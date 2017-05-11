Salma Hayek: ‘Every woman has a maternal instinct’ & needs to apply that instinct

Salma Hayek and her mother Diana Jimenez cover the latest issue of HOLA!, which is just Hello En Espanol. I don’t really know why this is happening, and my only explanation for it is two-fold: Salma is hawking her new film, How to Be a Latin Lover, plus Mother’s Day is coming up, and so why not? Obviously, the talk between the two women was all about motherhood and Salma’s daughter Valentina. Salma doesn’t have the best track record – in my opinion – of talking about motherhood, marriage and the like. She married a billionaire and she works when she wants to, in between calling herself a “homemaker.” She believes she was “born” to be a wife and mother, and she’s made some awkwardly-worded statements about how “awful” it is when women reach their 40s and don’t have kids. And now this:
Of motherhood in general, Salma Hayek says the important aspect, to her, is giving part of herself to someone else.
“Every woman has a maternal instinct inside and I think that it’s important that all humans try to have that experience and apply that maternal instinct to some living creature,” she says. “You don’t have to have children, but be responsible and take care of animals or a plant. Take care of another being.”
Continues the star, “Feeling responsible helps you develop as a human being. It doesn’t have to be a sacrifice but an intention that you give of yourself, and contribute to another living being’s life. That’s very rewarding. You learn a lot about yourself when you do something for someone else.”
I feel like I’m more than meeting her halfway when I say that I understand the sentiment she was going for, which is that there are a million ways to be a mother, a mentor, a big sister, an advocate, an activist, a nurturer, a friend, or a responsible mother to a fur-baby or plant. But here are my for-real questions. Does every woman truly have a maternal instinct, or is that something cooked up by the Baby Industrial Complex? Because I’ve met women with no maternal instinct. And it’s scary when they have kids. Also: why does every woman HAVE to nurture someone or something? Some days, it’s hard enough to take care of myself. (I don’t even have plants anymore, I’ve turned into one of those people who kills plants through apathetic negligence.)
Photos courtesy of WENN and HOLA!.
I have the maternal instinct of a plank of wood, which is why I never had children. I do take care of pets, though, so I guess that’s something?
Totally! I’m in the same boat. I’m a cat mom but that’s as far as it goes. And I like my cats better than most children.
shut up salma
Why should she? It is her personal opinion and most Mexican women were raised thinking their ultimate goal is having children… That is perfectly respectable. It’s HER choice, HER opinion.
And if she presented as such, I’m sure fewer people would have issues. She didn’t though. Shes presenting it as something all women should do.
I know I am not feeling some status obsessed, out of touch, gender essentialist telling me how to live my best life.
“every woman”, “feeling responsible helps you develop “, “all humans”. She’s not talking about herself, she’s telling us how to act.
True, probably she didn’t choose her words correctly (she never does). But why would one be offended by what she has to say? I never had a maternal instinct until I learned I was pregnant. Then everything changed. But if it hadn’t I would have certainly not felt angered by what some celeb has to say about it,
@Blaire Carter
+1m
Salma always makes some eye-rolling comments.
Her mother is beautiful.
Speak for yourself, lady.
I disagree with her. Not every woman has a maternal instinct. We see that in humans and in the animal world. I’ve seen animals that care for other animals’ babies and some who can’t take care of their own.
i have children but to call it maternal is a slap in the face to woman who decided not to have children but are selfless and give to others love, compassion, a shoulder to lean on and know how to touch others.
ITA. Dedicating yourself to others has nothing to do with having maternal instincts. Some of the most selfless women I know never had kids.
I guess I do have some maternal instinct – it’s just 100% focused on my furry monsters. And I like it that way. I guess it does make me behave less selfishly, knowing the critters depend on me completely, and put their comfort and happiness before mine – but I also have the luxury of a fairly cushy job and some (not a lot) disposable income. I don’t know that I would be a very good ‘mum’ if I didn’t have an already fairly easy life. Don’t see the point in measuring someone’s worth by their ability/desire to ‘mother’ something or someone else.
Does she think she’s a deep philosopher or does she just toss off these stereotypical comments without thinking?
Gimme a break and don’t speak for all women. What an ego!
I don’t even get the term “maternal instinct.” It’s so different for every woman. Like, I have two sons and I love them and I’m in it to win it mother-wise. But I don’t babysit, I don’t get “baby fever,” I don’t care if I end up with grandkids, none of that. It’s clearly very different for every woman; we can’t all just be put in one box. Some days, I don’t want to care for a damn thing and I’m doing good to open a can of tuna and cut some peppers, or microwave some burritos.
@Shannon me too. I did IVF have one great son most of the time but looking at babies makes me feel NOTHING. I never want to hold babies or babysit. I too don’t care if I have grandkids people use to ask me all the time you can’t have just one not realizing my age and the drama to have that one I said yes I can and you really need to love love kids to keep having them I don’t. That usually shut them up. I love my son but….
Kaiser, I’m a killer of plants also because of neglect- you’re not alone! No, not every woman should have children. How many stories have we read about women abusing their children or giving their child/children over to a pedophile or watched as abuse happens (and yes, I understand it’s hard for some to get away from an abuser and have probably been abused themselves). My daughter has an ex-friend who has 3 children in foster care and just had a fourth and that one will probably wind up in foster care also. Not good mothering instincts.
She participated in a roundtable at Sundance about women in film and demonstrated she has no shame about blah-blah-blahing on issues she has no insight or knowledge on. (She basically dismissed Jessica Williams’s points about how being a minority woman in Hollywood (and basically everywhere) wasing behind TWO eight balls, never mind one.
It must be something to be so dumb you don’t know how dumb you are. I guess it helps when you’re married to a leathery billionaire.
Leathery is right. I’m just sure Salma would have married him if he were broke.
GIIIIIRRRRRLLLLLL… IF YOU DON”T SWIFTLY get the F*ck on somewhere, No We all Dont, secondly we gotta be Worth More than being a Something/someone Caretaker.. Just Don’t.. I’m at bandwidth capacity with Salma and her Bossy Mom Goddess of the House while my Husband goes be rich and Cheats Inanity
I have orchids, but I sure as hell ain’t their mom (not even in an emotional state).
Nope, didn’t get that gene. Sorry Salma.
I don’t have a maternal instinct and i don’t have kids for that reason. But i take care of the people i love. I think that’s being a decent person. I wouldn’t say it’s maternal. My husband also takes care of the people / things he loves. She comes across as pretentious.
Why is it that women are expected to take care of something/someone? Whether it be a husband, a child, an aging parent, a pet. Can’t some women just want to take care of themselves and themselves only? That doesn’t make you a bad person.
Ummm wrong! My older sister in law has the mothering instinct of a reptile but she still has a kid because many of her contemporaries have children of school going age and she wanted the attention that being a pregnant woman can bring like baby showers and all.
