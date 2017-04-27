Kim Kardashian feels like the Paris robbery was ‘meant to happen to me’

The Kardashian Family Leaving A Studio In Los Angeles

Kim Kardashian appears on today’s Ellen Show. Even though Keeping Up with the Kardashians covered Kim’s Paris robbery, this is the first real interview Kim has done about the robbery. Meaning, this is the first time Kim has spoken directly about it in public, to a professional interviewer. The clip isn’t online yet but E! News had a lot of the quotes from the interview. Kim talks about how she feels like the robbery was “supposed to happen” to her to get her to wake up and stop being so materialistic. Some quotes:

She feels like it was meant to happen to her: “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person. I, um…I don’t want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

On success & materialism: “[There’s nothing inherently] bad with having things and working hard to get those things, and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful… but I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [as]. ‘Cause I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t. Like I said, everyone gets so excited when they get things. Or, of course when you get engaged, you’re going to show off your ring. If you get a new car—I don’t care what kind it is—you get so proud and you get so happy and you show that off on social media. But it’s just…it’s not worth it. Like, I don’t care about that stuff. I don’t care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there’s nothing wrong, truly—it’s OK if you’re proud of that and you work so hard and you get something—it’s just not who I am anymore.”

The robbers had been tracking her for years: “It was almost 2:30 in the morning. But what was crazy is meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, they had been following me for two years. They had been hearing interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and saying that it’s real. It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that, [but] I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. I don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. Just…my whole life as changed as far as how I travel and security. I never thought that I needed security staying outside my door, even though I had a lot of jewelry. If you think about it, yeah, I should have had a security guard outside my door 24/7 when I’m traveling and I didn’t. Now, I have several, just for me to be able to sleep at night.”

What she felt when she realized what was happening: “Automatically, your stomach dropped. It’s a feeling you can’t even explain. Like, I knew that was it for me. I said a prayer, like, ‘I know I’m going to heaven. I hope my kids are OK, and my husband.’ I don’t want to cry; you’re making me cry. But it does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and I analyze it, I’m like, ‘OK, they weren’t aggressive.’ It could have been way worse, so I don’t want to sound like I’m not grateful. I’m out, I’m home, I’m safe, I’m such a better person—it’s OK. Let’s move on.”

I was suspicious at first that Kim would merely go through a phase where she was less showy, and then she would revert back to her old put-it-all-out-there self. But… is it weird that I think she actually has changed? I don’t think this was “meant to happen” in the sense of “this was fated, the universe wanted to teach her a lesson.” Because I don’t think the universe cares about Kim Kardashian. But I do think she learned some lessons and I don’t know, I buy her transformation.

Kim also talked sh-t about Caitlyn Jenner in this interview. Apparently, none of the Kardashians are here for Caitlyn’s memoir and Kim says flat-out that Caitlyn is lying her ass off.

Photos courtesy of Fame/Flynet.

 

33 Responses to “Kim Kardashian feels like the Paris robbery was ‘meant to happen to me’”

  1. Psu Doh Nihm says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:48 am

    Whose to say it wasn’t the universe’s lesson for her? It very well might’ve been. And that’s cool. Perhaps we could all learn from it.

    She has a soul and spirit just like the rest of us. I don’t shade her for feeling like that at all.

    Edited to add; this also feels like she is blaming herself for being the victim. No matter who or what she is or what she does, it’s still always the perpetrators fault. No one deserves something so traumatizing to happen to them.

    But it sounds like she is trying to make peace with it by rationalizing it in a way that makes sense to her. I hope she doesn’t suffer long term ptsd from it. As someone who suffered at the hands of an abuser, I can attest to just how real and how debilitating it can be.

    Hope she is able to feel safe again.

    Reply
  2. Danielle says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:49 am

    There’s a video of the interview on the Daily Mail.

    Is it just me or does her voice sound totally different now? She always had that faux baby voice on KUWTK, but it seems to be gone now?!

    Reply
  3. Missy says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    That statement makes me sad. I feel like she’s internalized the nasty, unsympathetic comments (“that’s what she gets for being so flashy,” “what did she think would happen,” etc.) and as a result, she blames herself for the robbery.

    Kim! It’s not your fault! You’re the victim! It doesn’t matter what you wear – whether it be expensive jewels or immodest clothes – the blame lies solely on the criminals who masterminded the whole thing. The ones who had been tracking your movements for years.

    Reply
  4. Char says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I hope Kim is in a better place now.

    Reply
  5. Clare says:
    April 27, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I hope she has changed, and that her kids DO get to grow up with a mum that is less materialistic. Clearly Kim and Kanye have both struggled in the last year – love them or hate them, no one deserves the trauma of being robbed at gunpoint and a serious mental health issue. If they can figure their shit out, and come out better humans at the other end, then more power to them.

    Reply
  6. Mar says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:03 am

    Everyone does not show show off their new cars or jewelry or cars on social media. She is wrong. I have never flashed one of my purchases, nor have my friends.

    Reply
  7. Anna says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:07 am

    I’m embarrassed to admit it, but I’m still so taken aback by her unretouched bikini pics from Mexico. I didn’t realize they photoshop paparazzi pics. I also didn’t realize that this is how a butt looks after plastic surgery. She has become a walking cautionary tale against the Brazilian butt lift or whatever she does. Dont do it kids! All the money in the world can’t fix it.

    Reply
  8. Luca76 says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:10 am

    I actually get this because something really awful and traumatic happened to me a few years ago and it did seem fated in a bad way like the reverse of kismet.

    Reply
  9. Tinkerbell says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:12 am

    The Universe, or God, cares about Kim Kardashian.

    Reply
  10. me says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:48 am

    Kim calling someone else a liar? That’s funny. When Caitlyn was getting a lot of attention, Kim was all in it…but now that Caitlyn isn’t being talked about anymore, you never have pap pics of Kim out in Malibu. I still think Kim is pretty materialistic. How has she really changed other than not showing off her jewelry anymore (which got stolen so she ummm she can’t !).

    Reply
    • Snowflake says:
      April 27, 2017 at 10:58 am

      Yeah, she redid her clothing style to grunge to freshen up her brand. Can’t really wear expensive jewelry when you’re doing the grunge/goth look. And can’t wear it after crying about how traumatic the robbery was. In my opinion, robbery was a story line to make the public more sympathetic to her and an excuse to change her look.

      Reply
  11. zan says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:51 am

    I like her sandals!!!!

    Reply
  12. me says:
    April 27, 2017 at 10:58 am

    So she’s going on Ellen to talk about her robbery? Why? She’s not promoting anything. Well the ratings for their show are not good this season so maybe they are in over-drive with pr now.

    Reply
    • NtSoSclBtrfly says:
      April 27, 2017 at 11:42 am

      This is what I don’t understand… why schedule all the pr about how the event changed her? Why not just focus on the change without all the publicity? Because they cannot live without fawning attention and the dollar bills that follow. Exploitative & gross.

      Reply
  13. Pandy says:
    April 27, 2017 at 12:02 pm

    I would rather have heard the interview portion about Caitlyn’s memoir than the robbery story AGAIN. Yeah sure she’s changed. Wait until she sees how interest is still waning for her. She’ll revert. It’s all she has to sell.

    Reply

