Miley Cyrus has a new album coming out & she hasn’t been high in three weeks

Miley Cyrus covers the latest issue of Billboard because she’s got a new album coming out. I sort of didn’t realize that Miley has been pretty quiet this year, but here we are. She’s been working on a new album and it’s apparently a lot different than Bangerz (which, full disclosure, I thought was a surprisingly good album). Miley claims repeatedly that she’s not smoking weed these days, but you honestly can’t tell because she talks like a hippie burnout throughout the whole interview. Remember when she smoked a blunt right before her Elle interview last year? That’s what this interview is like. You can read the full Billboard piece here. Some highlights:
She’s not high: “This is crazy but I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks!” She elaborates on why she decided to quit “for a second”: “I like to surround myself with people that make me want to get better, more evolved, open. And I was noticing, it’s not the people that are stoned. I want to be super clear and sharp, because I know exactly where I want to be.”
She’s looking to appeal to Trump-voting music-buyers too: “This record is a reflection of the fact that yes, I don’t give a f–k, but right now is not a time to not give a f–k about people. I’m giving the world a hug and saying, ‘Hey, look. We’re good — I love you.’ And I hope you can say you love me back.”
The songs about Liam Hemsworth & getting back together: “[The breakup happened] also ’cause I needed to change so much. And changing with someone else not changing like that is too hard. Suddenly you’re like, “I don’t recognize you anymore.” We had to refall for each other.”
Her new album is singer-songwritery: “Yeah. But not granola. I don’t listen to Ed Sheeran and John Mayer and stuff.
Why she’s doing The Voice: “I’m down for hanging with Blake. I actually want to take advantage of the fact that he’s there, [because] his fans don’t really take me seriously as a country artist. One, I haven’t given them that music. But I’ve got a tattoo of Johnny Cash’s autograph that he gave me when I was a little girl that says, “I’m in your corner.” Dolly Parton is my f–king godmother. The fact that country music fans are scared of me, that hurts me. All the nipple pastie sh-t, that’s what I did because I felt it was part of my political movement, and that got me to where I am now. I’m evolving, and I surround myself with smart people that are evolved.
Whether her current thing is just another phase, like Gaga/Madonna’s phases: “I think [Madonna and Gaga] are enlightened. I f–king hate it when people can’t adjust. I used to [resist changing]. But I haven’t smoked weed in three weeks, which is the longest I’ve ever [gone without it]. I’m not doing drugs, I’m not drinking, I’m completely clean right now! That was just something that I wanted to do…It’s easy, dude. When I want something, it’s f–king easy for me. But if anyone told me not to smoke, I would have not done it. It’s because it was on my time. I know exactly where I am right now. I know what I want this record to be. And not in the sense of manipulation — wanting something from my fans or the audience, like some slimy thing — “How do I get attention?” I never thought about that. Dude, I was shocked that people gave a f–k about the [MTV Video Music Awards in 2013, when she performed with Robin Thicke] — the twerking, the teddy bear. It’s a totally different time, and I don’t think that would freak people out anymore.
The election: “I like the way I think right now. But don’t Trump supporters like the way they think? So I’ve also got to be open with the way I approach people with my opinions. That’s the only way to make real change. And it’s not because I want to sell records! I know now the ways that don’t work. Because I went really hard during the election. But at the end of the day, we lost. We won, but because the system is f–ked up, we lost. I thought, “OK. I learned my lesson on this one.”
Miley gives me a headache. Like, I want to like her and I want to respect her for doing her own thing and ignoring her haters, and I do genuinely believe that she’s a savvy artist and businesswoman. But she irritates the ever-loving sh-t out of me and I can only really take her in small doses. Of course she wants to appeal to Trump supporters in the name of unity… and selling music. Of course she wants a gold star for not getting high for three weeks. Of course none of this is just a phase, right?
There are also references to Liam Hemsworth throughout the piece. She lives with him in Malibu and she talks a bit about how she hates it when someone is “too masculine” because it “grosses me out.” Then she actually says these words: “But then, girls really make me sad a lot of the time too, especially right now. I think fashion has taken us a little bit downhill.” Says the girl who wore hot pants to twerk on stage with Robin Thicke?
Photos courtesy of Billboard.
I have no idea what she said in that interview. I need an interpreter. Just gibberish.
Lol. I thought it was just me. She definitely has her own way of talking about things.
She jumps around from topic to topic too much and it probably makes sense in her mind because she knows where she’s getting the connections from but since she’s actually not saying them out loud it makes it that much more confusing (I don’t even know of what I said makes sense lol). PLus she talks a mile a minute.
I’m glad she’s doing country music because I really suits her voice but she’s becoming too pretentious now thinking one genre is better than an other. She made some pretty ignorant comments about hip hop
Oh, girl. I like her. I like her even though she exhausts me. I do think she’s skilled and she has quite of a voice on her. But… girl.
Hope she figures herself out. I think she could.
Well, this is kind of the original Miley or “Liam’s Miley.” Then she went off the rails (or did she find herself?) for a bit and now is trying to exclaim why? That’s my take. Sort of how J-Lo was naked everywhere, then practically wore burquas when she was with Marc Anthony and is now back to her naked dresses.
me too. I can’t seem to help myself, I like her. she’s exhausting but so I was I at 19-23. 23-27 I calmed right down, now I’m just plain old boring. she’s growing, maturing, she is just extra an in your face about it. go on girl, you do you. I think she’s doing great. and goddamn it I guess I’ll be watching the voice again, I only watch it with her on it, she is a goddamn delight.
I like the Voice no matter who’s on it- The Voice, American Idol, X-Factor, I just love singing competitions- but what I dislike about The Voice is that nobody ever really becomes much of a star, even though sometimes they have very talented people on there.
I don’t watch the voice nor do I listen to her, so I wouldn’t know but wasn’t Melanie Martinez on it? And she’s pretty successful (on the same level of fame Twenty One Pilots were before they blew up). That’s the only example I can think of.
+1
To listen to someone talk about being enlightened and self aware while not applying those to themselves… Rachel dolezal anyone?
Three whole weeks hun…..
Yeah! If she was smoking it every day that’s impressive and if she wanted to stop she should be proud of that.
My sister can’t stop for three hours, let alone three weeks, so good for her.
She looks pretty good
She is so beautiful to me, I really do like her.
She looks pretty here but that dress is fug.
I actually like how she looks in that dress. And that her hair is back.
She looks clean……never seen her that way. Her trashy image was not working
Girl Bye I don’t got time to be High, Come down and then try to make sense on the landing of this Brad Pitt school of enlightenment fake woke quasi hippie vaguely Country word salad from a very very very grating young lady
Also this gem: ” She did, and I grew up with her. But I also love that new Kendrick [Lamar] song [“Humble”]: “Show me somethin’ natural like ass with some stretch marks.” I love that because it’s not “Come sit on my dick, suck on my cock.” I can’t listen to that anymore. That’s what pushed me out of the hip-hop scene a little. It was too much “Lamborghini, got my Rolex, got a girl on my cock” — I am so not that.” : Good for you precious baby, WHO TOLD HER THAT OR ANY OF HIP HOP IS IN CATERING TO HER?? or That that is all Hip hop is? or that we needed her to be “into it” or that… Also call it what it is, youre done with that “scene” cause it served it’s purpose for you
Jesus, this chick stays ignorant and stays taking L’s. But she’s a mediocre white girl so all is forgiven I guess.
And like, Chica please! Talking like she was even a blip in the hip hop world.
my gasface is LACED with so many eyerolls SO MANY
Yep, her appropriation of hip hop (or whatever it is once it’s run through the privileged Hollywood white girl filter) has served its purpose and now she’s ready to shed it and put on a new skin and sell records that way. All while pandering to Trump voters about love, don’t ya know. This is why cultural appropriation is so d*mn annoying: they can take off the costume any time they want while we live with it FOR LIFE and for better or for worse. They (YT ppl) get rewarded for it in ways we dont, there’s monetary value in white wa$hed versions that the OG versions are not afforded. Now she has the nerve to criticize the vessel she utilized, cancel this culture vulture.
Listen Miley is on 24. We all did stupid shit as teens and early adults. I can imagine growing up on Disney tv and trying to break that mold. She could be alot worse. I am looking at you Lindsay Lohan. Miley’s last album was pretty good.
I am still heart broken over the election and I have been struggling to find a way to have peace in my heart and not be scared shitless in this new era. (Confession: I have been watching Hulu’s Handmaid, which has almost sent me over the edge). We do have to find a way to come together before its too late.
She talks a lot but says so little. She’s so pretentious!
Lmaoooooooooooo. QQ and Nelle where are you guys so we can laugh.
Miley’s whole “hood-into-enlightened hippie” phase has played out exactly the way everyone said it would when she first came out on the scene “twerking” and is another reason out of many for why the black community wasn’t here for Bangerz Miley. But noooooo, we were just “overrreacting” and “being too hard on her” right… smh.
As for her album she’ll be fine if she’s any good. Mainstream country fans might never accept her, but you’d be surprised how accepting the general population is of image changes if the content is considered quality (ex: Justin Bieber).
SIS I Just.. I already blew my gasket upthread.. But I Just… WHO EVEN INVITED HER THAT SHE HAD TO SEE HERSELF OUT OF “HIP-HOP”.. this moron! ( Honestly why can’t some people get some sh!t isnt centered to them and their comfort/gaze and ACCEPT THAT
And YES absolutely we called this and we called it way back, After this culture Vulture has enough eyeballs and money she’ll be done twerking, and sure enough the moment it came to be WITH the Black community as good as they were for twerking background for production and imagery baby stayed as silent and high as she pleased .. But WE KNEW THAT
You rang?! Culture vulture time again?!
BOOOOOOOLLL this loud Guffaw I had
I’ve sent this article to all the Miley apologists in my life with the words “I told you so” underneath in caps.
I guess the only thing surprising about this is how by-the-book this “realization” was. From your catalyst event (bf thinks I’m crazy, well I’ll show hiM), to the inevitable dress-up, to realizing no one on both sides likes you all that much and trying to play it off as “bad vibes”, to the “We are the World” spiel. Truly amazing.
Those are Tropaeolum majus in case anyone is asking. And obviously photographed at the golden hour.
Thats all I have to say about that.
Man, people talk about the Smith kids but they are so much more palatable than Miley who just can’t stop smelling her own farts. And they are ACTUAL teenagers. Go educate yourself or shut all the way up, woman.
I want that dress. Badly.
Her full comment about girls and fashion wasn’t about modesty, it was about everyone dressing the same and not enough people with stand-out fashion: “I don’t know if it has ever been so important to “fit in.” It’s not about standing out right now. Which is so weird, because it seems like for the really unique, smart kids in this generation, it’s all about standing out. I love seeing these kids on Instagram that dress fucking dope.” Still needs to mind her own business, but it wasn’t a hypocritical statement.
The real hypocrisy was her comment about why she’s not into hip-hop anymore.
She seems to really love Liam and I think she’s trying to tone herself down so she can be who he wants. I don’t think they’ll last.
This whole article clip reads like she wants to get back into country music. Which frankly, really surprised me. Coupled with the ‘wholesome images’. It’s so bizarre. I do like this ‘look’ on her but the 180 is really weird.
I must admit that I liked Bangerz a lot, but she is so exhausting and fake. I don’t know what Liam sees in her. So I’m not looking forward to more of her antics… It’s been nice not having her around.
*yawn*
She seems so dirty and gross. I need a shower after reading this.
She could not be any more fake, it would almost be shocking if it weren’t so predictable…i guess I’m old but I miss the days when musicians used to actually stand for things, not do a 180 degree change to their image and what they stand for when they need more money. Three years ago Miss Thing was “genderqueer” and all about the LGBTQ community, but now she wants to pander to trumpists? Eff right off you fake POS.
For the last two weeks, I keep seeing clickbait ads for Miley’s sister Noah. She looks horrendous…she’s 17 and her face is bloated with cheek and chin fillers, and in case she didn’t look bad enough, she decided to get edgy and wear a septum ring.
I love the photoshoot! I’m curious about her new album, wheter it’ll be good or bad, I guess we’ll see.
