Brad Pitt covers GQ Style: ‘I just started therapy. I love it, I love it.’

Brad Pitt speaks. Brad Pitt has done his first magazine cover in… what’s probably a year or so. Brad did not do any big sit-down interviews when promoting Allied last fall, but now he’s promoting War Machine and trying to massage his image, thus he appears on the new issue of GQ Style. The editorial is striking – GQ Style took Brad to three of America’s greatest national parks, the Everglades, White Sands and Carlsbad Caverns, and that was the shoot. Brad actually looks like he was aiming for tearful and vulnerable in the photos. The actual interview was conducted at Brad’s Hollywood Hills home, which is really part of a large compound of homes that he owns in Los Feliz, having bought the surrounding properties over the years. Brad describes the home as his kids’ “childhood home.” You can read the full piece here and I would recommend it. Some highlights:
The one mention of Angelina by name: He references her Cambodia movie, First They Killed My Father, saying “You should see Angie’s film.”
On playing conceited characters: “It makes me laugh. Any of my foibles are born from my own hubris. Always, always. Anytime. I famously step in sh-t—at least for me it seems pretty epic. I often wind up with a smelly foot in my mouth. I often say the wrong thing, often in the wrong place and time. Often.”
Playing characters in pain: “Yeah, I’m kind of done playing those. I think it was more pain tourism. It was still an avoidance in some way. I’ve never heard anyone laugh bigger than an African mother who’s lost nine family members. What is that? I just got R&B for the first time. R&B comes from great pain, but it’s a celebration. To me, it’s embracing what’s left. It’s that African woman being able to laugh much more boisterously than I’ve ever been able to.
Therapy: “You know, I just started therapy. I love it, I love it. I went through two therapists to get to the right one.
Whether he would have eventually gotten to this place: “I think it would have come knocking, no matter what.
It’s not a mid-life crisis: “I do remember a few spots along the road where I’ve become absolutely tired of myself. And this is a big one. These moments have always been a huge generator for change. And I’m quite grateful for it. But me, personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve.
Drinking wine: “I mean, we have a winery. I enjoy wine very, very much, but I just ran it to the ground. I had to step away for a minute. And truthfully I could drink a Russian under the table with his own vodka. I was a professional. I was good…. [now I] Don’t want to live that way anymore…. But the terrible thing is I tend to run things into the ground. That’s why I’ve got to make something so calamitous. I’ve got to run it off a cliff. I do it with everything, yeah. I exhaust it, and then I walk away. I’ve always looked at things in seasons, compartmentalized them, I guess, seasons or semesters or tenures or…
His weaknesses: “For me this period has really been about looking at my weaknesses and failures and owning my side of the street. I’m an a–hole when it comes to this need for justice. I don’t know where it comes from, this hollow quest for justice for some perceived slight. I can drill on that for days and years. It’s done me no good whatsoever. It’s such a silly idea, the idea that the world is fair. And this is coming from a guy who hit the lottery, I’m well aware of that. I hit the lottery, and I still would waste my time on those hollow pursuits.
Staring himself down: “Sitting with those horrible feelings, and needing to understand them, and putting them into place. In the end, you find: I am those things I don’t like. That is a part of me. I can’t deny that. I have to accept that. And in fact, I have to embrace that. I need to face that and take care of that. Because by denying it, I deny myself. I am those mistakes. For me every misstep has been a step toward epiphany, understanding, some kind of joy…. And by the way: There’s no love without loss. It’s a package deal.
He wasn’t raised to discuss his emotions: “I come from a place where, you know, it’s strength if we get a bruise or cut or ailment we don’t discuss it, we just deal with it. We just go on. The downside of that is it’s the same with our emotion. I’m personally very retarded when it comes to taking inventory of my emotions. I’m much better at covering up. I grew up with a Father-knows-best/war mentality—the father is all-powerful, super strong—instead of really knowing the man and his own self-doubt and struggles. And it’s hit me smack in the face with our divorce: I gotta be more. I gotta be more for them. I have to show them. And I haven’t been great at it.”
Being investigated by Child Services: “It was all that for a while. I was really on my back and chained to a system when Child Services was called. And you know, after that, we’ve been able to work together to sort this out. We’re both doing our best. I heard one lawyer say, “No one wins in court—it’s just a matter of who gets hurt worse.” And it seems to be true, you spend a year just focused on building a case to prove your point and why you’re right and why they’re wrong, and it’s just an investment in vitriolic hatred. I just refuse. And fortunately my partner in this agrees. It’s just very, very jarring for the kids, to suddenly have their family ripped apart. If anyone can make sense of it, we have to with great care and delicacy, building everything around that.
The narrative: “What did Churchill say? History will be kind to me: I know because I’ll write it myself. I don’t really care about protecting the narrative. That’s when I get a bit pessimistic, I get in my oh-it-all-goes-away-anyway kind of thinking. But I know the people who love me know me. And that’s enough for me.
Setting Angelina free: “And then you’ve got a cliché: “If you love someone, set them free.” Now I know what it means, by feeling it. It means to love without ownership. It means expecting nothing in return. But it sounds good written. It sounds good when Sting sings it. It doesn’t mean f-ck-all to me until, you know—Until you live it. That’s why I never understood growing up with Christianity—don’t do this, don’t do that—it’s all about don’ts, and I was like how the f-ck do you know who you are and what works for you if you don’t find out where the edge is, where’s your line? You’ve got to step over it to know where it is.
There is so much in this interview that I didn’t even get to because there was so much I wanted to excerpt. At the beginning of the piece, Brad refers to his current situation as “self-inflicted” and throughout the interview, he’s taking the blame consistently and yet… managing to not be specific at all about what he actually did. The alcohol was clearly a huge problem, but he’s making references to his anger and realizing that he has become what he hated and more. I don’t know. I think he comes across well here, but I also think he comes across like a movie star who has been one of the most PR-savvy men on the planet for decades.
Photos courtesy of Ryan McGinley exclusively for GQ Style.
It was a good interview and I think it shows that he is trying to make things better. From what he said he and Angie are working to do that. So I don’t see how this can be twisted into anything else. Time to move on and let them work this out how they need to for their family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s still not enough for some. They still feel that Brad owes them an explanation to what happened on that plane. AJ, knows what happened and if she has decided that she doesn’t want to expose what took place why do her fans feel that Brad needs to tell them. Maybe AJ doesn’t want it out there so do they want Brad to go against her wishes to soothe their own curiosity.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t need to know what happened on that plane, but it could it be because she is still taking all the blame for what happened. Have you read what they are saying about their oldest boy? Angie is a big girl and can take care of herself, but he’s a kid. He could do something about what they are saying about him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@LadyD With respect, who exactly is still talking about that played out “news”? Comments sections and low tier blogs? I’m on the internet all day and I follow silly celebrity gossip and even for me that stuff is still off grid for me. Why are you seeking it out? In any case, the internet is built on hate. Short of threatening to sue commenters, theres nothing he could say that would end petty attacks on Maddox. People like to type crap. People will continue to type crap. The end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think that’s it at all. It’s his fans who couldn’t believe he was the bad guy and Angelina was not being a scorned wife – Now after he basically admitted he was the one who caused the mess and needed to set Angelina free maybe they’ll admit it too. Doubt it. Sure they’ll flip themselves into knots trying to blame her and her kids for his problems.
He still doesn’t have joint custody. Angelina was very strong for doing what she had to do for her children. Since he gets to talks and use all that therapy jumbo jumbo – I can’t wait for Angelina to do an interview.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ YEPISAIDIT: Spot on.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, it’s almost the mea culpa her fans were after, but I think they are unlikely to let it go. They were sold a dream and they bought it and invested heavily, and somebody has to take the blame when the dream doesn’t live up to the reality.
I get the feeling he’s moved on from their relationship now. The therapy, the weightloss, the artwork.
I suspect a new lady is going to get rolled out soon… Has he ever been single for long?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I so look forward to him getting a new relationship and truly moving on. He’s owned up to his part in the breakup. He was drinking and not working on the problems. In my opinion and after reading all of her many, many interviews, she is a complicated person who comes across as totally controlling and and is no doubt a difficult person to live with. But, he knew that when he married her. For sure. Now, he’s stopped fighting for custody, apparently. He will let the kids live with her and visit him. He’s bought her a house close by, and given her keys to the house of the kids childhood. His home in los feliz. All the kids can come and go and live between the two of them. I doubt Angie ever goes back there. Why should she want to? Now he’s done everything that he can do. So, now its time for him to really, really move on and find new love. At least start dating and stop waiting. New love is certainly available for him. New love, new family, new life. I want to see that. Both of them moving on. She to whatever it is she wants and him to a real homelife and family. He can carry all that he has learned into a new relationship and make a happy life for himself and his new family. His older children will find their place. I’m sure he will always welcome them.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“New love, new family, new life.” Really, throw the old family in the past and move on? Why is it so important that he “really really move on,” and start dating? He doesn’t need a new relationship to move on. You make it sound like it is imperative he find a new woman now! As for him moving on to a “real homelife and family.” …’cause what he had with her was just a 12-year trial run for his “real” family? And the “she to whatever she wants” because she has never shown an interest in having a family, has she? He might actually benefit from staying single for a while. Why such a rush to get him hooked up?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
So much toxic bullshit in this one comment. Wow. This is why men feel they can just up stakes and move on with a “new family” when the old one didn’t work out. Fuck the kids – they’ll “find their place”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angie bought her and the kids a house. He didn’t buy her a house.
And your logic that he needs to move on like ‘right now’ move on doesn’t sound like a good thing to do at the moment. Obviously he’s going through some issues and ones that should have been addressed long before he met Angelina. But , since his fans believe he has to be a relationship to be happy, then maybe he should jump into another relationship and make the same mistakes as the last two or three relationships. Let the man work on his issues especially the ones with his children before getting into a new relationship. I’m sure his therapist has spoken to him about this.
Brad and Angie are working together to do what’s best for their kids and I’m sure that doesn’t include him allowing the kids to live her so he can move on and build a new life with a new wife and kids. His kids will always be his first priority. And they will share custody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow! He bought her a house? Like she doesn’t have her own money? Gave her keys to his house? How, the heck, you know that?
He needs to make another family? Wow!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That is really sad. Does his fans hate her that much or so eager to see this man flaunt a new woman in public or on a red carpet for fiction and pics that they can comment on. That is his real problem that he in so many ways addressed.
That public figure is what got him to the point of being unbearable. Yeah some woman would love to be with him right now for the wrong reasons and I assure you it would wind up a mess and he knows that.
I don’t feels sorry for him but he is clearly hurting and in a lot of pain. One because he doesn’t want to lose his lottery, and the other because he knows he has issues and as most addicts is afraid and doesn’t know what to do.
I don’t know the personal but I wonder how long his wife has tried to make him get help. He seems off his rocker a bit too. Is he blaming his dad and mom for the way he was raised for his treatment of his kids. There goes the good home rearing up in smoke that his fans raked Angie about.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Stop reading radar! She bought the house herself , you do know that Angelina has been working and supporting herself since she was 16 right. He did not give her the keys to his loz feliz home, that’s radar nonsense, the same radar that says she’s a voodoo practising witch that’s casting evil spells on him. Maybe you should think before you type, new love, new life. Yes because the last 12 years have been a mirage. @Lilly lol lol. You know that’s because of his issues right, I have no doubt he’ll have a new girlfriend soon, but you bitter Betty’s need to let your nonsense go. The gymnastics involved, she left him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Angelina bought her new home with her own money.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes, good interview. I hope it all goes well and, yes, healing and privacy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ugg those woe is me expressions. Yuck, lol.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah , it’s a bit over the top.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The pics look ridiculous, especially the third one. His head will soon roll off his body if he keeps on rocking the horizontal pose.
I partly find the interview interesting and thoughtful, but also a bit whiny? I hope he stops dancing around himself and focusses all his energy on his kids (which anyway will be a challenge with the bigger ones).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s like one step away for Kenny Rogers with the eye lift. I’d always suspect he had been tweeted but those eye lid are almost completely new, non?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I don’t think so. If he did, he should ask for a refund because he needs to have it done again.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Mmmhmmm. 😒
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks so…unhappy
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think that is the look he was going for. Sad is the new happy. See Affleck”s sad faces.
All jokes aside I think he is sad about the break up of his family, I think both of them are.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We want one person to blame but … life is not that easy. He is in the middle of therapy. He might now see Angelina’s side and in 1 year see how he wasn’t so wrong.
We don’t know what went wrong with them. What we do know is that he still loves her but he may not be “in love” with her.
After a lot of failed relationships, we have to ask ourselves why me, what is wrong? I would love to hear what Angie has discovered because we all are flawed people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He might see that he wasn’t so wrong? In being an alcoholic?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Alcoholism destroys families. I feel for Brad but I feel for Angie and the kids more. It’s a nightmare having a husband or father who’s an alcoholic. It seems like Brad had to lose everything to realize he had a problem. I don’t blame Angie for wanting to place their children in a better environment. That’s what a good mother does.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+10000000 and beyond
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally someone who speaks to the difficult decision Angelina had to make. I don’t think it would ha e been as abrupt if DCFS had not been involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes! on being abrupt/DCFS getting involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Why is he horizontal in most of the pictures? Can’t he stand up any more?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“vulnerable”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The emotions make it hard for him to stand. There were Backstreet Boys songs playing for this whole shoot. He drank his own tears at the end.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
*DEAD*
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Real talk, looking at these pictures triggered Sarah McLachlan’s “In the Arms of an Angel” to start playing in my head. Like he can not be serious with these pictures.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good interview Brad. He does sound like he still loves Angelina. I wonder if his fans will see where he said the mess he’s in is self-inflicted.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Nah. People will still read this interview and believe what they want. It’s already happening on the DM. Angie is the crazy woman that drove him to alcoholism. When it should be more on the line of “Good they are working together and doing what’s best for their family”.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Even if he says he’s had something to drink almost daily since college? Ok then…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Finally the man admits he was messed up last year due to alcohol and he is taking the blame for whatever happened.
I don’t think he can go into the specifics for legal reasons and he shouldn’t for the children’s sake either.
I never judged him for what happened on that plane but lost respect for what he did afterwards with his media game.
This interview could be the start – it’s not telling the full picture but enough to show that he had major issues last year which affected his family and that let to the divorce.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
All the better if they can co-parent.
So now that he’s admitted to issues with alcohol will the crazy people finally move past the “Angelina set him up! Evil!” nonsense?
Ha! Of course not. Somehow it must always be the woman’s fault when Hollywood dream boys have issues (see also: Depp, Johnny).
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Mia4s Angelina has been through a lot with her mother’s death, operations for cancer and thisi major breakup How come she never resorted to using alcohol to solve her stresses? Angelina does not get enough credit for her strength and courage.
Angelina is the one who saw all of them through this family ordeal.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I still can’t believe the great brangelina demystification of 2016 happened. Whew. Well its still unfolding so imma just sit here and enjoy this tea
ETA: and the people saying they don’t judge him for whatever he did but instead for how he threw Jolie under the bus…. Seriously guys have you not been paying attention to anything this man has done in the past decade? You didn’t judge him for all the time he and his ex-wife acted like assholes towards that other ex but you judge him now cos you like this recent ex. Lol
Jennifer Aniston said she was uncool and he lacked a sensitivity chip. I believed her then, I believe her now.
Ma mans would rather talk in circles than say a full throated “it was me I fucked up”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I didn’t want to go there, but this interview did provide some insight to his past relationships.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It does, doesn’t it? He’s been a drinker and then turns into a cheating drinker and now a raging alcoholic. I bet a little part of Jennifer Aniston feels vindicated
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I agree. It wasn’t that long ago that he did that interview where he said something like “I was sitting on the couch all day, smoking pot, looking for roles of an interesting life instead of having one”. And then added that his (first) marriage was the cause. This is quite literally the first time I’ve ever read anything where he takes responsibility for his own actions and decisions.
The ironic thing in all of that is that Aniston is a big believer in the usefulness of therapy and probably spent quite some time encouraging him to go back then. It may not have made any difference in the end result of that relationship, but it certainly would have given him a great deal more self-awareness going into his next one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He makes it sound like this is his first time trying therapy, which is insane for someone with his wealth and fame. Everyone can benefit from therapy. I can’t imagine not taking advantage of the opportunity to regularly see a therapist if I had the funds. Some people aren’t naturally introspective, I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I know! That last one in the orange and black, I cringed. Somehow people will still twist this that Angie drove him to his vices, yadda yadda, glad she got the kids out of that situation.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
“But the terrible thing is I tend to run things into the ground. That’s why I’ve got to make something so calamitous. I’ve got to run it off a cliff. I do it with everything, yeah. I exhaust it, and then I walk away. I’ve always looked at things in seasons, compartmentalized them, I guess, seasons or semesters or tenures or”
This is a really scary mindset, I’m glad he’s addressing it, but wow that interview. lots to unpack.
This whole thing was very…intimately personal. I’m of two minds, first we know he reads about himself or his team does. They must have seen the criticism about him not taking responsibility, and this seems directly to counter that.
But while he is a consummate PR professional, hes a director, and actor, he knows how to tell a story, this rings true to me. This sounds real. Like the best brand, there is at least a kernal of truth.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too much “I” and “me” in the whole thing for me, if I’m honest. But that probably speaks to the stage he’s at with therapy. Hopefully, post-therapy Pitt will realise our relationships work the best when our focus is not on ourselves.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Sixer, my thoughts exactly.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I do the same thing. It’s like that line in that song: “my peace has always depended on all the ashes in my wake.” It’s not as sinister as it sounds, it’s a method of controlling one’s demons and it’s done with the perception of what’s best for everyone. It can just veer off course real fast, especially if substance abuse is involved.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks rough, drinking and smoking took a toll on him in many ways. It’s too bad he had to lose his family in order to realize he needed to work on himself, hopefully he didn’t inflict any lasting damage on the children, I’m sure it was more than one major incident. He does come off fairly well here though, but still I see the poor me. He’s right about hitting the lottery, he literally had it all and blew it up, we all have our demons I guess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The man had it all the best family and wife.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I must say, I like Brad even with his flaws. I just like him, kind of like Sandra Bullock. Oh well. I hope everyone is happy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same here. Nobody is perfect. Nobody. No matter how high we place them on a pedestal. I think this was a really good interview. He said just enough without saying too much. We don’t need to know all the details for the sake of his privacy, and especially his children’s since it involves them too. I’m glad he’s finding himself in a happier and healthier place, and that he & Angelina are working together towards what’s best for their family. I wish them all the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow. All that straight-out-of-rehab stuff is so annoying. Drink the koolaid but keep it to yourself. Talk to us about it in ten years.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I had that same though, too! Like, oh, someone just started going to AA and knows all the talking points. A lot of it was just navel gazing garbage but whatever.
I broke off a long term relationship with an alcoholic. It was awful. Good for Angie getting herself and her kids away from the toxic mess.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’ve never particularly been pro-Brad in anything. As an actor he’s skilled but kind of boring. He’s a beautiful man yet somehow still bland. And in the Brangelina divorce I was always pro-Angie and pro-kids.
But this is actually a really, really great interview. Coming from a family that was full of abuse and alcoholism, this is one of the most clear acknowledgements of self-destruction and toxic behaviors I’ve ever heard. That shit’s rare.
Props to him, man. I hope he continues and is able to improve his relationship with his kids. Especially Maddox and Pax, from the sounds of it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
totally agree. the photos are a bit much but what a great interview. i totally relate to what he says about substance abuse and a “harder” family background. i don’t know but everytime i read about stoner pitt i feel like that could be me if i had hit the fame jackpot.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s very PR savvy and I would say I’m glad hes owning his mess. Now the Brad is Mr perfect crowd can sit with this for awhile. Everyone can move on now.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Sounds like a Looooottt of Esoteric Cloudy allusion-to Bullsh*t If you ask me.. Also he looks GAUNT AF
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes and yes.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yes. It sounds like all he learned in therapy is the right psychobabble to use in interview to create this illusion of journeying towards wellness.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Same. Not moved from the first person yet.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Didn’t Tarantino say he was offered hash when he visited Brad in France? That was just for his guests, I’m sure. Glad he sobered up, but it sounds like there’s still lots to unravel in therapy, tho. Hope he sticks with it.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I think some people have to hit rock bottom. I was there myself a year ago. I believe you can go through an experience that is completely transformative. A time that fundamentally changes who you are as a human being. Therapy can be life altering, especially if you have spent your whole life running from your problems, and never taking ownership for your actions.
I think he comes across well. Takes ownership for the part he played. But also refusing to air all the sordid details, because let’s face it that would not help the kids.
Sometimes it takes becoming a person you loathe to realize the person you want to be in life. When you reach that place you will fight like hell to never go back. I wish him, the kids, and Angelina the best.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
+1000 therapy is the best thing. Brad comes across very well. It’s great he’ll talk about what happened and take ownership of his part. So important to be able to talk about it. I hope everything goes well with their family
Best luck to you too @Stormyshay
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Agree..best of luck to you!
Report this comment as spam or abuse
There’s a lot to unpack here but… the bottom picture? He’s dressed like a Golden Girl WTF???
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This all sounds very calculating and perfectly scrpited. He is making it seem like he is owning up to his mess while having his mouthpieces deny his responsibilities in People mag and Us Weekly. His interview sound like Nicole Kidman’s where she says a lot of word but ultimately said nothing at all.
His words come off cold and inauthentic.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Very much so.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
While it’s great that he’s going to therapy and working on his issues, I agree with the assessment that “I think he comes across well here, but I also think he comes across like a movie star who has been one of the most PR-savvy men on the planet for decades.” IMO, it seems like he’s doing a lot of talking about working on himself, etc., but not necessarily a lot of doing.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
The orange shirt one is so zoolander! Stop trying so hard at vulnerable face, Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Ha, was going to say, this photoshoot is all about capturing *sensitive and vulnerable* Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
It’s a PR move for sure. But his PR message was so bad after the plane incident that he needed to lay low and come back with a humbled approach.
For his sake and his kids, I hope he is doing better. Although, I think the effect of drinking his starting to show physically.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Guys do you remember in one of the first articles in people after TMZ reported Angelina filed fr divorce.
There was one where brad or someone from brad team said , brad begged Angelina not to do it and that they could solve it but she refused and hes willing to do what ever it takes to fix it.
and i also remember Kaiser first explanation as the divorce was a tough love intervention from Angelina to brad to change .
I think there is some truth to that. i think Angelina and the kids fed up of brad promises of adjusting himself but this time she went with threat ,to force him to deal with it even if they lose each other as husband and wife but mostly for kids safety.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That picture of him in the wheat field is giving me all of the 1996 Senior Photo flashbacks.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Clearly in therapy if he’s talking about his upbringing that way. Weren’t (aren’t) his parents very religious/conservative? When he describes the “Father Knows Best/war mentality” – isn’t that what is now called toxic masculinity? Sounds like he coped with anger and shame by numbing out for decades. He still sounds self-absorbed and overly concerned with his image, but maybe, for the sake of his family, he’ll learn how to manage his characteristic self-absorption without alcohol and other drugs. Maybe we’ll find out that he’s simply a vain man, not a bad one.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He is still in a good hand. Its no easy when all the sudden it has to blow like this… questioning and doubting etc etc a normal act. Its good he is feeling his feelings…
Also there relationship looked bad for sometime too bad they waited until it got to the point with dramatic ending…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He’s a clever guy and he looks ridiculous in some of the photos. I expected better from GQ style.
Looks like he go a couple new tattoos too. I never noticed thr tornado and motercycle tats before.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Looks like Brad and Angelina spend a lot of time with tattooists.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I like that he has found a therapist that is a fit for him. About 20 years ago I did go to a therapist for about a year. I found it helped me immensely over the years ever since. I always encourage anyone I know who I believe could use the help to get the help and not be embarrassed, it works. I wish Brad, Angelina and kids all the best. IMO, they are good people, just need some help to find the right path for themselves.
I always say, I would wait until I hear from their own mouth to pass judgment. He has spoken and I believe he’s trying to be a better man.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
When I found my therapist, it made life so much better. It helped me so much over the years. I do go back when I need to. I’ve told plenty of friends to go if they need it. Nothing to be embarrassed about and now I have no trouble talking about any problems .
Maybe everyone in the Jolie-Pitt family should see one too during tough family problems
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Saying a lot without saying anything at all. This is some eat, pray, love bull.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m not sure how I feel about his comment that loving someone and setting them free “means expecting nothing in return.” Isn’t marriage all about give and take? Loving, relying on, helping, and trusting someone, and knowing that s/he will love, rely on, help, and trust you in return? Of course we expect things — and especially love — from our partners. If we didn’t, what would be the point? To me, the line about loving and setting free has always meant giving your partner the space to pursue his/her own passions, and supporting him/her fully in that pursuit. I don’t think it means loving someone and not expecting any love in return. I dunno. I just thought that was a weird comment.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I’m sorry I find all this bull****….The word salad,the woe is me pictures…I understand he’s in “transction”..but be CLEAR..You were the one with the issues..Angelina has been thrown to the wolves,ofcourse she can handle it but “A MAN”..defends the mother of his kids,against something he knows well HE DID…sorry the ambiguity of it all is annoying..
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He literally says he has issues and he spoke about them. He called his family, including Jolie, “hitting the jackpot”. He didn’t say one negative thing about her, he praised her willingness to work with him. I don’t think he is being ambiguous.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Yeah, it doesn’t sit well with me completely either. I appreciate that he’s owning the drinking, but there’s still a lot of talking around the issues, a refusal to directly reference Angelina, to defend Maddox, that makes me feel he hasn’t totally accepted what went down.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Apologize to Angelina, all the people to said she was a liar and blamed her.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Good for him for taking ownership of his issues, acknowledging them to start amends. I don’t need to hear all the details thanks. The man says he drank and smoked too much and wasn’t always there for his family and is now working on sobriety and his relationship with his family. He doesn’t owe us any more than that.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Too little too late imo. He let his Team drag Angelina and her kids through the mud for MONTHS. Won’t be watching his movies – not that I did before anyway 😋
This is his little pr pity me interview with a lot of therapy talk. Poor Brad he’s so sad that he couldn’t even stay at the family home. Well, why didn’t he let Angelina and her kids stay there? He kind of touches on holding grudges for things he thinks someone did to him… I guess it took therapy for him to see HE was wrong.
By the way, he looks physically sick in a few photos.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Lol. Dude was in a drunken state for the better part of 12 years? Say it ain’t so! Brandgelina fans would have had you believing this saintly union was the best there ever was on earth. The happiest humans on earth. The most in love human on earth. People who really, really are happy and in love do not booze 24/7. Dude was clearly dealing with a lot of things in his relationship and used the booze to numb his forever pain. Looks like he’s free now and is looking to change his life. Divorce is really good for some people.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow that’s your take from the interview? He literally says he’s been drinking since college, says he won the lottery with his family. It’s clear he loves Angelina- the while cling on, if you love someone blah blah should have told you that, but people like you will spew the he was unhappy the whole time card. He literally states he has issues & always has…but this is your take away. Lol
Report this comment as spam or abuse
LoL @ this spin. “If you love someone set them free” looks like Angelina wanted out. Brangelina themselves told the fans plenty of times that he was a drunk. The story about how zahara almost died choking on ice while under his drunken care comes to mind and more recently Angelina talked a little about his alcoholism in a BY THE SEA interview..
I truly hope she doesn’t look back because I’m willing to bet he would have her back in a heart beat. RUN , Angelina. He’ll go back to being drunk as soon as the child therapist is off his back and he gets awarded more custody.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
We only know that now because he choose to talk about it but the signs were there for any casual observer. I think they both drank and smoked a lot in private. More him than her. Pictures show they both enjoy a cigarette when they think there’s no paps and we’ve seen him leave Jolie and the kids to go to an afterparty. Plus they looked drunk at some occasions too. He even shared a story back in their first years of being together when Zahara almost choked on an icecube while he was drinking beer!!! The signs were there.
Jolie likes to drink red wine and has been pictured and described doing just that and then there was that bottle of vodka when Jolie and Swinton were chatting at some film event. Oh and they produce wine.
I think Pitt couldn’t control his drinking when the kids were present as the older they get, the less hands-on care they needed so Pitt could ‘relax’ more. He relaxed too much and spent less time with them thinking they would always be there as people do and then it all went down in the drain.
You know what, anybody with common sense looking at their busy and stressful doesn’t see the rainbows and skittles all the time. People need to unwind and they both had their methods I’m sure. They barely had time off and barely spent time with friends, there must have been a lot of pressure on their relationship at times.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
No, he was in drunken stage since college
Report this comment as spam or abuse
🙄 Oh good God….sigh.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@ Sigh
He has been boozing hard since college. So Paltrow, Aniston and Jolie fall into that time period.
The winery only made it worse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This interview sounds amazing but I have to say: By The Sea was so close to how they were as a real couple. Brad’s artsy character who drinks too much and the couple didn’t communicate properly. Why do these people glorify their own misery so much. Jeezes, too much money and ego from both sides.
I think he’s truly all shook up. The woman did what she said she would do: leave his ass. Even Matt Damon said Jolie is NOT the type of woman who sticks through it all at the cost of her own happiness (paraphrasing here). She’s the anti-Dimples Parade, anti-Conscious Uncoupling. There’s no soothing a man’s shattered ego and hopes, she’s got to live her own life.
They both made mistakes in dealing with the aftermath of the separation but Jolie is the more capable one of moving on. Pitt really just seems like a man who never took a real look at how his relationships failed, especially his 1st marriage and now has to feel the brunt of an ex who’s not going to take his victimhood upon herself to make his life easier. Aniston was willing to let him have an affair, the mother of his children took her children and got the fuck out and left him to his wallow in his mistakes. He’s all shook up I tell ya!!! Brad Pitt has now become the human embodiment of the saddest Radiohead song.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Wow, that was incredibly honest and I didn’t expect it. I really do believe that he and Angelina will get back together.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This interview is really really touchy-feely….like, this is surprising to me. When was it? Because if he is taking responsibility, why all the blaming of Angie from”sources”? Also seems like he is asking forgiveness, which…I don’t know. This interview is just weird to me. And what is with the puppy eyes/pleading look in the photos? Angie must have been the one holding things together for some time now. He must have really f*ckd up, and he seems to be admitting that. Which is good. I would have a lot of respect for him, if from here on out he was flattering to her and respectful. Maybe there is hope?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He says all the right things here. There is nothing much for him to say except to take ownership for what happened and to deal with his feelings/actions to become a better father and co-parent with Angelina.
Side note that has nothing to do with the content of the interview: I really liked they chose to spotlight National Parks as the setting for the photo shoots. National Park Service turned 100 last year and two of the parks highlighted here are two parks I’ve always wanted to go to–White Sands and Carlsbad Caverns (which I think are both in New Mexico?). I forget which one is the third but I’m sure it’s cool too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
@Amelie Exactly Action speaks louder than Words.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Brad will never win with some people, nor will Angelina. This was a decent interview and he covered some ground, answered some of the lingering questions. Agree with others that due to ongoing legal restrictions he can’t spill a ton of details. We knew he had some kind of likely substance or alcohol issue and this confirms that fact.
Not sure if CB did a post on it but it’s telling that Angelina just purchased the sprawling (and gorgeous) DeMille estate, in the heart of old Los Feliz. Just a 5 minute drive to Brad’s right up the road, they may have already moved in. It implies to me that the custody/visitation issues are moving ahead and the children will begin spending a lot more time with their father than they probably have been, the co-location of the homes supports this.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Eventually they might get back together…. I think Angelina was fed up with Brads lifestyle (‘wine-tasting’ wise) and Brad starts to aknowledge his behaviour wasn’t very promising for the future of them all. So time will tell if there are enough positive feelings left for a mutual future together…
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone else think he looks like Guy Pearce in that second blue cover with the sand on his face?
He’s looking very slimmed down these days.
Definitely looks a bit tweaked too.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I was thinking the same thing. He looks like Guy Pearce playing the role of “Sad Brad”
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Is he blaming the booze or he is blaming himself? Because he can’t use the booze problems to justify his actions. Every alcoholic person blame the booze and that’s is not a excuse.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
This seems so obvious in it’s PR attempt. I feel like it’s another vain incarnation of Brad, now playing the tortured man role. He always does this in interviews, a lot of talking that really doesn’t mean anything but he thinks he’s being so deep. The pictures are ridiculous.
I agree with the post who said, would he quit drinking if the CPS weren’t on his back, would be realizing things if he wasn’t forced to?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Right? He was being drug tested. It’s a whole lot easier to discover sobriety when you have a legal babysitter. We’ll see how he feels in a year. I remember the early days of Brangelina when he bragged about quitting smoking.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Does anyone else think he looks “off”? I dont know if its the weight loss, or that we constantly see him with sunglasses..he just look different?
Report this comment as spam or abuse
That GQ shoot is 5000 shades of cringe-making embarrassment! All it’s missing is a little puppy dog with big pleading eyes.
But on the positive side, good that Brad is (a) dealing responsibly with his various issues and (b) has stepped up and offered proper mea culpa perspective on the ‘messiness’. That’s a big deal for anyone in recovery and a really good sign and an indication of his essentially decent character.
Good for him.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
They retouched his nose on two of the covers and it looks awful. Small, deformed and weird.
I bet Vanity Fair is slowly dying seeing this. Graydon Carter will be firing a few I’m sure. This is the sort of shit where VF almost always gets the precedence over any other publication.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
I maintain my original position here. Brad screwed up. But the plane was pure balls. What could he have done to make notoriously private and contained Ang so utterly, utterly furious? That she’d make the so huge, so public? That she would seethe and lash out alledge and have him over a barrel? He knocked someone up. Not Cotilliard maybe, but someone.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
lol, EVERYONE involved has obliquely admitted that he got physical with his son. If you don’t think that’s enough of a last straw for a mother, you don’t have a clue. Especially in that Angelina divorced Billy Bob over Maddox as well. What makes her “utterly furious”? Men who hurt her children.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks like a sad puppy.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Pay attention to one’s actions instead of one’s words. Pay attention to the future when therapy is over and see if he lives up to his actions for his family.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
He looks terrible on the cover here. Bad Photoshop, Botox, or both. Also, how is it possible that he’s becoming less interesting as he ages??
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Look. maybe I’m an optimist but I think he’s going to stay sober and I think he’s going to prove her lovers her and their family above all. And I think they will get back together. He needed this wake up call.
Report this comment as spam or abuse
Read a portion of the interview and he described himself as “retarded” with his emotions. Curious to see how that plays out. Not good, not good Brad.
Report this comment as spam or abuse