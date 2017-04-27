Kim Kardashian feels like the Paris robbery was ‘meant to happen to me’

Kim Kardashian appears on today’s Ellen Show. Even though Keeping Up with the Kardashians covered Kim’s Paris robbery, this is the first real interview Kim has done about the robbery. Meaning, this is the first time Kim has spoken directly about it in public, to a professional interviewer. The clip isn’t online yet but E! News had a lot of the quotes from the interview. Kim talks about how she feels like the robbery was “supposed to happen” to her to get her to wake up and stop being so materialistic. Some quotes:

She feels like it was meant to happen to her: “I know this sounds crazy, but I know that was meant to happen to me. I don’t want to start crying, but I feel like that was so meant to happen to me. I’m such a different person. I, um…I don’t want to start crying anymore. It was meant to happen to me. I really feel like things happen in your life to teach you things. It was probably no secret, and you see it on the show—I was being flashy and I was definitely materialistic before.”

On success & materialism: “[There’s nothing inherently] bad with having things and working hard to get those things, and I’m really proud of everyone around me that’s successful… but I’m so happy that my kids get this me and that this is who I’m raising my kids [as]. ‘Cause I just don’t care about that stuff anymore. I really don’t. Like I said, everyone gets so excited when they get things. Or, of course when you get engaged, you’re going to show off your ring. If you get a new car—I don’t care what kind it is—you get so proud and you get so happy and you show that off on social media. But it’s just…it’s not worth it. Like, I don’t care about that stuff. I don’t care to show off the way that I used to. Even though there’s nothing wrong, truly—it’s OK if you’re proud of that and you work so hard and you get something—it’s just not who I am anymore.”

The robbers had been tracking her for years: “It was almost 2:30 in the morning. But what was crazy is meeting with my attorneys and knowing the information that I know now, they had been following me for two years. They had been hearing interviews that I did, getting excited about this jewelry or this jewelry, and saying that it’s real. It’s not to say that I’ll never wear jewelry again or anything like that, [but] I truly don’t know if I’d ever feel comfortable. I don’t know if I’d ever wear real jewelry again. Just…my whole life as changed as far as how I travel and security. I never thought that I needed security staying outside my door, even though I had a lot of jewelry. If you think about it, yeah, I should have had a security guard outside my door 24/7 when I’m traveling and I didn’t. Now, I have several, just for me to be able to sleep at night.”

What she felt when she realized what was happening: “Automatically, your stomach dropped. It’s a feeling you can’t even explain. Like, I knew that was it for me. I said a prayer, like, ‘I know I’m going to heaven. I hope my kids are OK, and my husband.’ I don’t want to cry; you’re making me cry. But it does happen really fast. It was a good seven or eight minutes of torture, but when I look back and I analyze it, I’m like, ‘OK, they weren’t aggressive.’ It could have been way worse, so I don’t want to sound like I’m not grateful. I’m out, I’m home, I’m safe, I’m such a better person—it’s OK. Let’s move on.”