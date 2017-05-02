Rihanna in Commes des Garcons at the Met Gala: fabulous or crazy?

The Met Gala 2017

The theme of the 2017 Met Gala was Rei Kawakubo and Comme Des Garcons. I honestly believed that most people would interpret the theme as “deconstructed” and there would be a lot of sack-like dresses. I was pleasantly surprised to see many people attempting the sort of larger-than-life structured, sculptural pieces which Rei Kawakubo is known for. That being said, very few people actually got to wear Comme Des Garcons. Rihanna was obviously one of those people. Rihanna wore this absolutely amazing dress/piece of art by Commes Des Garcon and she was one of the later arrivals. People were primed to see Rihanna and she delivered.

This is what I love: Rihanna consistently shows that she cares. She cares about fashion. She cares about the theme of the Met Gala. She cares about style impacts. She does her research. And she delivers, time after time. This is awesome.

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

The Met Gala 2017

Pharrell Williams & his wife Helen also got to wear Comme Des Garcons. Pharrell was last night’s co-chair and I heard a rumor that Kawakubo personally selected these looks for both Pharrell and Helen Lasichanh. If that’s the case… I can’t hate on this too hard. I mean, Helen is arguably the most on-theme person there. Even though Helen looks like a red Gumby.

Tracee Ellis Ross also chose to wore Comme Des Garcons. I love her and I love this.

Photos courtesy of WENN and Getty.

 

You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

53 Responses to “Rihanna in Commes des Garcons at the Met Gala: fabulous or crazy?”

  1. Stella says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:33 am

    No. Just no to all of them.

    Reply
  2. Lenn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 4:44 am

    Rihanna and Tracee were my favorites. You get alot of points for working the theme, is my opinion. I thought Reese Witherspoon looked great as well.

    Reply
  3. stkarolina says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:01 am

    Would’ve loved the dress with just the ruffles and a more simple base. The protruding leg cage thing is a bit too extra (not in a good way) for me

    Reply
  4. scar says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:02 am

    I think its the ugliest thing ever. Just tell the truth, more often than not this chick wears the fuggest shit

    Reply
  5. Rae says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:02 am

    Um can Helen actually move her arms in that thing? Or is it like a straightjacket? It looks like a red lumpy straightjacket.

    Reply
  6. Babs says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:05 am

    I love Rihanna’s and Tracee’s dresses and styling. Helen looks like a Teletubbie and Pharell’s outfit is fug.

    Reply
  7. LAloopsta says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:10 am

    Only Rhianna – and maybe Bjork – could of pylled this one off. Best look of the night IMO

    Reply
  8. A says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:14 am

    not my favourite look but hey at least she tried.

    Reply
  9. teacakes says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:20 am

    Rihanna looks STUNNING. If you’re going to go to a party for Rei Kawakubo, that’s the way you do it – and do it in style.

    I love Tracee Ellis Ross’ outfit too – unusual enough to be absolutely unmistakable as a Kawakubo creation, but also workable outside of a fashion show.

    I know a lot of people rag on Kawakubo’s designs and she certainly isn’t red-carpet friendly at the best of times, but I’ve found quite a few of her pieces are beautifully constructed and very wearable irl. Comme des Garçons wouldn’t have lasted thirty years if they couldn’t do that.

    Reply
  10. nataliek says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:29 am

    i’m so over everything rihanna ever does.

    Reply
  11. pbn says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:35 am

    Rihanna is the greatest fashion icon of all time.

    Reply
  12. Lyla says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:41 am

    I know most people don’t get Kawakubo/Comme des Garçons, but i applaud the attendees who took a risk with avant-garde fashion and went with the theme. It’s the Met Ball not prom, not the oscars, not your typical red carpet, it’s the time to go all out. Why bother having a theme if everyone just wants to dress in a typical pretty red carpet dresss?

    Reply
    • Maria F. says:
      May 2, 2017 at 5:54 am

      I totally agree. It was definitely a difficult theme this year, but I would have hoped that the designers, who after all are creative people, would have tried to put their own spin on the theme. That used to be the most interesting part of this red carpet, to see how varied an interpretation can be.

      This year was such a snooze. Sure some guests dress a bit more dramatic than on a regular red carpet, but there is no coherence.

      Reply
    • LAK says:
      May 2, 2017 at 6:23 am

      I thought all the older women and fashion women dressed very well and or had a good take on the theme.

      All the insta-models and reality stars looked dreadful. They stayed in their usual T and A style which was boring for this occassion.

      Of the men, i thought Jaden Smith and Buz Lurman were fabulous.

      Reply
  13. Word says:
    May 2, 2017 at 5:51 am

    My eyes!!…it burns!!! .
    …..

    ..
    …arrrrgh!!!!!!!!!!!

    Reply
  14. Scal says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:03 am

    On theme and so on point. Every year I want to shake the people that call certain looks ugly or weird. That’s the point! There’s a theme to follow!

    I’m still bitter about the year of punk rock at the met. This is not the time for a boring evening gown

    Reply
  15. nat says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:29 am

    Fabulously crazy

    Reply
  16. Ayra. says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:38 am

    I feel like, if every year, people actually respected the theme like the women in these posts, the Met Gala would be much more interesting, especially on the red carpet. I might not understand fashion but I’m here x100 for Rih, Helen and Tracee.
    I mean, what is the point of them giving a theme every year, when only a handful of people respect it?

    Reply
  17. Kiki says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:39 am

    This is why Rihanna is a way better supermodel than Gigi and Bella Hadid. I may not like Rihanna’s singing techniques but the she slays with the fashion choices. I give her props for that.

    BTW what the funk is Lupita N’yongo is wearing?

    Reply
  18. Eleonor says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:47 am

    I they were the only persons respecting the theme of the ball, all the other guests went for a fancy gown.

    Reply
  19. Lightpurple says:
    May 2, 2017 at 7:57 am

    Honor the theme! Rihanna looks great and she seems to be having fun with it. Tracee looks fantastic. Helen gets points for trying but that red blanket is doing weird things around her crotch.

    Reply
  20. Elizabeth says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Red Gumby? Or red loveseat?

    Reply
  21. mellie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:13 am

    Good on them for dressing the theme of the ball, but man, that stuff is not flattering at all. It’s amazing to me what some think is beautiful and flattering and consider ‘fashion’ because I look at these things and think ‘ugh’. You have to be built like a brick $hithouse to even come close to carrying this stuff off and even then it is difficult.

    Reply
  22. Prettykrazee says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:20 am

    This is a themed Costume Gala honoring Reí Kawakubo! Not your typical red carpet event. They can get dressed up in a boring gown anytime. If you have a chance to be different, wear something avant-garde why wouldn’t you? Because most of these ladies don’t know or care about fashion. To them it’s just another night to wear a sheer dress and pout for the camera.
    These ladies look fabulous. There’s a reason everyone waits to see Rihanna at this event. She knows has to interpret the theme. When I saw her and Tracee I actually cheered. Out loud! Because THIS is how you dress for the MET Gala honoring Kawakubo.

    Reply
  23. Lizzie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Tracee looks amazing. She makes that bonkers dress look totally wearable and normal. She is best dressed in all categories – dress, styling, adhereane to theme and confidence.

    Reply
  24. chaine says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:40 am

    Rihanna looks crazy and amazing in the dress, but I could do without the strange legs-in-bondage that is going on with those shoes.

    I am guessing Helen would be in deep trouble if she fell over in that top-heavy, no arms contraption.

    I don’t get the love for Tracee’s dress. Yes, the color is nice, but otherwise it looks like a lopsided raincoat to me.

    Reply
  25. HK9 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:44 am

    My girl Rihanna never disappoints. I love Tracee’s outfit too.

    Reply
  26. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 8:51 am

    Every single one of these looks is art, NUTTY, but amazing, intricate, fun and MOST IMPORTANTLY TO ME, All the wearers are truly carrying and delighting in their fashion! IM so Into it , all of it, Rih rih, Tracy, Helen and Pharrell, also The Fact #whereisRihanna was trending is a testament to who the chair of this thing oughta be!

    Reply
  27. Anilehcim says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:18 am

    Loooooove Rihanna and her fashion risks. This woman looks amazing in everything and can pull anything off. I also have to admit that I love her just a tiny bit more because she refuses to closely associate with the Kardashians.

    Tracee is gorgeous!

    Helen Lasichanh’s ensemble looks like that red creature, Gossamer, that chased around Bugs Bunny in one of the Looney Toons cartoons.

    Reply
  28. Lucy says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:22 am

    Incredible. On theme and on point. Tracee’s is probably the most wearable one, but Rih’s is just…trascendental. She could (and should, imo) give courses about this. I’m being completely serious, even if it sounds like I’m joking.

    Reply
  29. Gene123 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:30 am

    I love how insane these looks are. RiRi has the right attitude to wear the dress. So it looks flawless and almost normal on her. Tracees dress is the most wearable. Like she could get away with it on other red carpets and the color of it is flawless. I LOVE JEWEL TONES ON THE RED CARPET. Helens is fascinating and I just want to stare at it but the dress is completely wearing her and she looks super uncomfortable. However, if I had just had triplets, I would look that exhausted too. She’s on theme more than 99.9% of the attendees and I love it

    Reply
  30. mazzie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:43 am

    Love all these looks, especially Ross and Rihanna. They were on point. I am so over the red carpetty safe, prom-princess look crossed with wannabe Lana Turner.

    Reply
  31. MellyMel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:46 am

    The only ones really on theme! Thank you!!

    Reply
  32. Bridget says:
    May 2, 2017 at 9:55 am

    I genuinely don’t get it. The theme is avante garden fashion. The designers were basically told “come up with something interesting” and most of them fell flat. Bad.

    I love that the women who wore Garcon were all interesting, but still – why were none of the hosts except Pharrell and Helen wearing it?

    Reply
  33. justme says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:11 am

    Here’s what I don’t get about this kind of fashion. The great fashion designers of the past, the Chanel, Schiaparelli, Vionnet, Balenciaga, Dior, etc. all made incredibly expensive but also incredibly beautiful and creative clothes that made the wearer look better – and which could be worn – that is one could go to dinner, dance etc. That idea is lost – these dresses make everyone, even someone as beautiful as Rihanna, look either a bit silly or completely crazy. And how could poor Rihanna sit down in that thing? She looks like a walking deconstructivist sculpture. Oh well – I needn’t worry – nobody will ever want to put me in clothes like this! :)

    Reply
  34. Tania says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:14 am

    It was a celebration of Comme des Garcons and these people all brought it. It’s a celebration of art and structure. It is beautiful in its own way. This was the Met gala, not the Emmy’s.

    Reply
  35. Lucy2 says:
    May 2, 2017 at 10:28 am

    While I wouldn’t say I like it, Rihanna just gets the whole thing, year after year, and has the presence to make it work. It’s fun and exciting to see what she will do.
    Tracee looks great!
    Giggling a little at Pharell’s high waters.

    Reply

Commenting Guidelines

Celebitchy aims to be a friendly, welcoming site where people can discuss entertainment stories and current events in a lighthearted, safe environment without fear of harassment, excessive negativity, or bullying. Different opinions, backgrounds, ages, and nationalities are welcome here - hatred and bigotry are not. If you make racist or bigoted remarks, comment under multiple names, or wish death on anyone you will be banned. There are no second chances if you violate one of these basic rules.

By commenting you agree to our comment policy

Use the "Report this comment as spam or abuse" link to ask the moderators to delete a comment if it's offensive. If your comment disappears, it may have been eaten by the spam filter. Please e-mail cbcomments at gmail.com to get it retrieved.

You can sign up to get an image next to your name at Gravatar.com Thank you!

Leave a comment