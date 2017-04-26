Scott Baio plays the victim after he blamed Erin Moran’s death on drugs

I watched Happy Days and the spinoff Joanie Loves Chachi when I was a kid, so I was sad to hear that Erin Moran had passed away at 56. We’ve been hearing stories from the tabloids that she had been struggling with addiction, and that she had fallen upon hard times. When the news of her death came out many people assumed that she had died from some kind of overdose, although there was no confirmation or news about that. One of those people was Scott Baio, Erin’s former boyfriend and co-star, who said something particularly cruel about her death. As you know, Scott is a grade-A a-hole who supports Emperor Bigly, spoke at the RNC and attended the inauguration, and has felt some minor pushback for that, for which he’s incapable of seeing the irony. So here’s what he said about Erin when asked about her passing on The Bernie & Sid Show Monday morning.

“I feel bad because her whole life she was troubled, could never find what made her happy and content, you know what I mean?” he told the radio hosts. “For me, you do drugs or drink, you’re gonna die. And I’m sorry if that’s cold, but… God gave you a brain, gave you the will to live and thrive, and you gotta take care of yourself. I’m sorry. You just have to, and I am saddened by what happened. “And I don’t know if it was drugs that killed her,” he added quickly. “I read one report that it might have been. And I hope it – you know, I don’t know what I hope.”

Cruel, right? Even if she died from drinking or doing drugs that’s an awful way to speak about someone who passed. It’s still very sad, have some f-king compassion. Well we later learned that Erin died from Stage four cancer. Cops didn’t even find any illegal drugs in her home. So now she’s worthy of Scott’s grief, right? Although he’s more mad that people called him out for being so mean about her death. Here’s what he wrote on Facebook and he even doubled down on his comments:

Saturday, April 22nd around 3:30 PM my wife received a text message saying Erin Moran had died. I couldn’t believe it. NO PRESS OR MEDIA HAD REPORTED THIS. I thought it may be a hoax. Shortly after that TMZ reported this to be true, along with every other news outlet to follow. I was sad, in disbelief, sick to my stomach, and in complete shock.

Sunday, April 23rd I sat in my office, collected my thoughts to post a statement. I wanted to remember all the best, my most fondest times with Erin. I was still trying to process this loss.

Later that evening, the Internet and television stations were blasting headlines “Erin Moran died due to a heroine overdose “. This made me very upset and angry. This is one of my worse fears for her, or anyone else. Especially in this business. I was on an emotional rollercoaster. I hadn’t slept well since the news of her passing.

Monday, April 24th at 6AM Pacific time I did a live radio interview. I was asked ONLY about Erin’s troubled past due to drug & alcohol abuse. I was still upset and said I felt that living that kind of a lifestyle will catch up with you and nothing good would come of it.

THIS WAS BEFORE THE CAUSE OF DEATH WAS ANNOUNCED STATING STAGE 4 CANCER.

Now it seems every news outlet & tabloid wants to paint a different picture of me and of what really happened. They’re stating that I’m saying drugs caused her to die after it was reported stage 4 cancer. This is so wrong! Now I truly understand the meaning of “Fake News”. This is crazy.

I’m also trying to process this loss. Erin was my very first real girlfriend. My wife and Erin contacted each other and spoke often for over a decade. I even had her on my reality show years ago. I DID reach out to her over a span of 30 years.

Please stop assuming the worse in me. I’m a compassionate person. I’m very heartbroken over her passing, especially since it was cancer.

I don’t see people going after or attacking every network that said it was a drug overdose.

I’ve openly stated my truths.

I’m done.

Poor Scott, he’s the victim here for practically saying Erin caused her own death. It’s fake news to report the things he said! He sounds just like Baby Fists, talking out of both sides of his mouth and trying to spin the story. It’s all about him, he’s so sad now, and he was friends with Erin and is super sad now that he knows she passed from cancer. It’s not assuming the worst of someone after they show you who they are again and again. It baffles me that so many people can’t see this.

