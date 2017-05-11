Salma Hayek: ‘Every woman has a maternal instinct’ & needs to apply that instinct

Salma Hayek and her mother Diana Jimenez cover the latest issue of HOLA!, which is just Hello En Espanol. I don’t really know why this is happening, and my only explanation for it is two-fold: Salma is hawking her new film, How to Be a Latin Lover, plus Mother’s Day is coming up, and so why not? Obviously, the talk between the two women was all about motherhood and Salma’s daughter Valentina. Salma doesn’t have the best track record – in my opinion – of talking about motherhood, marriage and the like. She married a billionaire and she works when she wants to, in between calling herself a “homemaker.” She believes she was “born” to be a wife and mother, and she’s made some awkwardly-worded statements about how “awful” it is when women reach their 40s and don’t have kids. And now this:

Of motherhood in general, Salma Hayek says the important aspect, to her, is giving part of herself to someone else. “Every woman has a maternal instinct inside and I think that it’s important that all humans try to have that experience and apply that maternal instinct to some living creature,” she says. “You don’t have to have children, but be responsible and take care of animals or a plant. Take care of another being.” Continues the star, “Feeling responsible helps you develop as a human being. It doesn’t have to be a sacrifice but an intention that you give of yourself, and contribute to another living being’s life. That’s very rewarding. You learn a lot about yourself when you do something for someone else.”

I feel like I’m more than meeting her halfway when I say that I understand the sentiment she was going for, which is that there are a million ways to be a mother, a mentor, a big sister, an advocate, an activist, a nurturer, a friend, or a responsible mother to a fur-baby or plant. But here are my for-real questions. Does every woman truly have a maternal instinct, or is that something cooked up by the Baby Industrial Complex? Because I’ve met women with no maternal instinct. And it’s scary when they have kids. Also: why does every woman HAVE to nurture someone or something? Some days, it’s hard enough to take care of myself. (I don’t even have plants anymore, I’ve turned into one of those people who kills plants through apathetic negligence.)