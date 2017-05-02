Rihanna in Commes des Garcons at the Met Gala: fabulous or crazy?

The theme of the 2017 Met Gala was Rei Kawakubo and Comme Des Garcons. I honestly believed that most people would interpret the theme as “deconstructed” and there would be a lot of sack-like dresses. I was pleasantly surprised to see many people attempting the sort of larger-than-life structured, sculptural pieces which Rei Kawakubo is known for. That being said, very few people actually got to wear Comme Des Garcons. Rihanna was obviously one of those people. Rihanna wore this absolutely amazing dress/piece of art by Commes Des Garcon and she was one of the later arrivals. People were primed to see Rihanna and she delivered.
This is what I love: Rihanna consistently shows that she cares. She cares about fashion. She cares about the theme of the Met Gala. She cares about style impacts. She does her research. And she delivers, time after time. This is awesome.
Pharrell Williams & his wife Helen also got to wear Comme Des Garcons. Pharrell was last night’s co-chair and I heard a rumor that Kawakubo personally selected these looks for both Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. If that’s the case… I can’t hate on this too hard. I mean, Helen is arguably the most on-theme person there. Even though Helen looks like a red Gumby.
Tracee Ellis Ross also chose to wore Comme Des Garcons. I love her and I love this.
Photos courtesy of WENN and Getty.
No. Just no to all of them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. Just yes to your comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Disagree. Sure if this was the Oscars this would be the worst dressed section absolutely. But this is a COSTUME gala. And if you know the designer they’re honouring? These are the women who are 100% on point. Most of the rest? Boring!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Exactly these are all on theme and they nailed it. THIS is the point of the Gala. Rihanna always shows up on theme. She actually got best dressed on the carpet yesterday
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+10000. This is a costume gala to honor Rei Kawakubo / CDG and everyone here nailed it. This isn’t a prom or the Oscars or an event where you’re expected to wear the same-old same-old. It’s not meant to be mainstream or even all that wearable in real life.
Heck, I love Tracee Ellis Ross’ look so much that I want it in my own closet, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes exactly it’s a costume ball at one of the most famous museums in the world. It’s not an awards show. And no one is supposed to look normal. They are supposed to be in costumes wearing artwork.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Super bizarre and not in a cool, fashiony way
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s supposed to be interesting. Fashion as art.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna and Tracee were my favorites. You get alot of points for working the theme, is my opinion. I thought Reese Witherspoon looked great as well.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Would’ve loved the dress with just the ruffles and a more simple base. The protruding leg cage thing is a bit too extra (not in a good way) for me
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, I think it’s really cool except for that piece, which looks like some sort of mistake.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that the Met Gala lends itself to crazy. Isn’t avant garde encouraged?
Let Rihanna be Rihanna!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think its the ugliest thing ever. Just tell the truth, more often than not this chick wears the fuggest shit
Report this comment as spam or abuse
But with her face, she can get away with it. Rhianna is absolutely stunning.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1 only a beautiful person can get away with wearing something awful like this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Um can Helen actually move her arms in that thing? Or is it like a straightjacket? It looks like a red lumpy straightjacket.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love Rihanna’s and Tracee’s dresses and styling. Helen looks like a Teletubbie and Pharell’s outfit is fug.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Only Rhianna – and maybe Bjork – could of pylled this one off. Best look of the night IMO
Report this comment as spam or abuse
not my favourite look but hey at least she tried.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna looks STUNNING. If you’re going to go to a party for Rei Kawakubo, that’s the way you do it – and do it in style.
I love Tracee Ellis Ross’ outfit too – unusual enough to be absolutely unmistakable as a Kawakubo creation, but also workable outside of a fashion show.
I know a lot of people rag on Kawakubo’s designs and she certainly isn’t red-carpet friendly at the best of times, but I’ve found quite a few of her pieces are beautifully constructed and very wearable irl. Comme des Garçons wouldn’t have lasted thirty years if they couldn’t do that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. Rihanna committed to the theme and nailed it. It’s the MET gala y’all, not the day time Emmys! The dress attire was avant-garde. It’s a costume, so of course she nailed it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
She nailed it, as ways. It’s Commes Des Garçons, that’s what it looks like,g and architectural and above all else, not main stream.
She looks straight from a fashion week runway
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES I feel like people don’t get that this is the Met Gala. You’re supposed to push the envelope a lot! No boring silhouettes! The out of the box creative mind Rihanna has was made for fashion events like this
Report this comment as spam or abuse
i’m so over everything rihanna ever does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna is the greatest fashion icon of all time.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know most people don’t get Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, but i applaud the attendees who took a risk with avant-garde fashion and went with the theme. It’s the Met Ball not prom, not the oscars, not your typical red carpet, it’s the time to go all out. Why bother having a theme if everyone just wants to dress in a typical pretty red carpet dresss?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I totally agree. It was definitely a difficult theme this year, but I would have hoped that the designers, who after all are creative people, would have tried to put their own spin on the theme. That used to be the most interesting part of this red carpet, to see how varied an interpretation can be.
This year was such a snooze. Sure some guests dress a bit more dramatic than on a regular red carpet, but there is no coherence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I thought all the older women and fashion women dressed very well and or had a good take on the theme.
All the insta-models and reality stars looked dreadful. They stayed in their usual T and A style which was boring for this occassion.
Of the men, i thought Jaden Smith and Buz Lurman were fabulous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My eyes!!…it burns!!! .
…..
..
…arrrrgh!!!!!!!!!!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
On theme and so on point. Every year I want to shake the people that call certain looks ugly or weird. That’s the point! There’s a theme to follow!
I’m still bitter about the year of punk rock at the met. This is not the time for a boring evening gown
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Fabulously crazy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I feel like, if every year, people actually respected the theme like the women in these posts, the Met Gala would be much more interesting, especially on the red carpet. I might not understand fashion but I’m here x100 for Rih, Helen and Tracee.
I mean, what is the point of them giving a theme every year, when only a handful of people respect it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is why Rihanna is a way better supermodel than Gigi and Bella Hadid. I may not like Rihanna’s singing techniques but the she slays with the fashion choices. I give her props for that.
BTW what the funk is Lupita N’yongo is wearing?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I they were the only persons respecting the theme of the ball, all the other guests went for a fancy gown.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Honor the theme! Rihanna looks great and she seems to be having fun with it. Tracee looks fantastic. Helen gets points for trying but that red blanket is doing weird things around her crotch.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Red Gumby? Or red loveseat?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good on them for dressing the theme of the ball, but man, that stuff is not flattering at all. It’s amazing to me what some think is beautiful and flattering and consider ‘fashion’ because I look at these things and think ‘ugh’. You have to be built like a brick $hithouse to even come close to carrying this stuff off and even then it is difficult.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This is a themed Costume Gala honoring Reí Kawakubo! Not your typical red carpet event. They can get dressed up in a boring gown anytime. If you have a chance to be different, wear something avant-garde why wouldn’t you? Because most of these ladies don’t know or care about fashion. To them it’s just another night to wear a sheer dress and pout for the camera.
These ladies look fabulous. There’s a reason everyone waits to see Rihanna at this event. She knows has to interpret the theme. When I saw her and Tracee I actually cheered. Out loud! Because THIS is how you dress for the MET Gala honoring Kawakubo.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Tracee looks amazing. She makes that bonkers dress look totally wearable and normal. She is best dressed in all categories – dress, styling, adhereane to theme and confidence.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Rihanna looks crazy and amazing in the dress, but I could do without the strange legs-in-bondage that is going on with those shoes.
I am guessing Helen would be in deep trouble if she fell over in that top-heavy, no arms contraption.
I don’t get the love for Tracee’s dress. Yes, the color is nice, but otherwise it looks like a lopsided raincoat to me.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
My girl Rihanna never disappoints. I love Tracee’s outfit too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Every single one of these looks is art, NUTTY, but amazing, intricate, fun and MOST IMPORTANTLY TO ME, All the wearers are truly carrying and delighting in their fashion! IM so Into it , all of it, Rih rih, Tracy, Helen and Pharrell, also The Fact #whereisRihanna was trending is a testament to who the chair of this thing oughta be!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Loooooove Rihanna and her fashion risks. This woman looks amazing in everything and can pull anything off. I also have to admit that I love her just a tiny bit more because she refuses to closely associate with the Kardashians.
Tracee is gorgeous!
Helen Lasichanh’s ensemble looks like that red creature, Gossamer, that chased around Bugs Bunny in one of the Looney Toons cartoons.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Incredible. On theme and on point. Tracee’s is probably the most wearable one, but Rih’s is just…trascendental. She could (and should, imo) give courses about this. I’m being completely serious, even if it sounds like I’m joking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
YES YES Im with you on this, Can you imagine her archives when she’s an old lady?!?! UGH
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I love how insane these looks are. RiRi has the right attitude to wear the dress. So it looks flawless and almost normal on her. Tracees dress is the most wearable. Like she could get away with it on other red carpets and the color of it is flawless. I LOVE JEWEL TONES ON THE RED CARPET. Helens is fascinating and I just want to stare at it but the dress is completely wearing her and she looks super uncomfortable. However, if I had just had triplets, I would look that exhausted too. She’s on theme more than 99.9% of the attendees and I love it
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Love all these looks, especially Ross and Rihanna. They were on point. I am so over the red carpetty safe, prom-princess look crossed with wannabe Lana Turner.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The only ones really on theme! Thank you!!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I genuinely don’t get it. The theme is avante garden fashion. The designers were basically told “come up with something interesting” and most of them fell flat. Bad.
I love that the women who wore Garcon were all interesting, but still – why were none of the hosts except Pharrell and Helen wearing it?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Here’s what I don’t get about this kind of fashion. The great fashion designers of the past, the Chanel, Schiaparelli, Vionnet, Balenciaga, Dior, etc. all made incredibly expensive but also incredibly beautiful and creative clothes that made the wearer look better – and which could be worn – that is one could go to dinner, dance etc. That idea is lost – these dresses make everyone, even someone as beautiful as Rihanna, look either a bit silly or completely crazy. And how could poor Rihanna sit down in that thing? She looks like a walking deconstructivist sculpture. Oh well – I needn’t worry – nobody will ever want to put me in clothes like this!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It was a celebration of Comme des Garcons and these people all brought it. It’s a celebration of art and structure. It is beautiful in its own way. This was the Met gala, not the Emmy’s.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While I wouldn’t say I like it, Rihanna just gets the whole thing, year after year, and has the presence to make it work. It’s fun and exciting to see what she will do.
Tracee looks great!
Giggling a little at Pharell’s high waters.
Report this comment as spam or abuse