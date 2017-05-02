“Sean Combs made himself comfortable on the Met Gala carpet” links
  • May 02, 2017

  • By Kaiser
The Met Gala 2017

Sean Combs made himself comfortable on the Met Gala stairs. [LaineyGossip]
The Fyre Festival has already been sued. [Dlisted]
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna are back together (to make money). [Starcasm]
Emily Ratajkowski loves a scantily-clad selfie. [Popoholic]
Mick Jagger remembers L’Wren Scott. [Wonderwall]
Jimmy Kimmel talks about his newborn son’s heart defect. [Pajiba]
Are Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky still happening? [JustJared]
Beyonce didn’t go to the Met Gala because she’s super-preg. [IDLY]
Janet Jackson has some stuff to say. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Matt Bomer covers Out Magazine. [Socialite Life]

The Met Gala 2017

 

  1. senna says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:25 pm

    Why was Sean Combs not on any best-dressed lists I’ve seen? He’s owning this. I love Cassie’s crazy plastic straw train, but hate her lace lingerie bodice. There should be bits of plastic shrapnel taped to her boobs, or something.

  2. Megan says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:28 pm

    Ok, I’ll own it. I have always found Sean to be so handsome. He gets better with age.

  3. minx says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:31 pm

    He looks great!

  4. Shijel says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I love their outfits, why weren’t they featured anywhere?

  5. QQ says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:46 pm

    OPULENCE

  6. Lynnie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 12:55 pm

    Next year’s Met Gala guest list is going to be an absolute mess if this year was any indication. That is unless the A-listers have projects to promote, but even then who knows.

  7. Lightpurple says:
    May 2, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    The Kimmel story is so very, very moving. I have been emailing links to it to Republican members of Congress all day. If Paul Ryan had his way, little Billy Kimmel and all those like him, would be denied healthcare for the rest of their lives, no matter how long or short those lives may be.

    • Tiffany says:
      May 2, 2017 at 3:52 pm

      The difference is that Ryan is not going after babies like William Kimmel, the son of millionaire several times over whose healthcare will never be denied.

      He is going after William Kimmel, son of a family where the parents work two jobs and the pay is so low insurance is not as important and food and can barely keep the lights on.

      Or William Kimmel, the son of a single mother who has to work two to three jobs just to make sure that they are not homeless.

  8. L says:
    May 2, 2017 at 1:32 pm

    Darn it!!! I told myself I wasn’t going to listen to the Jimmy Kimmel video…but I did and I was right..Niagra Falls 😭😭😭😭

  9. Cherrypie says:
    May 2, 2017 at 1:46 pm

    Mathew Rhys and Kerri Russel were also an interseting pair.

