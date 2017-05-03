“The trailer for ‘The Dark Tower’ is here & the Gunslinger is gorgeous” links
  • May 03, 2017

  • By Kaiser
  • Links

The Dark Tower trailer is here and I need a moment alone with The Gunslinger. [Pajiba]
Celine Dion was feeling herself at the Met Gala. [Dlisted]
How do dolphins have sex? It’s apparently pretty complicated. [Jezebel]
Caroline Kennedy looked amazing at the Met Gala too. [LaineyGossip]
The dudes of the Met Gala! Rami Malek killed it. [Go Fug Yourself]
Jordan Edwards. Say his name. [Buzzfeed]
Sofia Vergara’s floral dress is pretty. [Celebslam]
Adriana Lima wore a minidress for the post-gala parties. [Moe Jackson]
The Honest Trailer for La La Land. [OMG Blog]
Gizelle Bryant loves it when you hate her. [Reality Tea]
What is the deal with The Chainsmokers? [The Blemish]

Idris Elba film scenes for his upcoming action movie 'The Dark Tower'

 

14 Responses to ““The trailer for ‘The Dark Tower’ is here & the Gunslinger is gorgeous” links”

  1. layla says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:33 pm

    YES !!!!!!!

    Imma gonna need a minute to recover…..
    Idris for EVERYTHING !

    Reply
  2. Mia4s says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:36 pm

    Idris looks great…..eh, sorry that’s all I’ve got. I’m getting Last Action Hero/that Sorceror movie Nicholas Cage did vibes. Very worrying. 😕

    Reply
  3. lobbit says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:40 pm

    Looks gooooooood! Gorgeous Idris is the the action hero we deserve – IDK what accent he’s going for in this, though.

    Reply
  4. Lightpurple says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:41 pm

    I didn’t realize how much I needed that trailer. IDRIS!

    And thanks for covering Caroline Kennedy’s MET Gala dress, which was custom-made for her by Rie Kawakubo for the event. They’ve been friends for years and Caroline looked like she was having a great time in that dress.

    Reply
  5. ar_uu says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:47 pm

    I cannot wait to hear Elba’s opinions on gun violence after glamorizing gun use this much in just one 2 min trailer. I bet he is extremely liberal.

    “Make guns illegal, but pay duly and watch me use them in movies b/c they make me look cool.” Just like Affleck, Pitt and Damon… Typical Hollywood hypocrisy.

    Reply
  6. doofus says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:50 pm

    That cop that shot Jordan Edwards needs to be arrested and prosecuted. Dude lied about the circumstances which proves he knows he did wrong.

    And the deal with the chainsmokers is that they are, as alternative pop bands go, pretty weak in their field. Not even talking studio stuff but even their live stuff is so meh. I’ve heard them on the radio and thought “eh, they’re ok…maybe it’s live where they blow people away.” Then I saw them on SNL and I still thought “eh…”

    Reply
  7. Sera says:
    May 3, 2017 at 12:59 pm

    Is he married?

    Reply
  8. lauraeparis says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:06 pm

    Thank you Lord for Idris Elba! This is just what I needed this morning! I don’t think I want to recover from this! As much as I have been disappointed by adaptations of Stephen King movies I will be there front & center the day this opens!

    Reply
  9. QQ says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:12 pm

    Jesus I’m fanning Myself… Never have I thought of Stephen King’s words Least of all Flowery in speech ass Dark Tower Series as “sexy” but here I am ..about to take a break

    Reply
  10. mar_time says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:27 pm

    My husband’s been a huge fan of the series for years, he’s been waiting for this trailer lol looks good, great cast

    Reply
  11. Nyawira says:
    May 3, 2017 at 1:39 pm

    Glad to see I am not the only one who spottting a lady boner from that trailer.

    Reply

