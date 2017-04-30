Ciara & Russell Wilson welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party

Gah! Ciara was so extra-beautiful when she was pregnant, right? I already thought Ciara was so pretty, but pregnancy really made her glow. Plus, I genuinely believe that she’s very happy with her new husband Russell Wilson. Maybe “saving yourself” for marriage actually works? Anyway, less than ten months ago, Ciara and Russell Wilson got married. She basically got pregnant on their honeymoon, which is what happens when you save yourself for marriage too. Ciara welcomed a baby girl at some point in the past week, I think. Here’s the confirmation:

So they had a girl and they named her Sienna Princess. I don’t have a problem with the name, honestly. I would have had a huge problem if the order was reversed and the girl’s name was Princess Sienna. But she’ll probably just go by Sienna Wilson, which is a nice, almost sing-songy name. I sort of wonder if this was a compromise-name. Like, “Sienna” was Ciara’s choice and Russell wanted to name the baby Princess Special Treasure Angel and Ciara was like “enough.”

Sienna is Russell’s first kid. Ciara has a son, Future Zahir, from her relationship with Future. I think Future and Ciara are still beefing in family court, by the way.

Also: Oscar Isaac and his girlfriend Elvira Lind welcomed their baby too. We don’t know when they had or what the baby’s name is.

25th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation's Academy Awards Viewing Party

Photos courtesy of WENN.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

1 Response to “Ciara & Russell Wilson welcomed their first child together, Sienna Princess”

  1. amalia says:
    April 30, 2017 at 8:08 am

    I like the name Sienna. I wish people would stop calling their kids Princess etc.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment