out of a white woman’s womb ( yeh yeh race may be a social construct but it is areal social identity ok. ) His own black father chose whiteness so why wouldn’t he ?
Secondly Jesses wife pretty much has the same phenotype as he does except for the light eyes which makes him more white presenting in fact I read somewhere that she is also biracial ? Dunno
I am more surprised that he is allegedly hanging out with a typical Hollywood type , I would have the same reaction if I heard he was dating some black woman from basket ball wives or something
Hi Ramona, stereotype or pattern doesn’t mean we get the factual truth about one black man, one black woman, one white woman, one asian woman etc. It’s unfair to people who genuinely like a person regardless of race. If Jesse is playing into the stereotype, I guess that’s our perception which differs from person to person. So I think both of us have a point. Call him out for supporting someone like Nate Parker. Call a black man out for proactively seeking a trophy white or asian wife, call an asian man out for proactively seeking a trophy white wife. There is an issue here if these men or women denigrate other races, including theirs. I would not deny that. I just feel it is really quite the assumption to think he does not want to be with black women now. Since we are all gossiping and speculating here with no access to actual truth, I end my post with I think you have a very fair point on trophy wives, which deserves to be heard.
If they’ve been separated for a year and he’s moving on it’s not so bad, but it’s sad 13 years and 2 kids isn’t a joke. I feel for his wife, people are being cruel to her for no damn reason. As for Minka she’s so messy, I’m not surprised her name is involved.
Hanging out with a co-star when not shooting and not talking to paps isn’t proof of an affair. It’s weird that people look at the smallest thing and assume the worst. People do break-up when when pregnant or just after having a baby. Look at Janet Jackson. We don’t know what’s happening in their marriage so it’s easy to claim adultery.
Minka Kelly is messy.
I swear her name is constantly coming up with different men. I’ll think she’s with someone else but yet another headline will pop up with her dating a new guy.
And I don’t even know a thing she has been in. Other than these messy relationships.
I thought Minka was dating someone else…
LOLOL JackieJormpJopmp LMMFAO YES exactly, Her “Art”/Oeuvre to me is What’s the next famous guy im sorta with but not
That said I don’t wanna deal with sh*t else about this post, timelines, his wife and her looks being dogged on Twitter, Minka’s “wokeness” all the sudden Mama has empathy by the buckets?, Conflating his Wokeness to how much he wants to actually “do” a brown woman, do we do that?, Or the implications on “he’ll leave your ass for a white Girl” .. I truly really am NOT willing to give myself this kind of headache
I hope he didn’t throw his marriage away for her. She’s going to run right through him.
he was a teacher when they got together and he doesn’t want to give her any support now? thirteen years later?
hopefully this stops the circle jerk i always see about what a great guy he is. he is not.
I agree. And people defending him re:Minka Kelly. I think he definetely cheated and I think we don’t have pap shots is just because they are not A-list celebrities so They are not hounded so much, especially outside of US.
His wife stood by him through thick and thin, and honestly, I don’t care how much her own money she has, she deserves at least something.
So is this his sides story, that he separated from his wife 1 year ago & now he might be dating Minka? Because it doesn’t make him look any better to me if he left his wife right after she had their 2nd child.
I also hate how much people (not on this site) want to rag on his wife because she’s not as pretty as him. It’s like Hugh Jackman & his wife all over again. People are disgusting.
I agree with you, it’s sickening, but people are shallow and don’t realize there’s so much more to a relationship than looks.
it was too good to be true, that a ‘normal’ girl could land a Hollywood hunk. I was so impressed when they married, because it is the exception to the rule, but alas…
i am not sure about the spousal support. She probably stopped working to take care of the young ones, so that messes with her job opportunities….and it is not that he cannot afford it.
Is he a hunk? I get that his eye colour is special but he reminds me of JT in the face. Assuming he’s hot on the show. I understand that often even unattractive hollywood guys do have more cookie cutter wives. I think she can marry someone equally attractive to Jesse in her own field or an academic type. (If she would like to marry again, maybe she doesn’t)
It’s funny, because many people complain about how TV/movies always show an average looking man with a stunning woman, but never the reverse. However, whenever there’s an example of a ‘normal’ looking woman and a ‘stunning’ celebrity man, the assumption seems to be that either the man is closeted or that the relationship would never last because of the perceived pretty gap.
Yep. I was waiting for this post. I saw the blind item a while ago and now I really want to know all the details.
Unless song has some actual proof of an affair, i don’t believe it.
Personally, im very anti-spousal support when both parties have well paying jobs (irrespective of the fact that one party might earn more). But that’s just me
Re: Personally, I’m very anti-spousal support when both parties have well paying jobs (irrespective of the fact that one party might earn more).
He makes millions, she makes thousands. She helped support him when he was making little money.
Agreed. Nene, I’m anti-spousal support when both parties make around the same amount of money, but in this case it’s a little gross that she stuck by him and was likely the higher earner for several years, their style of living almost certainly went up significantly after he made it, and now he’s ditching her and doesn’t want to help her out at all.
I think sometimes the kids also factor into this, as in you don’t want one parent’s lifestyle to be significantly better than the other’s.
I’m only anti-spousal support when there are no children involved. She birthed and raised their kids while he was off making millions and her career was put on hold. He needs to financially support her until she can get in to a position that will support her equally. If there are no kids, you’re both adults with jobs and should divvy assets equally and move on. But there are kids. There is a baby. He needs to pay.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Dani, why would you be anti-spousal support when there’s no children involved. Shouldn’t you be anti-child support in this case? There’s a reason both alimony and child support exist. My husband and I have no children, but being married has accustomed me to a lifestyle I would not have as a single WOC. I don’t think it would be at all wrong for my husband to pay alimony if we split, especially since being married has affected my career as well. I might have moved away if were a single woman with my career, but I remain where I am because of my husband. My husband and I bought a house. I would not have been able to do so on my own, etc. Anyway, I just point this out because there’s the idea once again that women w/children are somehow better/more deserving than women without, even when courts have decided that alimony is a valid need.
Spousal support and child support are two different things — he might be paying child support.
Apparently Minka turned comments off of her instagram. This rumor has been out for a while like someone up top said. It doesn’t look good. Where is QQ? Good sis what are your thoughts?
^^ up thread, I sorta don’t have the fortitude in my stomach to start with this, I don’t put anything past anyone as you know , nor do I put him on any pedestal but there are tons of side issues here, such as he can be an excellent advocate and also a dog, or the paper can still curl funny in the light about him moving on from his wife to an Industry pick, his black females fans don’t have to be happy about this and if tht makes him feel a way then.. I mean… *shrugs* is also perfectly feasible two adults separated a while back and wanted to keep it Low… IDK either way, in the end 2 babies lives are sorta about to change, one hopes not for the worse, righT?
Very true. There’s so much more to unpack and Idk if this is the correct space. If it even occurred. I just hope the babies are ok.
OMG, I’m shocked, tbh. I remember hearing rumours on various black forums but you know… gossip. Sh*t just got real.
On one hand, celebs often do not announce their break ups until they have a new partner. It’s not uncommon to see that in stories by US or whatever on break-ups and hook-ups. I do understand that method because they don’t want the tabs thinking every random new hook up might be the one.
On the other hand, I’m pretty sure this is not the way married/engaged/in relationships for several years celebs handle their romantic business in the tabs unless something shady is going down.
I saw some folks went HAM in the comments sections on their Instagrams. Messy.
This truly makes me sad, I liked them as a couple. I hope the divorce is drama free as a divorce can go. Their second child was born in 2015 not last year.
Of course
Ok, this has me more than a little disappointed. I thought Jessie Williams was a little better than that.
I’m kinda surprised by this tbh. I thought Minka was serious about getting a ring from some rich sponsor so she’ll do everything in her power to perpetuate the “girl next door” image but then again a leopard never changes its spot. I feel sorry for Jesse’s wife, finding out that your baby daddy cheated with someone as trashy as Minka has got to hurt like hell.
Oops. He won’t be the hero of black twitter if he has hooked up with a hot white woman. Terry whatsisname even got crap cuz he is with a very light skinned black woman. So dumb.
They have been separated for a year and his closed friends didn’t see it coming? BS. Nice try PR. They just had a baby year ago, he talked about his queen on Bet awards on june. There are pictures of them November etc. Tell the truth he dipped on Minka. Got caught and he’s wife wasn’t having it. He mad now he is denying spousal support. Dude was canceled the moment he defended Nate Parker. Smh I don’t believed in blind items but guess they got it right.
Guess Kanye was right” when he get on he’ll leave ur ass for a white girl lol
Well his mother is white so I guess he gets to leave her ass for a “white girl”.
#Sarcasm
But seriously she left a successful career as a real estate broker to support his dream to be an actor in LA and he can’t pay spousal support.
Yep, That’s fool.
And this is where we see what men are really made out of. If your wife leaves her career to help you with yours suck it up and pay her the money. She needs to get the meanest divorce lawyer in town (it’s the only thing that keeps them honest) to make sure she and her children don’t get shafted. Some men during a divorce think money is the most important thing when it’s actually the children and how they see him treat their mother.
Didn’t think he was the type to perpetuate the oldest Hollwood cliche in the book. Ugh.
I’m going to Echo what I’ve already read in here. I became suspicious of Jesse Williams after his The Birth of a Nation defense. I’m sorry I’m not saying you have to believe that that rape happened if you don’t want to believe it but he should should have just shut his trap because it made him look like he didn’t care about that issue. I never thought anyone should be dragged for saying that movie if they wanted to because it’s a movie and it was an important movie and if you wanted to see if you should go see it but don’t tell other people that it’s all the conspiracy and that they should go see it. That’s very rude.
As for the gossip at hand; I don’t know if he cheated or not but the timeline looks suspicious to me so I’m sufficiently suspicious. This feels like a cheating story to me. I must say that I don’t care about Minka Kelly’s race because I don’t believe in only black people marrying black people and white people marrying white people and Asian people marrying Asian. I don’t believe in humans limiting themselves that way. I don’t believe that you can’t come out about black issues unless you’re with another black person. I find the idea deeply unfair and creepy.
@Loo, I’m a black woman married to a white man, but one cannot ignore the history of black men who “trade up” for white women when they become successful, abandoning the black women who stood by them during their rise to the top. Jesse is biracial, so somewhat different from other black male celebs who do this, but the history of this behavior stings for black women. It’s not IR dating/marriage overall they’re objecting to, it’s the history. Like I said, I’m married to a white man but still feel a way about this. That said, I am very politically conscious and disagree with the idea that you can’t be “woke” if you’re married a nonblack person. Frederick Douglass, Maya Angelou, Lorraine Hansberry and Alice Walker are just a few of a long like of “woke” blacks folks who married interracially.
I give him no benefit of the doubt since he publicly supported Rapist Nate Parker and his work. And TOTAL dick move if he is refusing spousal support… but then again he seems like a total douche[see above].
Color me shocked. A Hotep black man (and yes I am gonna call him black because he has always identified as such) says all this stuff about how he cherishes black women and how he is all about black love and black excellence but as soon as he can trade up for something better than the ever hated black woman he sure takes the leap. I am so shocked…said no black woman ever. Again seen it my whole life and in that order. But I guess everyone else will stay all shocked.
Oh and TMZ ain’t shit yesterday for posting the pics they did of the soon to be ex-wife. It is like a historical sport to media outlets to make fun of the ‘unattractiveness’ and supposed ugliness of us black women in contrast to white. They knew exactly what sort of comments they would get from readers supporting the whole idea that he traded up. It is such misogynoir.
loooooool at everyone thinking jessie i a good guy. This is the same guy who supported nate parker and birth of nation after his fake ass speech about protecting black women. When black women have the highest rate of being a victim of sexual abuse. Jessie BEEN cancelled. Y’all can miss me with the bs.
Yeah he lost me with Nate Parker.
He showed his true colours… his misogyny.
Jesse is so “woke” he wants everyone to support a rapist just because he is a black man in a white industry. As if this makes Parker’s actions ok?!
The success of a male filmmaker is more important than crimes against women? Jesse you’re s#t.
Minka Kelly continues to have the worst taste in men. Didn’t she date Jeter?
And Sean Penn supposedly, too.
I forgot about Sean Penn! Ew. Why Minka? Why?
I didn’t know anything about him except his Grey’s role, his beautiful eyes and his mediocre acting.
Who the eff is Jesse Williams???
Google is your friend.
Shame on him. Glad I stopped watching Grey’s way before this.
I’m once again surprised by the comments on this site. Someone being hot (or hotter than a spouse) does not justify an affair. And even if the marriage was over, there are better ways to go about ending things, especially when there are children involved.
I don’t have kids, but I have friends with children and even the healthiest marriages get stressed with a new baby for the first year / year and a half. Ending a marriage with such young children is a jerk move, regardless of the problems in the relationship.
As a friend’s mom told her: Don’t do anything rash that first year of your baby’s life. You’re both stressed and overwhelmed and if you can’t support each other, at least respect each other.
And Minka? Hooking up with a married man once might be an accident. After that, it’s a reflection on you.
He’s only 35 but has been with the same person for 13 years? I’m not surprised his marriage ended in divorce. He basically settled down at a very young age, which imo rarely ends well.
