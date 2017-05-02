“Sean Combs made himself comfortable on the Met Gala carpet” links

Sean Combs made himself comfortable on the Met Gala stairs. [LaineyGossip]
The Fyre Festival has already been sued. [Dlisted]
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna are back together (to make money). [Starcasm]
Emily Ratajkowski loves a scantily-clad selfie. [Popoholic]
Mick Jagger remembers L’Wren Scott. [Wonderwall]
Jimmy Kimmel talks about his newborn son’s heart defect. [Pajiba]
Are Kendall Jenner & A$AP Rocky still happening? [JustJared]
Beyonce didn’t go to the Met Gala because she’s super-preg. [IDLY]
Janet Jackson has some stuff to say. [Seriously OMG WTF]
Matt Bomer covers Out Magazine. [Socialite Life]
Why was Sean Combs not on any best-dressed lists I’ve seen? He’s owning this. I love Cassie’s crazy plastic straw train, but hate her lace lingerie bodice. There should be bits of plastic shrapnel taped to her boobs, or something.
Ok, I’ll own it. I have always found Sean to be so handsome. He gets better with age.
He looks good here doesn’t he?
I never knew what my type was until I read the post describing the ‘ sexy conman’ look today, and Sean is giving me sexy opulent conman with no f@(ks to give, like how I imagine Corleone, or maybe someone more romantic and less murdery, was.
Lol, also corleone is fictional, Capone is who I meant. And he’s mob boss, not con man.
He looks great!
I didn’t see pics of all that many men, but I can’t imagine anyone being better dressed Sean Combs. Not only best dressed, but perfect attitude, confidence, and that aura of “I’ve been to this thing so many times I believe I’ll just lounge on the stairs”.
Yes, he absolutely does. Love this.
Yeah, he looks fantastic. Surprised he wasn’t featured in more photo arrays from the event.
I love their outfits, why weren’t they featured anywhere?
IKR? They were totally on point with the theme.
I don’t know much about Diddy’s girlfriend, but if I were going to that ball I would wear something like that. Big, bold dress, cleavage, the whole nine yards.
Yes agreed! Lots of well dressed guys! Rami Malek wad in a great red suit, for example. Honking for a dudes at the met gala post!
OPULENCE
I was all for it.
every single bit!, he WANTED US TO SEE THE RED BOTTOMS TOO!!
QQ, I missed those! Good eye, and yes, he wanted us to see them
What red bottoms… where??
HIS Loubs!
Next year’s Met Gala guest list is going to be an absolute mess if this year was any indication. That is unless the A-listers have projects to promote, but even then who knows.
The Kimmel story is so very, very moving. I have been emailing links to it to Republican members of Congress all day. If Paul Ryan had his way, little Billy Kimmel and all those like him, would be denied healthcare for the rest of their lives, no matter how long or short those lives may be.
The difference is that Ryan is not going after babies like William Kimmel, the son of millionaire several times over whose healthcare will never be denied.
He is going after William Kimmel, son of a family where the parents work two jobs and the pay is so low insurance is not as important and food and can barely keep the lights on.
Or William Kimmel, the son of a single mother who has to work two to three jobs just to make sure that they are not homeless.
Darn it!!! I told myself I wasn’t going to listen to the Jimmy Kimmel video…but I did and I was right..Niagra Falls 😭😭😭😭
Forward it to your congressional representative and senators.
Mathew Rhys and Kerri Russel were also an interseting pair.
