Why did Khloe Kardashian & other celebrities fire stylist Monica Rose?

There has been some conversation about 2017 being the year that people finally stop giving a sh-t about the Kardashians. The ratings for Keeping Up with the Kardashians have plummeted. Kim is basically just cycling through old storylines (“I want another baby!”) in an effort to get people to stop paying attention to her. Khloe’s always in Cleveland with her boyfriend. And no one ever cared about Kourtney. So, I’m genuinely worried that the following story might be some new fake-controversy cooked up by Lucifer’s Homegirl, Kris Jenner. Except that if it was manufactured controversy, I honestly think that the Kardashians would be playing it differently. You see, apparently the whole clan has dumped their influential stylist, Monica Rose. And no one is saying why or how. Page Six made it sound like something major is about to come out:

Celebrity clients of superstylist Monica Rose are parting ways with her under mysterious circumstances, we’re told. In recent days, several longtime devotees — including top models Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid, as well as reality stars Kylie Jenner and Khloé Kardashian — have stepped away from her service.

The fashion world is buzzing with theories about the schism — which began several weeks ago — as the mass exodus of famous clients happened so fast. Rose posted pictures of Hadid in a look designed by Rose as recently as three weeks ago, and Khloé was referring to Rose as her stylist just five weeks ago.

Adding to the intrigue, Rose recently hired a lawyer to keep some of the wilder scuttlebutt out of the headlines.

It’s believed that Rose still counts Cara Delevingne and Chanel Iman among her high-profile clients, and a source told Page Six on Friday that Chrissy Teigen is still “on board.” W Magazine reported on Friday that Kendall has hired Beyoncé’s stylist Marni Senofonte. Rose — who also used to style Kim Kardashian, and was credited with overhauling Kim’s look into her much-admired pared-down monochromatic style — had been close to the famous family since 2007, when she met Kim while working in an LA boutique.

Rose has since become a fashion powerhouse, with the Web site Fashionista even identifying a “Monica Rose effect” for her part in “shaping the aesthetic of the social-media generation.” An industry insider called the split “crazy,” adding that Rose put the Kardashian clan “on the map” in the fashion world.

Although the Kardashians had interacted frequently with Rose on Instagram, as of Friday none of them were following Rose on Instagram.

If only the Kardashians were dumping Rose, I would say that Monica Rose did something to disturb the balance, internally, within the family. Like, maybe she slept with someone. Considering all of the headlines are about how Khloe (in particular) fired her, my theory is that Monica might have slept with Khloe’s boyfriend, Tristan Thompson? But if other celebrities are firing her too, and she’s hired a lawyer? I don’t think it’s a sex scandal. More like… something shady is going on financially, probably. Stylists have so much power in Hollywood, and I would imagine – judging solely from The Rachel Zoe Project, which I used to watch – that it would be easy for a well-known stylist to manipulate the stylist-fashion house-celebrity world for nefarious purposes.

Shy Khloe Kardashian Stops By A Studio

RACHEL ZOE Pop Up Store Opening

14 Responses to “Why did Khloe Kardashian & other celebrities fire stylist Monica Rose?”

  1. Alp says:
    May 1, 2017 at 7:16 am

    Selling stories perhaps?

  2. JennyJenny says:
    May 1, 2017 at 7:20 am

    Ummmm, maybe they finally looked at some of their OUTFITS??

  3. Alleycat says:
    May 1, 2017 at 7:22 am

    What other celebs besides the kardashians have dropped her? It said only Gigi Hadid, who is basically another Kardashian? Because Chrissy and Cara are still using her. Probably just family drama and there’s no story line that could interest me. Pl are let this family fall off the map.

  4. Nancy says:
    May 1, 2017 at 7:25 am

    I was flipping through Sunday nights tv and had a quick stop at their show. Same ole same ole. Kris whining Caitlyn is mean to her, Kim and Kourtney afraid (jealous) that Rob is going to have another season with Chyna, Kendall jealous of Caitlyn’s attention to Kylie. STOP. Couldn’t take any more. I hate Khloe for putting that Kardashian curse on Tristan, although if he was sleeping with this women, karma took a huge bite out of her huge butt. Their shelf life has expired.

  5. Erin Lee Daniels says:
    May 1, 2017 at 7:26 am

    Lip-kit tragedy?

  6. RussianBlueCat says:
    May 1, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Maybe Monica found out the Kardashians are not as wealthy as they appear to be? I have always felt it was smoke and mirrors when it comes to their finances. Monica could have wanted to get paid and got into a argument with Khloe(who seems to be the family’s protector or “Godfather”) then had her fired. Now Monica has hired a lawyer to pursue legal action to get her money. Or it could all be for another storyline for a show in ratings freefall

  7. Redgrl says:
    May 1, 2017 at 7:55 am

    Only came here to say she really looks like OJ Simpson in that photo where she’s wearing the red sack…

  8. Keri says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:24 am

    My theory is that they finally looked in the mirror.

  9. Talie says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:41 am

    Kendall, Gigi and Bella all use Elizabeth Sulcer…and have been for awhile.

  10. Zuzus Girl says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:47 am

    Ooooooh! They all stopped following her on Instagram! Isn’t that how WWII started? They are Interminably stuck in 9th grade with their constant fights and feuds. It’s boring, predictable and embarrassing. I do think it’s more story line than anything else.

    From a style perspective. She should have been fired on day 2 of her employment.

  11. Squiggisbig says:
    May 1, 2017 at 8:54 am

    If she did sleep with Tristan the story on the Kardashian show will be that Tristan really was obsessed with khloe but she decided she didn’t want to get serious.

