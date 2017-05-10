Duchess Kate is ‘not comfortable at the end of a lens,’ says former Vogue editor

Last year, the then-editor-in-chief of British Vogue, Alexandra Shulman, put the Duchess of Cambridge on the cover of their centenary issue. It was the first time Kate had ever agreed to a magazine editorial, and Kate got to dictate her terms: no glamour, no gowns, no palaces, no castles, no glam squad. She just wanted to look simple and impossibly horsey and aristocratic in some jeans and a terrible hat in a country setting. Some of you pointed out that it almost seemed like Kate was doing Jecca Craig cosplay. The issue sold poorly and a few months after Shulman’s big “get,” she was no longer editor of British Vogue. Perhaps there was no connection, perhaps there was a connection.
What I do know is that Shulman has taken it upon herself to talk a lot about what Kate is like in person, and what it was like to work with her on this kind of project, a relatively simple photoshoot. Shulman previously said that Kate is not interested in being a “high voltage celebrity” like Princess Diana, and basically Kate is a lovely sort of country girl, like an aristocrat who just dresses up because she has to for the job. Shulman also claimed that Kate is “not a clothes horse” nor is Kate a “silent mannequin,” all evidence to the contrary. Now Shulman has more to say about the photoshoot:
On Saturday the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge celebrated six years of marriage, but that isn’t the only anniversary Kate has this weekend. Yesterday, April 29, also marked one year since the wife of Prince William was unveiled as making her debut appearance on the cover of British Vogue. To mark the occasion former editor-in-chief of the magazine Alexandra Shulman has recounted the surprisingly laid back shoot with Her Royal Highness. In her first-person piece for Vogue Online the editor recalled how Kate shunned ball gowns on set in favour of a more casual wardrobe.
Shulman writes: ‘She didn’t want to be dressed as a fashion plate and was not keen to be shot in gala gowns and tiaras.’
As was seen in the centenary issue of the magazine the Duchess was photographed by Josh Ollins in a wardrobe she would select for herself at the weekend made up of mainly jeans and t-shirts. According to Shulman the royal, 35, who had chosen to be photographed in the countryside to reflect her personal life, had arrived on set in hair rollers – ‘joking’ about who might have spotted her on her journey in.
Surprisingly, while she spends much of her day being photographed Shulman described Kate as not feeling ‘comfortable at end of lens’. What she did notice, however, was the Duchess’ unexpected lack of interest in her own appearance.
Recalling her reaction after having her makeup done Shulman writes: ‘Most of us would need constant reassurance, whereas she demonstrated none of these neuroses, which showed an admirable and surprising lack of vanity’ adding that she ‘scarcely even checking herself in the mirror afterwards’.
As would be expected in any high profile shoot the Vogue team kitted out the set with amenities to suit HRH including having broadband fitted – however, none of this was necessary as the editor comments that the Duchess did not check her phone once.
Personally, I think this speaks to Kate’s lack of curiosity. This was her first time being photographed and aided by a team of professional fashion people. Instead of asking questions and showing an interest in what they were doing or even – gasp! – asking for advice, Kate was just stuck in her own little aristocratic fantasy. And the result was poorly lit photos of Kate’s scouse brows as she posed rather awkwardly. While I would have been awkward as hell if I was being photographed by a Vogue team, I would have asked so many questions! I would have asked them to do a running commentary on how they were applying makeup. There would have been a flurry of emails about the fashion choices ahead of time. I would have asked the photographer about how to pose and how to work with the camera. But that’s just me. Apparently I’m not as country-girl-aristo as Kate.
Photos courtesy of Josh Olin/British Vogue.
That shoot is the picture equivalent of Ambien. Seems right.
Why is this woman still talking about it when it wasn’t a success at all? The cover is especially atrocious, her face is NOT that unattractive.
I feel like that cover would only work with someone who normally gets all fancy schmancy or dressed up. Like a down-home shoot for Rihanna or Queen Rania would be awesome.
She is not comfortable in her royal role. She is comfortable being married to bill the ordinary, but not comfortable with the responsibilities.
Exactly. She is uncomfortable in so many things except being Will’s wife. I think we should just take a deep breath and come to terms with her lack “it” and “it” runs a wide spectrum. She exhists to live the posh life.
I saw Queen Maxima at one of the birthday parties recently and then also some other pics of other European royals. They shine and they show they love their life. I get nothing but VOID from Kate.
Anyone else would use all resources to their full advantage. She has the world at her feet and money to help. And yet this is what she gives the world. And if she didn’t want expectations put on her, she should have never married into this family.
I saw that – Maxima’s dress was AMAZING!!! Sophie Wessex looked pretty good too. Lets not forget Queen Sonja’s fabulous lime green dress – I loved it and she does love her bright colours.
But I spent most of the time gazing at CP Haakon, love him.
Kate was just in it for the perks and to stick it to people who laughed at her during the Waity Katie years.I think now that she has made her bed she realizes it isn’t what she thought it would be.
Seraphina, was this for King Harald and Queen Sonja’s joint birthday?
*sigh* if it was, yes she did look amazing and I love her more for wearing the sapphire tiara in a different configuration from when she wore it at King Willem’s inauguration
Actually, apart from the heinous hat, I think that she looks really naturally pretty and comfortable in these two photographs (anybody else see the resemblance in the second photograph to Daniela Ruah {Kenzi from NCIS:LA}?). The point about lack of curiosity during the process though is a good one.
You could hide a lot of things in those eyebrows.
Pehraps she’s just not that interested in being human doll for fashuuun community. I don’t think that it’s the testimony of her general lack of interest.
Lala, some interest in fashion would help the Brit designers. But of course she can’t be bothered with pushing herself to help others on a bigger scale of what is in her posh and sheltered environment.
@Seraphina – She certainly seems to care very little about philanthropy and actively helping the less fortunate. Sad really, given how much TQ, the DoE, Charles, etc. genuinely seem to enjoy charitable endeavours and interacting with the beneficiaries of programs they have supported.
This was discussed yesterday in one of the royal threads – a cousin said that Kate has always struggled to show an interest in others and for things outside her own bubble. Which is a nicer of way of saying she’s extremely self absorbed who thinks everything should revolve around her and her needs.
@Lala – I do not buy that. She loves fashion enough to spend thousands of pounds on designer clothes which she often has tailored/reworked to fit whatever fashionable notions she has in her otherwise largely vacant head.
This story supports what’s I have long believed about Kate: she cares very deeply about what the aristocracy thinks of her. She is still trying very hard to reassure them that she is “just like them! Really!” But they – and we – can all see her and her family for the impostors that they are.
Ironically, she would have been better off not trying to be something she is not and just being a fun, happy, curious person. I daresay an awful lot of Bill’s friends would have had more respect for her staying true to herself and not turning into the Wisteria sister she has become.
Bearcat,
ITA! She has the ring, the title, she’s the mother of the heir. That can’t ever be taken from her. Time to learn how to enjoy being herself. Make the aristos adapt to her personality. Won’t happen, but girl has a way stronger foothold in that world than she realizes.
So, why do a Vogue fashion shoot at all if you have no interest in fashion?
+1
If she was uninterested in fashion but interested in using her position to further various causes, most of the Celebitchy commentariat would be defending her to the rafters. Princess Anne is someone who has never really been “fashionable” but she works constantly and has done a lot of good.
Kate needs to do something. And no, being a mom is not enough in her position.
She doesn’t seem interested in much at all, does she? Except being at home with the kids. Married the wrong dude for that.
Her interests are whatever interests Normal Bill. She allegedly planned her entire gap year, switched from Edinburgh to St. Andrews, chose Art HIstory, learned to shoot, took SCUBA and flying lessons only because those are also the interests of Normal Bill.
Were there official numbers re the sales of this edition?
“admirable and surprising lack of vanity” – ha, guess all that money she spends on botox and fillers is ‘everyday’ for her. Please she’s a vain, vapid women who is all about the media attention and even resorts to flashing her bits to the worlds press to get it. This is the girl who used to ask paps to send her the photo’s they took of her and Pippa falling drunk out of clubs for the ‘family scrapbook’.
I agree that Kate has no real interest in fashion – it shows every time she steps out the door in her poorly tailored and badly put together outfits.
This is Schulman doing PR damage control considering the cover was panned and sold very badly considering it was an anniversary cover. It also proved that Waity is not the draw she once was.
People and magazines started to compare her to Jecca after that. Must have pi$$ed her off.
So she is vain and socially awkward. That’s hardly surprising news for us who have been following her for years. I have never met her but it’s so easy to tell from photos that this is a woman who is not at all comfortable in her own skin.
Beginning to believe the rumours she’s suffering from depression.
Not sure about depression, its likely she suffers from social anxiety – you can see the awkwardness during her engagements, esp her solo ones (she’s not so bad if Willy’s there). I used to suffer from it but took acting classes for years which greatly helped me overcome my anxieties in social situations and am much more confident. I still have minor issues being in very noisy settings with large groups of people – i can get sensory overloaded.
She can get help do deal with whatever anxieties she has with public life, TQ isn’t the most outgoing person (she seems rather shy) but she has worked through it. Its a skill that can be worked on with practice and she (Waity) has shown no interest in improving herself.
JMO, but she seems more anxious when Normal Bill is there. Maybe he bites her head off about what he perceives as mistakes afterward? She seems much less tense when Harry or of course, Ben Ainslie, are around.
“She didn’t want to be dressed as a fashion plate”
- yes, you definitely don’t want to dress in the latest fashions when you’re posing for *Vogue*!
And “not being comfortable at the end of a lens” is just a nice description for a mediocre and uncooperative model.
I’ve always thought Kate would have been happier married to someone like terribly (or moderately) wealthy James. Essentially, I bet her ideal life would have involved being a wealthy stay at home mom in a family that wasn’t held to a particularly strict social code. I suspect she went after the titles because that is what Carol wanted for her kids. Even Pippa seems to have more “energy” and is more into doing public charity and activities.
I also think she would be happier with a Sir Ben Ainslie (just look at the pics when she’s together with him), it’s her mother who wanted the future king William.
I like the photo near the fence. The hat though my god she needed to call it in, that did her no justice.
Nobody is buying that kate is this down home girl considering all Kate does is shop and go to hair appointments.The cover was horrible and I have never found her to be a great beauty or a fashion icon.
Kate comes across as a dull, incurious woman so no surprises. Shulman is trying to get back in the game with one hit – her ‘coup’ subject matter who turned out to be not so stellar after all. It’s embarrassing for all concerned that the issue did not sell well; that also points to lack of interest in the ‘young’ British royals, so the future may not be rosy. Kate seems to live in her own very small, vacuous world. Her actions say more about what she is wanting to be – aristocratic, country set – and her determination to play the part rather than be it. Just a dead lazy woman.
Dear Shulman,
We’re not drinking the Kool-Aid.
Sincerely,
Those of us with brains
… I wonder how long it’ll take for the sycophants to appear to scold people about their mean comments…
Girl needs a stylist. she is dressed for an Eddie Bauer catalog
I’d take Kate’s behavior over what we’ve heard about the York girls at photoshoots being totally neurotic and over the top. She’s a natural beauty and is aware of it, clearly. No one calls her ugly. I also like the bit about her being present and not on her phone the whole time.
She was probably not comfortable because she couldn’t do her failsafe maniacal laugh and hand gestures. No crotch clutching either. She might have learned something if that had styled her and done her make up instead of doing it the same way it’s always done.
Most telling to me is that she didn’t check her phone once. She didn’t check if Maria had called, texted about the kids? She had no interest in checking they were fine? That is so at odds how I am when away from my boys. Even when I completely trust who is looking after them, it’s still instinctual for a mum to check on her children, or at least check she hasn’t missed an important call about them.
I would not read too much into Kate not checking her phone. The photoshoot supposedly took place at Amner Hall property where they live. So Maria, the kids and probably Carole were less than 1 mile away. In fact I’d bet money that Carole was at Amner the day of that photoshoot.
If Kate were genuinely uncomfortable with the spotlight, she would have shared it with her staff and charities to take some of the focus off of her. Those country shots were a carefully calculated decision for her image with no thought to anyone else.
I don’t think even Kate’s fans would claim she isn’t obsessed with how she’s perceived. She approaches royal life like she’s acting out scenes in a midmarket catalog.
She approaches royal life like its an episode of Downton Abbey – her and her mother’s favourite show.
That was a disappointing photo shoot on so many levels, but the only news here is that she didn’t check her phone. It makes sense, though, because she wouldn’t have to deal with any work issues, her husband wouldn’t need to talk to her (I’m thinking of the “I have sex waiting for me” comment while they were dating), and her children were with a trusted caregiver. I just don’t think of her as having any friends close enough to send a quick text to, either. She just seems to live a lonely, dull life. Which makes the photo shoot an accurate portrayal of her after all.
What’s up with that “I have sex waiting for me” comment?
Those photos from her vogue shoot actually make me embarrassed. Can’t even believe how horrible her makeup and brows were.
