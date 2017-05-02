Rihanna in Commes des Garcons at the Met Gala: fabulous or crazy?

The theme of the 2017 Met Gala was Rei Kawakubo and Comme Des Garcons. I honestly believed that most people would interpret the theme as “deconstructed” and there would be a lot of sack-like dresses. I was pleasantly surprised to see many people attempting the sort of larger-than-life structured, sculptural pieces which Rei Kawakubo is known for. That being said, very few people actually got to wear Comme Des Garcons. Rihanna was obviously one of those people. Rihanna wore this absolutely amazing dress/piece of art by Commes Des Garcon and she was one of the later arrivals. People were primed to see Rihanna and she delivered.

This is what I love: Rihanna consistently shows that she cares. She cares about fashion. She cares about the theme of the Met Gala. She cares about style impacts. She does her research. And she delivers, time after time. This is awesome.

Pharrell Williams & his wife Helen also got to wear Comme Des Garcons. Pharrell was last night’s co-chair and I heard a rumor that Kawakubo personally selected these looks for both Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. If that’s the case… I can’t hate on this too hard. I mean, Helen is arguably the most on-theme person there. Even though Helen looks like a red Gumby.

Tracee Ellis Ross also chose to wore Comme Des Garcons. I love her and I love this.