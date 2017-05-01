This year’s Met Gala will be ‘more intimate & private,’ meaning fewer people

The annual Met Gala is being held tonight and I’m starting to get excited-worried about the event. I’m worried – mostly – about the lack of advance buzz about the event. Usually, the weekend before the Met Gala is full of pre-gala gossip, an influx of celebrities into New York, fashion drama and more. It’s been suspiciously quiet this year. Anyway, Page Six is running an epic story about the history of the Met Gala, how exclusive it is and what it takes to actually be invited to this mess. Here are some highlights:

This year’s gala will be smaller than last year’s: A source close to the event said the number of guests for the Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons-themed ball was slimmed from last year’s 610 attendees “to make it more intimate and private. The party has shifted in size over the years according to theme . . . For the ‘Punk’ theme [in 2013] it was a slightly larger, more rambunctious crowd.”

The hosts, how money is raised: This year, the co-chairs are Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams. The Met Gala was started in 1946 as a run-of-the-mill charity ball. Nowadays, the likes of Kanye West and The Weeknd perform, and it’s one of the biggest fundraisers in NYC. The 2016 event raised approximately $13.5 million for the Met’s Anna Wintour Costume Center.

Anna Wintour ultimately determines the guest list: Just because you have the pedigree and money — tickets start at $30,000 per person and, according to sources, go as high as $50,000 — doesn’t mean you’re invited. That’s true even if you’re one of the 100 members of the Friends of the Costume Institute, the committee that helps raise funds for the center. “Anna is extremely restrictive on who can buy a ticket,” said a socialite, who has attended the event for years. “Many people I know who are Friends, [and] who have the money to pay, have been turned down. Anna decides they can’t go. Period.”

Friends of the Committee: The socialite said that, in the past, members, who already donated $10,000 a year to be on the committee, would be given discounted ticket rates. Now, “there aren’t as many tickets for them,” she said. “Plus, the Friends tickets cost more. I think [the Gala team is] more concerned with getting celebrities to fill the seats. [Vogue contributing editor] Lauren Santo Domingo and [Estée Lauder creative director] Aerin Lauder will get to go. But I know at least 10 people who are Friends who were told no.”

Some socialites aren’t allowed to bring their husbands: “I know people [on the Friends committee] who get really frustrated that they can’t bring their husbands,” added Cameron Silver, founder of luxe vintage shop Decades in Los Angeles, who has been to the gala five times. “It becomes a very expensive girls’ night out.”

Some people get banned: Celebrity stylist Rachel Zoe was invited to sit at shoe designer Brian Atwood’s table in 2007, but was then disinvited, allegedly, because she had boasted in a New York Times interview that she was more influential than Wintour. “Project Runway” star Tim Gunn dished on E!’s “Fashion Police” that his invitation was rescinded when he told The Post in 2006 about watching Wintour being carried down five flights of stairs at a fashion show by two bodyguards. After being asked by Vogue flacks to make a retraction — and refusing — Gunn claimed he had officially become persona non grata: “We’ve had an open war ever since.”

The tables & the designer’s celebrity guests: Corporate sponsors like Apple, Warner Bros and Valentino buy “tables” for anywhere between $275K to $500K, although it often costs more than that when corporations are looking for cross-branding within the pages of Vogue (which can cost millions of dollars). Even then, the sponsors still have to submit their guest lists to Wintour. She also determines which celebrities “go” with which designers.

Arrival times: Gala guests — whom are instructed to dress in theme — are given staggered arrival times. After the red carpet, there is a receiving line with the hosts. Then, everyone proceeds to the exhibition, which kicks off that day, before continuing on to cocktails and, finally, a sit-down dinner and concert. Since Wintour took over the gala, Glorious Food owner Sean Driscoll has catered every time.

You can’t skip: If you’re lucky enough to win Wintour’s seal of approval, make sure you don’t miss a bash — ever. “I know people who decided not to go one year because they weren’t around or didn’t like the theme,” the socialite said. “Once you do that, you’re not invited back unless you’re triple A-list.”